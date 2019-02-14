Does Corporate Sustainability Pay Dividends? '83% Do,' Says Barron's

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five of the top 10 Barron's 100 Dogs of Sustainability showed 17.48%, more net gain than from $5k invested in all 10.

Eighty-three yields from Barron's 100 US Sustainable Dogs Ranged from 0.08% to 15.31% per YCharts 2/11/19 numbers. The top 10 yielders, KEY; K; CPB; PBCT; HOG; PRU; VZ; M; T; CTL, averaged 5.74%.

100 Barron's US Sustainable Dogs showed broker target-price ratings ranging from -8.43% to 43.52%. The short list of 83 top yielders covered the identical range.

Such a list is an open invitation to test the idea that any list of dividend stocks is ripe for Dogcatcher analysis. So we did it!

Barron's February 11 issue presented The 100 Most Sustainable Companies from an Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) ranking prepared by the Calvert Research unit of EatonVance.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Project 15.45% To 57.18% Net Gains For Top Ten Barron's Dogs of Sustainability

Three top yielders of 10 top Barron's US Sustainable Dogs (tinted gray in the chart above) were among the top 10 gainers for the coming year based on 1-year target estimates. So the dog strategy for 100 Barron's US Sustainable Dogs graded out with 30% accuracy.

Source: YCharts

The following probable profit-generating trades were based on estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks. Those dividends and their aggregate one year estimated median target prices, created the 2019-20 data points.

Note: Target prices for stocks were based on the median of broker target estimates reported by YCharts. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to February 11, 2020 were:

CenturyLink Inc (CTL) was projected to net $571.78, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from sixteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 12% less than the market as a whole.

Baker Hughes, a GE Co (BHGE) was projected to net $278.15, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-seven analysts, less broker fees. The beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 17% less than the market as a whole.

Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) was projected to net $217.38 based on the median of target price estimates from 19 analysts, combined with projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 41% more than the market as a whole.

Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) was projected to net $208.40, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 16% less than the market as a whole.

Gap Inc (GAP) was projected to net $178.07 based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 39% more than the market as a whole.

Target Corp (TGT) was projected to net $171.16, based on dividends, the median of target price estimates from twenty-six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 28% under the market as a whole.

Kohl's Corp (KSS) was projected to net $167.51, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 28% less than the market as a whole.

KeyCorp (OEC) was projected to net $159.79, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-six analysts plus dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 19% more than the market as a whole.

BlackRock Inc (BLK) was projected to net $155.43, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from sixteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 37% less than the market as a whole.

Hasbro Inc (HAS) was projected to net $154.84 on a $1K investment, based on the median of target price estimates from seventeen analysts, combined with projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 1% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 22.63% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 3% less than the market as a whole.

Top 100 Barron's Dogs of Sustainability Represented 10 Of 11 Sectors

The list from Barron's published as of 2/11/19 sorted by yield (dividend / price) calculated from here 2/11/19 for 100 stocks contributed to the various actionable conclusions discussed in this article. Only Real Estate firms failed the sustainability test.

The 100 Most Sustainable Companies from an Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) ranking prepared by the Calvert Research unit of EatonVance. The list as of 2/11/19 provided the subjects for this article. Numeric calculations for the list were made as of 2/11/19 from YCharts and Yahoo! Finance data.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

100 Barron's Dogs of Sustainability

Their ranking by yield is shown below.

Source: YCharts

Actionable Conclusion (11-20) Dividend Yield Metrics Selected 10 Top Barron's Dogs of Sustainability

Top ten Barron's Dogs Of Sustainability 2019, represented three communications services, two consumer cyclical, three financial services equities, and two consumer defensive firms.

Tops and leader of the three communication services by yield was CenturyLink Inc, (CTL) [1] followed in second and fourth places by AT&T (T) [2], and Verizon (VZ) [4].

The best of the two consumer cyclicals placed third, Macy's Inc. (M) [3], trailed in sixth by Harley-Davidson Inc. Ltd. (HOG) [6].

The top of three Barron's Sustainability financial services dogs placed fifth, Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) [5], followed in seventh and tenth places by People's United Financial Inc (PBCT)[7], and KeyCorp (KEY) [10].

Completing the top ten Barrons Sustainability dogs by yield were the two consumer defensive representatives, placing eighth, and ninth, Campbell Soup Co (CPB) [8], and Kellogg Co (K) [9].

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Ten Barron's Dogs of Sustainability Showed 13.9% To 43.8% Estimated Upsides, While (31) One Showed A -0.83% Downside To February, 2020

Source: YCharts

A 17.48% Advantage Was Estimated For Five Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Of the Ten Barron's Dogs of Sustainability For 2019

Top ten Barron's Sustainability Dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update from here. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YahooFinance did the ranking.

Source: YCharts

As noted above, top ten Barron's Sustainability Dogs for 2019, represented four of eleven Morningstar sectors

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated 5 Lowest-Priced Of Top Ten Highest-Yield Barron's Sustainable Dogs (32) Delivering 19.13% Vs. (33) 16.29% Net Gains by All Ten by February 2020

Source: YCharts

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Barron's Sustainability Dogs for 2019 by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 17.48% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in each of all CenturyLink Inc (CTL) showed the best broker-augered net gain of 57.18%.

Source: YCharts

The five lowest-priced Barron's Sustainability Dogs for 2019 were: CenturyLink Inc (CTL); People's United Financial Inc (PBCT); KeyCorp (KEY); Macy's Inc (M); AT&T Inc (T), with prices ranging from $14.11 to 29.71.

Five higher-priced Barron's best yield Sustainability Dogs for 2019 were: Campbell Soup Co (CPB); Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG); Verizon Communications Inc (VZ); Kellogg Co (K); Packaging Corp. of America (PKG), whose prices ranged from $35.16 to $92.31.

That distinction between the five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Champion Dividend dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst median target prices by YCharts. Dog photo: huffingtonpost.ca

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO, T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.