Long Energy Transfer Before Earnings

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) is getting ready to report its fourth-quarter and full-year results for 2018 on February 20 after the market closes, which will be followed up by its conference call with analysts the next day. Since successfully completing its corporate consolidation in October 2018, Wall Street will want to see how Energy Transfer LP's turnaround strategy is going. The goal is for Energy Transfer LP to better cover both its 8.2% yield and its capital expenditure budget with internally generated funds, instead of relying heavily on capital markets to cover its spending habits (particularly for growth-related capital expenditures). In theory, Energy Transfer LP should be able to offer investors both substantial income growth and capital appreciation upside, but that will only truly be possible when it achieves free cash flow neutrality (or something close to it). Let's dig in.

I'm in

For starters, I recently decided to invest in Energy Transfer LP as its turnaround strategy begins to bear fruit. My thesis rests on Energy Transfer realizing a major uplift in its cash flow generation as growth projects that were stymied by operational hiccups, regulatory hurdles and activist-related delays finally come online. Combined with fiscal restraint, Energy Transfer should be in a position to materially reduce its cash flow shortfall this year and in 2020.

One of its major growth catalysts involved completing the second leg of its Bayou Bridge pipeline project down in Louisiana, which seeks to route greater amounts of domestic oil supplies to refineries in the state by increasing west-to-east pipeline takeaway capacity from Texas to Louisiana. Pipeline constraints are one of the reasons why Louisiana Light Sweet trades at a huge premium to West Texas Intermediate.

While that project was expected to be operational last year, it won't be until sometime this quarter that construction on the pipeline will be complete. During Energy Transfer's upcoming update, look out for commentary on that development and management's likely revised start-up schedule. At its peak, the Bayou Bridge pipeline will have the capacity to transport 480,000 barrels of oil per day from the Nederland oil hub in Texas to Lake Charles in Louisiana, and ultimately to St. James, Louisiana. Energy Transfer owns 60% of this endeavor and interested investors can read more about this project by checking out this article here.

The partially completed Mariner East 2 pipeline project is another development that management will definitely bring up during both Energy Transfer's earnings press release and conference call. While the natural gas liquids pipeline is expected to carry hundreds of thousands of barrels per day from Appalachia over to its Marcus Hook Industrial Complex along the Delaware River, it isn't operating at full capacity due to the final part of that endeavor not yet being complete. At its peak, the Mariner East 2 pipeline (which is 100% owned by Energy Transfer) will have 275,000 bpd of NGLs takeaway capacity.

Management used a clever workaround to bring the Mariner East 2 pipeline online by leveraging existing pipelines in the area. Look out for commentary on how the final construction process is going, which is unlikely to be too optimistic in light of Energy Transfer's ongoing permitting issues in the state. Also look out for commentary regarding the current capacity of its new NGLs pipeline, and whether management still thinks a Q3 2019 start-up is reasonable for the Mariner East 2X project considering the difficulties Energy Transfer is facing. The Mariner East 2X pipeline project would run adjacent to the Mariner East 2 pipeline. While the ME2X project makes perfect sense on paper, operational and legal hurdles are a key concern. Interested investors can read more about the Mariner East 2 development by checking out this article here.

Capital expenditures

Large projects like these will provide Energy Transfer with the cash flow uplift it needs to cover its spending levels. For a long time, the midstream industry relied heavily on debt and equity issuances to cover capital expenditures, with cash flow (specifically distributable cash flow, which is effectively operating cash flow minus maintenance-related capex) largely getting eaten up by hefty distribution payments that were continuously growing. This model was unsustainable, so Energy Transfer pursued a corporate consolidation and pledged to keep its capital expenditures contained.

Energy Transfer Partners, which is now part of Energy Transfer LP, had a 2018 capex budget of $4.8-5.2 billion. Energy Transfer is guiding for $5 billion in capital expenditures this year, indicating the company is targeting flat spending levels on a year-over-year basis. Management is likely to offer up significantly more details on what Energy Transfer plans to invest in this year during its earnings update, but the number one thing to look out for is whether management plans to raise, lower, or keep its 2019 capex budget flat with 2018 levels.

Controlled spending habits make free cash flow obtainable, keeping in mind Energy Transfer has steadily cut its capex over the past few years. Energy Transfer forecasts it will generate $10.6-10.8 billion in adjusted EBITDA this year, up from $7.3 billion in 2017. That guidance will be heavily influenced by the timing of when its major projects come online. Other projects set to come online this year include the expansion of its Red Bluff Express natural gas pipeline in the Permian Basin (2H 2019) and its fifth Lone Star NGLs fractionator in Mont Belvieu, Texas (Q1 2019).

Tying into that, investors should see if Energy Transfer brings up its Lake Charles LNG development this earnings cycle. That project would seek to convert an existing liquefied natural gas import terminal in Louisiana to an LNG export terminal, a multi-billion-dollar endeavor that would take years to complete. In the past, Energy Transfer has mentioned that the firm was actively seeking long-term LNG supply contracts with Chinese buyers, but it isn't clear how that process is going. More importantly, committing to the Lake Charles LNG conversion development would remove a significant amount of Energy Transfer's financial flexibility for several years, making this an important venture to keep an eye on going forward. Investors interested in reading more about the Lake Charles LNG development should check out this article here.

Final thoughts

As an investor in Energy Transfer LP, I understand the need to allocate capital towards growth capex to capitalize on the various midstream opportunities made possible by the ongoing North American energy renaissance. That being said, Energy Transfer LP also pays out a hefty 8.2% yield and management needs to be cognizant of the negative impact running large cash flow outspends has on the firm's capital appreciation potential. While the midstream space has yet to master this great balancing act, the industry is starting to wake up and realize fiscal sustainability is paramount. Let's see how Energy Transfer LP performs as 2019 gets underway. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.