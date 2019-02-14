Cisco Earnings Contrast With The Competition

The PE ratio ex-cash below 15 reflects a modest valuation considering the strong growth is expected to continue.

Cisco (CSCO) reported Q2 results at the high end of the guidance with a 7% revenue increase YoY. And the guidance for fiscal Q3 confirms the positive trend.

The results differ from the earnings other security vendors reported over the last few weeks. Both Extreme Networks (EXTR) and Juniper (JNPR) didn't grow for different reasons. By contrast, Cisco's growth was consistent across all segments and geographies, independently of political events. Also, management expects the growth to continue.

Despite these positive developments, and even with a 3% stock price increase during the AH, the valuation stays reasonable with a PE ex-cash below 15.

Encouraging Q2 earnings and guidance

The table below summarizes the fiscal Q2 results against the guidance provided during the previous quarter.

Metric Guidance (normalized to exclude SPVSS business) Fiscal Q2 results (normalized to exclude SPVSS business) Revenue 5% - 7% growth Y/Y 7% - $12.4 billion Non-GAAP gross margin rate 63.5% - 64.5% 64.1% Non-GAAP operating margin rate 30.5% - 31.5% 32.1% Non-GAAP tax provision rate 19% 19% Non-GAAP EPS $0.71 - $0.73 $0.73 - $3.3 billion GAAP EPS $0.56 - $0.61 $0.63 - $2.8 billion

From the top to the bottom line, the company reported fiscal Q2 results in the high end of the guidance. Also, the revenue growth is consistent across all geographies. And all the product categories grew.

For instance, the security business grew by 18%, which is the highest growth rate over the last few years. It is also a strong increase compared to the 10.2% forecasted CAGR of the IT security market over the next few years. And among the security vendors that recently reported earnings, Check Point (CHKP), Fortinet (FTNT), and FireEye (FEYE) grew revenue by 4%, 21.7%, and 5.7% YoY, respectively.

The drop of gross margin YoY was due to the DRAM components but the gross margin is expected to improve again next quarter as DRAM costs become a tailwind.

And, as expected, the operating leverage materialized as the GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses increased by 3% only.

Considering these fiscal Q2 results and the capital allocation history, the 6% increase in dividend and the increased stock buyback program are not surprising.

Beyond the encouraging results, management expects the growth to continue. The table below summarizes the guidance for the next quarter.

Metric Guidance fiscal Q3 2019 (normalized to exclude SPVSS business) Revenue 4% - 6% growth Y/Y Non-GAAP gross margin rate 64% - 65% Non-GAAP operating margin rate 31% - 32% Non-GAAP tax provision rate 19% Non-GAAP EPS $0.76 - $0.78 GAAP EPS $0.63 - $0.68

Immune to events

The results and the tone of the earnings call contrast with the results Extreme Networks and Juniper reported. Extreme Networks spent a lot of time discussing their fiscal Q2 results due to the tariff issues and the price increases. Juniper reported lower YoY revenue and highlighted difficulties in the cloud and service providers markets.

But the situation with Cisco seems different. The performance of the whole portfolio showed strength. Management discussed an "exceptional growth" for the collaboration business and a "double-digit growth" for the switches and wireless businesses.

During the earnings call, the CEO indicated seeing "zero difference" regarding the results and geopolitical events. He also mentioned a "minimal impact" with the government shutdown. Even the strong dollar didn't impact the business with emerging countries.

From the macro perspective, the big elephant in the room is China and the potential difficulties due to tensions with the U.S. But the impact seems limited. Revenue in China stayed flat during fiscal Q2. And management expects to compete, including with Huawei, based on the strength of the portfolio without any consideration of the political events.

The only doubt I'd have is about the cloud data center business. As usual, management didn't disclose any extra information about the performance in this area. Management forgot - or avoided - answering a question about the business with the web-scale data center segment. Although there's no reporting about it, Cisco may still struggle against Arista (ANET) in this market.

With all these elements, let's dive into the valuation.

The valuation is still reasonable

The differences between the GAAP and non-GAAP metrics mostly come from tax items, amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation. I consider most of these costs as real expenses to shareholders. Thus, I ignore non-GAAP earnings and I focus on the GAAP numbers.

For fiscal 2019, I assume a GAAP net income of $12.5 billion. The table below presents some of Cisco's valuation ratios and compares them with other network vendors.

The market seems to fairly value the companies relative to each other. Arista has the highest valuation ratios due to its impressive growth rate and its comfortable net margin. By contrast, Extreme and Juniper get lower EV/sales ratios due to the less spectacular results. And Cisco's valuation sits in the middle.

But with a closer look at Cisco, the market capitalization seems modest. The PE ratio ex-cash stays below 15 while the company is expected to maintain strong growth and a high net margin.

Conclusion

One more time, Cisco reported results above mid-point of the guidance. And management expects the growth to continue. The company seems immune to geopolitical events as growth is consistent across all geographies and all segments.

Also, the results contrast with the earnings Extreme Networks and Juniper reported a few weeks ago. These two security vendors are struggling with flat to declining revenues.

Even with these positive results, the market values the company at a PE ratio at 17.8. If we subtract the cash, the PE ratio drops below 15 and becomes more than reasonable considering the expected strong growth.

