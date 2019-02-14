In Light Of Strong Holiday Numbers, Under Armour Is Still Overvalued.

Strong holiday numbers affirm the strength of UAA brand and suggest that the toughest days are in the rear-view mirror. The growth trajectory is intact and the future looks brighter.

Under Armour (UAA) posted its FQ42018 earnings last Tuesday. The results were quite strong, with beating both on top and bottom lines: The company posted EPS of USD 0.09 vs. consensus estimates of USD 0.04, while the actual revenue amounted at USD 1,390m vs. analysts' expectations for USD 1,385m. At the same time, management reaffirmed its FY19 outlook for 3%-4% increase in total revenue and approximately 60 to 80 bps of gross margin expansion vs. FY18. In response, shares increased by 6% to the date of writing. While I truly understand investors' optimism and definitely see the strength of UAA brand, I can hardly grasp the rich valuation as being reflected by the current share price.

Total revenue was up 2% YOY to USD 1,390m, out of which USD 577m (41%) is related with direct-to-consumer segment.

While North America revenue decreased by 6% to USD 965m, the international business increased by 24% to USD 395m, reflecting strong geographical expansion, as international sales have been currently representing 28% of total revenue. Another great news is an increase of 160 bps in gross margin, mainly related to product cost improvements, lower promotional activity and restructuring efforts.

The aforementioned results demonstrate significant progress against the company's multi-year transformation toward becoming a stronger brand and more operationally excellent business. Moreover, I believe that the strong holiday results affirm that UAA's toughest days are in the rear-view mirror, while its growth trajectory is intact. That being said, there are still great challenges ahead, and management should be keeping its commitment for the re-organizational plan, as low profit margins and high competition (specifically in the US) are the main issues to cope with: FY18 operating margin stands on only 3% of revenue, vs. 11%-12% for rivals Nike (NKE) Adidas (OTCQX:OTCQX:ADDDF).

The Under Armour Story

Founded in 1996 by the then 24-year-old Kevin Plank out of his grandmother's basement, Under Armour's success story was nearly unparalleled in sports history. Since going public in 2005, UAA's brand came out of the gate hot, posting sales growth in excess of 20% for an astounding 26 quarters straight. In 2015, emboldened by its success to date, the company unveiled a three-year plan to "Get Big Fast." The plan was predicated on moving the brand into the big three sports brand hierarchy side by side Nike (NKE) and Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) and capturing the benefits that went along with it. They targeted big sales growth spurred on by a big marketing push to support new product launches. That came in line with the great rise of the company's main presenter, NBA legend Steph Curry, who had pushed the brand awareness to the sky (Interestingly, I've read some articles suggesting that UAA's story is strongly tightened with the rise of Mr. Curry back in 2015-2016, as well as his fade later on). Unfortunately, the brand has hit the wall in early 2017 and the share price responded accordingly: Shares had dropped from low 50s in September 2015 to just below USD 12 in November 2017, reflecting almost 80% of equity value loss in a 2-years window. While the sentiment revolving around UAA had ranged from being "the next Nike" back in 2015 to "surviving mode" later in 2017, I believe that the truth lays somewhere in between. While a Nike run from here seems to be less probable, the last year affirmed that the business has some great moats, specifically strong brand and entrepreneur CEO with fully-oriented attitude. These keys, supported by a great room for an operational improvement and international expansion, should turn this business back to living side by side with giants like Nike and Adidas, presenting low-mid single digits growth rates.

Valuation

Being a big fan of UAA, I find it difficult to support its rich valuation. At the moment of writing, shares of UAA are trading at 77% off their highs, recorded in September 2015. At USD 22.2 per share and considering FY2019 EPS consensus estimates of USD 0.33, we derive a forward price to earnings multiple of 67.1x vs. peer group's median forward P/E of 31.9x (see below). Moreover, the aforementioned multiples imply a PEG of almost 2.7x for UAA, which is quite close to Nike's 3.0x and well above Adidas' 1.2x. That seems to me too expensive.

My long term EPS target for UAA is USD 0.9 in FY24, assuming 5-years earnings growth of 28% (analysts' LT growth rates are ranging between 20% and 40%). Based on a peer group's average forward P/E multiple of 32x, that equates to a FY24 price target of USD 29 per share in 5 years from now. Discounting that FY24 price target back by 10% per year, that equates to a FY19 price target of about USD 17.8 per share which is well below the last closing price.

Bottom Line

The last earnings results affirm the strength of UAA brand and suggest that the toughest days are in the rear-view mirror. UAA's growth trajectory is intact and the future looks brighter, however there is still much work to be done in light of competitive threats and low profit margins.

As I truly understand investors' satisfaction from last earnings results, I believe shares are overvalued by all means and will wait for a steep decline in order to initiate any buying position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.