IMF January Buys And Portfolio Performance Update

Ian's Million Fund "IMF" is a real-money portfolio that I've written about monthly since January 2016 here at Seeking Alpha. The portfolio is a largely buy-and-hold group of ~120 stocks. Each month, I buy 10-25 of the most compelling stocks available at then-current prices, deploying $1,000 of my capital plus accumulated dividends. If things go according to plan, this portfolio, began when I was 27, will hit one million dollars in equity in 2041 at age 52. I intend it to serve as a model for other younger investors.

I made my IMF January purchases on January 22nd. With the benefit of hindsight, I should have made the month's buys at the beginning of the year. Unfortunately, the market would make no more corrections, instead going essentially straight up from the holiday lows. As such, I missed the best prices of the month - however, there was still a lot of opportunity out there, particularly compared to prevailing prices for most of 2018. For January, I purchased 18 stocks:

You'll notice that the average transaction size is significantly larger than normal for January's purchases. That's because the portfolio came into a lot of cash from closing outstanding positions. Namely, I sold Gamestop (GME) as the thesis had broken and M&A rumors gave a decent exit point. On top of that, Birner Dental Management was acquired for $10.62/share in cash, offering the IMF a gain on its position. Finally, Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) is acquiring Fidelity Southern (LION), and there was no premium left for holding the deal to expiry, so I sold the position. The Fidelity Southern position was a top 25 IMF holding in particular, freeing up a bunch of cash to put to work in replacement cheaper regional banking stocks.

Community & Regional Banks: Still Cheap

There's been a lot of talk with the revival in banking stocks as the big bank earnings this quarter were quite solid. In retrospect, the IMF's new position in Goldman Sachs (GS) started in December couldn't have been better timed. Regardless, the banks are still down a bunch from where they were trading throughout 2018 and have trailed the market by around 10% over the past year:

Make no mistake, if you don't think the economy is about to go into recession, there is plenty of value left in the banks.

As always, I started off by buying more TFS Financial (TFSL). In fact, I reallocated some of the proceeds from the huge win in Fidelity Southern (it was acquired at an 87% premium to my cost basis) to buy a double allotment of TFSL for January. TFSL stock has been steadily creeping upward lately, and recently hit new 52-week highs unlike almost all other banking stocks. That said, it still yields 6% and trades at half of book value once you account for the MHC structure. This should trade a lot higher in coming years, and, as of this purchase, it is now the largest holding in the IMF portfolio. Not surprisingly, given the high yield, it is also the portfolio's largest source of dividend income by a wide margin.

Next up, we have Pittsburgh-area community bank CB Financial Services (CBFV). I originally wrote the stock up more than two years ago with shares at $23. Since then, shares soared more than 50%, the bank made an acquisition, and, as a result, joined the Russell 2000 index. All good news. However, the gains faded thanks to the recent banking rout, and shares fell back to $24, having round-tripped virtually the whole move. In any case, the original appeal of CBFV stock is back, as it is now offering a nearly 4% dividend and trading around book value again. Ignore the high trailing P/E ratio (due to merger costs), it is also selling at 11x forward earnings. I'm happy to add to my position back near my original cost basis.

Staying in Pennsylvania, we have Orrstown Financial (ORRF). The bank got thrown into the penalty box in October after it announced a deal to acquire Hamilton Bank. Orrstown stock plummeted 15% following the deal announcement, and has yet to recover. That leaves shares at under 10x forward earnings and right near book value. If management is close to right in their estimates, however, the Hamilton deal should play out nicely. They noted that:

Including the impact of merger-related benefits and charges, the transaction is projected to result in earnings per share accretion of approximately 8% in 2020, with an internal rate of return of approximately 18.6% and a tangible book value earn back period of approximately 1.3 years.

Given that the stock is already under 1.1x book value and around 10x earnings, significant earnings growth from the deal should make this stock look rather cheap within a year or two. While the bank doesn't earn standout ROAs or ROEs, it does earn the industry median, and thus should probably trade closer to 12x earnings and 1.2 or 1.3x book value. The 2.8% dividend yield doesn't make it a huge payer, but it's a nice perk as well.

After that, we have Detroit-based Chemical Financial (CHFC). Subsequent to my purchases for January, Chemical announced a merger of equals with TCF Financial (TCF) that will make the combined entity one of the 10 largest banks of the Midwest. My initial rationale for buying Chemical is off the table given the game-changing merger, however, I'm bullish on the combined company and happy to hold onto my position.

It's no secret that I love the New York City metro area banks. However, with the big rally in shares of New York Community Bank (NYCB), I no longer feel compelled to keep adding to that position. Instead, my attention has turned to The First of Long Island (FLIC). This conservative but faster-growing bank has given back all its post November 2016 gains. And when you look at book value, things get even more clear. FLIC stock has always traded at a healthy premium to book value, since it has nice growth, and above average ROA and ROE figures. However now, at 1.4x book value, it is near its cheapest point over the past five years:

FLIC Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Rather impressively, book value per share is up almost 50% since 2014, yet the stock market has not given the bank any recognition of this value - on a book value basis, the stock is substantially cheaper than it was even before the post-election financials rally got underway. At 12x forward earnings, this isn't the cheapest community bank around, but it is a high-quality one with substantial capital gains potential and a greater than 3% dividend yield selling at a serious discount to its usual valuation range.

Before leaving the banking sector, the IMF also added to its stake in Colombian banking franchise Grupo Aval (AVAL). Colombian stocks have bounced sharply off the lows to start 2019, but AVAL has trailed some of the other options and remains at an attractive 8x earnings ratio and a greater than 4% dividend yield. To see much upside in shares in the near-term, however, the price of oil will need to stabilize.

The only other Latin American stock for January - given the big rally in emerging markets - was Corporacion America Airports (CAAP). While CAAP is broadly diversified with airports in numerous countries, it gets a large chunk of its revenues from Argentina, and the Argentine economy remains in a sour state. With elections at the end of the year, the capitalist experiment is likely to end with the country returning to left-wing rule. That said, I see CAAP stock worth at least $15/share based on comparable airport operators even with the political situation turning downward in Argentina - the margin of safety here at January's prices (I added at $6.59 in January) was huge. That largely offset the admitted lack of catalysts to bolster the share-price in the near-term. That said, subsequently to that purchase, CAAP stock has rallied to $8, so it's somewhat less appealing right here and now.

Heading back to the North America, let's turn next to consumer staples stocks. I added to four positions in this sector and started a new position. First up is Brown-Forman (BF.A) (BF.B). At the start of the year, I suggested that BF stock was close to being worth a buy at these prices. Since then, BF stock has only shown modest gains while the market has surged. That divergence has put BF stock squarely back into my buying range. Yes, it is expensive on an absolute basis. But it is one of the most consistent, well-managed, highly-profitable firms in the U.S. You have to pay up for quality. Down 25% from its all-time high earlier in 2018, this is a steep enough correction to get me newly interested.

I also added to the position in Molson Coors (TAP). I've argued the case for TAP stock on various occasions in 2018, and little has changed (and my early take on earnings is that it doesn't materially change the bull thesis either). The stock continues to generally trade in the $60-$65 range at around its book value. At the moment, it is selling for 12x earnings. The company is still getting a handle on its debtload and trying to get organic sales growth pointing positive again. The market is probably not going to rerate TAP stock much higher until EPS growth gets going again. That said, alcohol is historically a fantastic industry for investors and 12x earnings is a great P/E ratio to buy a global brewing leader. And the company confirmed that dividend hikes are coming later in 2019, so that is a plus.

Sticking with vice stocks, I reinvested December's dividends into a new position, Altria (MO). As I've commented previously, I don't like the tobacco industry for ethical reasons, and I'm never going to spend a lot of time discussing these stocks. That said, the IMF portfolio is run as a quasi-index fund that aims to own a little of everything, and if you were ever going to buy a stock like Altria, it was when it was at 4-year lows yielding 7%.

In the food stocks, the IMF added to several controversial holdings for January. For starters Kraft Heinz (KHC) has become quite the debated stock lately. Given the dividend cut at 3G-managed Anheuser-Busch, everyone is wondering if Kraft will cut its now greater than 5% dividend. Given its debtload, you can certainly make a case for such a move. At the end of the day, you're paying under 13x forward earnings for one of the world's leaders and highest-profit margin operating makers of packaged foods. And the stock is down 50% from its 2017 highs. The odds overwhelming favor the bulls here if you have a decent time horizon.

Conagra (CAG) is another beaten up food stock. It is also down 50% off its 2017 high. Remarkably, it plummeted almost 30% following its last earnings report, where it offered 2019 guidance of $2.03-$2.08 per share versus street estimates of $2.12. Talk about a haircut for a modest guidance cut. Also, equally remarkably, Conagra's market cap is down to $11.4 billion. That's incredible, given that it just bought Pinnacle Foods in 2018 for $10.8 billion (including debt). Sure, the Pinnacle Foods acquisition is off to a slow start, but it's far from certain that management won't be able to get things back on track; meanwhile the Conagra brands continue to perform in line with expectations.

At $23/share, CAG stock is trading at just 11x earnings, and significantly less than that on 2020 earnings assuming management is able to get any sort of significant benefits out of the Pinnacle deal. Due to the Pinnacle issues and slight cut to EPS guidance, Conagra stock instantly repriced from 15x earnings down to 10x before the modest rebound recently. Could it drop more? Sure. Do you make good returns buying consumer staples companies at 10x and a 4% dividend yield? More often than not, yes.

Turning to energy, I continued adding across the sector. I expanded the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) position for reasons explained here. Exxon Mobil (XOM) has been sliding again, and has effectively treaded water for the past 10 years now. Historically, buying XOM stock over a 4% dividend yield has delivered great results. This time could be different, but I like the odds with the yield up to 4.5% now. Similarly, Canadian blue chip TransCanada (TRP) has been trading sideways for years and now yields almost 5%.

As I mentioned in the previous edition of IMF buys, you want to buy sector leaders with good balance sheets when a whole industry is melting down. Hence, I stuck with Schlumberger (SLB) again in January, even though shares just rebounded 20% off the recent lows. Even so, shares are much closer to the lows than the highs for the dominant player in its industry. At some point, oil and energy stocks will get popular again; I'm happy to bulk up my exposure before this occurs.

New Positions

I started new portfolio positions in two other companies in January. First up is FedEx (FDX). The logistics company is way down on Amazon concerns and general fears of an economic slowdown. That has put the stock down to 10x forward earnings. For a company that has grown earnings nearly 10%/year over the past 5 years, that's a pretty compelling valuation.

The other new position is in leading options and equity market operator CBOE (CBOE). I like stock markets as a business model as there isn't a great deal of competition and revenues tend to grow nicely over time. You also get some protection from downward markets as rising volatility tends to generate more trading activity. CBOE stock plunged following the VIX blowup last February, and its stock has yet to recover. However, it's estimated that the impacted VIX products only contributed a few percent of CBOE's revenues, thus meaning the market is probably overreacting.

2018 and January 2019 Portfolio Performance

Switching gears, how has the portfolio performed in recent months? I apologize for being tardy in updated results. Since I have an infant at home, I'd fallen behind on my bookkeeping. In any case, I've tabulated the results and intend to get back to publishing monthly performance updates again.

For 2018, the IMF had a total return of -6.5%. That trailed the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) which lost 4.3% of its value. My other benchmark, the Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) gave up 9.7% of its value. Since my portfolio is almost half international stocks, as is VT, that ETF is a truer comparison to my portfolio. Regardless, I aim to beat both the S&P 500 and world stock indexes. The IMF only managed one of those goals in 2018. Here are the returns on a month by month basis for 2018 and January of this year.

Add that up, and rebalancing the portfolios all to 100 at the start of 2018, these are the results for the year:

Zooming out, and also including January's results, we have these returns since I started record-keeping in November 2016:

As you can see, my portfolio hit max underperformance against the comparison indexes in early 2018, as both momentum stocks and developed market foreign names were outperforming. Later in 2018, both emerging markets and consumer staples stocks heated up, giving the IMF a boost. Meanwhile the FAANG and tech stocks cooled off. Since the IMF owns few of those names, it helped the portfolio catch up.

I've built this portfolio to outperform nicely in bear markets and to try to almost keep up during raging bull markets. Since November 2016, the IMF portfolio has produced a total return of 24.1% compared with 27.6% for the SPY ETF and 22.4% for VT, which is effectively 50% U.S. stocks and 50% foreign stocks. Since my portfolio emphasizes yield and lower beta stocks, I'm pleased to be keeping pace with the indexes. That said, the goal of this portfolio is to beat the indexes by ~2%/year. The IMF will need to outperform solidly during bear markets to reach this metric. I will note that with the exception of February, my portfolio drew down significantly less than the S&P during down months.

January 2019's outperformance against both indexes is also encouraging, and it's never bad to start off the year up 8.7% right out of the gate. I'll discuss what stocks are working and which are lagging in future portfolio updates. I'll just note that top holdings like New York Community Bancorp, TFS Financial, Diageo, and the Mexican airport operators are either hitting 52-week highs now or roaring 30%+ off their recent lows. Despite the portfolio holding ~120 positions at the moment, having your top weighted positions moving higher in unison can still drive significant gains against the index.

Top Holdings And Yield

As of February 11th, here are the top 20 holdings in the IMF portfolio in order by position size. These holdings account for ~47% of the total portfolio:

TFS Financial - TFSL

- TFSL Hormel Foods - HRL

- HRL Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte - OMAB

- OMAB Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico - PAC

- PAC New York Community Bancorp - NYCB

- NYCB BanColombia - CIB

- CIB Brown Forman Inc - BF.A & BF.B

- BF.A & BF.B Group Aval - AVAL

- AVAL McCormick & Co - MKC

MKC Diageo - DEO

- DEO Public Storage - PSA

- PSA Molson Coors - TAP

- TAP Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico - BSMX

- BSMX Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste - ASR

- ASR Walgreens Boots Alliance - WBA

- WBA Hershey - HSY

- HSY Corporacion America Airports - CAAP

- CAAP BT Group - BT

- BT Kraft Heinz - KHC

- KHC Kentucky First Federal Bancorp - KFFB

As for yield, cumulatively since the portfolio's inception in January 2016, it has now received $2,242 in net dividends (after subtracting out ADR fees and withholding taxes). It earned $1,271 of that in calendar year 2018, or just over $100/month in dividends. Not bad for a portfolio that just turned three years old. Modest but regular capital contributions add up to meaningful results faster than you might think. Particularly if you are a younger investor reading this, invest some amount - any amount - every month and you'll be surprised how fast you start gaining traction. Here are the dividends the portfolio has received by month:

January was a bit underwhelming for 2019, as one of the big payers moved from January to February distributions. However, for the full year, the portfolio now has projected forward dividends of $1,707. Given the additional $1,000/month capital contributions throughout the year along with dividend hikes and reinvestments, forward dividends should top $2,000 sometime this summer and the portfolio should bring in more than $150/month for the full year on average. That's a nice 30%+ boost on top of last year's results.

As of this writing, the portfolio's current holdings yield 3.8% and have a combined 4.2% yield on cost. TFSL stock contributes 7.1% of the portfolio's annual income; no other position makes up more than 5% of the overall income stream. So there's nice diversification on that front as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL THE STOCKS IN THE TABLE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Also long all the stocks listed in the top 20 holdings list.