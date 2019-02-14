Dividend Increases: February 4-8, 2019 (Part 1: Materials, Real Estate, And Utilities Sectors)

Part 2 will cover the Financials and Industrials sectors, while Part 3 will cover the remaining sectors.

Monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch is one way to identify candidates for further analysis. Companies that regularly raise dividends show confidence in the potential growth of future earnings.

The CCC List provides a good starting point, but I limit the number of stocks to monitor by applying the following screens:

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.0%

Market cap ≥ $1 billion

No stocks that are being acquired

No Over-The-Counter or Pink Sheet stocks

This past week, more than 30 companies that announced dividend increases passed these screens.

The following table provides a summary of dividend increases announced for stocks in the Materials, Real Estate, and Utilities sectors. Part 2 and Part 3 of this article will cover the remaining sectors.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

Vulcan Materials (VMC)

Formerly known as Virginia Holdco, VMC produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete in the United States and the Bahamas. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. VMC was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

The board of directors of VMC has declared a quarterly dividend of 31¢ per share. The new dividend is 10.71% above the prior dividend of 28¢ per share. The dividend is payable on March 8 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 22.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP)

BIP engages in utility, transport, energy, and communications infrastructure businesses. The company's Utilities segment operates in North and South America, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Limited serves as the general partner of the company. BIP was founded in 2007 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

The company announced a quarterly DIV increase of 6.91% to 50.25¢ per share. The dividend is payable March 29, with an ex-dividend date of February 27.

Eversource Energy (ES)

Formerly known as Northeast Utilities, ES is a utility holding company engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. Eversource Energy was founded in 1927 and is based in Springfield, Massachusetts.

On February 6, the company declared a dividend of 53.50¢ per share. The new dividend represents a 5.94% increase. The stock will trade ex-dividend on March 4, and shareholders can expect to receive the new dividend on March 29.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)

BEP owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar and Storage segments. It operates generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies. BEP was founded in 1999 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recently, the board of directors of BEP declared a quarterly dividend of 51.50¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is February 27 and the dividend will be paid on March 29 to shareholders of record on February 28.

Brookfield Property Partners (BPY)

BPY is a diversified global real estate company. The company owns, operates and develops a portfolio of office, retail, multifamily, industrial, hospitality, triple net lease, self-storage, and student housing assets. Its partnership is Brookfield Asset Management Inc.'s public commercial property entity and the primary vehicle through which it invests in real estate on a global basis.

Recently, the board of directors of BPY declared a quarterly dividend of 33¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 4.76%. The first payment will be on March 29 to shareholders of record on February 28. The ex-dividend date is February 27.

Otter Tail (OTTR)

Founded in 1907 and headquartered in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, OTTR operates in three segments. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. Its Manufacturing segment fabricates, welds, and laser cuts metal components for use in various industries. And OTTR's Plastics segment manufactures PCP pipes for municipal water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

The company announced a quarterly DIV increase of 4.48% to 35¢ per share. The quarterly dividend will be paid on March 9 to shareholders of record on February 15. The ex-dividend date is February 14.

Avista (AVA)

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Spokane, Washington, AVA is a diversified energy company engaged in the generation, transmission, and distribution of energy. The Avista Utilities division handles the company's regulated utility operations and contributes over 90% of AVA's earnings. Ecova, the company's non-utility subsidiary, provides energy efficiency and cost management services for multi-site customers.

On Wednesday, February 6, AVA increased its quarterly dividend to 38.75¢ per share, an increase of 4.03%. The new dividend is payable on March 15 to shareholders of record on February 22. The ex-dividend date will be February 21.

AvalonBay Communities (AVB)

AVB is a real estate investment trust focusing on the development, redevelopment, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities primarily in the United States. The company owns or holds an interest in approximately 260 operating apartment communities in 10 states and the District of Columbia. It operates its apartment communities under three core brands: Avalon, AVA and Eaves by Avalon. AVA was founded in 1978 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

The company increased its quarterly dividend by 3.40%, from 147¢ per share to $1.52 per share. AVB will trade ex-dividend on March 28. The dividend is payable on April 15 to shareholders of record on March 29.

Bemis (BMS)

BMS manufactures and sells packaging products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multilayer polymer, blown, and cast film structures, and injection molded plastic and folding carton packaging products. The company's products are used to produce packaging for food, medical, pharmaceutical, personal care, electronics, and industrial applications. It sells its products through its direct sales force. BMS was founded in 1858 and is based in Neenah, Wisconsin.

Recently, the board of directors of BMS declared a quarterly dividend of 32¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 3.23%. The first payment will be on March 1 to shareholders of record on February 20. The ex-dividend date is February 19.

Apartment Investment and Management (AIV)

AIV is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The company acquires, owns, manages, and redevelops apartment properties mainly in the coastal and job growth markets of the United States. AIV was founded on January 10, 1994, and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

On Monday, February 4, the company increased its quarterly dividend by 2.63% to 39¢ per share. AIV will trade ex-dividend on February 21. The dividend is payable on March 22 to shareholders of record on February 22.

GEO (GEO)

GEO is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, leasing, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company also provides community-based and youth services. GEO was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

On February 4, the company declared a dividend of 48¢ per share. The new dividend represents a 2.13% increase. The dividend is payable on February 22 to shareholders of record on February 15. The ex-dividend date is February 14.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for two of this week's dividend raisers, ES and BMS.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

ES's price line (black) is above the primary valuation line (orange) and above the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in ES in January 2010 would have returned 13.8% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

BMS's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in BMS in January 2010 would have returned 8.4% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized. Please note that the table covers only ex-dividend dates of stocks in the Material, Real Estate, and Utilities sectors. See Part 2 and Part 3 of this article for coverage of ex-dividend dates of stocks in the remaining sectors

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: Dividend Increases: February 12-25, 2019

Company Ticker Yield Recent Price Yrs 5-Yr DGR Next Div. Ex-Div Date Pay- able Date Apartment Investment and Management AIV 3.16% $49.35 8 9.60% $1.56 02/21 03/22 Allete ALE 3.05% $77.17 8 3.30% $2.35 02/14 03/01 Atmos Energy ATO 2.17% $96.59 35 6.90% $2.10 02/22 03/11 Avista AVA 3.78% $41.00 16 4.10% $1.55 02/21 03/15 American States Water AWR 1.59% $69.35 64 6.90% $1.10 02/14 03/01 Black Hills BKH 2.87% $70.39 48 4.90% $2.02 02/14 03/01 Bemis BMS 2.44% $52.55 35 3.60% $1.28 02/19 03/01 Cabot CBT 2.95% $44.81 7 10.30% $1.32 02/21 03/08 Celanese CE 2.19% $98.82 9 31.70% $2.16 02/15 03/01 CenterPoint Energy CNP 3.74% $30.76 14 6.00% $1.15 02/20 03/14 Duke Energy DUK 4.14% $89.59 14 3.30% $3.71 02/14 03/18 Consolidated Edison ED 3.80% $77.83 45 3.10% $2.96 02/12 03/15 GEO GEO 8.14% $23.58 7 6.60% $1.92 02/14 02/22 Summit Hotel Properties INN 6.44% $11.18 5 9.90% $0.72 02/13 02/28 International Paper IP 4.28% $46.76 9 9.30% $2.00 02/20 03/15 Macerich MAC 6.78% $44.22 9 4.70% $3.00 02/20 03/01 Neenah Paper NP 2.69% $66.98 8 18.60% $1.80 02/14 03/04 ONE Gas OGS 2.41% $83.09 6 N/A $2.00 02/21 03/08 Otter Tail OTTR 2.83% $49.53 5 2.40% $1.40 02/14 03/09 PPG Industries PPG 1.78% $107.89 47 9.00% $1.92 02/21 03/12 Sabra Health Care REIT SBRA 8.90% $20.22 8 5.80% $1.80 02/14 02/28 Sherwin-Williams SHW 1.04% $433.99 40 11.50% $4.52 02/22 03/08 Scotts Miracle-Gro SMG 2.83% $77.63 9 7.20% $2.20 02/21 03/08 Southern SO 4.88% $49.22 18 3.40% $2.40 02/15 03/06 Simon Property SPG 4.46% $184.00 9 12.60% $8.20 02/13 02/28 Southwest Gas SWX 2.65% $78.60 12 9.80% $2.08 02/14 03/01 Vulcan Materials VMC 1.17% $105.89 5 94.70% $1.24 02/21 03/08 WEC Energy WEC 3.18% $74.18 16 8.90% $2.36 02/13 03/01 WestRock WRK 4.65% $39.14 10 27.00% $1.82 02/14 02/25 Aqua America WTR 2.44% $35.86 26 7.70% $0.88 02/14 03/01

Disclosure: I am/we are long ES. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.