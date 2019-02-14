Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs - Another Positive Week For The Benchmark

Introduction

Over the past few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage, and directional, opportunities for active traders like us.

Now that these products have grabbed our attention, we are continuously monitoring most funds by sector and will reinstate our Weekly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

The Benchmark

Тhe stunning performance of the municipal bonds continues after a brief lull. Оver the past week, the iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (MUB) added an additional $0.42 to its price and broke the technical resistance around $109.40 per share.

Source: Barchart.com - iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF

Currently, the 10-year Treasury yield remains close to its lowest levels for a one-year period and far from the fearful psychological level of 3.00%. U.S. government debt yields fell on Friday as global growth fears continued to weigh on equity markets and buy safe-haven assets. The Munis are interest rate-sensitive due to their higher duration, and most of the market participant pay serious attention to the fluctuation of the yields.

Source: CNBC.com, US 10-Year yields

As you know, we follow the performance of the U.S. Treasury bonds - considering them a risk-free product - with maturities greater than 20 years: the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). The reason for that is the strong correlation between these major indices, and the chart below proves it. Additionally, a statistical comparison is provided by our database software:

Source: Barchart.com - iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Source: Author's software

Comparison Of The Yields And Municipal/Treasury Spread Ratio

Investing in municipal bonds is popular because they have the potential to offer higher yields than similar taxable bonds. If an investor wants to know whether muni bonds are cheap in comparison to taxable bonds or Treasuries, they could find out by comparing them. However, this method does have its limitations, and the investor should perform a more thorough analysis before making a decision:

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The Municipal/Treasury spread ratio, or M/T ratio as it is more commonly known, is a comparison of the current yield of municipal bonds to U.S. Treasuries. It aims to ascertain whether or not municipal bonds are an attractive buy in comparison. Essentially, an M/T ratio north of 1 means that investors receive the tax benefit of muni bonds for free, making them even more attractive for high net worth investors with higher tax rate considerations.

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The narrowing spread and 3-month LIBOR are important for the leveraged municipal funds, and they can be highly affected by them. The 3-month LIBOR rate is a commonly used funding benchmark for the municipal bond CEFs.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts.com, 10-2 Year Treasury Yield Spread and 3-Month LIBOR based on US Dollar

The News

Source: Yahoo News, Municipal Bond Closed-End Funds News

Several funds from the sector announced their dividends:

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM) $0.0475 per share. Change with -$0.0025 from the prior distribution.

DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF) $0.0425 per share. Change with -$0.0050 from the prior distribution.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL) $0.0500 per share.

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II (VMM) $0.0375 per share.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) $0.0425 per share. Change with -$0.0100 from the prior distribution.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (MHI) $0.0525 per share.

Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund (DMB) $0.0530 per share of common stock.

Weekly Charts

1. Biggest price decrease

Source: CEFConnect.com

2. Biggest price increase

Source: CEFConnect.com

Review Of Municipal Bond CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

To figure out which of the funds from the sector are statistically undervalued, we use the Z-score indicator. It is an appropriate indicator to see how many times the discount/premium deviates from its mean for a specific period. Looking at the above sample I am interested in the funds which have a Z-score less than -0.50 points and a relatively high discount.

We have a new leader of the ranking in the face of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV). We find it trading at Z-score of -1.80 points and at all is only fund from the sector which has a value of statistical parameter less than -1.00 point. Over the past week, the price of the fund fell by 4.47% after the announcement of the dividend cut.

Data by YCharts

The management team decided to decrease the distribution from $0.0525 to $0.0425 per share. I could say that the event was expected as the latest earning of $0.0450 per share was not enough high to cover the distribution and the earning coverage ratio signaled for this outcome. Currently, after the change, the earning coverage ratio is in line with the earning of the fund and remains above 100%. The current yield of the closed-end fund is 4.88% and the yield on the net asset value is 4.44%.

Source: CEFConnect.com

2. Highest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

On the other hand, I am sorting the table by the highest Z-score in order to understand if there is a fund which could be a potential "Sell" candidate or at least a hedging reaction of some of our "Long" positions. We have many closed-end funds which have very high Z-score but are still traded at discounts. I аm cautious to take only "Short" positions in them but I am a fan of the idea to form a pair trade. For a second consecutive week, I am very happy to see that our pair trade suggestion worked.

Let us review what happened over the past week. Last time we found BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) on the first position with a Z-score of 2.80 points. I suggested to enter into a "Sell" position and to hedge it with "Long" positions in BlackRock Municipal Income Investment QualityTrust (BAF) and BlackRock MuniYield Fund (MYD). Here are the changes in the funds on a weekly basis. The total profit is 4.79%. My personal opinion is that this is a very good result for one week.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Let us move on the results of this week. Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund (DMB) is taking the first position with a value of the statistical parameter of 2.90 points. This Muni still has a spread of 7.05% between its price and net asset value. So, from my perspective, it will be appropriate to form a pair trade. We can use Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund (DSM) which has Z-score of 0.90 points and a pretty similar discount of 6.88%. On top of that DSM has a current yield of 5.64% while DMB has a yield of 4.97%.

Data by YCharts

The average one-year Z-score in the sector is 0.95 points. Last time, the average Z-score of the municipal sector was 0.93 points. Currently, the average value of the statistical indicator remains positive and indicates for a time to close some of our long positions.

Source: CEFConnect.com

3. Biggest Discount

Source: CEFConnect.com

This week Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advantage Municipal Funds 2 (NKG) has increased its discount by 0.53 bps and is taking the gold medal. A quick check of the portfolio shows that 90.4% of the investments are by issuers located in Georgia. Additionally, I compared the discount of NKG to its peers. As you see, the funds seem relatively undervalued based on that analysis.

Source: CEFdata.com

Based on their attractive discounts and Z-scores, most of the funds above deserve attention, and I think it is worth it to spend some time here if you are looking for new additions to your portfolio.

4. Highest Premium

Source: CEFConnect.com

The funds plotted above trading above their net asset value, which is a sign that we can find potential "Short" candidates. Ideally, our "Sells" should have a Z-score as high as possible. Here, from this observation, we have several closed-end funds with a premium which satisfy my requirements, but when we talk about PIMCO funds I always say that we need at least a fundamental or statistical reason to enter into sell position.

The average discount/premium of the sector is -7.45%. Last time, the average spread between the prices and net asset values of the funds was again -7.58%. Slowly and gradually the funds manage to narrow the spread between their prices and net asset value.

Source: CEFConnect.com

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV

Source: CEFConnect.com

The above sample shows the funds with the highest return on net asset value for the past five years. The average return for the sector is 5.52%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) is taking again the first place, and I will definitely include it in my list. Another interesting opportunity is PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK). It is traded at its net asset value and it is not a regular occasion for a PIMCO fund. Additionally, we saw that we have a hedging reaction in the face of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ).

Data by YCharts

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The table shows the funds with the highest distribution rate on price. The average yield on price is 4.69%, and the average yield on net asset value is 4.35%.

Below on the chart, I plotted the yields of funds from the sector with a discount of more than 8.00% and Z-score of less than -0.50 point.

Source: CEFConnect.com

7. Lowest Effective Leverage %

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average effective leverage of the sector is 36.3%. Logically, most of the funds with lower effective leverage have lower distribution rates compared to the rest of the closed-end funds. Seven funds from the sector have effective leverage is equal to zero.

Below you can find the chart of the funds with the lowest effective leverage and their yields on price. If you are not a big fan of the high leverage, this chart will be very helpful.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Conclusion

The price of the iShares National Muni Bond ETF is still suffering from rising Treasury yields and future expectations. Definitely, the change of the interest rates will play a role, and we should anticipate a reflection on the Muni sector as well. Compared to the previous year, the discounts of the closed-end funds holding such products have significantly widened. While I find this to be fundamentally justified, I always expect some buying impulse to give us at least a mean-reversion trade in these products.

Note: This article was originally published on February 10, 2019, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

