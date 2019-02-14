Talend-Time For An Updated Look

Talend-Disappointment or Opportunity

I think it is fair to say that Talend (TLND) has been one of the more disappointing names in the IT space over the past year in terms of its share price performance-and perhaps its operational outlook as well. The company started the 2018 firmly in hyper-growth mode-it reported Q4 2017 revenue growth of 36%. It forecast full year 2018 growth of 36%. It appears at this point as though it will meet that target-but at this point, based on analyst inference of company commentary on its cloud transition, the First Call consensus for forward growth is down to just 21.5% for this current year of 2019. In turn, that kind of contraction to expected growth expectations, has led to a very poor share price performance for Talend since late September. Many stocks fell after late September, but most IT names have recovered. That has not been the case for Talend shares which currently sit at less than $37.50 down almost 50% from their high and essentially unchanged over the past year as well as the past several weeks, a period that has seen a very sharp rally in most enterprise IT names.

I last wrote about Talend for Seeking Alpha more than 18 months ago. I was reasonably enthusiastic about the company and its shares back then, but basically have ignored it since that point. I can’t claim prescience-just other potential investments attracted me to a greater degree. But I think now is a reasonable time to revisit this name when much bad news concerning the company’s transition to the cloud has been announced and is now baked into the company’s valuation. Talend is still a leader in data integration-according to some market research firms it is in 2nd place behind Informatica, a legacy vendor whose solutions are thought to be somewhat expensive with fewer of the more modern features users are looking for.

Should readers buy Talend shares? Is the company’s transition to the cloud a high-risk or lower risk undertaking? Does the company’s current valuation make up for its risk? Will the transition restore this company to the kind of growth it enjoyed prior to the end of the 2018? I think betting on Talend shares at this point presents readers with a reasonable level of risk/reward. To a certain extent, the company apparently made a mistake in setting its priorities and its timetable in transitioning to the cloud. It is hardly the only company to have made that error.

Because of its valuation-with a current EV/S of around 4X based on my estimate of 2019 revenues of less than $260 million, it will not have to be entirely successful in terms of accomplishing all of its go-to-market objectives exactly on schedule for the shares to work. Is Talend my favorite name in the IT firmament these days? Obviously not, but that will not prevent the shares from staging a reasonable recovery and generating positive alpha in the balance of 2019. Readers to whom our work appeals come in all sizes and flavors, and so do appropriate investments. Talend is not the traditional high-growth, highly valued name that we often write about. In fact, readers today confront a very bifurcated valuation paradigm in which the strongest companies with the highest growth rates, including the likes of Twilio (TWLO) Elastic (ESTC) and MongoDB (MDB) are well recognized at this point, and valued accordingly. While growth of those names is likely to remain so rapid as to take care of valuation excesses in short order, there may be periods of share price consolidation-and I would hardly be surprised to see such a period over the next 90 days after the exceptional performance of most high growth shares since December 24th.

On the other hand, there are companies such as Talend, who have made a misstep (or what appears to be a misstep) and have paid for it dearly in their valuation. Talend, for a variety of reasons, is never likely to return to 40%+ top line growth again. But one can make a reasonable case for the shares without trying to suggest a future for the company that is unlikely to be realized. The data integration space is one that will remain important for users for the foreseeable future. Talend has some unique competitive features that make its solutions of greater ease of use than legacy solutions offered by Informatica and other vendors. And it remains independent, and able to offer users more choice than its rival MuleSoft, now a part of the Salesforce (CRM) platform.

At this point Talend shares have fallen to a valuation far less than that of other companies with comparable growth metrics. The EV/S based on 2019 sales growth of 25% has fallen to just over 4X. The average EV/S for a 25% growth rate is just less than 7X-based on my compilation of estimates and valuation. Recollect that Salesforce (CRM) paid no less than 16.5X revenue for Talend’s most relevant rival, MuleSoft less than a year ago. Salesforce has claimed that the acquisition has achieved the level of revenue synergies necessary to justify the purchase price-presumably other competitors in the space can see the same opportunity..

As of this writing on 2/11, the average price target for the shares as reflected by the First Call consensus is greater than $58, almost 57% above the company’s current share price-and that includes one price target of $38 by the analyst at JPMC. Talend is not covered by many analysts-just 8 at this point and most of them have buys on the name. In the last month or so, two of the 8 analysts have increased their estimates both for the year and the quarter. The analyst at JPMC, Mark Murphy has had a consistently negative view of the company, and lowered his price target when the company pre-announced its Q4-not because of fundamentals but because of his belief that investor sentiment would worsen due to the departure of the head of sales. So far that has played out-but realistically, investor sentiment is like quicksilver, and at this point, it will not take all that much to turn sentiment in a different direction.

Talend is going to report the results of its fiscal year operations in just a few days-although it actually pre-announced some results in the wake of the departure of its head of sales back in early January. I want to stress at the outset of this article that I have no informational advantage regarding what it will report beyond its pre-announcement-and of more importance, perhaps, what it is going to guide. The pre-announcement featured an upside in terms of license revenue growth and the cadence of the transition to cloud-based offerings offset by a negative surprise in terms of professional services revenues. Objectively, that is a positive attainment as the factors involved in the professional services results are one-time in nature and have little to do with the future of the company. The better performance on subscription is perhaps an early sign that the company’s transition to the cloud is coming along ahead of expectations.

Since the time of the January preannouncement, as mentioned, a couple of analysts have increased their estimates somewhat, for the company’s future operational performance. I assume that these increased estimates must have been with some reference to expectations presented to the analysts by the company-if not explicitly, then through body language or 3rd party contacts. I can say, without much fear of contradiction, that the share price as it is, reflects no expectation of any substantial positive performance or forecast. Thus, I think the earnings event on Thursday, other than it is on Valentine’s Day and perhaps an inconvenience to some, is not likely to be a negative event.

Does Talend have a place in the firmament of disruptive IT vendors?

Talend’s raison d’etre has been to offer users a more modern set of tools to allow for seamless data integration. I don’t know that data integration is more important now than might have been the case a decade ago-how does one measure the degree of importance-but it is obviously a key technology for users in the midst of their own digital transformations and it is a necessary part of the paradigm of the hybrid cloud. Users have always had multiple data sources and have always needed to put data together in ways that it can be used by applications-these days, of course, users need something that prepares data to be used in order to promote deep learning and to facilitate applications that depend on AI and on data coming from the Internet of Things.

The data integration market is said to be growing at a rate of around 14% through at least 2022. Given the size of Talend, its runway ought to be enormous. As mentioned, users do lots of different things with the technology-surprisingly, at least to me, HCM applications apparently are leading in terms of growth for data integration. One key factor is that most of the growth is anticipated to come from the cloud-basically various kinds of SaaS deployments. It is this pivot to cloud deployment that has tripped up Talend’s growth opportunity in 2019.

There are a plethora of studies that look at all of the participants in the data integration market-and there are many of those. I am not going to try to suggest I have some unique perspective regarding Talend’s competitive position. I have linked above to both the Gartner survey which shows Talend as a competitor in the leader’s quadrant and to another study which looks at Talend vs. rival MuleSoft. Finally I have linked to a study looking at Talend vs. Informatica. Since readers probably do not want to take the trouble to go through all that material, I can summarize best by saying that Talend and MuleSoft are quite similar, and Talend is considered to be more flexible and far easier to implement than Informatica.

From an investment perspective, the growth hiccup through which Talend is working, is not a function of its technology or of it losing pride of place to its major rivals. Talend will continue to close deals in which Informatica has been the incumbent and in which Informatica is a major competitor. It will have a much more difficult time in displacing MuleSoft-although given MuleSoft’s new orientation as part of the Salesforce stack, that is probably not all that relevant in drawing an investment conclusion.

There are many other competitors. Of these, the stack vendors, i.e. Microsoft (MSFT), SAP (SAP), Oracle (ORCL) and IBM (IBM) are going to be difficult to displace within their own stacks. But one doesn’t expect to see the stack vendors attempt to compete for data integration opportunities that are outside integrating data within their own solutions. The other competitors are of far less importance in evaluating Talend’s opportunities.

The issues of Talend’s Transition-Fully discounted or an indication of a deeper problem?

As mentioned earlier in this article, Talend shares peaked in the early autumn of 2018 at a share price of around $73 and after a drastic fall in the wake of reporting its October quarter, the shares have been languishing in the low to mid $30 range. This is a function of guidance that cut growth expectations in percentage terms almost in half for calendar 2019.

Rather than me trying to interpret the precise words that were used by the company management-I have simply copied the paragraph that called all of the consternation. My conclusion is that the reaction to the commentary is quite a bit overdone-and indeed has presented longer-term investors with the opportunity presented by Talend shares. The speaker here is the company CEO, Mike Tuchen.

“ Yeah. So what we're seeing right now is that existing customers are actually still purchasing premise Hadoop at a pretty aggressive pace, but new customers are by and large aren't, and pretty much at all. And so, what's happening is the sort of deceleration in growth, it's actually, it's not decelerating in the sense of it's growing at a positive number year-to-date, but the deceleration is happening faster than we thought, because most new customers are now just using to solve the same problems in the cloud. “

I doubt that it is a complete surprise to hear that there has been a pivot in user preferences from on-premise to the cloud. The economics for the transition have been discussed ad infinitum by many people. Cloud is cheaper. So-new projects, where there is freedom to choose, are going to the cloud, and existing projects-on prem or not are being deployed as planned.

In addition to that commentary, investors were concerned that the company CEO called out an issue with the sizing of new deals. Basically, Talend had historically some new on-premise deals exceed $1 million. Those kind of deals with new users have have vanished. Cloud new deals have traditionally been smaller and they still are. The offsets are obvious. Indeed, the CFO said that the average size of cloud new deals was rising by 25% in just the last quarter. And of course, the growth of ARR from the cloud new deals will become substantial-once they reach the anniversary of the 1st year of deployment. Again, without me trying to characterize the answers more than I already have, here is what I consider to be the relevant passage from the CFO.

Adam Meister

"Just to put a finer point on the growth in ASP that Mike mentioned, cloud deal size is up 25% year-over-year in Q3. And just to be really clear that the profile of the customer isn't really different from the traditional on-prem big data business. But as Mike mentioned, they're starting a little bit smaller. We did win a number of cloud deals over a 100K in the quarter, and so we're seeing good steady momentum upwards."

Talend does not have the most in-depth conference calls. There were only a few Q&A’s on the call. And the CFO is newly minted, although he was the partner at GS who worked on the Talend IPO. But really, there was no discussion or exposition as to why growth rates would fall to the current consensus level other than the specifics I have highlighted above.

On January 8th, Talend pre-announced certain revenue numbers as well as filing an 8k relating to the departure of the company’s head of sales. Initially shares declined further, before recovering to the current levels where they have been stuck ever since.

Again, given Talend’s current valuation, much of this is of less importance. But it is worth noting that the pre-announcement called out that product revenues were in line-or perhaps a bit above expectations. The shortfall had to do with the timing of the recognition of certain professional services work. It would be typical for those revenues to be subsequently made up over the next year or so.

Besides the positive attainment on subscription revenues which rose about 38% year on year last quarter, the company also reported a continued high-velocity pivot to the cloud with 25% of new ARR coming from that source, up from 14% in Q3, Conceptually, higher cloud ARR in a quarter that at least matched consensus subscription expectations, suggests that the company’s sales machine is alive and well and continuing to execute. The exact reason for the departure of the prior head of sales does not seem to be something related to current levels of sales performance.

As mentioned earlier, in the past month or so, 2 analysts have raided their 2019 EPS expectations modestly for this company. That said, however, the current consensus revenue growth for this company for 2019 is just 21.5%. I am not sure if that kind of estimate, given what has been said, both on the last call, and on January 8th actually is realistic. But I have no real idea as to what guidance Talend will provide when it reports earnings after the close on Thursday. It seems a reasonable bet, I think, that its forecast will be at or higher than the consensus and that it will lay out a positive scenario for the resumption of strong revenue growth at some point in the near future.

Cutting to the Chase-Is it worthwhile buying into the cloud transition story?

I obviously think that it is. I am, perhaps, less enamored with low valuations and transition stories than some. I have far fewer problems recommending the shares of companies with high EV/S and I do not necessarily search out companies such as this with very low EV/S ratios. But Talend as an investment, has an interesting set-up in terms of it being a leader in a high-growth space, without any obvious loss in its competitive positioning. And, for what it is worth, there is a history of consolidation in this space that may potentially encompass Talend at some point.

Talend is not currently profitable and management on last quarter’s call suggested it would not be profitable in 2019. There no expense line item that is a particular outlier. GAAP gross margins were down by about 200 basis points last quarter. To an extent, the lower gross margins were a function of the very rapid increase in cloud revenues, which have a lower initial gross margin than revenues from on-premise sources.

Stock based comp expense has been considerably greater this year than last, but overall, stock based comp is running at around 10% of revenues, less than might be typical for this kind of company. The company was about break-even in terms of operating cash flow; capex is quite small but nonetheless, free cash flow was negative and there is nothing to suggest that trend might change. The company urged observers not to expect that the cloud transition would lead to a higher level of deferred revenues-although I would be surprised if it did not. I expect cash flow metrics to do better than either the growth of reported earnings or the change in net losses in 2019.

The company’s operating expense increase was slightly below the increase in revenues-this kept GAAP operating margin loss flat at 6%. The company did not provide any specific expense guidance for 2019. It made an acquisition called Stitch. Stitch is a simplified, frictionless solution for data integration that is useful to smaller businesses as an on-ramp for more sophisticated Talend offerings. Stitch is expected to add about 2%+ to revenues this current year and to reduce operating margins by 1%. The company was obviously bought to engender revenue synergies through new customer acquisition-but those may not be visible for another 6-12 months.

Talend, both on its last conference call and in its January 8th release has focused on the cadence of its transition to the cloud from on-prem. Transitions to the cloud almost inevitably reduce revenue in initial periods and add to revenue over the life of an installation. The company has not, at this point, quantified that impact. The transition being driven by Talend is somewhat more rapid than other transitions I have followed-I think, on balance, that is a good thing. Is it going to cost the company almost half of its organic growth? If it does, is that a bad thing for shareholders?

There is no one right or wrong answer to that question. At the moment, investors have answered the question with a Bronx cheer or worse ! Talend is hardly the first company to go through a transition from on-prem to cloud, although if it reaches its targets in 2019, it may be one of the quicker company’s to accomplish that undertaking.

It is my expectation that at some point in 2019, Twilio’s reported revenue growth will start to reflect some congruence with what is actually happening in its business. Which quarter that might be is obviously impossible for me top foretell, short of being a fortune teller. I think the risk/rewards of owning the shares into the earnings release on Thursday are more than reasonable-even if the numbers themselves have already been released it seems possible that Talend will be in a strong position to help investors understand the transition and how it will play out through the coming year. I do not own Talend shares at this point, but I am looking for an entry point, constrained as I am with a portfolio that is currently fully invested. That said, I expect to see positive alpha from these shares over the coming year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TLND over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.