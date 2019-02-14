Johnson & Johnson: Regulatory Headwinds Compromise Half Of Future Revenue Streams

With no apparent means for prevention or circumvention of the rule change, nearly half of Johnson & Johnson revenues are at high risk.

A rule change proposal put forth by the Trump Administration marks the end of the current pharmaceutical industry rebate system.

Recently uncovered internal documents corroborate allegations of Johnson & Johnson's culpability in the development of cancer in thousands of individuals.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) fell nearly 20% in December following some alarming developments in the ongoing talcum powder/asbestos litigation. In case you missed the bombshell report out of Reuters, newly emerged documents revealed that JNJ executives were aware of the presence of asbestos in the company's raw and finished talc powders & attempted to conceal the findings from the public.

Five days later, a Missouri judge denied a motion to reverse the headline-grabbing $4.7 billion verdict reached by a St. Louis jury last year. This should have come as no surprise given the plaintiff-friendly reputation of the city; the meat and potatoes are in the appellate courts, where JNJ has found success in similar lawsuits. The company's track record of successful appeals may be hindered by the incriminating new evidence, though.

The sea of talc powder headlines have eclipsed news of a more palpable detriment to the future of JNJ. A regulatory proposal put forth by the Trump Administration would exclude rebates paid by drug manufacturers to pharmacy benefit managers [PBMs] from safe-harbor protection and introduce a system in which manufacturers and insurers negotiate drug prices directly. This regulation will significantly impair JNJ's pharmaceutical segment via an interdiction of monopoly-adjacent anticompetitive practices vital to JNJ drug sales. With little to no circumvention options, the implied detriment to JNJ pharmaceutical revenues appears all but certain.

Talc powder lawsuits and regulatory headwinds will not be the coup de grace for JNJ, but do pose a threat that the investing community is actively disparaging.

Talcum Powder Link To Asbestos Substantiated

Three containers of Johnson & Johnson's baby powder spill over - picture source: DrugSafetyNews

The happy-go-lucky attitude of JNJ longs regarding the ongoing talcum powder/asbestos lawsuits was an understandable phenomenon. Scientific findings showed a tenuous connection between talc and asbestos with conflicting data, a perfect recipe for long incredulity. Reuters journalists left very little room for skepticism, however, following the special report published in December.

The report elucidates the ambiguity surrounding the validity of the talc lawsuits with newly subpoenaed documents previously concealed by JNJ.

Documents highlighted in the Reuters report show that JNJ executives were not only aware of numerous internal and external reports of asbestos in JNJ talc powders, but actively stifled the findings without remedy.

Asbestos fibers were detected in numerous tests conducted in the early-70's in response to the creation of OSHA by the Nixon Administration. What followed was a spasmodic series of endeavors to "protect our powder franchise", including attempts to convince the FDA of the safety of talc powder formulations that contained 1% asbestos.

The defense repeatedly put forth by lawyers and spokespersons for the company insists that the talc products are safe for use and asbestos-free, which is in all likelihood true for modern talc products. The point is moot, though, considering the multi-decade latency period of asbestos related cancers. In other words, cancers would not develop until several years later in individuals who were exposed to the contaminated talc products of the past. Aside from this, JNJ proponents have only offered blanket dismals of "junk science" and denunciations of cherry-picked data.

It may be too early to construct a meaningful estimate of JNJ's total talc/asbestos liability. Litigative analysts have speculated in the realm of $20 billion to settle all outstanding lawsuits.

It is safe to assume that the $4.7 billion verdict will be greatly reduced (the sum significantly exceeds state punitive damages restrictions) as will similarly exorbitant verdicts, but thousands of similar lawsuits need to be settled.

The number of talc/asbestos lawsuits has increased tenfold in the last two years to nearly 12,000. This is a trend liable to continue as the terms 'baby powder' and 'cancer' continue making headlines. Investors should expect litigative expenses - which doubled last year to $2 billion - to continue a sharp upward trend.

Beginning of the End for Rebate Manipulation

Profit sharing breakdown for a brand-name drug with a list price of $300 - picture source: WSJ.com

New regulation put forth by the Trump Administration and the Department of Health and Human Services would quash the current rebate system that allows brand name pharmaceutical producers to keep generic competition at bay. Currently, pharmaceutical producers offer rebates to PBMs for preferential drug formulary placement and aversion of competitive threats.

This caters to a monopolistic environment in which brand name drug producers can retain market exclusivity for off-patent compounds.

The new approach would discontinue safe-harbor protection of drug producer rebate payments from antikickback rules and require direct pricing negotiations between drug producers and insurers.

The key takeaway for JNJ investors here is the implied detriment to JNJ's blockbuster biologics revenue stream, which is heavily reliant on exclusionary rebate practices.

The proposal also further reflects the schemata of an administration that pushing for more anti-big pharma changes for at least the next two years. JNJ epitomizes that which FDA head Scott Gottlieb and President Trump have vehemently pledged to upheave in the past two years - a brand name drug producer that inhibits generic competition (and thus, restricts drug price reduction) with underhanded anticompetitive strategies.

In August, a Pennsylvanian court rejected JNJ’s motion to dismiss a Complaint filed by Pfizer that alleges JNJ to be using anticompetitive strategies to protect Remicade & prevent Pfizer's biosimilar from gaining significant market presence. Pfizer officials explain,

"In effect, J&J says to insurers, 'If you want to receive attractive rebates on Remicade for all your existing Remicade patients ... you must agree to not reimburse for Inflectra, or to do so in the most limited of circumstances.' In short, insurers that decline J&J's offer face a substantial financial penalty, and those that accept receive a payoff (multimillion-dollar rebate payments) in return for their commitment to exclude biosimilars."

JNJ is fending off generic competition elsewhere, too. Intricately crafted rebate bundles are vital to revenue retention of numerous other off-patent drugs that generate nearly half of all pharmaceutical revenues (off-patent, off-exclusivity drugs with approved generic(s) and positive YoY revenue growth highlighted).

Source: author using company SEC filings and FDA Orange Book

We've established that the proposed regulatory change would proscribe the web of rebate bundles and anticompetitive tactics JNJ pharmaceutical revenues hinge on, but when can we expect it to be rolled out?

Given the significant structural changes to the pharma/health insurance industries implied by the change, it would be unwise to anticipate any uncontested regulatory transitions. I expect special interest parties like JNJ to carry out significant political lobbying efforts in the months preceding a final rule change. That will all but certainly be followed by a hardcore judicial review and requests for extensive compliance windows.

Assuming a judicial review fails in court (the Administration is within its rulemaking authority here), the best case scenario for JNJ would be a compliance buffer that extends through next year, and a Democrat in the White House in 2021. In this case, the company could continue its anticompetitive practices through the term of the current administration and hope for a regulatory reversal by the next administration before compliance deadlines.

Source: OddsShark.com

This is a thoroughly unlikely scenario. The Trump Administration will be highly reluctant to allow an extensive compliance window that caters to continued anticompetitive practices. Moreover, the plethora of candidates in the Democratic basket bodes well for a second Trump term.

Early polling indicates that Democrat voters are profoundly unenthused with the selection of current candidates.

Note: Please do not misconstrue my outlook on the 2020 election cycle as a showing of partisan for either party or any candidate. My political commentary is my stated belief on what is the case, not my advocacy for what ought to be the case.

The current outlook heavily favors the likelihood of a successful final rule change on the rebate system that is unlikely to be appealed by a new administration. The grounds for a judicial review are shaky, if at all existent, leaving no room for JNJ to push back. Mega cap pharmaceutical producers stand to lose hundreds of billions in revenue and will not go down quietly, though. For the unbiased observer, this will be an interesting story to follow going forward.

Presently, long exposure in JNJ is by no means a safe haven in the market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.