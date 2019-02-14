WFD UNIBAIL RODAMCO NV (UNBLF) CEO Christophe Cuvillier on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

WFD UNIBAIL RODAMCO NV (OTCPK:UNBLF) Q4 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call February 13, 2019 12:30 PM ET

Christophe Cuvillier - Group Chief Executive Officer

Jaap Tonckens - Group Chief Financial Officer

Fabrice Mouchel - Chief Financial Officer Europe

Jean-Marie Tritant - President U.S., Chairman of the Management Board

Jérome Gloppe - Kepler Cheuvreux

Bruno Duclos - Invest Securities

Valerie Guezi - Exane BNP Paribas

Sholto Maconochie - CLSA

Jonathan Kownator - Goldman Sachs

Jaap Kuin - ING

Christophe Cuvillier

Welcome to the presentation of our full-year 2018 results. 2018 was a truly historic year for us with a run-up to and the closing of the Westfield transaction on June 7, as you know, at attractive financial conditions. Following day one, we have started the critical work of integrating Westfield and Unibail-Rodamco while ensuring the successful day-to-day management of our operations. 2018 saw the delivery of the extension of Westfield London and a strong growth in our historic business in Continental Europe, with 4% like-for-like NRI growth.

I would like here to thank the teams of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield for the incredibly hard work they have put in, in 2018. By combining Unibail-Rodamco and Westfield, we have created the world's premier global developer and operator of flagship shopping destinations with a gross market value at the end of December 2018 of €65.2 billion, 93 shopping centers in 13 countries, of which 56 flagships representing 87% of the global retail GMV.

Now let's go to the financial results. As you see here on this slide, we have slightly exceeded guidance for the year with adjusted recurring earnings per share, AREPS, reaching €12.92, a growth of plus 7.2% over the 12/05 of 2017. We achieved very solid like-for-like growth on our operating business, plus 4% in shopping centers, plus 4.5% in offices and plus 4% in our convention and exhibition business, all-in-all, plus 4% for the group in Continental Europe. Overall NRI increased by plus 32%, of course, due to the integration of seven months of Westfield. EPRA NAV stands at €221.80, up plus 5.1% over 2017 and going concern NAV at €233.90, up plus 6.7%.

Let's now see the operational highlights of the year starting, as usual, with retail. As I already said, a strong like-for-like NRI growth plus 4%, thanks to very strong growth in France plus 4.5%, in Central Europe plus 5.5% and in the Nordics and in Austria, both at plus 4.9%.

You can see on this next slide that the 4% like-for-like growth is split between 1.4% of indexation and 2.6% of growth over and above indexation. This 4% for 2018 is spot-on the average for these last couple of years and you can see on the right side of the slide that the growth for flagships is even higher at plus 5%, of which 3.5% in excess of indexation. The rotation reached 11.5% in 2018, ahead of the group's target of 10% with a number of significant first in markets such as the first HUGO by HUGO BOSS in Sweden, market entries for Daniel Wellington in Austria and Germany, the first Mercedes store in a shopping center in France 100% dedicated to electrical vehicles, the first Victoria's Secret full concept store at last in France and in Spain, the first Scotch & Soda in a mall in Sweden, the first Decathlon in Austria. You all know that this rotation of concepts and the introduction of new retailers of new brands is critical to the group's success and it's one of the reasons why tenant sales in our shopping centers consistently exceed national sales leases. And 2018 was no exception.

Overall, in Continental Europe, tenant sales in the group's portfolio increased by plus 3%, well ahead of national sales indices at plus 1%. Tenant sales growth in the group's flagship shopping centers was even higher at plus 3.8% and you can see on the maps that France performed particularly well as well as Central Europe and Spain. Growth in December was slightly lower in France due to the impact of the yellow vest protests, but still positive at plus 0.7%. The group signed 1,319 leases in Continental Europe in 2018, with an average MGR uplift of 11.7%. You see on this graph that this is slightly below the average of the last couple of years but it's higher than the 10.6% that we had achieving in the first half of 2018, the second half having been much stronger on this front. In addition, the MGR uplift in flagship assets was plus 14.4%.

Now let's move to the operating metrics for the U.K. and the U.S. In the U.K., overall sales were up by plus 2.8%, but specialty sales per square foot productivity was impacted by the opening of Westfield London Phase 2 with 74,000 square meters added to the scheme and the average size of units increasing by close to 13%. Rental spreads in U.K. at plus 19.8% reflect the strength and the appeal of our two flagship centers. NRI overall grew by 8.6% and like-for-like NRI by plus 3.4%. The occupancy rate in U.K. reflects some vacancy at Westfield London Phase 1 following the transfer and expansion of several retailers from Phase 1 to Phase 2.

In the United States, occupancy stood at 95.6% at the end of 2018, which is stable compared to the end of 2017 but 130 bips above the occupancy at the end of June 2018. Specialty store sales per square foot increased by plus 10.9% and by plus 12% in flagships. Rental spreads were plus 7.5% overall and plus 11.5% for flagships. Net operating income, NOI, increased by plus 3.1%, of which plus 6.7% were for flagships and comp NOI decreased by minus 1.6%, but only minus 0.3% in flagships. You will remember that at the end of June, this metric was minus 3% overall and minus 2.6% for flagships.

As in Continental Europe, we have done some very significant signatures in 2018 such as the first Innisfree in a mall in the U.S. Innisfree is a Korean cosmetic brand. The first URBAN REVIVO, the Chinese fast-fashion brand in the U.K., the first H&M Home as well in the U.K. in the extension of Westfield London, the first Rituals on the West Coast of the United States. Rituals is one of our favorite brands here at Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield with significant successes in our European shopping centers. And adding to the success of luxury brands in our American flagships, we signed the first Hermes store in our U.S. portfolio at Westfield UTC.

These signatures of new retailers in Continental Europe in the U.K. and in the U.S. are, as you know, an important part of our strategy of differentiation and I think they prove that at a time when everybody's talking about the retail apocalypse, you actually have a lot of retailers that are doing extremely well such as these examples on the slide.

When retailers invest in their brands, control their distribution, are selective, transform the customer experience, invest in a highly efficient supply chain for their click and mortar strategy, they are actually doing very well in spite of everything that is said. This is true for traditional retailers in the shopping center business such as fashion retailers, you have a couple of examples on the slide, but also for newcomers, new sectors investing in mall such as the automobile retailers. I mentioned Mercedes-Benz in France, for example. We are also investing in a new physical retail experience, including new entertainment concepts such as virtual reality with places like Dreamscape at Westfield Century City and THE VOID at Westfield San Francisco Center or the new space at Westfield London at the Dimco Buildings announced just last week in collaboration with Broadwick Venues and great movie theaters like the new ShowPlace ICON Cinema at Westfield Valley Fair or the soon to open Pathé at Carré Sénart, the brand new cinema there.

One activity, which is definitely becoming click and mortar is dining. You see the very fast development of home delivery services, thanks to the Internet, such as Uber Eats delivery and likes, but at the same time physical locations retain their appeal as people are evermore looking to share experiences. At Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, we opened spectacular restaurants such as Eataly, Javier's and Din Tai Fung in the U.S., Ichiba, the largest Japanese food hall opened at the Westfield London and we recently signed with The Food Society concept at the future Les Ateliers Gaité in Paris on 4,800 square meter due to open in 2020 and it will be the largest food hall on the continent.

Click and mortar is definitely also the way forward for the famous digital native vertical brands, the DNVBs, a former pure players that now invest in physical stores. They don't open stores anywhere. They invest only in select locations, the best shopping centers or the best city centers and these DNVBs are actually increasing quite dramatically their store counts with Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, both in U.S. and in Europe.

In the U.S., on the left-hand side and you see some examples such as Amazon, that would probably be most famous of them all, Warby Parker, Casper, UNTUCKit, Peloton. There is also in Europe with the rollout of new stores for brands such as Livy, Morphe, Daniel Wellington or NA-KD. These brands are clearly parts of the future of retail, which will be click and mortar but they don't always have the know-how of an in-store operations nor the experience of a shopping center environment and this is why we have decided to make their lives easier. We have set up a dedicated team. We are planning a DNVB precinct with ready to operate units and specific services in the extension of Westfield Valley Fair to be completed by the end of 2019.

Helping DNVBs expand in our shopping centers and the digital world become physical is perfectly consistent with our strategy to engage with our customers and to use digital channels to increase their loyalty and their frequency of visits. Our loyalty program reached seven million members at the end of 2018, an increase of 65% over 2017 with 95% of new members coming from digital channels. The goal of this strategy is to be able to better target visitors and to engage in a much more personalized basis with them. 2018 was also a great year for events, contribution to the awareness and preference for our shopping centers such as the Nicky Minaj concert at Westfield World Trade Center and the event held in October for the 10th anniversary of Westfield London.

Now let's move to offices. You see here the main metrics for the Paris office market take-up after a record year in 2017 was slightly lower at 2.5 million square meters, but in line with a ten-year average. Paris CBD was particularly dynamic, 15% above the 10 year average while La Défense was the down by 24% due to lack of major transactions. Available supply stands at 2.9 million square meters at its lowest since 2008, of which only 23% of new or refurbished as new offices. Vacancy rates in the Paris region decreased further to 5.5% only and Paris CBD is only at 1.5% vacancy. Prime rents in Paris remain high at €850 and stable at that La Défense at €550 while the average level of lease incentives slightly declined last year.

In this context, like-for-like growth was pretty strong for our office division at plus 4.5% overall and plus 3.7% in France. This growth was mainly due to good leasing performance and the reversal of provisions. Overall NRI was down in France by minus 4.8%, obviously, because of the impact of disposals in 2017 and 2018. Indeed, 2018 in our office division was marked by two very significant disposals which we are communicated on Capital 8 in November and Tour Ariane in December. The team took advantage of very favorable conditions on the Paris markets on the Paris investment market to dispose of these two assets on excellent terms with combined net disposal proceeds of €1.25 billion. One of the major achievements in 2018 was also the preletting of the entire Shift Building to Nestlé France. This project will be delivered in H2 2019.

As far as the convention exhibition business is concerned, 2018 shows a growth of plus 13.3% in recurring net operating income over 2017. But 2018 figures include the tri-annual Intermat show. So excluding Intermat and excluding the closure for refurbishment of the Pullman Montparnasse hotel, 2018 shows a growth of plus 0.6% versus 2016, the last comparable year. 2018 was pretty good in terms of major shows with the number of visitors increasing by plus 9% for the International Agricultural Show, by 100% for SIAL and the Paris Motor Show at the Porte de Versailles attracted more than one million visitors making it one more time the most visited automobile events in the world.

One of our growth strategies in the convention exhibition business is the Congress sector and you can see here that we made significant progress with Congress revenues up plus 24.6% versus 2016, in large part due to the success of the new Paris Convention Center at Porte de Versailles. The works are ongoing at Porte de Versailles. We will be concluding Phase 2 with the construction of the New Hall 6, which is underway and of two hotels, one Novotel and one Mama Shelter due to open at the end of 2019.

Corporate social responsibility is a key aspect of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield strategy. Unibail-Rodamco at the time launches Better Places 2030 in 2016. And since the closing of the transaction with Westfield, we have been very active in integrating our newly acquired U.S. and U.K. activities into this strategy. It will be communicates in our updated CSR strategy in our registration documents. So these slides here only relates to the former Unibail-Rodamco perimeter in Continental Europe. In 2018, we made significant progress on each of the four pillars of our program.

For Pillar 1, better buildings. All regions are not supplied with green electricity and the 33.5% of our GLA is covered by agreements with retailers for LED lighting. For Pillar 2, better connectivity. All outstanding assets are now equipped with EV charging spaces and we have developed pilot projects with startups on carpooling and EV car sharing. For Pillar 3, better communities, UR for Jobs, which aims at creating local job opportunities for young people was conducted in 30 of our shopping centers in Europe resulting in 551 job opportunities provided by the group, its tenants and its suppliers. 17 solidarity day took place in close partnership with NGOs, with close to 80% of our workforce in Continental Europe participating. And finally Pillar 4, better collective power. As we have said, all employees now have CSR yearly objectives and the group is engaged with this innovation ecosystem through URW Link to launch new CSR initiatives on some key topics such as that food waste or the secular economy.

The group's CSR agenda was once again recognized through the inclusion in the main ESC indices and significant ratings and awards in 2018. GRESB ranked the group number one across the entire list of global real estate companies. Sustainalytics placed us number one in the real estate industry. And in June 18, the group received for its first ESG postclosure assessment by ISS-Oekom a B- rating, the highest among real estate companies worldwide. And finally, I am very proud that our UR for Jobs program, which I talked about a couple of seconds ago, received an EPRA award for the most Outstanding Contribution to Society in 2018.

Now on to development. At the end of 2018, our pipeline stood at €11.9 billion, down from €13 billion at the end of 2017. This change is due mostly to the deliveries in 2018 to changes on some projects, our change in approach on residential project and I will come back to this later, as well as new projects entering the pipeline. To-dates, €2.7 billion have been invested, meaning that out of the €11.9 million, €9.2 billion remain to be invested in the coming years. Committed projects amount to only €1.5 billion of these 9.2 billion. And this shows, the group retains the real flexibility on its development pipeline.

Among deliveries to come in 2019, two major office projects. Shift, which I already mentioned, leased to Nestlé in the south of Paris to be delivered in H2 2019. And on the right side of the side, you see Trinity rising above the slab of La Défense close to the CNIT, also expected to be delivered in H2 2019. In retail, the major extension of the Westfield Valley Fair is due to be delivered in late 2019 after the completion of the end of 2018 of the renovation of the existing part of the shopping center and the opening this January of the ShowPlace ICON movie theater. We signed in 2018 a lease with Apple for a new spectacular flagship, which will anchor the extension in addition to the new Bloomingdale's department store and two great restaurants.

In the Netherlands, Mall of the Netherlands, which will be renamed Westfield Mall of the Netherlands, is progressing well. We delivered in late 2018 Fresh!, a 2,500 square meters space dedicated to the best local fresh food concepts. Now during our five-year business plan, in 2018, we made the strategic decision to accelerate what we call the densification of our retail properties. Indeed, we own a portfolio of extremely rare highly sought after and well-connected retail destinations. These premium locations have a high awareness, high footfall and are already an important part of people's lives. They offer a substantial but today mostly untapped potential for additional activities such as offices, co-working, leisure, hotels and residential and retail, of course, but in the right proportion.

And we have within the group and thanks to the combination of Unibail-Rodamco and Westfield, the best experts to work on these ambitious mixed-use projects. Such projects are not totally new for us, of course. Take the example of Palidase at Westfield UTC, a 300 apartment residential building due for completion in H2 2019. Take the Gaité Montparnasse project in Paris, which has retail, offices, residential and a hotel. Or the Überseequartier project in Hamburg, which will be renamed Westfield Hamburg with retail, three hotels, three office buildings and three residential buildings plus a cruise terminal.

But what is new is to go from an opportunistic stance to a clear strategic vision and to systematically review each of our key locations to study their densification potential. We will be giving a full update on this new strategy during our investor Days in June of this year. There is not one single model for these projects. Some will be done alone and others will be done by teaming up with institutional investors. Such is the case at the Westfield Stratford City for the residential project called Cherry Park where we are planning to team up with institutional partners for about 75% of the project. At Westfield Hamburg, at Solna, we had divested or will be divesting the building rights to outside investors, but we will benefit from the increased density of the sites for the retail component. And Rosny 2, we will take advantage of two new Metro lines arriving at the doors of the shopping center to develop offices and a new dining extension to the existing shopping center.

In conclusion, we believe that this strategy will unlock significant value potential, both in the United States, in U.K. and in Continental Europe while increasing footfall in our destination shopping centers. More news on this during our June Investor Days and I like to a handover to Jaap Tonckens for an update on the integration of Westfield.

Jaap Tonckens

Thanks Christophe. Since the closing on June 7, the team have been very hard at work on the critical task of integrating the two platforms and that's why we, the senior management team has been a little bit less visible to you all compared to what you might seen of us previously. We have implemented an organizational model groupwide. We have introduced the operating management function in the U.K. and in the U.S. and we are doing this with both Westfield and UR personnel. So Jean-Marie, who runs the U.S. operations, is working hard with the teams to implement the best practices from both sides.

Now to realize the €40 million revenue synergies, we have established digital, commercial partnerships and international leasing teams. And most of these are actually led by ex-Westfield personnel. We are making good progress and we expect to realize the first revenue synergies in this year 2019.

At the first Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield management convention, we brought together the senior team members from all regions in Paris. It was a great success and really enabled the building of relationships. Now very quickly, following this event, the five-year BP exercise was done for the first time in the U.K. and the U.S. regions. I think it's fair to say it was a learning experience for all of us. We expect in 2019 the full process of preparing a marketing action plan, a leasing action plan and the setting of the estimated rental values. We will identify further value creation opportunities. It should help in formulating the next full five-year BP for the U.S. and U.K., just like we did in Rodamco back in 2007, 2008.

Now needless to say, I hope, is that integrating the two companies such as Westfield and Unibail-Rodamco is not a simple task that can be accomplished in just a few months or a spreadsheet. You may recall that the integration of Unibail and Rodamco back in 2007 also took a few years. And Astrid Panosyan, Group Resources Officer is on this almost full-time. As we continue the integration, we will be spending a good more and bit more time on the review of the development projects to optimize capital allocation and returns. And lastly, the distinctly unglamorous but critically important work of integrating IT systems is in full swing. It will enable us to accelerate decision-making as well as measure performance using identical KPIs.

Since the 74 million cost synergies that we realized as at June 30, we have actually been able to accomplish another million. The Sydney office is now effectively being wound down, though we are still getting local support to help us deal with the remaining Australian formalities of the three Australian companies that formerly made up Westfield Corporation. There will be more cost synergies, we believe, but they are intrinsically tied to some of the revenue synergies that we are targeting. So the realization of these revenue synergies is now front and center. The commercial partnerships and the international leasing teams are up and running and we expect to be able to showcase some of their work during the Investor Days in London in June. We have also set up a new group digital team to lead the deployment of the loyalty system in the U.S. and the U.K. as these regions already have well-established customer database capabilities. The convergence across platforms of this digital ecosystem should enable us to ensure savings on licensing and maintenance cost.

Now another important component of these synergies is the rollout of the Westfield brand across a number of our Continental European shopping centers. We plan to rollout the first 10 centers in France, the Czech Republic, Poland and the Nordics, all in September of this year 2019. This will increase brand awareness, help us on the B2B level and help reduce advertising expenditures across Continental Europe. In 2020, we plan to follow with eight additional centers. Now, all of these rebrandings will be done with special events and a coordinated marketing action plan.

Last year was not just an active year for the operating and development teams. The treasury team, led by for Fabrice, has also been extremely active in raising capital. In addition to the 5 billion of securities raised to finance the Westfield acquisition in the first half, we completed our inaugural U.S. dollar issue in September. In all, €6.5 billion is was raised in the capital markets at a weighted average cost of 2.1% and a weighted average maturity of 10.2 years and we know our timing was good. This and the bank financing that we raised has helped us to achieve very low cost of debt of 1.6% despite the inclusion of the old Westfield debt for seven months. And it's not just a result of the low cost at which the old UR debt has been raised over the years, but also because of the treasury team effectively and actively managing the balance sheet and putting in place effective hedging instruments.

Going forward, as you have heard us a previously, we want to make sure that on a proportionate basis, the loan-to-value is broadly similar across the major currencies. So we do not plan to fund in Europe only. And this is why we expect our cost of debt in 2019 to be somewhat higher than in 2018, but still well below 2%. The average maturity is now a record 7.5 years. Taking into account the maturity dates, the residual life of our credit facilities, 92% of our debt has a maturity of more than three years. As to further financing, all of the debt we expect to raise in the next three years is fully hedged and our needs in 2022 and 2023 have been covered for at more than 80% and 70%, respectively.

As at year-end, we had €370 million of cash on hand, €464 million on a proportion basis and we had 8.4 billion of undrawn lines. As you have heard us say over the last year, we have now completed two-thirds of the €3 billion of asset sales in less than six months, disposals that we had expected would take us a few years. The sales of the offices in Paris and Warsaw, the four shopping centers in Spain were completed at blended net initial yield of 4.6% and a premium of almost 9% to the June 30, book value, June 30, 2018 obviously. This has brought down our loan-to-value ratio. I also want to point out because there is a lot of questions that we get about this, that the retail assets that we have sold and are still selling are actually quite good assets, much above the industry average.

For H1 2018, we reported a loan-to-value of 38%. Now this ratio included all of the Westfield goodwill as we were in the initial stages of allocating the purchase price and determining value of the intangible assets such as the trademark, the asset management and development contract and businesses and the airport activities. These values and I will talk about the goodwill in a second, but they been determined by independent experts using a DCF methodology. And in accordance with our leverage covenants, all of the goodwill related to the synergies and the workforce, a total of about €1.6 billion, has been excluded from the ratio calculation. Applying the same approach to the June 30 numbers would have resulted in loan-to-value 38.9%. Thus the result of accelerated disposals in the second half, net of the impact of minor acquisitions of standing assets and CapEx, bring the loan-to-value ratio down from the restated 38.9% as at June 30 to 37% as at December 3. On a proportion basis, the loan-to-value is down to 38.9%, down from 40.6% as at June 30.

In addition to extending the weighted average debt maturity to an all-time long of 7.5 years, our active management has resulted in healthy ratios with, as I mentioned, the 37% loan-to-value as well as interest coverage ratio of 6.1 times. Now one of the strategic decisions that Christophe has referenced earlier has also been to reduce our leverage. Historically, we have always said we would be comfortable within a band of 35% to 45%. However, considering where we are in the cycle, as well as the absolute amount of debt we carry and conversations with a number of you about leverage, we have actually decided to lower our target ratio to between 30% to 40% through the cycle.

Now the next slide is somewhat technical. It is something we have actually been showing, if you recall, for some time now. Now considering the new target range I just laid out, you can see that we can withstand an almost in 45 to 50 basis points worth of spread widening across the board before we crossed the top end of our new target range. Now even if that were to happen, we could lose an additional €18 billion before we get close to 60% loan-to-value covenant. Now there is obviously concerns about what yields are likely to do. Now remember though that 87% of our portfolio consists of flagship assets, which historically has shown a lot less volatility than the retail market as a whole.

As you know, we always look carefully at all of the assets in our portfolio and frequently as a five-year BP exercise concludes, we identify further assets for disposals. Now through this exercise, we have identified a further €3 billion of assets we plan to dispose of in the next couple of years, in effect doubling the target we announced only last year. And this will further improve our already very high portfolio quality. Now as we said, out of this €3 billion, €2 billion is already completed and a further €1 billion is actually in the works as we speak. They are combination of retail and office assets and Christophe will highlight the impact of these disposals on our adjusted recurring earnings per share in just a minute. The additional €3 billion of assets earmarked for disposal consist of offices and retail, but do not for now include any of the U.S. regional malls. They only represent 4% of our total GMV. While we are actively reviewing options, we don't expect to be able to act on these in the short-term. As you may know, the market for regional malls in the U.S. is not very active due to limited financing and portfolio deals for these type of assets are rare. However, we will consider any reasonable transaction which makes sense for URW.

Favorite target for a number of you all, goodwill. But of course, there is an argument that there should be no goodwill in real estate. Now what this argument overlooks, is the fact that while the core of the asset value of a REIT is, of course, the value of the real estate assets, but today though, there is a lot more to a REIT that just the real estate assets. There are now revenue streams that appraisers do not value in the same way as they do contracted rents. And this include pop-up stores, kiosks, sales-based rent, advertising revenues. The large digital screen at Westfield World Trade Center generates an enormous amount of advertising revenues, but doesn't necessarily get valued the same way as the contracted rents do. The cash flow, we focus on cash flow. So there are these revenue streams.

The assets that get looked at by the appraisers are just the assets. The appraisers don't of the corporate structure as a whole. So while run rate cost synergies will eventually flow into the equity, revenue synergies like the ones from our international leasing platform and commercial partnerships will take some time to come to fruition. Remember, we said about three to four years before they would be fully realized. As at June 30, we recognized €3.4 billion of initial goodwill. Some minor adjustments have resulted in reducing the initial goodwill from €3.4 billion to €3.2 billion today.

The purchase price allocation process involves an appraisal by external experts using DCF methodology of the following assets, the Westfield trademark for U.S. and U.K. flagships, the contracted property management business in the U.S. and U.K., the development, design, construction contracts in the U.S. and the U.K., as well as the airport contracts in the U.S. Collectively these assets, net of the associated deferred tax liability, have been valued at €855 million. At least about €2.3 billion of remaining goodwill, which is justified by the value of future property management, DD&C and airport management contracts, the Westfield workforce and synergies.

These last two have been allocated to the cash generating units in France, Central Europe, the Nordics, Spain, the U.S. and the U.K. Remember we said in the very beginning, we expect about two-thirds of the revenue synergies to be generated in Continental Europe. This goodwill was been tested, thoroughly I might add and no impairments were found to be required. Now just in case you are thinking that justified seems to be a strange word to be used in this context, it is actually the factual IFRS term. I refer you to the detailed disclosure on goodwill in the management discussion and analysis as well as notes that get filed later today.

First, before we go through the NAV discussion, the clarification I made in June as well, our NAV does not include the IFRS equity of the value of the hybrid securities that we issued to fund the security. So there is no impact. We are increasing in the NAV by virtue of the hybrid securities. The increase in going concern NAV in 2018, after the payment of the dividends and the positive effect of the mark-to-market, was €23.18 per share. That's a result of €13.15 of recurring earnings per share generated during the period and the €1.68 per share of asset revaluations.

Now these were not like-for-like assets mark-to-market, for example, Trinity and Shift as these are now within one year of delivery of these actual assets, partially offset by the negative valuation movements in the U.S. and U.K., gains on disposals of assets this year and the revaluation of intangible operating assets such as 7 Adenauer where we are here and Espace Expansion. Don't forget, under IFRS we can't value in our balance sheet the value of our headquarters. However, it has a value that gets as per the EPRA rules included in the NAV calculation.

Like-for-like asset values remained stable as yields barely moved. In France, Central Europe and Austria, the yields stayed flat. In Spain, we saw yields for our portfolio come in slightly as we disposed of four assets there. And in Germany and the Netherlands, yields moved out by about 10 basis points. The large other category includes the change due to the increase in optimize transfer and deferred taxes, partially offset by the increase of shares issued to finance the Westfield transaction at €190 a share, below the NAV as at December 31, 2017.

The EPRA NAV stands at €221.80 per share and includes €12.90 of goodwill not justified by the fee business. Now as at December 2017, the EPRA NAV of €211 a share included €1.4 of such goodwill for UR Germany. So on a comparable basis, excluding goodwill, the NAV was broadly flat.

Lastly, there is a vigorous debate in the market on yields and what that means for NAV and where those yields are likely to go considering the current environment. If I just take a step back to look at the longer history, in France, both net initial yield and discount rates spread relative to those spreads in 2008, they remain very high. In 2018, they are higher by 240 and 170 basis points respectively. In the U.K., the current spreads of the risk-free rate is 290 basis points versus 100 a decade ago. In the U.S., the spread between the discount rate and the 10-year treasury is only marginally tied up from where it was back in 2008.

Now I have no idea where the rates and yields are likely to go. It's entirely possible that yields will widen and we have seen some of this in the U.K., Netherlands and Germany. However, I would say that our strong Continental European business, almost 70% of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield business, benefit from higher indexation and rental growth as well and provide a buffer in the event that yields were to rise. If you look at the historical growth of net rental income, the growth in net rental income plus the deliveries will obviously increase values.

With this, let me hand it back to Christophe.

Christophe Cuvillier

Thanks Jaap. To conclude, I would like to say some words on the outlook and the guidance for 2019. Jaap has been a very clear, I think, that our main priority for the near-term is to reduce leverage with the anticipated disposals of €4 billion of assets in the next few years starting in 2019. These disposals will also contribute to concentrate our portfolio further and therefore improve its quality. In parallel, we will review a set number of development projects to improve their expected returns, to right size them in view of the changing face of retail and as I explained include mixed-use components and institutional capital where this make sense. And we will continue the very critical integration of Unibail-Rodamco and Westfield, the capture of revenue synergies and we will start the rollout of the Westfield brand in our Continental European flagships as from September this year.

In line with these objectives, the next five years will be split in two different periods. The first phase will consist in capital consolidation during which most of the disposals are expected to be made with continued solid underlying growth. These disposals will of course have a short-term impact on earnings. And the second phase will follow once most of the disposals are completed with a renewed growth phase of our AREPS.

This results in the following guidance for 2019. The €2 billion of disposals in 2018 and those planned for 2019 will have a short-term impact on the 2019 AREPS of approximately minus $0.90. The full effect of the consideration to fund the Westfield transaction, mainly the 38.3 million shares issued will, in 2019, exceed the full year contribution of the Westfield activities. This is due to some delays in projects affecting the timing of income, less capitalized financial expenses than initially anticipated and the operating environment in the U.S. and U.K. markets being challenging, particularly for the regional malls. This in turn will have a negative effect on our 2019 AREPS of around $0.50.

However, despite this and thanks to the superior quality of the portfolio and the hard work of the teams, the group plans to sustain a strong operational performance and grow its underlying operating income by between plus 4% and plus 5% in 2019 which we expect will offset this impact. As a result, reflecting the impact of the 2018 and 2019 disposals, the 2019 AREPS is expected to be in the range of €11.80 to €12. Going forward, building on the strength of our unique platform and portfolio, on continued growth of our operations and on planned deliveries of our development projects, we expect the 2019, 2023 compound annual growth rates of our AREPS rebased for the planned disposals to be between plus 5% and plus 7%.

Now on to the dividend. In the past, we have already had an aggressive disposal policy in 2010 as in 2014, 2015 and as we did then we intend to maintain the dividend stable in spite of the diluted effects of these disposals. We will therefore propose a dividend of €10.80 for fiscal 2018 to the annual meetings to be held this spring. And going forward, we expect to maintain our dividend at a minimum of €10.80 and to grow it broadly in line with the growth of our AREPS.

In summary and based on the first six months of operating as one group, the strategic rationale behind the Westfield transaction remains totally unchanged even more so in light of the acceleration of the changes in the retail world and even if it is true, the value creation will take a little more time than initially anticipated. Remember, we are only at the beginning of this new group and I can tell you all the teams at Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield are focused on delivering on this strategy. We will be reviewing in detail the main features of this strategy during our Investor Days in June to which all investors and analysts gathered here today are of course invited.

Thank you very much. And now it's time for some questions. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q -Jérome Gloppe

Hi. Good evening. Jérome Gloppe from Kepler Cheuvreux. I have a couple of questions for you. So the first one, you are stating that you want to review several development projects. Can you give us maybe the number, how many? I am sure that it is complicated for you to answer right now but maybe the magnitude at least. And is this only for just on Westfield projects or maybe a one of your former projects in Unibail? The second one is, on France, I am seeing that your yield effect has been rather impacted in France. Is this concentrated on specific assets? Or it's the broader market that is impacted? And the last one on disposals. So we understand that you are not putting any region malls today in your disposal plan. Maybe can you give us the broad breakdown of your disposals, because of cost it's more easier to sell offices than retail assets today? Thank you.

Christophe Cuvillier

We will start with the development projects. So basically, as you know at Unibail-Rodamco, we review all projects, not just a couple, but all projects at least three times per year during our pipeline reviews. So it's the opportunity for the local teams to be supported and challenged by the corporate teams to make sure that at each stage of the development of these projects the project stays up-to-date.

It takes about 10 to 15 years, then it's a good case and 15 is the average, I would say, to develop a project. So you can imagine that at the beginning of a project, it probably doesn't really look like it looks at the end of the project because the retail scene has changed, because the conditions have changed and so on. So we adapt constantly. We for example, increased dining. We for example, increased leisure. We might reduce this or that so on. So it's all projects which are being reviewed.

Now in some specific cases and it's on both sides, both Westfield projects and the Unibail-Rodamco projects. We have and it's no trade secret, we are currently reviewing two very large Westfield projects in Europe, one in Milan and wanting Croydon, to make sure that it's the right size. They are very, very ambitious projects and they will remain extremely ambitious projects. It will be the largest shopping center in the South of London and it will be by far the largest shopping center in Italy. But we want to make sure that it's up-to-date, i.e. it has the right proportion of dining, fashion, department stores, leisure, et cetera. So the teams are currently reviewing that and we will probably be able to get some updates in the Investor Days on this one.

So no more details on this, but it's a review. And we are also reviewing most of the projects, as I said, in a much more systematic way than before to see whether or not we can add other components than retail, not at the expense of retail but in addition to retail to create value on these very rare locations, as I mentioned earlier.

Jaap Tonckens

Okay. Let me take off on the more technical one. Yield impact is actually, we have had this discussion during the first half results as well, the yield impact is purely in effect of the rents growing faster than the appraisers are increasing the value of the asset. So by definition, that means that in the end there is a negative yield effect. Happy to have a discussion in detail if you want and the head of our group evaluation team can also walk you through it, but that's in short the explanation.

Christophe Cuvillier

I have to confess. I ask the question each time to Jaap when we review the valuation as to why is there a negative yield effect when there is no yield expansion. It's a results, it's not an input.

Jaap Tonckens

Correct. And we have actually put a couple of paragraphs in our asset valuation segment, the NAV segment, to explain exactly how does it actually work. So I would invite you to read it and then we will be happy to have further conversations if questions are necessary.

In terms of our disposals, we are not going to give you an asset-by-asset list. We have never done that. it's great to ask but they will consist of offices and retail assets in Europe. And as I said, there is about €1 billion of that combination in the works as we speak today.

Now with respect to disposals in the U.S., as I said, the regional malls, obviously, these are malls that are not part of the flagship category and the performance reflects that. We would be delighted to dispose of them. But I don't think we are going to be basically put them along the side of the road, like you see in Maine where they have a house basically that says, free, right. So there is value. But the difficulty for a lot of buyers is that there is no financing available for malls with less than $500 a square foot in sales. And that's the one element we are reviewing to see how we can actually maximize value from those regional malls.

Are they a long-term part of our portfolio? Unlikely. But we do need to mark it.

Bruno Duclos

Bruno Duclos from Invest Securities. I have just one question regarding, could you give us a little bit more information about the assumptions underlying the medium-term guidance in term of interest rates, indexation, maybe more if you want?

Jaap Tonckens

Well, Bruno, it hasn't changed for many of the years. While this transaction is unique, it hasn't changed the methodology. I think part of what we take pride in at Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is using the discipline and the proven methodology in terms of working on our five year business plans. So we are looking generally region-by-region. That's the interest expense implied by the yield curve or by the curves, if you will. Same for indexation where there is expectation out there for every region which we then build into the plan and grow over time.

Fabrice, do you want to make any further comments on this?

Fabrice Mouchel

So the methodologies and change, so it's all based on forward rates when it comes to the financial expenses. We can assumption on the spread that is taken and that is well consistent with what we see on the secondary levels of Unibail per geography meaning that it's not the same in Europe and in the U.S. And by the way, this includes, of course, an increase in the cost of debt in connection with the cost of debt specifically in the U.S., which is highly different from the one that we have in Europe.

Bruno Duclos

Thanks.

Christophe Cuvillier

If there's no questions in the room, are there questions on the line?

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Valerie Guezi from Exane BNP Paribas. Please go ahead with your question. The line is open.

Valerie Guezi

Hi. Good evening. I have just got couple of questions. The first one is about your guidance. I know can't give us a number, but can you give us some color on the magnitude of disposals that are included in your 2019 guidance? And also when you say, you know that the 2019-2023 guidance is rebased for disposals, does that mean that the actual number is going to be lower than the 5% to 7%? I just want to clarify that. And my second question is on your U.S portfolio. I mean we have seen some meaningful improvement over H2. Do you think we can expect a positive performance in 2019? Or is it too early? Thank you.

Christophe Cuvillier

Magnitude, do you want to comment on that?

Jaap Tonckens

Sure. Valerie, as you have heard us say before, when we are doing significant disposals, I am not going to give you an exact amount per year. You will appreciate that for our shareholders that's not particularly, I understand it's not helpful for you, but the shareholders, we are going to be forced to sell in order to make commitments, right, that's a highly detrimental event in my little field in terms of disposing these assets. So it's a significant amount of disposals that we are looking to make.

Christophe Cuvillier

If I can add, Jaap mentioned that we had €1 billion in the process and the year is very young. So that gives you an indication that 2019 will have an important part in the disposals.

Jaap Tonckens

The key element also, Valerie, to keep in mind is that while we may have plans, but we told you last year the we were going to do $3 billion over the next several years. And we have already done €2 billion, so 66% within six months following the transaction closing. So stuff may go faster or it may go more slowly which will have an impact obviously on the guidance. We have made assumptions on timing on various asset disposals, but that's unlikely to be met, as these things by definition are not fully under our control. It may go faster, it may go a bit slower.

Christophe Cuvillier

As for the 2019-2023 three-year guidance, yes, it's rebased for disposals because of course the disposal of 2018 and 2019 will have an impact on 2019. Now we don't give a guidance for each year of the outlook but if it's rebased for disposals, yes, you can anticipate that the global growth might be slightly lower but it also depends on when the disposals take place and so on. And as Jaap said, we want to dispose of these assets in as good conditions as we did in 2018 and therefore we do not disclose precisely the amount that we dispose.

As for the U.S. portfolio and Jean-Marie might add to what I would say, there has been indeed some improvements in the second half. The team are at work. Jean-Marie, I don't know if you want to comment a couple of actions that the operating and management teams have been put in place by Jean-Marie with a set number of expatriates from Europe, not just from France, but from Europe. Jean-Marie is also reviewing the leasing process because leasing is a key priority in all markets, by the way, in Europe and in the in the U.S. Jean-Marie and Michel, they certainly have exactly the same motto which is leasing, leasing, leasing. So it's about reviewing the process, making sure the teams are fully motivated and making sure that we don't lose time in useless processes and so on. So that's two of the example that we are working on to significantly improve the performance.

Jean-Marie, if you want to --?

Jean-Marie Tritant

I think that everything almost. Thank you. Well, I can say that the leasing pace has been good during the Q4 compared to Q2 and Q3 to some improvements that we put into the organization, the validation workflow and also the negotiations with the retailers. Today, we are in the same kind of mood but I cannot say that what would be the mood for the retailers but so far the organization is in place to be able to execute upon.

Valerie Guezi

Thank you. And can I just rephrase my third question?

Jaap Tonckens

Valerie, I am sorry, just one more supplemental comment here on what the comments that Christophe made in response to your question, the 5% to 7%. Because there are so many disposals, right, in all about €6 billion over the plan, right and the impact of the two that we have done so the key element for us in the 5% to 7% is really just to show, strip out the impact of the disposals to show what the underlying portfolio is actually doing. Yes, in absolute numbers that growth isn't there, but that's not the purpose. For us, it is just to show you what the plan shows us, right, for the underlying portfolio of the assets that were intended to remain in the portfolio.

Hope that helps.

Valerie Guezi

Okay. But if I take your current assumption, under your current assumption, shall we expect EPS to be down in 2020, relative to 2019?

Jaap Tonckens

We don't give guidance for 2020 EPS, Valerie, you know that. One year at a time. Because we don't know exactly when the disposals would be made. So it's very difficult. If it's earlier in 2019 the impact would be lower in 2020. If it's later in 2019, the impact would be higher in 2020. I think what's very important is to understand the strategy. The strategy is both to deleverage, obviously, but also to streamline the portfolio and to improve its quality further. We do not want to have pressure on our shoulders to dispose. There is no urgency as such. It's a strategic decision and it's done on the review of asset-by-asset performance over the five-year business plan. So it can vary from year-on-year. We will update you in Q1 2020 when the guidance for 2020 will be at the full-year result. But it depends on so many factors. The year is still young. We are only at the beginning of February and we are working. So more news on that. But you can't expect us to give a year-by-year guidance. It will to be too imprecise. So many things can happen on both ways, by the way.

Valerie Guezi

Thank you.

Jaap Tonckens

Okay.

Operator

Next question comes from Sholto Maconochie from CLSA. The floor is yours.

Sholto Maconochie

Hi everyone. Just on the guidance, that last point on the guidance. This year, you had strong underlying operational growth of 4% to 5%. Is that excluding asset sales? Is that what it will be doing without asset sales? Is that how we read that?

Christophe Cuvillier

Yes.

Sholto Maconochie

And the same with the 5% to 7% CAGR from 2019 to 2023. That's what the underlying would do without asset sales, okay? And then just on the refinancing. I saw you did some bonds in the U.S., $500 million, two tranches of 10-year and 30-year at 4.125% and 4.625%. Was that to refi some of the Westfield debt which was expiring in that €2.7 billion in 2019? Was that for some of those expiries?

Jaap Tonckens

We financed a bond that was maturing. There is further debt that matures. But don't forget, we have already refinanced just prior to the close of the transaction the credit facility that was about to expire in 2019. So all-in-all, that takes care of them. So 2018 refinanced maturing debt and there will be more to be done in the U.S. this year.

Sholto Maconochie

And do you think you will be able to get better spreads than what Westfield was paying? I know the credit market is trying to lock the expiring debt, given you a better credit rating.

Jaap Tonckens

We expect to get better spreads than that we had at Westfield, yes.

Sholto Maconochie

Got it. And then just on if you have an update on the U.K. What's slowing the leasing at Westfield London, if you don't mind me asking?

Christophe Cuvillier

What's stopping? Slowing the leasing? Now obviously, so two things. First, I mean, the two Westfield centers in the U.K. are undoubtedly the best two centers in the U.K. and I would say among, if not the best, two shopping centers in Europe. Two, you know that the British market at the moment is pretty challenging. You had a couple of bankruptcies and so on. And last thing, the Brexit is probably delaying a couple of decisions from European retailers to invest in the U.K. Now in the short-term, this might be an issue. I am not concerned mid-term or long-term because these two assets are in the middle of regeneration areas with a huge growth potential. There is incredible development going on at both sites, offices, residential buildings, we have some, but other developers have as well. A future university, more entertainment and so on. Highly connected to public transport. The Queen Elizabeth line will be stopping at Stratford City and so on. So it might be challenging short-term, but I am very confident for the mid you to long-term. I don't know what's going to happen with Brexit. If anyone knows, please tell me. I wish it didn't happen but I do think that London will be much less hit than the rest of the U.K. and I am very happy that our two assets are in London, I can tell you. This is part of our strategy and this is why in spite of Brexit and so on, we decided to go for this strategic transaction is because these two assets are in London and the assets in the U.S. are in the best catchment areas of the wealthiest American cities.

Sholto Maconochie

And then just in your update in September quarterly update, you mentioned an update on the guidance in 2018 and you flagged development profits around €0.17 being a factor. Are they now included and being pushed into the 218 year in the guidance given?

Jaap Tonckens

We have indeed rolled forward development projects that were supposed to occur in 2018 into 2019.

Sholto Maconochie

Okay. Great. That's everything for me. Thanks everyone.

Operator

Next question comes from Jonathan Kownator from Goldman Sachs.

Jonathan Kownator

Good evening and a few questions, sorry, if I may. So just to clarify again on the medium-term guidance, the 5% to 7% has been calculated, if I understand correctly, as if there was no disposals. Is that is correct? And if that is the case, are you also excluding the previous programs? So effectively no disposals from today, growth 55 to 7%. Is that the way it's calculated?

Jaap Tonckens

No Jonathan. Hi, by the way. It is not. It's for basically looking at the plan for 2019 through 2023 taking into effect all of the disposals, taking out the impact of all of the disposals. So we are showing the underlying what remains, as I said, in the portfolio of the plan.

Christophe Cuvillier

So it does not include the assets that are up for disposals. It excludes them. It's the opposite.

Jonathan Kownator

Effectively, you just said all the assets have been sold, obviously including non-core assets with perhaps weaker performance. So let's exclude those assets and then 5% to 7% growth, okay. That's clearer. Thank you. Now, in the past you have that that guidance was driven one-third by development. Can you update us on that number? If it's still one-third given the fact that you have some projects that have been pushed back and some projects perhaps that you want to review in terms of scope and timing?

Christophe Cuvillier

At Unibail-Rodamco, it was simple. It was more or less one-third development and two-thirds standing assets and based on t financing because our continuously decreasing cost of debt was also part of the improvement, as you know. I don't have an update on the percentage due to development. I would say, it depends on year-over-year. The 2018 was a year of little deliveries. I mean there were a couple of deliveries including Westfield London Phase 2, obviously, but on the Unibail-Rodamco side, few deliveries. 2019, most of the deliveries will be at the end of 2019. So 2019, there again, the deliveries are not counting a lot. And this is why maybe we announced an operating or an underlying growth of between plus 4% and plus 5% for 2019 when it is between plus 5% and 7% for the years after, okay. And yes, the impact of the 2019 deliveries at the end of 2019 will have a high impact in 2020 and so on. So I can't give you here at the top of my head is a ballpark figure like that. You can keep it as well, but the day you deliver a major development project such as the Westfield Milan or Westfield Croydon, for that matter in U.K., obviously it will have a big impact. These are very large project. So it depends year-on-year, okay. But in the long run, I would say, yes, development could contribute about a third of the global growth, yes. And this is why we are very happy with our development projects and program, okay. And rightsizing or reviewing doesn't mean canceling. It means doing the right thing.

Jonathan Kownator

Okay. Fair enough. Thank you. So other questions, please. So on development and management income, so the old revenues from Westfield, it seems if I look at 2017 versus 2018, you have a €14 million of income. So €65.8 million versus €109.7 in 2017. Can you perhaps comment on the evolution of this income stream which was obviously dependent on also development projects from Westfield, which have been postponed. Can you comment on the evolution of that line, please? Do you expect it to go down further? Or do you do you see some recovery for the following years?

Jaap Tonckens

It will go down. It will not continue to grow at that same level but if you think about the projects that were actually delivered by Westfield and that are in the process that are currently in the pipeline with Westfield, the old Westfield, if you will, those were mostly done, bar Century City, with joint venture partners where you obviously make revenues out of the JVs. The largest projects in the development pipeline that we came across with Westfield was Milan and Croydon and the structure there is very different. So I think just mathematically, right, unless we were to look at a different approach, you would see by definition the math means that that number will gradually decline.

Jonathan Kownator

Okay. Fair enough. A question on dividend please. So you have maintained the level of dividend and you have guided for 2019 to maintain that level but obviously you have quite a substantial amount of disposals planned overtime and you also have a payout which is already not low. So my question is, how are you expecting to be closer to 100% payout or would you even be happy with reaching a higher payout than that obviously on a temporary basis, I guess? But how are you thinking about the payout ratio and beyond 2019, the level of dividend?

Christophe Cuvillier

I think there again, we don't guide. We said €10.80 was for us what we expect to be a dividend which is a strong sign of confidence in the sustainable business of the Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield. Two, you see that in spite of the disposals in 2019, the distribution will be 91%, if you take the midrange of the guidance. So it's calculated on €11.90 and this is the 91%, which is actually lower than this year. I have seen some info that the dividend at €10.80 was 84%, but you have to keep in mind that dividend will be paid to the 138 million shares in March and July, 138 million shares when the EPS for 2018 or the AREPS is calculated on the average number of shares which is 122 million, okay. And this is a difference between the 84%, if we divide one by the other and the 94%, which is the actual distribution figure for 2018. So you can actually see that in 2019 in spite of the disposal, the level of distribution goes slightly down to 91%. Our distribution has always been and you can there go back to page 52, it was at 93% a year with high disposals in 2015, it will go down, anticipated to go down at 91% next year. And we will monitor that closely. We had also the question previously about the dividend plus maintenance CapEx. And Jaap, maybe you can the elaborate on that.

Jaap Tonckens

Sure. As you know that we have historically wanted to have the dividend and the replacement CapEx covered by the time recurred earnings per share and now they just recurring per share. We will be covering that amply in 2018. If you try to do the numbers, don't forget that you have to take the cash, we are taking the full CapEx, the maintenance CapEx, or replacement CapEx for the year including the first five months of Westfield overall. So taking for that number, the first five months of revenues from Westfield, because it didn't pay a dividend, it was cash that came into the combined group. Going forward, Jonathan, I am not quite sure just yet but obviously if you make massive disposals there may be a point where that ratio will probably not mean totally 100%. But the objective is to get and cover the dividend as well as the replacement CapEx.

Jonathan Kownator

Okay. And perhaps one last question just coming back to the performance in the U.S., perhaps just to understand in more granular detail. So first of all, your comp NOI, which is just slightly negative, is that before incentives given? And also can you perhaps explain how you increase the occupancy in the U.S.? Is it long-term contract? Is it temporary contract? Is it more in the flagship centers? Is it more in the regional malls? It would be much appreciated. And did you give incentives and to what level, broadly you comment at least on that, just to explain how you increased that occupancy level? Thank you.

Christophe Cuvillier

We can obviously give the microphone to the person who is most closely involved with it. Jean-Marie, do you want to have a hack at that?

Jean-Marie Tritant

Just on the occupancy. What we did is, we give some more clear objectives to the teams also to go for some pop-up stores. So you kind of short-term leases into this occupancy ratio that is also having the specialty leasing teams working with the leasing team on tenancies, just to pop-up stores and that's the way we increased but also it's by a higher level effectively putting some more, a little more leasing capital into remodeling of the stores, having long-term deals in the renewals. Also a high level of activity in terms of renewal it is, just to try to offset a certain number of closings that we are suffering from in the U.S. So it's definitively a higher level of leasing activity that helped us to reach this stabilization of the occupancy and even a better occupancy than actual results.

Jonathan Kownator

Okay. Just to clarify because I wasn't sure as I can't hear properly. So by higher leasing intensity of the more driven teams, a more objective, but you said also more capital. Was that correct?

Jean-Marie Tritant

We granted, yes, for some of the deals, more capital, especially when it comes to the new leasing and when we are shifting also the mix merchandising for more food, more restaurants and larger restaurants that are like a little bit was fine before, like a Del Frisco's, the steakhouse in Century City that we just up and left last week.

Christophe Cuvillier

But you know that all the leasing operations which require capital, Jonathan, I think you know how we work, are going through an ROI calculation. And when we think it makes sense long-term also in terms of tenant mix or in terms of the footfall drive and things like that, we go for it.

Jean-Marie Tritant

Jonathan, there is one other element that you have to take into consideration, right. If you think about something that does not exist in Europe, that is the co-tenancy. So at some point making a tenant incentive to fill the space can actually save you an enormous amount of money by not paying co-tenancy fees.

Jonathan Kownator

Okay. Yes. That's fine. And just, sorry, to the part of the question, just to be clear. When you talk about comp NOI growth, you are not including incentives in that. Is that correct?

Christophe Cuvillier

The comp NOI growth, if you think about comp NOI, right, what you are seeing is that lease incentive gets amortized over the fixed period of the lease. So it's there. One of the reasons we are actually showing comp NOI is that in NRI, termination income, for example, is actually included. Comp NOI doesn't include termination income. So we are trying to show a baseline of performance that is actually comparable to what we see happening in the U.S.

Jonathan Kownator

But in the U.S., you don't amortize all the leasing incentives, so is this time the comp NOI growth on the basis where incentives are actually amortized, like in Europe or not? I am sorry, I am not clear.

Christophe Cuvillier

The accounting principles that was used since the transaction is that we are going to be amortizing the lease incentives over the fixed period of the lease. So part of the comp NOI will include the amortization in accordance with the URW standards.

Jonathan Kownator

Great. That's perfect. I am going to leave the floor to others. Thank you very much.

Operator

The last question comes from Jaap Kuin from ING. Sir, please go ahead.

Jaap Kuin

Hi. Good evening. So I have many question on the integration, please. So you basically went in the books only a couple of months ago. So could you maybe just walk through surprises you have encountered, both the bad and the good ones, please? And then basically on top of that, from a senior management perspective, how do you like managing a U.S. plus European portfolio? Are you getting stretched thin? Or is it going according to plan? And is there any type of cultural clash between the French and the American ones? So that's are the first ones to start with.

Christophe Cuvillier

Thank God, we have an American CFO, right. He is actually half Dutch, right. So no, there are no good or bad surprises. There is just a lot of enthusiasm on both sides. Obviously some people feel more at ease than others, but that's life. But overall, we found that there are some specific know-how at Westfield that we had anticipated and that we are finding.

Let me give you three examples. Michel Dessolain, the COO of Europe has set up a team for commercial partnerships, i.e. specialty leasing, immediate revenues and so on, which is headed by former Westfield executive who is in charge of this activity for Westfield U.K. And we have set up an European team around him. So it's not just English and French, it's European to drive the revenue synergies in this respect, which will be actually the main, the first driver of review synergies in Continental Europe.

Two, in the U.S., in LA, the person who was in charge of leasing for development is now the group director for international leasing and he is working alongside Jean-Marie and in cooperation with Michel to accelerate the transborder, the transatlantic cooperation and the transatlantic deals. And also he is a great inspiration because he has got some vision on the future of retail. So it is a great chance for all the teams including myself to accelerate some shifts in the retail mix.

The third example is the Westfield brand which, as you know, I am the former brand guy and we will be expanding the Westfield brand on to 10 European continental assets this September and it's the first batch that will happen this September and the brand, the global brand director at Westfield is the former U.K. marketing CMO, Chief Operating Officer, who is now living in Paris. And of course, when she meets some yellow vest every Saturday when she goes shopping in Paris, it's a culture shock. But I it's more to do with the outside world than what's happening inside 7 Adenauer, at least I hope, no yellow vest here apart on worksites.

The global thing is, the teams are at work and we are working together with the Westfield U.K., Westfield U.S. and former Unibail-Rodamco teams in Europe on defining the new corporate values that Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield we are targeting to present in the month of April. It's been a job led actually, by an HR director from Westfield. So that's, I think, a good ground base for the future values of the group. So all-in-all, it's happening. There is still a lot of things to be done. Operating management, as I mentioned earlier, is being implemented in the U.K. and in the U.S. and the first BO exercise was performed. The second one will be, I guess, even more interesting. So it's on track. A lot of work, but it's on track.

We have to go?

Jaap Tonckens

Yes.

Jaap Tonckens

Okay. We have to go. Thank you very much.

Christophe Cuvillier

Jaap, we will be happy to talk to you separately. We have a train to catch which runs 10 minutes earlier than originally planned. So thanks very much for attending. You can always reach out to Sam Warwood or Maarten Otte for any detailed follow-up. Thank you.