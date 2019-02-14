Canopy Growth: Moment Of Truth For Weed Legalization

Investors can benefit from the growing pains of the industry to enter this lucrative market at attractive prices.

Canopy Growth Corporation’s (CGC) recent earnings report is a moment of truth for the company’s investors and supports of marijuana legalization across the world.

With a market cap of over $14.75 billion, Canopy is the world’s largest weed company. Over the past twelve months the company has gone from being a niche player in the Canadian medical cannabis market to being backed by one of the largest alcohol companies in the world (Constellation Brands - STZ), gaining coverage from top-tier investment banks (Piper Jaffray) and doubling investor’s capital.

The stock was on a roller-coaster ride throughout 2018 in anticipation of Canada’s move to legalize sales of recreational cannabis on October 17th. Now the company faces its moment of truth with the upcoming quarter. The third fiscal quarter of 2019 will cover the three month period which ended on December 31st. It will be the first quarter after legalization.

Based on analyst estimates and the company’s fundamental performance indicators, here’s what investors need to look for when the results are published:

Earnings beat

The consensus estimate of seven analysts is a loss of 12 cents per share in the third quarter. The consensus for revenue is $66.09 million, which would be 286.7% greater than the same quarter last year. It’s important to note that Canopy has missed expectations in most of its recent quarters. The company has consistently failed to show tangible results that match the hype in this sector. This first quarter after full legalization is a chance for the company to prove the naysayers wrong. Another miss in this critical quarter could be detrimental.

Prediction: I expect a modest beat. This is the first full quarter after legalization and the only other major producer to report so far, Aurora (OTC:ACB), beat its expectations by a small margin as well.

Legal recreational sales

Source: Bloomberg

It’s no secret that Canada’s legalization of weed was badly bungled. Both producers and provinces were caught unprepared for the transition, which led to product shortages, lack of retail stores, supply chain mismanagement and regulatory uncertainties.

This mess will be reflected in both the topline and bottomline in this quarter. The clearest indication of this was Aurora Cannabis’ (OTC:ACB) recent results. Aurora reported gross revenue of over $62 million, up 430% from the same quarter a year ago. However, when adjusted for taxes, the revenue was up only 363% to $54.2 million.

Aurora also reported a massive loss (-$237 million) instead of its modest profit from a year ago ($7.7 million). The company said the loss was due to added regulatory costs, packaging requirements, higher cost of harvesting each kilogram of weed and lower average selling point. That last factor is a critical point for all cannabis stocks this earnings season.

Prediction: Canopy Growth has similar production capacity to Aurora, and will have met with the same initial challenges. Expect quarterly revenue to come in at $67 million or more.

Gross Margin

A recent study, coupled with stats published by Statistics Canada, indicates that gross margins will be a lingering concern for the recreational marijuana market. After nearly three full months of legal marijuana sales, the regulated price of each kilogram remains 50% higher than its black market equivalent.

Illicit drug dealers don’t need to comply with packaging standards, taxes, compliance costs, regulated supply outlets, and limited quotas. I expect pricing competition and black market substitutes to erode Canopy’s margin over the course of this year, however, is the margin could be maintained at the same level as tobacco or alcoholic beverages, I’m sure they’ll be fine. For reference, Constellation Brands has an operating margin of 33% over the past twelve months. To sustain margins, Canopy Growth will lean on branding and differentiation of its product mix. Which brings us to Spectrum.

Prediction: Look for a little margin compression as the market matures. Canada’s legal weed market has a long way to go and many producers should expect near-term growing pains, but that simply means it isn’t too late for investors to dive into this market.

Spectrum Cannabis Softgels and Oils

Launched in July last year, Spectrum is Canopy’s international medical brand of products. The color-coded soft gels marketed under this brand had a stellar run last year and could have an impact on this recent quarter’s top line growth and margins.

The oils and gels accounted for nearly one-third of the company’s sales last year. Considering that was the first year after many of the subsidiaries were launched or acquired, expect to organic growth in medical sales this quarter.

Prediction: Oil and soft gel sales will be overshadowed by the recreational marijuana sales in Canada, which means this vertical will account for less than a third of total revenue. However,expect double-digit growth in sales here. Expect this division to drive top line growth throughout this year.

Bottom line

This is the first time Canopy Growth investors will get a look at how Canada’s legalization drive is affecting the company’s bottom line, however Aurora’s recent results should let investors know what to expect.

