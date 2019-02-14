International Petroleum: This Low-Cost Producer Is A Bargain

In this article, I will focus on the cash generation capacity of the company. I'll also justify why I believe that the company is a bargain.

The recently acquired BlackPearl assets have operating costs as low as C$9.60/bbl - or ~US$7.22/bbl - and the production is still ramping up.

The management team is an example of "underpromise and overdeliver". They deliver solid growth, maintaining low operating costs, and they beat their own guidance year after year.

The company published solid Q4 results. They doubled revenue and operating cash flow in the FY2018, but the share price is close to 2017 levels.

International Petroleum (OTC:IPCFF) has recently reported solid Q4 results.

I encourage the readers to watch the company's 2019 Capital Markets Day webcast. It has a lot of useful information about the company's assets, guidance, organic growth plans, and market environment.

I would like to highlight that, for the FY2018, the company has:

More than doubled revenue, EBITDA and operating cash flow.

More than tripled net income.

Multiplied by 2.2x its 2P reserves and by 13.5x its 2C reserves.

Increased the Reserve Life Index (RLI) from 11 to 16 years.

Repaid $198 million in debt.

2P reserves replacement ratio of 103%.

Exceeded its production guidance.

CapEx and operating costs below guidance.

Sold non-core assets in the Netherlands for $25 million.

Underpromise And Overdeliver

The company has a history of exceeding its own guidance. For example:

With this "limited" CapEx of $39 million for 2018, the company was able to replace 103% of its 2P reserves.

Source: Company

This is a quarterly view of the company's original guidance versus its real production, where you can see that they have also beaten their own guidance:

Source: Company

2019 Guidance

The company reported an initial guidance for the FY2019:

Regarding the recently acquired assets, BlackPearl (OTCPK:BLKPF) reported a production guidance of 12,000 boepd in Onion Lake Thermal for the Q4 2019, or a +20% increase versus the Q3 2018, which is quite conservative after the previous quarterly growth, for reasons that I'll detail below.

The company is still ramping up production in Onion Lake Thermal, which is part of the acquired BlackPearl assets. As you can see in the following table, the daily production is still growing quarter over quarter in the thermal assets (+34 from Q2 to Q3, or +28% from Q1 to Q3). The remaining zones have flat or even declining production:

Source: Company

The development of these assets was considerably expensive - I estimate a total cost of C$464 million, according to company filings (or US$348 million using a USDCAD of 1.33). In exchange, BlackPearl's production costs for its thermal assets are consistently below C$10 per barrel (~US$7.22/bbl). Please note that BlackPearl reported its financial figures in thousands of Canadian dollars:

Source: Company

Besides, the Onion Lake Thermal resource base supports 15,000 to 20,000 bopd for more than 20 years, with C$5/bbl sustaining capital. This is a long-life asset.

I think that the company will be able to achieve a higher daily production during 2019 than the previous reported guidance of 12,000 boepd in its thermal assets, because its current production is ahead of its original schedule. As the company reported in November 15, 2018:

The significant increase in production is due to the successful production ramp-up from our phase 2 expansion on the Onion Lake thermal project. Phase 2 production reached its name-plate capacity of 6,000 bbls/d in September, six months ahead of our original schedule. Source: BlackPearl Q3 2018 MD&A.

In the 2019 Capital Markets Day presentation, the company says "Execute facility optimisation to build capacity to 14,000 bopd", which seems a more realistic target to me.

If you want to know more about the BlackPearl assets, please check my previous article:

Mike Nicholson - company's CEO - said at the end of the Q4 2018 conference call that the company is not planning to start a share repurchase plan, because they are focusing and organic growth and opportunistic acquisitions. In my opinion, the company might announce a new acquisition in the next months, as they did in the last year with the two Canadian acquisitions - Suffield and BlackPearl.

We could do an acquisition of $300 million with no dilution to the shareholders. - Mike Nicholson (Capital Markets Day Q&A)

The company is increasing its CapEx to finance its organic growth, which I'll summarize below.

Organic Growth

The company is multiplying by 4x its CapEx from $39 million to $146-166 million. They have several development programs planned to achieve their target of 50,000 boepd during the Q4 2019.

I think that the exploration and development programs will be especially key in Malaysia, where the assets are mature with an estimated 2P reserve life of just ~2 years:

Source: Company

As you can see, the main part of the CapEx goes to Canada. In the following image, you can check the company's plans for each asset:

Source: Company

The Keruign exploration well in Malaysia is targeting 2.7 to 15.7 MMboe reserves. According to the company, this area has the potential to add "another Bertam field", which is the most profitable asset of the company.

The wells on the Bertam field have low breakeven costs - of about $30/bbl - and short payback periods, from 6 to 12 months. I'll go deeper into the production costs below.

Most of the drilling programs will be completed during the second half of 2019. It will be interesting to see the results of these programs.

Source: Company

Low-Cost Producers

The company has reported an interesting "classification" of E&P companies with thermal heavy oil projects in Western Canada:

Source: Company

The companies are sorted by SOR (steam/oil ratio).

The steam/oil ratio (SOR) or fuel oil ratio is an important measure of the energy required to produce heavy oil; an SOR of 3 means that three barrels of water (converted to steam) are needed to produce one barrel of oil. - Source: ScienceDirect; James G. Speight

According to this graph, the lowest-cost thermal assets in the first quartile would be, in this order:

Cenovus Christina Lake (NYSE:CVE) MEG Christina Lake (NYSE:MEG) Devon Jackfish 2 (NYSE:DVN) Devon Jackfish 3 International Petroleum Onion Thermal Suncor Firebag (NYSE:SU) Conoco Surmont Phase 1 (NYSE:COP)

The company gives the following "guidance" as a reference for the operating costs of its assets:

Source: Author using company filings

Let's compare it to the "real world" operating costs of the two last years:

Source: Company

Once again, the company beats its own guidance.

It would reasonable to discount the "Other" income from the Malaysia operating costs. This is a recurrent income from the leasing of the company's FPSO to Petronas (OTC:PNADF), which owns the 25% of the Joint Venture in the Bertam Field, and International Petroleum owns the remaining 75%. I estimate a "FPSO income" per barrel of $6.37 in Malaysia.

I would also suggest adding the blending costs to the Canadian oil production costs. These blending costs were ~$3.89/bbl, according to the latest company's MD&A. By doing this, we would have the following "Proforma operating costs":

Source: Author using company filings

The low production costs are key in this capital-intensive sector, because this allows it to maintain positive operating cash flows even with the low prices of 2017 or December 2018.

CapEx vs. Resources Replacement

I would like to make emphasis in the history of 2P reserves replacement and the organic production growth of the company, even before the spin-off from Lundin Petroleum (OTCPK:LUPEY).

During 2018, the company allocated $39 million to capital expenditures, and its replacement ratio was the 103% of the 2P reserves.

This is the historical evolution of the 2P reserves, even with a limited CapEx for the last 3 years:

Source: Company

But, for 2019, the company is quadrupling its CapEx in comparison to the previous year. Part of this CapEx will be dedicated to the production ramp-up in Onion Lake Thermal, but the main part will be allocated for development and exploration programs, like I've mentioned in the 'Organic Growth' section.

According to my estimates, more than 60% of the 2019 CapEx would be invested in development projects:

Source: Author using his own estimates

So, if the company replaced 103% of its 2P reserves with just $39 million, what they will do with $144-166 million in 2019? I think that the company will grow significantly its 2P reserves, and they will be able to achieve a higher production than its guidance of 50,000 boepd during the Q4 2019. But this is only my guess.

Cash Flow

In my opinion, the P&L statement could be misleading, because it is affected by several non-cash items like depletion, impairments, stock-based compensation, etcetera. That is why I will focus on the cash flow.

Source: Company

Please note that most of the E&P companies reported negative FCF during the last years. Meanwhile, International Petroleum reported positive FCF - even during the 2017 or December 2018 low prices environment -. That cash flow generation allowed them to:

Repurchase 25% of its outstanding shares in 2017, just after the company's IPO.

Partially finance its first opportunistic acquisition (Suffield)

Finance its sustaining CapEx and working capital requirements.

Source: Market Realist

The company gives the following guidance for its operating cash flow and EBITDA netbacks per boe:

Using this guidance as a reference, I have the following estimates:

So, we would have a company that is trading at 3.1x its price to operating cash flow with a $60 brent price scenario in 2019 (using the low-end production of 46,000 boepd), or 4.3x its P/OCF if the brent price goes down to $50.

Valuation

These are my estimates using the operating cash flow netback as a reference:

If you prefer to use a valuation based on the reserves net asset value, the company has just published its updated "Material change report - reserves and resources".

As I've justified in my previous articles about International Petroleum, I prefer to use a conservative WACC of 15%. Please note that these are the 2P reserves values as of January 1, 2019, with no development or capex needed:

You may use your own P/OCF or P/NAV multiples.

Conclusion

The entire Canadian Oil & Gas sector has suffered a heavy sell-off in the last months due to the low oil prices and the widening of the WTI-WCS differential due to pipeline constraints and US refineries outages.

The differential has already narrowed, it's currently close to 10-year minimums (between $10 and $12), but the money didn't come back to this sector yet.

Source: Bloomberg; Javier Blas

Let's see an example with the iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy ETF (XEG), which is still close to the 4-year minimums of 2016:

Data by YCharts

I think that is a good idea to look for 'bargains' in this hated sector between the mentioned low-cost producers, especially the ones with positive cash flow and a low financial leverage, like it is the case for International Petroleum.

In my opinion, International Petroleum still offers an asymmetric scenario, with wide upside potential and limited downside based on my P/OCF or P/NAV valuations.

In a "bear case scenario" of $50 brent barrel price, the company would be able to finance its ambitious growth plan, but the market might punish - again - the entire sector with low P/OCF or P/NAV multiples. As I've justified above, I consider that the downside is limited due to the cash flow generation capacity of the company, or the NAV of its 2P reserves. I estimate a downside risk between -8% and -42% for this base case.

In a mid-case scenario of $60 brent barrel price, we might have significant upside, between +31% and +112%, depending on the multiples that Mr. Market decides to apply to the company.

And, for the "bull case scenario" of $70 brent barrel price, the share price might more than double.

If you want to know more about the company, please check my previous articles in Seeking Alpha.

Don't forget to draw your own conclusions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IPCFF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article does not represent any kind of investment recommendation or advice.