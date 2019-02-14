PepsiCo: Is It One Of The Best Dividend Stocks?

Determining whether PepsiCo the business as well as the shares are deserve your investment capital.

The consumer staples sector is highly coveted by many dividend growth investors due to its relatively predictable growth prospects, as well as a willing consumer that views the products as needs rather than wants. The sector also typically strikes the balance between a higher current yield, i.e., more income now, with steady growth that outpaces inflation, i.e., more income later. That's one of the big reasons that consumer staples are one of the highest-weighted sectors in my portfolio.

I've owned shares of PepsiCo (PEP) since 2013, and the results have been right on par with what I expected. At that time, I believed a purchase was made in the range of fair value, and the returns have been more than adequate. A year has passed since I last updated my valuation of PepsiCo, so it's time to re-value the business to see what's changed and at what levels a purchase would make sense.

Dividend History

One of the things I look for when investing my savings is for the companies I invest in to treat me like an owner. That means I want the companies to send excess cash that doesn't have a great investment opportunity to be sent to me via dividends or buybacks.

PepsiCo has increased its dividend payment for 46 consecutive years, which gives it the title of Dividend Champion. That's nearly half a century of economic booms, busts, inflation, geopolitical standoffs and every other economic malady du jour.

The company has seen years of great dividend growth and years of disappointing growth; however, every year it's come. The days of consistent 10%+ annual growth are likely behind PepsiCo, but that should be expected given its size and mature market. What's quite impressive is that dividend growth over 10-year periods has been remarkably strong over time, ranging from 7.5% to 20.3% starting with 1982.

The 1-, 3-, 5- and 10-year rolling dividend growth rates since 1972 can be found in the following table.

Year Annual Dividend 1-Year 3-Year 5-Year 10-Year 1972 $0.0139 1973 $0.0211 52.05% 1974 $0.0241 14.02% 1975 $0.0278 15.37% 25.99% 1976 $0.0352 26.67% 18.55% 1977 $0.0458 30.24% 23.93% 26.97% 1978 $0.0542 18.20% 24.93% 20.73% 1979 $0.0614 13.31% 20.37% 20.58% 1980 $0.0700 14.06% 15.17% 20.31% 1981 $0.0789 12.70% 13.35% 17.53% 1982 $0.0878 11.25% 12.67% 13.88% 20.25% 1983 $0.0900 2.53% 8.73% 10.69% 15.60% 1984 $0.0925 2.77% 5.44% 8.55% 14.40% 1985 $0.0975 5.41% 3.56% 6.85% 13.38% 1986 $0.1047 7.43% 5.18% 5.83% 11.52% 1987 $0.1117 6.62% 6.48% 4.93% 9.31% 1988 $0.1333 19.41% 11.00% 8.18% 9.43% 1989 $0.1600 20.01% 15.18% 11.59% 10.06% 1990 $0.1917 19.79% 19.73% 14.48% 10.60% 1991 $0.2300 20.00% 19.93% 17.04% 11.29% 1992 $0.2550 10.87% 16.81% 17.96% 11.25% 1993 $0.3050 19.61% 16.75% 18.00% 12.98% 1994 $0.3500 14.75% 15.02% 16.95% 14.23% 1995 $0.3900 11.43% 15.21% 15.27% 14.87% 1996 $0.4450 14.10% 13.42% 14.11% 15.57% 1997 $0.4900 10.11% 11.87% 13.95% 15.94% 1998 $0.5150 5.10% 9.71% 11.05% 14.47% 1999 $0.5350 3.88% 6.33% 8.86% 12.83% 2000 $0.5550 3.74% 4.24% 7.31% 11.22% 2001 $0.5750 3.60% 3.74% 5.26% 9.60% 2002 $0.5950 3.48% 3.61% 3.96% 8.84% 2003 $0.6300 5.88% 4.32% 4.11% 7.52% 2004 $0.8500 34.92% 13.92% 9.70% 9.28% 2005 $1.0100 18.82% 19.29% 12.72% 9.98% 2006 $1.1600 14.85% 22.57% 15.07% 10.06% 2007 $1.4250 22.84% 18.80% 19.09% 11.27% 2008 $1.6500 15.79% 17.78% 21.24% 12.35% 2009 $1.7750 7.58% 15.23% 15.87% 12.74% 2010 $1.8900 6.48% 9.87% 13.35% 13.04% 2011 $2.0250 7.14% 7.06% 11.79% 13.42% 2012 $2.1275 5.06% 6.22% 8.35% 13.59% 2013 $2.2400 5.29% 5.83% 6.30% 13.52% 2014 $2.5325 13.06% 7.74% 7.37% 11.54% 2015 $2.7625 9.08% 9.10% 7.89% 10.59% 2016 $2.9600 7.15% 9.74% 7.89% 9.82% 2017 $3.1675 7.01% 7.74% 8.29% 8.32% 2018 $3.5875 13.26% 9.10% 9.88% 8.08%

PepsiCo's dividend history is impeccable; however, I also place a lot of importance on the safety and ability to continue paying and growing the dividend. Over the past decade, and the last 5 years in particular, the company's payout ratio has seen a marked increase, climbing from the ~55% area up to ~90% for the earnings payout ratio. Over the past decade, the net income payout ratio has averaged 58.9%, and in the last 5 years, that average climbed to 68.2%; however, the free cash flow payout ratio is more manageable with averages of 56.0% and 54.3%, respectively.

How Does PepsiCo Make Money?

PepsiCo is a leader in the snacks and beverages space, with its products available in over 200 countries and territories around the world. It sports a huge stable of well-known brands, such as the namesake Pepsi, Gatorade, Quaker Oats, Mountain Dew, Doritos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, Tropicana, Lipton Tea, Starbucks Ready to Drink and many more. Among the brands under the PepsiCo umbrella, there are 22 that generate $1 billion+ in annual sales.

The company is separated into 6 operating segments:

Frito Lay North America ("FLNA") Quaker Foods North America ("QFNA") North America Beverages ("NAB") Latin America ("LA") Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa ("ESSA") Asia, Middle East and North Africa ("AMENA")

By operating margin, the segments are ordered as follows: FLNA, QFNA, AMENA, LA, ESSA and NAB.

Through the first three quarters of fiscal year 2018, PepsiCo generated 62% of its sales and 68% of its operating profits in North America. That leaves 38% and 32%, respectively, for international sources, and as such gives the company fairly large exposure to the strength of the U.S. dollar compared to other international currencies.

Quantitative Quality

When I examine businesses for potential investments, I like to take a deep dive into the numbers to see how things stand. My preference is to primarily look at things through cash flow, since accounting profits don't pay the bills, rather it's cash in the bank.

From 2008 through 2017, PepsiCo has seen top line growth of 46.9% or 4.4% annually. However, most of those gains came in 2010 and 2011, with revenue growth showing a modest decline through 2017.

Operating cash flow has grown 42.8% in total, or 4.0% annually, with free cash flow growing 54.3% in aggregate, or 4.9% annually. With operating and free cash flow growth coming in slightly below and slightly above revenue growth, respectively, it should come as no surprise that the company's cash flow margins have been flat as well.

My preference is for the companies I invest in to have 10% or greater free cash flow margins. I see the 10% level as the mark of a strong cash-generating business. PepsiCo has routinely been right around that threshold with a 10-year average of 10.5%.

Another way that I like to view the profitability of a company is the free cash flow return on invested capital. The FCF ROIC is the annual return that one could pull out of the business if you owned it outright under the current capital structure. I've also included the FCF ROIC net value, which nets out the cash held on the balance sheet from the equity and debt. I want to see an FCF ROIC over 10%, and once again, the higher the better.

PepsiCo has maintained strong FCF ROICs over the past decade with an average of 15.2%. Likewise, the FCF ROIC net has been strong as well, with an average of 22.1% over the past decade.

My preference is for the companies I invest in to carry little to no debt on the balance sheet; however, I also realize that very few companies will meet that criterion, and it would severely limit the opportunities that are out there. The reason I prefer little debt is because it introduces risk that is largely unnecessary.

Over the past decade, PepsiCo has been leveraging up its balance sheet. In 2008, debt accounted for roughly 40% of the capital structure, with equity making up the balance. However, by the end of 2017, debt had climbed to nearly 80% of the balance sheet.

The debt is still manageable, although I feel that the company is starting to push the boundaries for what I would consider safe. Based on 2017's free cash flow of $7.025 billion, the net debt on the balance sheet would require 5.9 years of full free cash flow devotion to reduce the debt to zero. Also, due to the leveraged balance sheet, annual interest expense for 2017 came in at $1.151 billion for 2017, which is roughly a 6.1x interest coverage ratio based on free cash flow.

To understand how PepsiCo uses its free cash flow, I like to explore 3 variations on the metric, defined below:

Free Cash Flow (FCF): The traditional calculation for free cash flow of operating cash flow less capital expenditures. Free Cash Flow after Dividend (FCFaD): FCF less total cash dividend payments. Free Cash Flow after Dividend and Buybacks (FCFaDB): FCFaD less total cash used to repurchase shares.

Ideally, I want to see a company maintain a positive FCFaDB, since that means the business is generating excess cash above what is needed to maintain and grow the business, as well as reward shareholders with dividends and share buybacks. That excess cash can then be used to grow dividends in the future or reduce leverage.

Over the past decade, PepsiCo's FCF has averaged $6.25 billion per year, with a cumulative FCF of $62.54 billion over the entire period. That FCF is what has allowed the company to pay out $34.78 billion in dividends to owners over the same period.

That puts the total FCFaD for the past decade at $27.76 billion or $2.78 billion per year. So far, so good. PepsiCo's positive FCFaD means that the business generates more cash through its operations than is needed for capex or dividends, and management can then look to increase dividend payments, repurchase shares or look to make strategic, bolt-on acquisitions.

Unfortunately, the company has spent a total of $33.45 billion on share buybacks over the decade gone by. That puts the FCFaDB at -$5.69 billion in total, or $0.57 billion per year. That excess spending partially explains the increase in debt that we saw earlier for PepsiCo. As an owner, I would prefer to see excess cash funneled toward debt reduction rather than buybacks, or at a minimum, no more deficit spending on repurchases.

With that $33.45 billion spent on share buybacks, it has reduced the shares outstanding by 10.2%, or 1.2% per year.

The following chart shows the ratio of the cash PepsiCo has spent on dividends and buybacks. Share repurchases are more tax-efficient; however, I still prefer for dividends to be the primary means to return excess cash to shareholders. Many companies do a poor job of buying a $1 for $0.50 when it comes to share buybacks, which hurts shareholders over the long run through inefficient capital usage.

Cash returned to shareholders typically had a nice balance between dividends and buybacks with a roughly 50/50 split. However, the last 2 years and the TTM period have seen dividends take up a larger percentage, which I like to see. That's due to prior years of debt-fueled share repurchases, as well as the additional debt that PepsiCo has taken on that has leveraged up its balance sheet.

Valuation

One of the methods that I like to use to determine a valuation for a prospective investment is the minimum acceptable rate of return, or "MARR", analysis. A MARR analysis requires you to estimate future earnings and dividends, applying a reasonable valuation on those future earnings and then determining whether the expected return meets your minimum threshold for investment.

On average, analysts expect PepsiCo to have earnings of $5.88 for FY 2019 and to obtain 6.4% annual earnings growth over the next 5 years. I then assumed that the company would see its earnings growth rate decline to 4% for the following 5 years. I've assumed that dividends will target a ~65% payout ratio going forward.

For a starting point on the multiple that investors are willing to pay for the company's earnings, I let history be my guide. As you can see in the following chart, market participants have generally valued PepsiCo's earnings between ~15x and 25x, which seems reasonable given the mediocre growth forecasts but high earnings quality/predictability. For the MARR analysis, I'll examine the 10x-25x range, the 10x being a bargain basement level or worst-case scenario.

Data by YCharts

The following table shows the potential internal rates of return that an investment in PepsiCo could provide, assuming a purchase of shares around $114 per share. Returns include estimated dividend payments and are run through the end of calendar year 2023, "5-Year", and calendar year 2028, "10-Year".

Alternatively, I want to determine price targets such that an investment could potentially provide 10% and 15% internal rates of return based on the various future P/E ratios. The same assumptions from above apply here.

Risks To An Investment In PepsiCo

The biggest risk facing PepsiCo's business is consumers eschewing the company's products for healthier alternatives. That's a real possibility, however, one that I'm not concerned will have a big impact on sales or cash flow. Consumers are creatures of habit and generally ignore health advice to their detriment. If you don't believe me, look at the number of people still smoking or not exercising regularly.

Plus, the company is working on some healthier alternatives to help combat the unhealthy stigma associated with many of its products by shifting R&D capital into new brands and products, as well as seeking ways to make current products with less salt, fat and sugar without sacrificing the taste and flavor that consumers have grown accustomed to.

Image sourced from PepsiCo's FY 2017 Annual Report

For shareholders, the biggest risk that I see is the company's debt levels. Yes, the debt is manageable now; however, at some point, it will have to repaid or rolled into new debt, likely at higher interest rates, ad infinitum. That's going to require excess cash to be funneled towards debt paydown or interest payments instead of going towards new products, possible acquisitions or higher dividend payments.

Conclusion

With PepsiCo's share price around $114, the valuation appears to be in the fair value range, albeit on the higher end of fair value. Assuming that growth plays out as forecast in this analysis, buyers could expect to receive returns that mimic growth of the company, ~5.4% over the next 10 years, plus the dividend yield of ~3.2%. That pegs the annual returns around the 8.6% area before accounting for multiple expansion or compression over time.

Given my current investment in PepsiCo, I'm not looking to add more at these levels; however, the stock could still make a solid investment at these levels for those with excess cash sitting on the sidelines, especially with its relatively juicy 3.2% dividend yield. Although, there appears to be no margin of safety should something unexpected impair the business either temporarily or permanently.

At this time, I'll hold onto cash and look for more attractively valued opportunities. With the modest growth expectations, I would begin to deploy capital into PepsiCo if the share price declines to around $100 or less, roughly 12% lower than current price, due to another broad market selloff or any short-term setback for the company.

