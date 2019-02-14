Why I Plan To Buy Merck

From today's price, Merck is likely to deliver about 11% to 12% long-term total returns, but I'm personally looking for 13% and thus have it watchlisted.

Unfortunately, Merck is about 5% to 8% overvalued and thus new investors should wait to buy at $71 to $75 (I'm waiting for $67).

Merck is one of my favorite drug makers due to its blockbuster oncology drugs like Keytruda, with more on the way due to a strong drug pipeline.

The pharma industry is a solid defensive source of stable and growing income, BUT due to its high risk profile, I only recommend dividend blue-chips.

My Deep Value Dividend Growth Portfolio is always looking for the best low-risk dividend growth ideas, including those in recession-proof industries.

My new Deep Value Dividend Growth Portfolio or DVDGP (beating the market by 9.5% so far) is all about owning quality, low-risk dividend growth stocks, bought at good to great prices.

Given that focus on dividends that are safe and growing in all economic environments, several readers have asked me why it doesn't own recession-proof own blue-chip pharma giant Merck (MRK). That's a good question because I'm certainly a fan of the company, it's drug pipeline, and unquestionably the 15% dividend hike it announced for 2019.

But that portfolio's goals, in addition to generous, safe and steadily rising income, is to deliver market-beating 13+% long-term total returns, which is a high bar to clear. One that requires a stock to be trading at a specific target valuation in order for the combination of yield + long-term cash flow growth + valuation boost to deliver that target total return potential.

So let's take a look at why Merck is a great drug maker, that I eventually plan to add to my new portfolio. But as importantly discover what risks investors need to be aware of, and what valuation makes it a good buy, both for your portfolio as well as DVDGP.

Merck: Industry Leading Growth Powered By Blockbuster Oncology Drugs

Merck is one of the oldest drug makers on earth with its origins in 17th century Germany, and official US incorporation 1891. Over the past 128 years, Merck has built itself into one of the world's largest drug makers, with sales in over 140 countries.

The company has both a pharmaceutical segment, as well as a faster-growing animal health business (9% operational sales growth in 2018), though 88% of its sales are from human drugs.

(Source: earnings release)

Fortunately, that core recession-resistant business is thriving, with 6% operational sales growth last year, which helped the company's adjusted EPS grow 9%, and 11% adjusted for currency fluctuations (nearly 60% of sales are international).

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

While the drug industry naturally sees lumpy sales and earnings growth (due to the hamster wheel of patent expirations and generic/biosimilar competition) Merck's bottom line has been growing at a steady, accelerating and industry-leading rate in recent years. And as you can see analysts currently expect that strong and accelerating growth to continue for the next three years, which explains why Merck just rewarded income investors with such a large dividend hike.

The primary reason for such optimism is cancer drugs, like Ketruda which when combined with diabetes drug Januvia and HPV vaccine Gardasil, are turning major cash cows for Merck.

(Source: earnings release)

Keytruda saw six new indications approved in 2018 and is primarily a small cell lung cancer drug (85% first-line treatment market share). That sky-high adoption rate is courtesy of excellent efficacy. For example in 2018 a trial showed that adding Keytruda to existing chemo drugs reduces a patient's risk of death by 51%.

Merck is trying to expand Keytruda indications (14 total trial results expected through 2020) to treat renal (kidney) cancer as well. The company has seen promising results in combining Keytruda with Pfizer's (PFE) Inlyta resulting in a potential great first-line treatment for this new cancer type.

While the long-term success of any drug is far from certain (see risk section) Morningstar's Damien Conover expects that Keytruda might eventually capture 50% of the renal cancer market which could drive an additional $3 billion in sales by 2022.

That's thanks to trial results which show Keytruda has the potential to become the best renal cancer drug ever discovered.

The summary overall survival data of an improvement of 47% looks like the strongest data reported in renal cancer so far." - Damien Conover (emphasis added)

That would represent a nearly 50% increase in Keytruda's sales but that's just the tip of the iceberg in terms of how big this blockbuster drug might get. EvaluatePharma expects 2024 Keytruda sales to reach $12.7 billion while Jefferies analysts expect similar sales of $12.8 billion (a 19% CAGR growth rate through 2024).

By 2024 EvaluatePharma expects Keytruda to be the second best-selling drug in the world, and Morningstar, which is known for some of the most conservative growth assumptions on Wall Street, expects the drug's peak sales to hit $17 billion in a few years (beyond 2024).

But as AbbVie (ABBV) and Gilead (GILD) investors know, overreliance on one super drug can be a painful double-edged sword which is why Merck's robust drug pipeline (43 drugs/indications in phase II or later) is focused on achieving a relatively diversified approach to growth. In total six drugs posted double-digit sales growth in Q4 2018 including vaccines, birth control rings, and veterinary drugs.

(Source: earnings presentation)

Similarly, Merck has several products that have been showing consistently strong growth for the last few years.

(Source: Merck)

Supporting that pipeline is the company's rapidly growing R&D budget, which is being partially funded by steady declines in administrative and overhead expenses.

(Source: earnings presentation)

In addition to cancer, which is the largest drug market by far, Merck is also going after Diabetes, which is the second largest market and expected to remain so through 2024 thanks to rising global obesity rates.

(Source: EvaluatePharma)

Merck also wants to pad its lead in vaccines, and has four trials in late stages or awaiting final approval (the largest late-stage vaccine pipeline of any drug maker). Vaccines are not a particularly high margin business but represent the 4th largest drug market, and thanks to lower margins, there's less competition which means sales remain relatively stable even after patent expiration.

In total Forbes estimates that Merck's drug pipeline is worth about $13 billion today (probability adjusted revenues through 2027 for blockbuster drugs with a potential of $3+ billion in annual sales), and represents one of the best potential growth drivers in the industry.

(Source: EvaluatePharma)

EvaluatePharma agrees and expects Merck to see the second strongest overall drug sales growth of any major drug blue-chip through 2024. That, in turn, should help Merck continue its solid track record of not just double-digit returns on invested capital, but likely drive that important metric higher in the coming years.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

ROIC is a good proxy for management quality and represents long-term capital allocation decisions (including in M&A and R&D spending).

Overall, I consider Merck to be one of my favorite pharma dividend blue-chips, and a solid choice for income investors who are comfortable with its (and this industry's) complex risk profile.

Risks To Keep In Mind

First of all, any income investor in Merck needs to understand the company's primary dividend goal is safe growth over time, not necessarily fast growth every year.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends) - doesn't include 2019 dividend hike

Merck has been paying uninterrupted dividends with no cuts for at least 34 consecutive years.

But you can also see from the above chart that, due to its emphasis on supreme dividend safety in an industry with volatile sales, Merck's dividend growth is lumpy. The company sometimes goes several years between payout increases and generally prefers slow growth interspersed with the occasional double-digit dividend hike.

2019: 15% hike

2011: 11% hike

2000: 17% hike

1996: 18% hike

1993: 12% hike

Currently, analysts expect that Merck will return to its usual $0.01 per quarter annual dividend hikes in 2020 and 2021, despite 12% and 15% adjusted EPS growth in those years. I consider that a reasonable assumption income investors should make given the company's payout growth track record and capital allocation priorities.

(Source: earnings presentation)

Merk has wisely chosen to put dividends and buybacks at the end of its capital allocation priorities focusing first and foremost on R&D, organic growth-boosting capex, and bolt-on acquisitions. With $16 billion in capex planned over the next five years, dividend investors will need to be happy with the company's traditional 2% payout growth rate.

What this basically means is that anyone looking for dividend aristocrat like income growth shouldn't consider Merck, but only conservative income investors who are looking for rock-solid payout security in all economic conditions.

This also means that valuation is EXTREMELY important for buying new shares of Merck because not just are fat dividend increases rare, but the company, like all pharma giants, has a complex risk profile that can result in sharp price swings, despite the overall low volatility nature of the company (generally 33% less volatile than the S&P 500).

One of those risks is that expected drug/indication approvals won't actually happen. Drug approvals are based on both efficacy and safety. Merck has seen some promising drugs fail when their safety profile proved insufficient to make it past the FDA's long (up to 15 years) and monstrously expensive (up to $2.9 billion per drug when accounting for post-approval safety monitoring) approval process.

Specifically, in the past few years, Merck has seen cardiovascular drugs anacetrapib, Tredaptive, Rolofylline, and TRA fail due to a poor safety/efficacy mix. The same was true of migraine drug Telcagepant. The company's R&D efforts have become more focused since those failures and its success rate has improved, but future drug failures are a certainty in this industry.

Keytruda, like all medications, has its share of negative side effects. Here's what Morningstar has to say about the same Keytruda study that underpins its optimism about the drug's ultimate peak sales.

The 63% rate of side effects (grade 3-5) is partly concerning. But given the lethal nature of the disease, we expect Keytruda will gain market share." - Damien Conover (emphasis added)

What's more, we can't forget that cancer has become a rather crowded space, owing both to its large size, fast growth rate (due to an aging population), and sky-high margins.

In 2019 and 2020 several important oncology trial results from rivals are expected, which means that forecasts of Keytruda's growth might not pan out. The market share a drug ends up gaining is both a function of efficacy, its safety profile, and pricing pressure from payers (including both private and public). Opdivo, a Bristol-Myers (BMY) cancer drug, is the leading competitor to Keytruda and EvaluatePharma expects it to nearly match Keytruda's 2024 sales ($11.2 billion vs $12.7 billion).

And while it's true that Merck's biggest patent cliff is now behind it, the company has recently lost patent protection of cardiovascular drugs Zetia and Vytorin, which is why those drugs saw a 38% decline in combined sales in 2018.

And those are hardly the only off-patent drugs that will face sliding sales in the coming years

diabetes drugs Januvia and Janumet

cholesterol drugs Zetia and Vytorin

hepatitis C virus drug Zepatier

HIV drug Isentress

immunology drug Remicade (profit sharing deal with JNJ)

anti-infection injection Invanz

shingles vaccine Zostavax

Such drug declines will continue due to rising competition and are expected to weigh on Merck's 10-year growth rate. Fortunately, Morningstar expects that the company's strong pipeline will still generate 3% overall top-line growth over that time, driving stronger bottom line growth courtesy of higher margins on oncology drugs. For 2019 management is guiding for 7% mid-line adjusted EPS growth, which is in line with analyst forecasts.

Another risk to remember is legal liabilities from previously approved but ultimately dangerous drugs. In 2004 post-approval safety studies showed that Merck's popular painkiller Vioxx significantly increases the risk of heart attack and stroke. That's led to numerous class action lawsuits that have mostly been settled (though not all of them) and cost the company $4.85 billion in a 2007 settlement, but over $6 billion in total (and the final figure is yet to be determined).

Then there are pricing pressures from rebates that Merck has been having to make to Pharmacy Benefit Managers (plus public payers) to an increasing degree over the years.

(Source: Merck)

While drug prices are famous for rising at a fast rate above inflation, discounts of 45% off list price in 2017 meant that Merck's net drug prices actually fell that year.

But there is a reason why Merck (and other drug companies) use such big rebates. They typically bundle them across several drugs in order to get preferential formulary treatment from insurance companies and PBMs, slowing the rate of sales declines post-patent expirations.

But on January 31st the US Department of Health and Human Services proposed a rule banning such rebates (with a goal of drug companies passing on the savings directly to consumers). If that rule gets enacted then Merck (and all drug makers) might face an even harder time delivering steady top and bottom line growth over time.

And finally, we can't forget the ultimate in regulatory risk. That would be single-payer healthcare including the "Medicare-for-All" proposal that Bernie Sanders introduced in his 2016 presidential campaign and that's now become adopted by most of the 2020 Democratic candidates.

A key part of that platform is that Medicare, which would cover all Americans, would negotiate large bulk discounts, something that is currently illegal under current regulations. Should single payer ever actually happen, then those discounts (or outright price controls) could severely impact all drugmaker profits. That's especially true for oncology giants like Merck, given that cancer drug treatments have some of the highest margin due to sky-high prices ($150,000 per year for Keytruda).

The point is that the drug industry is massively complex and fraught with risk that means conservative income investors should stick to the time tested blue-chips like Merck. These are companies that have the experience and financial resources to navigate these challenges and deliver both generous incomes over time and market-beating double-digit returns if bought at the right price.

Dividend Profile: Super Safe Dividend And Strong Growth Prospects Point To Great Return Potential At The Right Price

The ultimate thing that decides my recommendations (and what I buy for my portfolios) is the dividend profile which consists of three parts, yield, safety and a company's long-term growth potential. Combined with valuation this is what drives total returns over time.

Company Yield TTM FCF Payout Ratio Simply Safe Dividends Safety Score (Out Of 100) Forecast 5-Year Adjusted EPS Growth (Analyst Consensus) Total Return Potential (No Valuation Change) Valuation-Adjusted Total Return Potential Merck 2.8% 57% 99 (Very Safe) 9.4% 12.2% 11.1% to 11.7% S&P 500 2.0% 33% NA 6.4% 8.4% 3% to 8.5%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Gurufocus, F.A.S.T Graphs, Morningstar, analyst estimates, Multipl, Yardeni Research, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Dividend Yield Theory, Moneychimp)

Merck's current yield is superior to the S&P 500's, though a bit on the low side compared to most drug blue-chips. But what Merck lacks in yield it more than makes up for in safety. Simply Safe Dividends (where I'm an analyst covering over 200 companies per year) rates Merck as one of the safest dividends, not just in the drug industry, but all of corporate America.

That's both due to its modest payout ratio (60% or below is safe for drug makers), it's excellent long-term growth record and the fortress-like balance sheet.

Company Debt/EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio S&P Credit Rating Average Interest Cost TTM ROIC Merck 1.5 14.0 AA 3.2% 18% Industry Average 1.9 (Safe Limit 8 Or Higher) NA NA NA

(Source: Gurufocus, F.A.S.T Graphs, Simply Safe Dividends)

Merck's leverage is below average, and its operating cash flow covers its low interest expenses very well. That's why it enjoys an AA credit rating and very low borrowing costs that are nearly six times lower than its ROIC.

As for long-term growth potential, we must remember that Merck's dividend isn't going to track EPS growth in the short-term, but only over the long-term. Fortunately, that long-term growth rate is nearly 10% meaning that, even adjusting for its slightly rich valuation, Merck should deliver 11% to 12% total returns over the coming five to 10 years.

That's far above both the 9.1% CAGR S&P 500 total return, as well as the 3% to 8.5% returns most analysts expect the market to deliver. But while Merck is likely to be a market-beater even at today's price, I still recommend waiting for a better valuation before initiating or adding to your position.

Valuation: Merck Is A Fantastic Company To Own But Shares Are Slightly Overvalued Right Now

Thanks to the blockbuster growth of Keytruda Merck soared 36% in 2018 and has delivered even better total returns over the past year. Unfortunately, that means it's now slightly overvalued.

TTM Adjusted PE 20 Year Average Adjusted PE 20 Year Adjusted EPS Growth Rate 17.5 14.2 3.3%

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

The trailing PE is well above its historical norm, though one can argue that the much faster growth rate might deserve a much higher multiple.

Forward PE 5 Year Average PE Growth Baked Into Price Expected Growth (Analyst Consensus) 16.7 16.2 4.9% 9.4%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Benjamin Graham)

But even using a more recent time frame, Merck still appears slightly overpriced, especially given the uncertainty surrounding long-term growth rates in this industry.

For my portfolios (and recommendations) I primarily use dividend yield theory or DYT. That's because since 1966 asset manager/newsletter publisher Investment Quality Trends has used this as its sole valuation model/investing strategy, and achieved decades of market-beating returns on blue-chip dividend stocks.

(Source: Investment Quality Trends)

DYT compares the yield to its historical norm because, assuming the thesis doesn't break, yields tend to mean revert to historical levels that approximate fair value.

Yield 5 Year Average Yield 13 Year Median Yield Estimated Fair Value Yield 2.8% 3.1% 3.6% 3.1%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Gurufocus, Dividend Yield Theory)

Merck's historical yield, in the current era of smaller patent cliffs and stronger growth, is 3.1% which I use for my fair value yield estimate.

Discount To Fair Value Upside To Fair Value Long-Term Valuation Boost Valuation-Adjusted Total Return Potential -8% -10% -1.1% 11.1%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Gurufocus, Dividend Yield Theory, Moneychimp)

That implies that the stock is 8% overvalued and investors are likely to see shares appreciate about 1% slower than adjusted EPS growth over time as the valuation returns to normal.

But given the more complex risk profile I like to confirm my valuation estimate with Morningstar's industry experts, by looking at their long-term, three-stage discounted cash flow model (which tries to account for all the risk factors MRK faces).

Morningstar Fair Value Estimate Discount To Fair Value Upside To Fair Value Long-Term Valuation Boost Valuation-Adjusted Total Return Potential $75 -5% -5% -0.5% 11.7%

(Source: Morningstar)

Morningstar is slightly more bullish on Merck and estimates it's a solid buy at $75, implying a 5% overvaluation. That makes Merck a solid market-beater at today's prices but for my recommendations, I use the following scale for blue-chips like this.

Merck's current valuation makes it a "hold" on my valuation scale and thus I recommend watchlisting it and waiting for a better price.

Price Yield Valuation Rating $71 3.1% Buy $67 3.3% DVDGP Target Yield $65 3.4% Strong Buy $56 3.9% Very Strong Buy $50 4.4% Table Pounding Buy (Firesale Price)

Here are the prices and yields based on 2019's dividend for how my valuation model rates Merck.

DVDGP uses target yields to buy its companies and for Merck, I'm looking for a 3.3% yield which this year means a share price of $67. Again, this portfolio is targeting far higher long-term return potential than most people need (13%). Which is why it's still a good idea for most investors to pay as much as $75 for Merck (Morningstar's fair value estimate).

Bottom Line: At The Right Price Merck Is A Fantastic Pharma Blue-Chip Buy

While pharma is a highly complex industry that some investors choose to avoid, blue-chip drug makers can make excellent long-term income investments. Merck is certainly one of those thanks to its increasingly focused efforts on efficient R&D backing one of the industry's best drug development pipelines.

That pipeline is likely to make this drug giant a powerhouse in some of the largest and fastest growing markets including oncology and diabetes.

But while I'm a big fan of Merck, and eventually look forward to buying it, valuations always matter. No matter how great a company may be, I can't recommend paying more than fair value and right now Merck is 5% to 8% overvalued.

This is why I consider Merck a "hold" and recommend income investors add it to their watchlists and wait for a better price before putting new money to work. Depending on your risk tolerance $71 to $75 is a good entry point, though for DVDGP our higher total return hurdle means we're waiting for a 3.3% yield ($67).

