Canadian Pacific Railway: A Strong Performance With Further Growth Ahead

Introduction

As one of the main railway groups in North America, Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) doesn't need a lengthy introduction. The company's rail system and rolling equipment provides customers a good solution to move their goods throughout the US and Canada with connections directly to major ports.

The company does report its financial results in Canadian dollars, which I will also use throughout this article, and I will re-calculate some of the results into USD using the current CAD/USD exchange rate of 1.315.

A very strong fourth quarter…

Canadian Pacific's CEO described the Q4 results as "impressive", and I tend to agree with him despite a 43% drop in the reported earnings. The reported earnings aren't always a good way to figure out how interesting a company is, and the 41% higher adjusted net income is a much more reliable way to compare Canadian Pacific's performance with previous quarters and years.

Canadian Pacific saw its revenue increase in excess of 15% to C$2B and despite the higher fuel costs (+25% YoY), the operating expenses increased by just 10% to C$1.13B, which means the company's operating margin was boosted by a stunning 28% to C$874M. As mentioned before, the net income decreased from C$6.79 to C$3.84, but this was mainly due to a negative impact from FX changes to the tune of about C$100M, while Canadian Pacific now also had to pay taxes rather than reporting a tax credit in the same quarter of 2017.

Source: SEDAR filings

This brought the full-year revenue to C$7.32B while the operating income increased by just over 10% to C$2.83B. The currency markets continued to work against Canadian Pacific throughout the year, and whereas the company reported a C$168M FX benefit in FY 2017, it reported a C$113M FX expense in FY 2018, but despite this C$300M swing, Canadian Pacific's pre-tax income increased by almost 4% anyway. The reported net income was just C$1.95B (down almost 20%), but that's entirely due to the tax shift which increased the tax bill by almost C$550M. That's why it's important to not only look at the reported results but also at the adjusted results.

Additionally, as the FX changes are non-cash charges, one would expect the company's operating (and free) cash flow to be higher than the reported net income of C$1.95B. But let's just start with the final quarter of 2018, wherein Canadian Pacific reported a net income of C$545M. After making the necessary adjustments by isolating the changes in the company's working capital position, CP Rail generated an adjusted operating cash flow of C$800M. The majority of the cash was spent on capital expenditures (C$467M), share buybacks (C$544M) and dividends (C$93M).

Source: SEDAR filings

Does this mean Canadian Pacific Railway is overspending? Not really. A large part of the capex is directed towards further growth. The C$467M capex bill represents 259% of the Q4 depreciation charges.

We see a similar result in the full-year cash flow statement: excluding the impact of deferred taxes, pension payments and working capital, CP's adjusted operating cash flow was approximately C$2.71B, and after spending C$1.55B on capex, the adjusted free cash flow result was C$1.16B. This doesn't sound too impressive, but you once again need to look at the bigger picture. Spending C$1.55B on capital expenditures while recording a depreciation charge of just C$696M once again indicates Canadian Pacific is serious about further growing the business as it spent more than twice as much on capex compared to its depreciation charges.

…will put the company on track for further growth in 2019

Canadian Pacific Railway appears to be optimistic about its growth trajectory this year. In its outlook for 2019, the company expects "mid-single-digit revenue ton mile growth and a double-digit adjusted diluted EPS increase". This indicates CP expects its adjusted diluted EPS of C$14.51/share in 2018 to increase to at least C$16.

This doesn't mean the expansion plans are over. Canadian Pacific outlined a C$1.6B capital investment plan for 2019, indicating its capex will be in line (and even slightly higher) than its investment level in 2018

The strong cash flow results will pave the way for Canadian Pacific Railway to continue buying back more stock. During FY 2018, it spent C$1.13B on share buybacks, allowing it to repurchase almost 4.7M shares at an average purchase price of C$240.68.

Source: SEDAR filings

One could always wonder if buying back stock that's trading at an adjusted FCF yield (based on the free cash flow calculations but after deducting the depreciation charges rather than the overall capex) of 5.5% (based on a free cash flow result of C$14.35/share). But let's face it, there isn't much else Canadian Pacific can do. Due to the nature of operating a rail network, expansion isn't always easy and bolt-on acquisitions will be tough to find. Canadian Pacific could indeed continue to hike the dividend (which it already does), but I think a substantial share buyback program is a very logical step for the company.

Investment thesis

Unfortunately, I missed out on the bargain CP was when the market was correcting in December, as that was a good moment to pick up some stock. That being said, I will not chase the share price now, but as the company's net income and free cash flow results do impress me, I will keep the company on my shortlist. The only caveat here appears to be the situation of the world economy, as Canadian Pacific's rail business will obviously always be impacted by an improving or deteriorating economy.

