Dividend Cut Bombshell At CenturyLink

So we're comfortable with the payout ratio. So if you look at our payout ratio this year, it was in the mid-50s, and we did have some one-time benefits this year from lower capital spending from tax refunds. We net off making a $500 million contribution to the pension fund. So if you look at all that and normalize our payout ratios, we're in the low 70s; any reasonable expectations for us for the next few years you still see very good dividend coverage. So we're comfortable with the payout ratio. - Neel Dev, CFO (Dec 4, 2018) In summary, I feel good about the market opportunity and the progress we're making in serving our customers. You'll see us continue to focus on selling profitable services to our customers, carefully managing our expenses and expanding our margins. We remain committed to and confident in our ability to maintain the dividend. - Jeff Storey, CEO (May 9, 2018)

The CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) dividend cut is one that will likely rock the high-yield equity investing world. It's tough out there in high yield, and I think many shareholders had backed themselves into a corner thinking the payout was untouchable because of the guidance. These investors are going to be very angry and quite upset. Management is about to learn a hard lesson in just how destructive the loss of shareholder goodwill can be, and investors are also going to learn a harsh lesson on why management statements on dividend health should not be taken at face value. Wall Street analysts, long vilified by retail investors for their calls that the dividend would be cut, have been proven right. Given this is a large-cap bombshell that will touch more investors than most, my hope is that this will foster more independent thought and research among smaller shareholders.

I'm not going to be the only one to rake management over the coals. David Barden from Bank of America already did an excellent job on the Q4 conference call for many of the same reasons that I am about to. In my opinion, this was a terribly misinformed decision that is going to cause the stock price to languish for quite a long time. Also, the exit of Aranda Investments, which liquidated the entirety of its 16mm share investment in January, also looks suspiciously prescient today.

Management Reasons On Why It Cut

On the Q4 2018 conference call, Jeff Storey stated that the dividend cut was prompted by "…our view that the long-term interest of shareholders by proactively accelerating delevering of the balance sheet". In its view, cost of capital would be improved materially due to this move and equity holders would see benefit. This could not be further from the case.

Number one, nothing has changed from when Jeff Storey took over as CEO last year to today. The business has executed decently well - if anything it has performed better than expected - and the fundamental outlook has not changed. Despite the lamentations of management, if this was the right capital allocation plan, then it should have been enacted when fresh leadership took over the helm. It should not be nearly a year down the line after management had swore up and down that it was comfortable with the payout ratio.

As for retiring debt and improving cost of capital... excuse me, what? CenturyLink's near-term maturity bonds today, such as the 7.5% bonds due 2024 (CUSIP 156700BA3), already trade at par. Immediate-term credit trades even cheaper. Investors have to go way, way out on the maturity ladder to long-dated maturities like the 7.6% bonds due 2039 to find bonds that trade below par (those trade at 9.3% yield to maturity (CUSIP 156700AM8)). Even in those cases, those discounts will likely close tomorrow as bondholders celebrate, long before management ever has a chance to put a dime towards retiring them early. The weighted average cash interest rate paid across the business is just 5.8% today, a level that is not terribly far off the level of peers. 6-7% return on cash alongside no pressing need for refinancing is not a reason to proverbially shove shareholders out of a moving car on a freeway.

While the company does carry a junk bond rating, it is a long ways off from achieving investment grade, and its new 3x leverage target likely does not get it there. Management stated directly on the call that its 3x leverage target had nothing to do with a ratings agency metric to achieving investment grade.

The maturity ladder at CenturyLink was light; there is little in the way of near-term maturities that had to be rolled. The company had years to work down its leverage. Cutting today and retiring debt trading at par is just about the worst use of capital that I've seen. Meanwhile, management did very little to convince me (or sell-side analysts) that the excess savings from retained cash would help grow EBITDA in a meaningful matter.

Scenario Models, Takeaway

Literally everyone that has bought the stock over the past four to five months did so for the dividend. That was done in large part because of management's statements and scenario modeling. I ran a few of these scenarios late last week based on the old dividend:

*Source: Author calculations.

Assumptions:

5% annual revenue declines from 2019 levels, an acceleration from current levels.

EBITDA margin relatively flat; revenue declines offset by unwinding of operating leverage. These margin levels are roughly in line with the Q3 2018 results.

Mild cash interest expense declines as debt paydown reduces interest expense greater than the impact of rising financing cost. Current all-in interest expense is roughly 5.8% on a weighted basis; my 2022 case is the same.

Higher costs on refinancing rolls would worsen the outlook. Relatively flat cash taxes versus 2018 levels.

*Source: Author calculations.

Assumptions:

3% annual revenue declines, broadly in line with current decline rates.

EBITDA margin continues to inch higher as unproductive business lines are eliminated; synergies continue. Management has spoken of this business as a "high 30s, 40%" EBITDA margin capable asset base.

Stronger declines in cash interest expense as free cash flow is dedicated to debt paydown; continue to view 5.8% as the ongoing weighted average interest rate.

Incrementally, but not materially, higher cash tax expense.

If you take the Q4 2018 conference call at face value, the company is actually forecasting EBITDA growth over the next several years in order to get to its new 2.75-3.25x leverage target. That implies that even my base case above was slightly bearish, particularly if very little in the way of upsized capital spending is implied in management's models.

It pains me deeply when management can take a great business with a great runway to growth and shoot itself in the foot. That is what CenturyLink has done here. I think the asset base here is great, but management has obliterated the catalysts it had for a higher share price. In my view, all it needed to do to send shares back above $20/share and close the intrinsic value gap it has claimed about is to do two things:

Affirm 2019 EBITDA guidance at around 2018 levels Hit that guidance Pay the existing dividend

Three simple things. Management will have proved itself, it would have put business positioning concerns to bed as revenue declines moderated, and it would have protected equity holders.

I often write about these cuts from the position of an outsider. Not this time. As a (very) recent long, I'll be sharing in the pain today. However, I was cognizant of risks. Here is the tail end of the note I sent out to my members in February:

This is going to be a dividend story; if it gets cut there will not be much of a floor despite the embedded value in the business. There is quite a lot of yield chasing going on here, especially given how firm CEO Jeff Storey and new CFO Neel Dev have been on its safety. If they are going to cut, Q4 is when they are going to do it ahead of the 2019 outlook. For those that are risk averse, stay away until after the dust settles.

Alas, perhaps I should listen to my own advice more sometimes.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CTL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.