The Insiders' Edge With Bret Jensen (Podcast)

by Jonathan Liss

This week's Marketplace Roundtable podcast is with long-time Seeking Alpha contributor Bret Jensen. For the better part of a decade, Bret has been far and away one of SA's most prolific contributors. But don't confuse a steady output of single stock deep dive analysis with an emphasis on trading or being overly reactive to short-term market moves.

Jensen's approach is quite the opposite of a "trader" mentality. Our conversation is peppered with gems of Bret's own devising: "The purpose of investing isn't to make a quick killing; it's to grow your nest egg over time." "Investing is more of a journey than it is a sprint." "Make sure you're well enough diversified to sleep at night." "Look at sell-offs in the market as opportunities to put new dry powder to work." And the list goes on. It's the benefit of having Bret's 35 years of experience with the market - and experiencing first hand pretty much every conceivable market condition.

Bret's patience and meticulousness in constructing a portfolio in a "bottom-up" sort of way are on full display via his Insiders Forum Marketplace service (one of 3 services offered by Bret alongside The Biotech Forum and The Busted IPO Forum). The centerpiece of the Insiders Forum Marketplace service is a model portfolio consisting of Bret’s top 20-25 picks of small and mid cap stocks with strong insider buying. Bret’s stated goal is to outperform the Russell 2000, something he has managed to do decisively. As of the market close on 02/01/2019, The Insiders Forum portfolio has provided a return of 51.89% since it’s launch in mid-2016, more than double the return of 23.79% from the Russell 2000 over the same period.

Topics covered:

2:15 - Bret's backstory: Going from corporate America to Wall Street

5:30 - Bret discusses his admiration for famed mutual fund manager Peter Lynch

6:50 - On the benefits of covering small and mid cap stocks that are undercovered by Wall Street analysts

8:30 - Bret's portfolio selection process broken down: Finding undervalued stocks insiders are buying

10:40 - On keeping a longer-term investing horizon and not trying to time the market

12:50 - Bret's single-stock research process broken down

14:55 - Bret's biggest lesson from 35 years of investing success (and failures): nothing trumps proper diversification. Thus, he never holds more than 5% in a single position - or holds too many positions with the same broad sector exposure (i.e. too many energy sector stocks)

19:25 - Bret makes the macro case for his two current favorite sectors: biotech and housing

26:25 - Bret makes the case for his least favorite sector: retail, particularly brick and mortar

28:30 - Bret weighs in on the current state of the financial sector: neutral on the larger banks but long some of the smaller regional names

30:40 - The current macroeconomic environment and risk on/risk off weightings within The Insiders Forum portfolio

34:05 - Bret's individual stock picks: 34:30 - The case for Beazer Homes USA (BZH) 35:50 - The case for Entercom Communications Corporation (ETM) 37:10 - The case for Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) 38:40 - The case for Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

40:35 - More on how Bret uses insider buying as a primary metric to identify potential long opportunities

42:40 - On the importance of being an "investor" and not a trader

Disclosure: I am/we are long BZH, ETM, GPOR, IOVA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Bret Jensen (aka The Insiders Forum) is long BZH, ETM, GPOR and IOVA