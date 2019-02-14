Alexion's Complementary Growth Strategy

This article explains why I see new management as executing a potentially powerful growth strategy and why I have gone long ALXN a second time.

The stock has been within its 5 to 6-year trading range despite corporate growth on several fronts; ALXN is trading around a market multiple.

Introduction - good things may be happening here

I stopped trading or commenting on Alexion (ALXN) in the first half of 2017, when there were countless uncertainties. ALXN was around $110 and was sold at a small loss. ALXN closed Wednesday at $125.18, lagging the market (SPY) and a major biotech ETF (IBB) over the past two years. That underperformance may reflect prior overvaluation. It also may reflect overcompensation for overestimating ALXN's values and virtues in the heat of what was, in 2015, the topping of a raging multi-year bull market in biotechs.

ALXN is back to a price it first reached in mid-2013.

Yet the company has been delivering on the goals current management has set.

My decision to buy back into ALXN is due to what I see as focused, competent, veteran management now in place for nearly two years, plus a new board chairman. This team may have turned around an Icarus of a stock that flew too high, got its wings singed, but the company was just too strong to really crash. Now I posit that there is a chance for the classic twofer we want from a risky investment: rising earnings and a rising P/E on those higher earnings.

A core reason I think this is a realistic hope is that...

ALXN is at a big discount to peers

Because of product ramps and the general predictability of marketed products in rare diseases, I prefer price:sales ratios for a first look at ALXN and its peers. With 223 MM diluted shares outstanding, ALXN has a $28 B market cap. Per the Q4 earnings report, ALXN is guiding for about $4.7 B in revenues. That's almost a 6X P:S ratio. In contrast, rare-disease peers such as Vertex (VRTX), BioMarin (BMRN) and Sarepta (SRPT) average more than a 10X P:S ratio.

ALXN also has high operating margins and a solid balance sheet.

Likely an important reason for ALXN's discount relates to fear of biosimilars of its lead drug, Soliris. Another reason could be its 2016-17 issues, not all of which are resolved, including an FCPA investigation and an investigation of sales practices in Brazil.

At a $125 stock price and using $7 EPS for 2019, which is near the upper end of ALXN's projected GAAP EPS range, ALXN's forward GAAP P/E is 17.9X.

An overview of Soliris

ALXN introduced one of the world's first blockbuster drugs for ultra-orphan diseases with Soliris in 2007, initially for PNH and then for aHUS. In late 2017, Soliris gained FDA approval for gMG (see 2018 10-K, p. 5 for full names of the diseases ALXN's drugs treat). Approval for NMOSD is anticipated and may compete with a late-stage Chugai (OTCPK:CHGCY) drug, satralizumab; Chugai is majority-owned by Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY).

Numbers of treated patients grow by 10s and 100s for ultra-rare diseases, because of their rarity, but by moving to gMG and presumably NMOSD, ALXN has begun the process of moving from extraordinarily rare diseases to very rare ones. So, patients on an ALXN drug may move up faster than in the past as it addresses less rare diseases.

Major scientific, medical and business insights were required to invent Soliris, an antibody to the "complement" pathway, part of the immune. What has impressed me even more is extending these insights from the initial targeted diseases of PNH and aHUS to gMG and NMOSD. Thus, I'm cautiously optimistic that at least one of the company's next two therapeutic targets, ALS and PPMS, will be successfully treated. And, I'm confident that Ultomiris will repeat the success of Soliris wherever the latter has been successful.

ALS and PPMS will be tested with the next-generation drug, Ultomiris, but not with Soliris, indicating to me biosimilars are chasing a first-gen drug that is likely to fade.

Ultomiris and related pipeline efforts

Ultomiris and Soliris bind the same epitope (amino acid sequence) on the "C5" complement protein, so they are expected to have very similar therapeutic effects. Soliris has a much shorter duration of activity, forcing patients to endure several weekly intravenous loading doses and then a lengthy IV infusion every two weeks. Ultomiris has an easier loading dose schedule and is only given every 8 weeks. Ultomiris was approved by FDA in December 2018 for PNH and as noted, is or will be in trials for all Soliris indications plus ALS and PPMS.

The question of when Soliris biosimilars will enter in the US and EU was addressed in the Q4 conference call. ALXN says that it believes it is protected until at least 2023; whether that date is for the US only or for both the US and EU was not clear to me.

My assumption is that the path the ALXN has laid out for Ultomiris will leave Soliris biosims with a small market. In addition, brand-only companies such as Regeneron (REGN) are developing an antibody to C5 or other, similar approaches to the same diseases. (Other smaller companies are in the hunt and may be farther along.) These companies would not do so if after spending time and money on market research, they expected biosims to Soliris to dominate.

ALXN's path for Ultomiris (called ALXN1210 when in clinical trials) involves:

obtaining all the approvals that Soliris has and is expected to have (all are in Phase 3, with PNH approved)

completing Phase 3 testing of a high concentration IV formulation to improve infusion time and help create subcu versions of Ultomiris

completing Phase 3 testing of a subcu form of Ultomiris to be dosed weekly

advancing from Phase 1 a subcu form of Ultomiris combined with a Halozyme (HALO) to provide dosing every 2-4 weeks

and, gaining new indications, starting with ALS and PPMS.

In addition, on slide 18 of the latest PowerPoint presentation, ALXN discloses three pre-clinical stage complement-related programs. These are:

a new indication for Ultomiris in a rare form of kidney disease (which may be entering Phase 1)

Dicerna (DRNA) collaboration for RNAi solutions to complement-mediated diseases

Complement Pharma deal for solutions to neurodegenerative disorders.

What's all this worth? After all, this is almost all of the company. The other major product, Strensiq for HPP, is protected in the US until at least 2027. It annualized at $500 MM in Q4, and is growing, thus it has a multibillion-dollar value to ALXN. But, unlike Soliris/Ultomiris, it's a one-off. When and if it falls to biosimilars, there is no follow-on other than feeding its sales force with new products (more on that initiative later). With Kanuma having limited profit potential, ALXN is a one-product line company, plus an acquired pipeline (more on that below).

In the next section, I will speculate on what Soliris/Ultomiris may be worth.

ALXN's complement franchise: growing, but deflation looms

In the conference call, ALXN projects 5000+ patients on Soliris/Ultomiris by year-end 2019, and also projects $4 B in revenues from these two products in 2019. Thus: $800,000 per Soliris/Ultomiris patient. Yet the reported per-patient cost of one year of Soliris treatment is 400,000-500,000. I suspect that patient churn explains part of this disparity. Perhaps more important, and tied into churn, Soliris treatment begins with several weekly infusions, then drops to once every two weeks (or perhaps less often as doctor and patient may agree). But Ultomiris has few loading doses, and price deflation is coming. In the Q&A, this question from Phil Nadeau was asked:

... as we look to model Ultomiris in aHUS, it looks like based on the dosing difference that... there will be a 40% average price discount for Ultomiris in aHUS versus Soliris. Is that accurate?

ALXN's response from Paul Clancy included this:

... that's a little high. It's probably closer to 30% discount on kind of patient-to-patient basis on an ongoing basis.

I interpret this response to imply that in addition to a 30% discount for "ongoing" patients, there is also the point that ALXN will be selling fewer loading doses to new patients.

Competitive dynamics may force this deflation to be permanent rather than a temporary prod to switch to Ultomiris.

Valuing the Soliris/Ultomiris franchise

This is tough - but I like management enough to want to make a guess.

Key starting point: Ultomiris composition of matter expires in 2035 in the US and EU. I'm going to assume it is valid and that, as with Humira, the franchise may be extended beyond that year due to other patents relating to formulation, uses, etc. But for projections, I'll use the 16 years from 2019-34, inclusive.

Next, I estimate that patient count on (ultimately) Ultomiris (and residual Soliris) doubles to 10,000, but due both to deflation and discounting for present value, I estimate that average revenue only increases from $4 B to $5 B. That gives a simple calculation of 16 years X $5 B = $80 B for franchise income. Given the possibility of higher patient volume from the first 4 indications and/or new indications, higher price/patient, and more than 16 years for the Ultomiris franchise to run, I think this could be conservative. Of course, it could also be far too high.

The final part of the exercise is to estimate what profit margin all this would get over time. I estimate a COGS of 10%, relatively high SG&A, a mid-20s tax rate, and ongoing clinical trials. This leads me to model only a 45% after-tax profit margin attributable to Soliris/Ultomiris. Multiplying $80 B by 0.45 gives $36 B. That's my current guess at the present value of the Soliris/Ultomiris franchise. It is less than ALXN's diluted market cap. Add billions of dollars additional value from Strensiq, and ALXN may therefore be interesting as a speculative value play.

A key reason I am willing to think of ALXN as undervalued is management.

Hantson and team appear to have what it takes to grow ALXN

I see the team as focused, highly competent and having the right background to build on ALXN's strengths and repair its weaknesses. CEO Ludwig Hantson's background was with conservative, large-cap health care/pharma companies: J&J (JNJ), Novartis (NVS), then Baxter (BAX). He led Baxalta, a BAX spin-off; it was quickly acquired, leaving him available to head ALXN. The CFO, Paul Clancy, joined ALXN during its troubles in 2017 from Biogen (BIIB), a large, important Boston-area biotech company. BIIB has long been known for clean financials. Both the chief commercial officer, Brian Goff, and the head of R&D, Dr. John Orloff, served with Dr. Hantson at Baxalta. See the 10-K, pp. 26-28, for more details on these and other bios.

While Dr. Hantson is a board member, he is not chairman, and no other officers are on the board that I noticed.

Thus, I view ALXN as having transitioned to a "best practices" management structure. The ongoing organizational changes suggest to me that ALXN is leaving its troubles behind and preparing to join the ranks of the best-run biotech companies.

I also like the evolution of the pipeline, which complements ALXN's existing strengths in several ways.

ALXN grows its pipeline

A PDF of the pipeline looks good given ALXN's status as basically a 3-product company (Soliris/Ultomiris, Strensiq, Kanuma). ALXN toots its horn in its earnings presentation by showing the pipeline's progress in 2018. Slide 17 shows the pipeline's status ending 2017. The next slide shows a greatly enlarged pipeline in early 2019. I referred to them as complementary in the title of this article because I think of ALXN as having four pillars. These are:

scientific expertise and marketing prowess in complement-driven diseases

scientific and marketing expertise in hemolytic anemias (PNH, aHUS)

marketing expertise in metabolic disorders along with certain specialized knowledge in this broad field

scientific expertise in neurologic disorders; marketing expertise to follow.

The company's recent deals are intended to strengthen all the above. The first bullet point was addressed by the deals with Complement Pharma and DRNA. The second point is addressed by the deal bringing a candidate to treat WAIHA (warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia; ALXN1830) into the fold. Related to that, the light-chain amyloid opportunity (CAEL-101) stems from a blood cell disorder. Moving to #3, the late-stage Wilson disease treatment (ALXN1840), for a rare but not ultra-rare disorder of copper metabolism, fits with the theme of metabolic disorders. (However, I see no marketing tie-in between ALXN1840 and either Strensiq or Kanuma.) Finally, the fourth bullet point ties back to the Complement Pharma deal. The current therapeutic goal of this collaboration is to address certain rare neurodegenerative disorders.

To be clear, all the above deals involve costs to ALXN, and the costs may not work out well. Also, while I have performed what due diligence I can do via the Internet, I cannot vouch for the details of the science or competitive position of the products and technologies ALXN has gone after. My opinion is that I like the company's repeated efforts to expand its franchises via these deals. The company appears to be staying within its areas of scientific, regulatory and marketing strengths, while adding rare to ultra-rare diseases to its game plan. I'm "in" on ALXN with trust that the deals are well-thought-out both scientifically and re ROIC.

Risks

As you have gathered, I view ALXN as a high-risk stock. It has a one-product line focus with several different types of threats to its profitability over time. ALXN has been spending a good deal of its cash flow to grow its pipeline, with uncertain results. This could continue and work out badly, even if the basic business meets or beats expectations. ALXN's sales forecast for 2019 mildly disappointed the Street, and while I'm comfortable treating it as conservative, for all I know it could turn out to be over-optimistic.

Please see the 10-K for a much more complete list of risks related to an ALXN investment.

Conclusion - ALXN for the long haul (or takeover play)

Just as occurred after the Tech Wreck, biotech continues to be treated within the industry and by sophisticated private investors as a growth field. The flood of biotech IPOs the past several years attests to this. Within biotech, over and over I have found the most resilient companies and stocks to be ones with a core area of dominance upon which they focus and build. This is what has saved Gilead (GILD) and Celgene (CELG) from strategic dead-ends or errors in execution that could have truly destroyed the stocks. This focus, on CNS diseases, has allowed Biogen (BIIB) to grow with Spinraza despite an otherwise poor pipeline record the past several years.

Among smaller companies, Vertex (VRTX) is a good comparator to ALXN. Rather than continue development of the influenza treatment and oncology drugs it developed in-house, it out-licensed them to focus first and foremost on dominating the CF space into the 2030s. Now it is growing its non-CF pipeline again.

I believe that rare disease companies have a great business model so long as society remains willing and able to support expensive cures or lifelong treatments for the afflicted people. It is not easy to define and dominate a space, but so far, ALXN and VRTX have done so with a combination of innovative science and determined, profit-driven marketing. The upside for ALXN is uncertain, but I look to AbbVie's (ABBV) success with Humira for all these years, and GILD's with its HIV line, as examples of good things that can happen to ALXN. Those product lines became prodigious cash cows, lasted longer than feared, and had positive spin-off effects. The same thing might happen to ALXN; if so, it will take many years to know that.

In summary, ALXN is cheap to its peers and may be undervalued in an absolute sense. Its stock price has flat-lined since mid-2013 while sales and the pipeline have grown substantially. I am impressed enough by new management's 'complement-ary' growth strategy to have gone long ALXN since the earnings release at an average price around $122. With global industrial growth weak and interest rates staying low in the US, biotechs such as ALXN just might be coming back into favor among growth stock investors. And if not, just look at CELG to see how serious players in the field see value that the public markets may overlook.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Submitted after hours Wednesday.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALXN,REGN,VRTX,CELG,GILD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.