AbbVie Is Too Risky Right Now

Despite providing investors with positive returns over the last three years, AbbVie (ABBV) declined more than 28% in 2018. It did continue to increase its dividend and earnings per share, which were on a steady upward trajectory until late last year.

The company has market-leading products like Humira and Imbruvica, a robust pipeline with plenty of the multibillion drug opportunities, and consistent cash flow generation. However, the outlook became shaky after biosimilar drugs entered the EU market and Japan, while analysts worried about future Humira growth.

We believe AbbVie is trying to do everything possible to diversify its business away from Humira and restart growth. However, it's difficult to predict at the moment whether these diversification attempts will be successful and what the impact of a decline in international Humira sales will look like over the next couple of years.

We assign a HOLD rating at the moment and prefer to wait for positive catalysts like a successful new product launch with multibillion-dollar peak revenue potential. Another potential positive catalyst is stronger revenue growth in other business segments like HCV or Hematologic Oncology, which are in the early stages but showing promise.

Business Overview

The Humira franchise has been AbbVie’s cash cow since its start as a standalone company in 2013. It has generated net revenues of $105 billion since 2011 and is the global best-selling prescription drug at the moment. AbbVie has a high share of recurring revenues which makes its business somewhat resilient to negative macroeconomic factors, however, that doesn't stop the stock price from a high degree of volatility.

Over the last several years, several cheaper biosimilar drugs flooded the international markets and became a direct threat to Humira, which generated $6 billion in revenue outside the US. AbbVie has cut the price tag of Humira in EU up to 80% to compete with these cheaper alternatives. In the US, however, Humira has a longer runway because its patents in the US don't expire until 2023. This gives the company a bit more stability while the growth of Imbruvica and Venclexta pick up.

As the chart below shows, Humira makes up a big chunk of total revenues, but Imbruvica and Venclexta are growing.

Source: SEC Edgar, January 2019

According to the selected financial data in the table above, Humira sales represent 60.9% of Total Net Revenues in FY 18 compared to 65.3% in FY 17. Total segment revenues of Hematologic Oncology and HCV represent 12.0% and 11.0% of total net revenues in FY 18 compared to 9.6% and 0% in FY 17, respectively. So while exposure to Humira has been reduced, the company is still highly exposed to sales of just one drug.

It is very encouraging, however, that the company could generate 6.5% of total revenues in the HCV business in just over a year. It gives more confidence to management – and investors – that efforts to differentiate away from Humira is feasible – making possible a target of $47 billion in sales by 2025.

Hematologic Oncology

Source: J.P Morgan Healthcare Conference, January 2019

The key products in Hematologic Oncology segments are Imbruvica and Venclexta and AbbVie has provided guidance of total segment revenues of $5.1 billion in revenues for 2019. Guidance for Imbruvica sales is $4.4 in FY 19, with 21% U.S. sales growth and for $723 million for Venclexta.

So far, management has been satisfied with the current operational and marketplace performance of both drugs. Both cover a broad range of hematologic malignancies and AbbVie has several other similar ongoing clinical studies in the pipeline. It has received FDA approval of Imbruvica in combination with Rituxan for chemotherapy-free treatment of Waldenström's macroglobulinemia and also announced successful Phase III results for treatment of Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (“CLL”) patients in the H2 2018.

AbbVie received an FDA approval for chemotherapy-free treatment of Imbruvica plus Gyvera for treatment of CLL on January 30, 2019. This is a 10th successful FDA approval for Imbruvica in six different areas since 2013. It is an important milestone for Imbruvica and its differentiation across various areas in hematologic oncology. Venclexta has also achieved important successful clinical results for treatment of CLL in H2 2018 and has ongoing studies for Acute Myeloid Leukemia (“AML”) indication.

Immunology

Source: J.P Morgan Healthcare Conference, January 2019

Given AbbVie’s strategy to offset Humira’s decline and maintain its leadership position, the robust pipeline with differentiated drugs in development has been critical. The most important drugs in the pipeline of the Immunology segment are risankizumab and upadacitinib with the ongoing total of 10 clinical studies in several rheumatology, dermatology and gastroenterology related indications. They have shown better clinical results and superiority over Humira and other competitive products. The company expects both drugs to contribute more than $10Bn incremental risk-adjusted sales by 2025. They might even replace Humira as the leading seller in Immunology and will likely launch later in FY 19.

AbbVie has completed its risankizumab Phase III clinical studies for moderate-to-severe psoriasis and has shown significant improvements in skin clearance. The FDA regulatory decision should come out in Q219 and it is already approved for Crohn’s disease. AbbVie expects risankizumab peak revenues of $4 billion by 2026.

Upadacitinib is the company’s selective JAK1 inhibitor for moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis and several other immunology indications. The company has six ongoing pivotal studies with over 5,000 patients it is estimated to have peak revenue potential of ~$6.5 billion by 2025. The drug has performed extremely well so far against its key competitors Humira and Methotrexate in the treatment of patients with rheumatoid arthritis. It basically helps patients to improve their everyday physical activities. Results so far show the strongest efficacy of 15 mg compared to 30 mg dose of upadacitinib and placebo in treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. An important FDA regulatory decision for Phase III clinical study of upadacitinib for severe-to-moderate rheumatoid arthritis is expected to come out in H2 2019.

HCV And Other Key Drugs

Source: J.P Morgan Healthcare Conference, January 2019

Full-year global HCV segment net revenues were $3.6 billion, and the majority came from Mavyret with $3.4 billion in FY18. After its first year of market launch Mavyret already contributes $862 million a quarter and has a 50% global market share. However, AbbVie has provided a weak HCV guidance of total global sales decline of 6% in FY 19 because of lower sales in Japan down 20% Y/Y and EU down 7% Y/Y.

AbbVie presented during the quarter new Phase IIIb results for Mavyret in treating patients with genotype 3 of hep C and cirrhosis. 273 out of 280 patients achieved a sustained virologic response 12 weeks after completing therapy. That means the drug can cure the disease with clinical and tolerable safety. The management is optimistic about Elagolix ( brand name Ollirisa) for Women’s health in the pipeline. AbbVie reported recently positive data from several Phase III studies for elagolix in uterine fibroids and it expects $2-3 billion peak revenue opportunity.

Q4 18 Results

Source: Earnings Release, January 2019

The Chairman and CEO Richard A. Gonzalez stated:

We delivered exceptional performance in 2018, including operational revenue growth of more than 15 percent and EPS growth above 40 percent. We’re entering an important new phase for AbbVie. The continued momentum of our business, combined with the launch and ramp of several new products, will allow us to drive strong earnings growth once again in 2019 and position us for growth over the longer term.

Source: Earnings Release, January 2019

AbbVie reported weaker than expected total GAAP net revenues of $8.3 billion and EPS of $1.94 vs $1.90 analysts estimate in Q4 18. Humira is facing stiff competition from cheaper biosimilars in EU and Japan, therefore AbbVie has provided a weaker than expected outlook for Humira ex-US sales of -30% in FY 19. That has triggered the stock price decline of -7% after the earnings release and analysts have also lowered their average price targets and ratings. The adjusted gross and operating margin in the Q4 18 was 79.8% or up 80 bps and 41.7% or up 100 bps, respectively. Humira royalties benefit and a better product mix drove gross margin expansion.

The company has yet to report its balance sheet in the 10-K filing for FY 18. Cash and cash equivalents and long-term debt in Q3 18 was $10.3 billion and $40.5 billion, respectively. The management is confident with the current cash generation and net debt leverage ratio of 2.1. The company announced $5 billion of share repurchases and combined with a target 200 bps gross margin expansion that will contribute to 10% EPS Growth in FY 19.

Source: J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, January 2019

Strategic partnerships are very important in the healthcare industry as the company can enter the partner’s verticals, develop together with other large pharma blockbuster drugs like Imbruvica or acquire new technologies and promising drugs in development. AbbVie also receives royalties from biosimilar drugs that slightly softens its ex-US Humira revenue decline.

Risks

Key risks are a potential slowdown in Humira and Imbruvica sales and failure to diversify away from Humira. AbbVie has plenty of compelling drugs in the pipeline but a potential failure in the FDA regulatory process would adversely affect the business. Even with a successful product launch, however, they might achieve lower-than-expected commercialization and market penetration.

AbbVie has set a very ambitious plan to generate non-Humira sales of $35 billion in 2025 – a lofty goal, which, if not reached, could put additional pressure on the business and the stock.

In the worst-case scenario, U.S. regulations might allow biosimilars to enter the U.S. market before 2023. That would cause a huge hit on Humira sales in the U.S and AbbVie might have to discount Humira’s price tag up to 80% - if their international experience is any indication.

Another important risk is a potential aggressive price pressure of biosimilar drugs in the EU or Japan. That might take away even higher market share of the Humira franchise in those particular geographies.

Healthcare industry is labeled by a resilient business performance during the global economic slowdown. However, a potential global recession might put a burden on the public healthcare budgets across ex-US economies, therefore they might choose cheaper biosimilars over Humira.

The stock price will most likely have a strong reaction following the regulatory decisions for both drugs. The market strongly anticipates any strategy related to assets diversification attempts away from Humira. However, in the case both drugs fail during the upcoming regulatory decisions, it will trigger a significant sell-off of the stock price.

Relative Valuation

Source: Derived from Reuters & Finance Yahoo, as of 01/30/2019

The company also provided its full-year 2019 adjusted diluted EPS guidance of $8.65 - $8.75. The analyst consensus estimate for FY 19 is non-GAAP revenue and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $33.49 billion and $8.75, respectively. Shares are now trading in line with peers at a forward P/E and EV/REV multiple of ~9.27 and 8.75x, respectively. AbbVie has also raised its dividend from $0.71/share to $0.96/share in FY18 and is offering the highest dividend yield(TTM) of 4.90% vs 2.94% of the peer group.

We believe the market has already priced in a decline of Humira overseas sales and difficulties the company is facing with its diversification away from Humira. In the bull case scenario (stronger Humira & Imbruvica sales, successful diversification), the stock price might return to historical forward PE trading multiples of 10.0-12.0. If the stock trades at upper bound 12.0x 2019E EPS that makes a ~25% upside potential with a target price of $105.00 compared to analysts’ 12-month target estimate of $93.90. However, in the bear case scenario (weaker Humira & Imbruvica sales, failed diversification), the stock might drop to forward PE multiple of 8.0x 2019E EPS which puts the price at $70.0 and ~17% downside potential.

Summary

Abbvie landed on our Dividend Growth list after running our screens back in October. Unfortunately, we were compelled to take a deeper dive after so many bullish remarks have been published lately.

We want to be clear, however, that the stock does have high potential upside, but this is not an asymmetrical opportunity favoring upside. It is a fluid situation that can just as easily turn sour. Analyst price estimates put a price target on the stock that is 24% above current levels but we caution investors that this upside comes with considerable risk.

This stock is not for the faint of heart and if you are a conservative investor, it's best to wait it out and shrug off any profits that at some future point, hindsight would determine was a solid investment. This is a speculative investment that we would reserve only for investors with a more speculative approach to investing.

For an investor with a higher appetite for risk, we can see from the chart below how price and free cash flow have dispersed. One could look at this chart and forecast a price increase that is more in line with free cash flow, or a decline in free cash flow that is more in line with the price. Which direction the stock goes, therefore, is hanging in the balance and too much is dependent on Humira. We're sitting this one out with no regrets if the stock explodes. The risk/return combination right now just doesn't make sense to us.

For speculators, watch for a break through the 20-day moving average at $82. However, there are two levels of resistance at $85.50 and $87 that really limit the upside of the stock in the short term - barring some unforeseen circumstances.

