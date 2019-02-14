UPRO: Can The S&P 500 Continue Rallying Higher?

After ending 2018 around 6% down, the S&P 500 has come roaring back since the start of this year, up around 8%. In fact, the ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) ETF, which tracks (x3) tracks the S&P 500, is up 55.28% since Dec. 24, 2018. While a dovish Fed has helped fuel a surge in stock markets this year, recent bearish developments are undermining the potential for the rally to continue much further from here.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Prospectus Review

The investment seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (3x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The fund invests in financial instruments that ProShares Advisors believes, in combination, should produce daily returns consistent with the fund's investment objective. The top holdings of the fund, as shown below, indicate that the fund managers vastly use "swaps" derivatives to achieve the fund's objective. The annual net expense ratio of the ETF is 0.92%.

Source: Proshares.com

Risk Note from prospectus:

Investing in derivatives may be considered aggressive and may expose the Fund to greater risks and may result in larger losses or smaller gains than investing directly in the reference assets underlying those derivatives. These risks include counterparty risk, liquidity risk, and increased correlation risk. When the Fund uses derivatives, there may be imperfect correlation between the value of the reference assets underlying the derivative (e.g., the securities in the Index) and the derivative, which may prevent the Fund from achieving its investment objective.

The reason why I have chosen this ETF distinctively is because it offers the highest possible leverage (x3) to the S&P 500 Index in comparison to other relevant ETFs. While "leverage" certainly increases the risk profile of the security, I believe this particular asset class is worth taking more risks on in exchange for potentially higher returns. Over the very long-term horizon, the trend for equity markets is always upwards. Hence, while presently it may not be a favorable time to invest in the S&P 500, whenever equity markets offer more attractive investment opportunities, this particular ETF will offer one of the highest returns possible. Therefore, I believe this is a good ETF for investors to include in their radar for potential long-term investments. Moreover, according to data from ETFdb.com, this ETF has one of the highest average trading volumes (almost 6 million) in comparison to other ETFs that also offer leveraged long exposure to the S&P 500 Index. This lowers the liquidity risk profile of the ETF, allowing investors to buy and sell shares in the ETF more easily.

Forward earnings trending downwards

According to data from Factset, out of the 66% of S&P 500 companies that have reported earnings, 62% have beaten revenue estimates, while 71% have beaten earnings estimates. According to the Wall Street Journal, the S&P 500 currently has a price to forward earnings ratio is 16.03 (at time of writing), which according to Factset is above the 10-year average. In fact, expectations for forward earnings have been deteriorating, while stocks have been climbing higher, which implies that stock prices may not be able to continue rallying strongly, in order to reflect the weaker earnings outlook. The chart below exhibits the decline in earnings expectations for Q1 2019, currently standing at a forecasted contraction of 0.8%.

Source: Factset

Currently, negative earnings growth is only expected for Q1 2019, while Q2 and Q3 are still expected to deliver positive small single digit earnings growth. However, I believe that there are good chances of these earnings being revised even lower, and potentially into negative territory, as economic conditions continue to diminish, especially globally. In fact, the IMF recently cut its global growth forecasts for 2019 again, from 3.7% to 3.5%. The worsening economic outlook certainly does not give much reason to be too optimistic about earnings this year.

Investment managers holding more cash

Recently, Bank of America Merrill Lynch conducted a survey among 173 investment managers (with $525 billion under management collectively). The results found that despite the rally in the equity market, more investors prefer to hold cash, as opposed to gaining exposure to the stock market. The net allocation towards US equities was 3%, while the net allocation towards cash was 44%. Hence the fact that institutional investors are becoming increasingly averse to US stocks certainly undermines the strength of the current rally, and its ability to sustain itself going forward. More interestingly, in September 2018, only 11% of survey participants believed the S&P 500 had peaked at 2,931 in September itself. This reading has now increased to 34%. Hence more and more fund managers believe that the peak may be behind us. While I am not saying that the market may not be able to reach a new all-time high this year at all, I believe the survey results are reflective of the fact that investment managers are likely to take advantage of new highs by selling out of the market as quickly as possible, in order to avoid holding exposure during the anticipated major downturn.

Bottom Line

While the S&P 500, and consequently the UPRO ETF, has witnessed a monstrous rally this year, the strength of the rally is being undermined by lower forward earnings estimates. Moreover, investment managers are turning increasingly bearish on US stocks as well, with more and more investors increasing their net cash allocations, and being underweight stocks. I would not advise long-term investors to buy into this market rally.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.