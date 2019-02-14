Gladstone Land Makes Me Hungry For Dividends

Warren Buffett recognizes the value of owning farmland, as he said “I would rather own all the farmland in the U.S. than all the gold in the world.”.

While I’m not a big fan of most externally-managed REITs, I have become increasingly attracted to shares in Gladstone Land (LAND). And, thanks to the REIT model, farming has become a more accepted method to gain exposure to the necessity-based asset class.

Investors are looking to better understand the size and structure of the investable farming asset base and to gain a better understanding of the intricacies of the agriculture investment platform. One of the attractive factors for investing in farmland, from an investment perspective, is the opportunity for consolidation, given the importance of scale in driving returns from agriculture.

The catalysts for the farming sector are rooted (pun intended) in the global population that continues to increase and is expected to surpass 9 billion people by 2050. This places pressure on farmers to grow more food to feed the extra people each year. There are some who worry that there will be a large-scale famine across the world as the year 2050 approaches.

Jeremy Grantham, founder of GMO, an asset-management firm based in Boston, MA, has indicated that owning farmland is his “first choice” as a long-term investment. Another great investor that encourages investors to own farmland is Jim Rogers, who speaks passionately about owning farmland at investor conferences.

Climate change could also impact the ability to grow food in some parts of the world, and that would place more pressure on the remaining farmland that is able to grow food. The estimated growth of the population has the growth rate declining in later years, which some speculate may be due to lack of food.

As the population grows, the demand for more farmland to grow food increases, and, at the same time, farmland is being converted to suburban uses. That pressure drives up the price of farmland. In the U.S., there’s little land left that can be converted into farmland to grow high-value crops. There is land in other parts of the world that could be improved to farming standards, but the political instability in those regions often limits conversion.

Even billionaire investor, Warren Buffett recognizes the value of owning farmland, as he said: “I would rather own all the farmland in the U.S. than all the gold in the world.”

Gladstone Land is Growing Like a Weed

On January 23, Gladstone made the real estate investment news buzz with a timely announcement: It acquired a 695-acre farm in Lincoln County, Nebraska for the price of $2.4 million. Judging by the land’s total of 600 tillable acres, three on-site wells and newer-model electronic system, Gladstone’s money seems well spent on this acquisition.

Moreover, the property will soon be put to work producing edible beans and popcorn, adding to the already well-stocked range of edible offerings Gladstone Land facilitates. David Gladstone, president and CEO, had this to say about the purchase:

This is the first of what we hope will be many new acquisitions during 2019. This farm has good water, grows some specialty crops that aren’t as volatile in pricing as certain other types of crops in the region… and adds another established and long-term operator to our list of farm tenants.

He added how management foresees this move—and those still to come—as making it all the easier to continue their “goal of frequently increasing the distributions” on their common stock.

That’s a rosy outlook, to be sure. And there’s plenty more to like about Gladstone Land. It should be noted, however, that the REIT was recently downgraded by an analyst who’s been following it since the beginning of its publicly traded existence back in 2013. That’s why I took the opportunity to talk with David Gladstone to see how the company is really doing. First, I asked the CEO about the downgrade and response regarding valuation.

For some reason an analyst decided to publish what he believes is the proper way to determine the net asset value of Gladstone Land. He based everything on the cap rate of the payout to stockholders. He determined that the cap rate of the company was worth what he thinks it is worth, determined the value of the company, then divided that number by the number of shares. We believe that the proper way to value an asset is to get an appraisal from an independent third-party valuation expert. Most REITs don’t do this because it is more expensive than doing nothing. Most REITs don’t calculate their net asset value even though their assets have changed in value. For example, a property held for many years may have increased in value, but that does not show up in the NAV of the REIT because they don’t have a way to show that increase to their stockholders. All investment companies must publish their net asset value every quarter. But REITs do not have to do that in the United States according to U.S. GAAP accounting standards. Outside the U.S., REITs must use the international standards and determine the value of their assets for their stockholders. When U.S. GAAP changes to international GAAP, then U.S. REITs will have to value their assets. We think stockholders should know the value of each of our assets. Yield on the assets is not a fair value. For example, a farm in Iowa growing corn has a very low cap rate because there is an oversupply of corn. Regardless of the low returns on corn farms, farmers continue to buy farms at very high prices compared to what one can earn on the property. So using a cap rate approach to farmland would value the farm at a far lower amount than the farm will sell for. We believe that buyers of our stock should know the value of the assets we hold based on market value of the asset. We want our stockholders to know what we can sell the farms for based on the values set by independent farmland appraisers.

Gladstone has historically invested in farmland used to grow healthy foods, such as fruits, vegetables and nuts. The company's primary focus is acquiring land to be purchased and rented for annual (or more frequent) plantings to grow fresh fruits and vegetables. These crops are grown mostly in California, Florida and adjoining states. I asked the CEO whether or not the company would continue to focus on specialty crops and he explained:

Row crops are our base, and we continue to buy and own row crops like strawberries, lettuce, string beans, potatoes, etc. But we have very little in other row crops such as corn, wheat and soybeans. We have experience in permanent crops that are different from row crops because the fruit or nuts plants are planted once and harvested for many years thereafter. Nut trees, like almond trees, are very good; so are apple and cherry trees. And we recently purchased some farms with thousands of fig trees. Most people are familiar with grapevines that last for centuries. And some know that blueberries come from a bush that can last for many years. So the big difference is that row crops are planted annually or more frequently, and permanent crops are planted once but harvested each year for many years.

A Flexible Balance Sheet

Gladstone is a small cap REIT so the company is too small for a credit rating. From a leverage standpoint on a fair value basis, the company’s loan to value ratio on its total farmland holdings was about 57% (in Q3-18). The company is “comfortable with these levels” given the relative low risk of quality farmland as an overall asset class. About 98% of borrowings are currently at fixed rates and on a weighted average basis the rates are fixed at 3.55% (for another six plus years).

Gladstone has a little less than $8 million coming due over the next 12 months for only about 2% of total debt outstanding. Last year the company opted to utilize a Series B preferred stock and asked the CEO about it,

The non-traded series B stock being sold is a winner for LAND. It provides a steady flow of money coming in to buy more farms. The hope is that it will produce a $10 million per month flow. At that rate, we can invest it at a good pace. We will combine that with debt and common stock sales in our ATM. This will grow our portfolio.

One of the concerns that I have pointed out in the past is Gladstone’s high payout ratio (close to 100%). The company raised its dividend by a small amount in Q3-18, paying $0.0444 per share per month and over the past 46 months it has raised the dividend 12 times (resulting in the overall increase of about 48%). Here’s how the CEO replied to the elevated payout ratio,

All young REITs have high payout ratios. We are slowly increasing the AFFO and slowly increasing the rate of the payout in dividends. Each farm we buy is put in our model to ensure it meets our goal of increasing our dividend. And as we continue to grow, we are going to find someone who wants to buy a farm for houses or for some other reason. In 2018, we sold one farm for a profit over its value of $6.7 million. That income has to be factored into the income/gains Gladstone Land is producing. No one ever uses that income in the payout ratio.

I Like Management With Skin in the Game

Insiders own around 25% of Gladstone shares and I asked the CEO about this strong inside ownership.

I have a passion for all four of my funds. I love paying dividends, and underlying every dividend is an asset that pays income or rent or gains. The search is always on to find assets that do not change in value often. Farmland has no meaningful correlation to the stock market, so it is wonderful. Farmland over the last 15 years has had no down years. There are no other real estate assets that have this record. I am attracted to this asset for its stability. Another thing, farmland is dirt, which has been here since God created it. And if you can find dirt with income, it is a dream come true for people like me who love to pay and receive dividends.

As I referenced above, I’m not a big fan of externally-managed REITs, and I asked the CEO about whether he planned to eventually internalize the operation, and he replied:

At our small size, it is not possible to internalize the management company. We use the credit ability of the BDC credit people to underwrite our tenants. Every mutual fund in the world is externally managed, and no one complains. Perhaps the best way to solve this “made up problem” by REIT institutional buyers is to take the management company public. Then, if someone likes the fees being paid, they can buy the management company.

I didn’t make it up…it’s true, internally managed REITs outperform over the long-run, but nobody can doubt CEO Gladstone’s battle-tested experience. He clearly has a passion for the farming sector and he has plenty of “skin in the game”. But as I alluded above, “there’s little land left that can be converted into farmland” and as the CEO points out:

People have to eat. Population is increasing every year and, at the same time, farmland is being converted to suburban or urban uses. There used to be farms on the lands now called New York City, Chicago and Los Angeles. In California, thousands of farms are lost to conversion every year to higher uses. And all the farms around the converted farm are worth more because there are no new farms being created to replace the ones converted. Excellent farmland with good water in prime growing areas is appreciating at a very nice pace and so are the rents.

In summary, I am downgrading to a BUY, recognizing that shares have returned ~10% over the last 30 days. We have a $13.50 price target and this means that we forecast the company to return 12-15% over the next 12 months. The recent analyst downgrade provide a window (at $11.35) and we consider fundamentals sound. The company plans to report earnings for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018, after the stock market closes on Monday, February 25, 2019. Remember that shares are volatile due to the small cap ($250 mm) capitalization, and we are limiting exposure to 1% and suggest that investors maintain adequate diversification.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

