RPC May Sacrifice Margin To Improve Sales In The Near-Term

Pricing pressure to drive RES’s margin lower

RPC, Inc. (RES) provides specialized oilfield services and equipment primarily to the E&P producers in the U.S. and the international markets. Since the negative drivers have already affected the company in the past two quarters, RES’s revenues may not decline much in Q1 2019 if the crude oil price does not crash. But its margin can continue to bleed. I do not think RES will be able to turn around in the short-to-medium term.

With the pressure pumping fleet utilization and pricing going down, RES is likely to favor the market share growth approach. This can significantly reduce its margin in the short-to-medium term given the relatively fixed nature of the employment costs in the short-term. The company may add two more fleets, which can keep its capex spend unchanged in FY2019 despite the pressure on the bottom line. However, RES is a debt-free company. This feature can improve RES’s relative valuation if the crude oil price weakens and the energy sector heads to another crisis.

In the past year, RPC Inc.’s stock price has gone down by 39%, while VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) declined by nearly 30%. OIH represents the oilfield equipment & services (or OFS) industry.

RES’s fundamental drivers

RPC Inc.’s outlook is an active function of pricing and utilization. To understand these factors, we may need to see the trends in the market. Excess capacity in the OFS industry depressed price during the 2014-16 downturn. This has kept RES’s pricing pressured over the past couple of years. On top of that, the shortage of skilled labor in the past year meant that cost is escalating, exerting pressure on the margin. In response to this, RPC did not increase the size of its fleet of revenue-producing equipment.

The recent crude oil price weakness has made RES’s recovery choppy. From Q4 2017 until Q2 2018, its revenues trended up rather uniformly due to higher upstream industry activity levels and an extended fleet of revenue-producing equipment. However, in Q3 and Q4 of 2018, RES’s revenues declined again. From Q3 to Q4, revenues decreased by 14%, while operating profit fell by 64% during the period. The upstream companies activity levels reduced in Q4 following the year-end budget constraints, which put pressure on RES’s revenues and margin. In Q4, pressure pumping and coiled tubing the two most significant contributors to RES’s revenues (48.7% and 29.3%, respectively). Rental tools accounted for 3.8% of the Q4 revenues, while nitrogen accounted for 3.5% of its revenues.

A segment-wise driver analysis

Segment-wise, RES’s Technical Services revenues decreased by 15% in Q4 compared to Q3. RES’s Technical Services offerings range from pressure pumping to downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, well control, wireline, and fishing equipment. The primary negative driver in this segment was the lower revenues from pressure pumping activity. Lower activity not only affected the top line, but it lowered the segment operating profit also (65% fall in Q4 versus Q3). RES’s revenue from the Support Services segment was resilient, increasing 5% from Q3 to Q4. This resulted from higher activity levels in nearly all of the service lines within this segment. RES has been generating an operating profit in the Support Services segment in the past two quarters until Q4.

Despite a steeper fall in revenues, RES’s cost of revenues was somewhat sticky in Q4. RES’s cost-of-sales-to-revenue ratio (cost of sales as a percentage of revenues) increased by 4.4% due to the sticky nature of employment costs in the short-term.

How much is RES hit by the Permian trouble?

The Permian Basin is RPC’s largest market. By Q4 2018, ~50% of RES’s pressure pumping equipment assets are in the Permian. Apart from the Permian, RES has operations in the Eagle Ford, the Midcontinent and the Bakken. RES offers its coiled tubing, downhaul tools, and the motors service lines ThruTubing Solutions in the Marcellus Shale and the Utica shales. The ThruTubing Solutions provides services used in multi-stage completions in the unconventional wells.

The takeaway capacity bottleneck in the Permian has put the local crude oil pricing at a discount as compared to WTI and Brent-linked benchmarks. So, the region’s pipelines constraints have led to reduced drilling and completion activities in that region. However, RES has avoided much of the adverse effects from the Permian issue because of its flexibility to move assets around the shales. In the Q4 earnings call, RES’s management commented,

We didn't take any out of the Permian, the anticipated take away capacity issue did not hit us in a way that's transparent to us, so everything stayed there. We moved other fleets around and people and they're going back home too.

What’s RES’s choice – price versus utilization?

RES’s pressure pumping pricing declined sharply due to lower demand for fracking activities during Q4. The pressure pumping business was already reeling under pricing pressure following a ~2% pricing decline between Q2 and Q3, according to RES’s estimates. Going forward, the choice for RES is either of sales growth by lowering price and attaining higher market share, or, keeping pricing steady and protect EBITDA but losing market share. Although the company is yet to find the right chord, it seems RES may prefer to take a hit on margin rather than losing market share. RES also believes the pressure pumping pricing are at the trough and will look to improve from here. Its asset utilization declined from Q3 to Q4. In the Q4 call, it responded to one of the analysts’ query by saying,

And again for us though, if you look at our margins, our margins are among the best of our peers. So we have some opportunity if you talk about price on a per unit of work, we have the ability to lower that price if we get the right amount of volume. So we're willing to accept lower margins with the right amount of increased volume.

RES’s capex and new fleet addition plans

In FY2018, RES spent $243 million in capex, which was ~106% higher than in FY2017. Although capex can remain unchanged in FY2019 according to RES’s initial estimates, if crude oil price slips and the upstream capex falls, RES may revise capex downwards.

Now, RES’s pressure pumping capacity was 1,05,000 hydraulic horsepower by the end of FY2018. RES has recently ordered additional pressure pumping equipment that may join its fleet in the middle of FY2019. Although pressure pumping utilization and pricing have turned sharply south in the industry, RES’s management believes that adding pressure pumping assets at this time can provide substantial returns to the shareholders. The addition of these new fleets explains RES keeping its capex plan unchanged at ~$250 million in FY2019. However, the plan can alter if any of the two happens: either RES delays its strategy due to a fall in demand in the market, or, its maintenance capital expenditures dips following lower utilization. Typically, if utilization falls, maintenance capital requirement falls, too.

Value-added products for RES

RES’s Thru Tubing Solutions (or TTS) provides services and proprietary downhole motors, fishing tools and other specialized services including casing perforation and bridge plug drilling at the completion stage. Why this service is in demand is because it is used primarily in the unconventional drilling and completion activities.

The other is Cudd Energy. RPC acts as a holding company for Cudd Energy. Cudd Energy’s coiled tubing units perform a variety of services. At least 26 of these are more than 2” in diameter. The higher-diameter coiled tubing allows coiled tubing units to be used effectively over greater distances.

Dividend and repurchase

RES pays a $0.10 quarterly dividend or $0.40 annualized. Its forward dividend yield is 3.75%. In the past year, its dividend has remained unchanged. In February 2018, RES increased the number of shares authorized for repurchase by 10 million shares. This leaves 7.9 million shares available to be repurchased as of December 31, 2018.

RES has zero debt

RES’s has no long-term debt. Its net debt was negative as of December 31 as a result of cash & cash equivalents balance. RES’s cash balance was $116 million as of December 31. Being a debt-free company has added a smart feature to RES’s outlook. When energy price nose-dives, the company’s earnings dip, and servicing of debt becomes difficult. RES is better equipped to survive a downturn compared to many of its OFS industry peers. Compared to RES, its peers Nabors Industries’ (NBR) net debt stood at $3.34 billion as of September 30, while Halliburton’s (HAL) net debt was $8.4 billion as of December 31.

What does RES’s relative valuation imply?

RPC, Inc. is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 5.3x. Based on sell-side analysts’ EBITDA estimates, as pulled from Thomson Reuters, RES’s forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 8.2x. The current EV/EBITDA multiple is marginally lower than its past six-year average of 8.8x.

RES’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus its adjusted trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA is steeper than the industry peers’ average multiple expansion, as noted in the table above. This is because analysts expect RES’s EBITDA to decline more sharply compared to the fall in the peers’ average in the next four quarters. This would typically reflect in a lower current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers’ average. RES’s TTM EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers’ (PUMP, NR, and LBRT) average of 6.1x. For PUMP, NR, and LBRT, I have used sell-side analysts’ estimates provided by Thomson Reuters.

Analysts’ rating on RES

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, three sell-side analysts rated RES a “buy” in February (including strong buys), while 15 of the sell-side analyst rated RES a “hold”. Seven of the sell-side analyst's rated RES a “sell”. The analysts’ consensus target price for RES is $10.6, which at RES’s current price yields ~1% negative returns.

What’s the take on RES?

RPC Inc., being an onshore drilling service provider, faces challenges in the North American shale plays arising from the completion activity slowdown. From September-end until December in 2018, the West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) crude oil price was down by 38%. The drilled but uncompleted wells (or DUC) in the EIA-designated key shales went up by 8.5%, while the number of drilled wells in the key U.S. unconventional shales was down by 1.5%. This affected hydraulic fracturing activity and reduced demand and pricing for pressure pumping services.

In this backdrop, RES has a challenging choice to make between sales volume growth and margin protection. With the pressure pumping fleet utilization going down, RES is likely to favor the market share growth approach. This can significantly reduce its margin in the short-to-medium term given the relatively fixed nature of employment costs in the short-term. The company may add two more fleets, which can keep its capex steady in FY2019 despite the pressure on the bottom line.

RES has been able to improve its support services segment due to higher demand for the downhole tool applications in the market. But this segment accounts for an insignificant portion of RES’s revenues. I do not think RES will be able to turn around in the short-to-medium term. However, RES is a debt-free company. This feature can improve RES’s relative valuation if the crude oil price weakens and the energy sector heads to another crisis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.