Ares Capital Corp: 9.8%-Yield, Special Dividends And Upside

Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) released a decent set of financials for the quarter ending December: The business development company outearned its dividend with net investment income and portfolio quality remained robust during the last quarter. Importantly, management handed shareholders another raise in the base dividend and guided for special dividends to be paid throughout 2019. Shares are still rather moderately valued, and offer investors a 9.8 percent forward dividend yield.

Ares Capital Corp. - Portfolio Snapshot

Ares Capital Corp. is a high-quality business development company with a large, diversified loan investment portfolio. The BDC has invested heavily into first and second lien senior secured loans which combined represented 76 percent of Ares Capital Corp.'s loan investments at the end of the December quarter. Also, Ares Capital Corp. has a focus on healthcare and business services which consolidate 40 percent of the BDC's investments based on fair value.

Here's a portfolio overview.

Source: Ares Capital Corp. Investor Presentation

Ares Capital Corp. has a defensively-positioned debt investment portfolio.

Ares Capital Corp.'s gross commitments in the fourth quarter totaled $2.7 billion. The overwhelming majority of new gross commitments in the fourth quarter (94 percent) related to first and second lien debt.

Source: Ares Capital Corp.

At the end of the December quarter, Ares Capital Corp.'s investment portfolio was valued at $12.4 billion (based on fair value) and included 344 portfolio companies.

Source: Ares Capital Corp.

Portfolio Quality

Ares Capital Corp. maintained solid credit quality in the last quarter. Investments on non-accrual status (which are non-performing loans where the collection of interest and the repayment of the principal is uncertain), remained steady at 0.6 percent of all investments, based on fair value. Ares Capital Corp. has a convincing history of credit performance.

Source: Ares Capital Corp.

NII-Upside

Ares Capital Corp. is heavily investing in floating-rate assets that produce higher net interest income in a rising rate environment. At the end of the December quarter, 85 percent of Ares Capital Corp.'s loans were linked to floating rates.

Source: Achilles Research

Distribution Coverage

Ares Capital Corp.'s dividend coverage in the fourth quarter was quite good. The business development company reported net investment income of $0.48/share compared to a $0.39/share quarterly dividend for the fourth quarter (implied NII-payout ratio 81 percent).

In the last twelve quarters, Ares Capital Corp. pulled in an average of $0.37/share in net investment income compared to $0.38/share in average dividends. That said, though, Ares Capital Corp.'s NII-payout ratio has dropped below 100 percent again in the last two quarters.

Here's a snapshot of Ares Capital Corp.'s distribution coverage, updated for the fourth quarter.

Source: Achilles Research

Dividend Play

Ares Capital Corp. announced yesterday that it is raising its quarterly cash dividend from $0.39/share to $0.40/share, reflecting an increase of ~2.6 percent.

In addition, the business development company will distribute $0.08/share as special dividends throughout 2019 which will be distributed in four consecutive quarterly payments of $0.02/share. Hence, investors are set to collect $1.68/share in total dividends in 2019. Since shares currently sell for $17.07, an investment in ARCC effectively comes with a 9.8 percent dividend yield.

Valuation

Based on Ares Capital Corp.'s fourth quarter results, income investors pay ~8.9x Q4-2018 run-rate net investment income and ~1.0x net asset value for the BDC's income stream. Investors are unlikely to overpay for Ares Capital Corp.'s dividend at this price point, in my opinion.

Data by YCharts

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

Though Ares Capital Corp. has excellent credit quality, a major U.S. economic downturn paired with a decrease in interest rates could hurt the BDC's investment portfolio and earnings. Increasing bankruptcies and rising loan defaults pose considerable risks to lending companies, even for those companies that have historically had low default rates. Investors need to continuously monitor Ares Capital Corp.'s financial performance, distribution coverage, and portfolio quality going forward.

Your Takeaway

Ares Capital Corp. outearned its dividend with net investment income in the last quarter and portfolio quality remained robust. The business development company also announced a raise in its base dividend to $0.40/share, which shows management has confidence in its NII-trajectory. Further, four $0.02/share special dividends increase the appeal of ARCC as an income play in 2019. Shares are still reasonably valued based on both run-rate NII and P/NAV-ratio. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

