Telstra Corporation Ltd. (TTRAF) CEO Andrew Penn on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Telstra Corporation Ltd. (OTCPK:TTRAF) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call February 14, 2019 5:15 PM ET

Company Participants

Ross Moffat - Head, IR

Andrew Penn - CEO

Robyn Denholm - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Eric Choi - UBS

Kane Hannan - Goldman Sachs

Sameer Chopra - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Andrew Levy - Macquarie

Eric Pan - JPMorgan

Fraser McLeish - MST

Ian Martin - New Street

Brain Han - Morningstar

Nick Harris - Morgans

Roger Samuel - CLSA

Jen Duke - Sydney Morning Herald

John Gerry - The Australian

Operator

Good morning and welcome. My name is Ross Moffat, Telstra's Head of Investor Relations. Welcome to our 2019 Half Year Results presentation. Before we commence, on behalf of Telstra, I would like to acknowledge and pay my respects to our Wurundjeri and Bunurong people of the Kulin nation and traditional custodians of this land we're meeting on and I pay my respect to their elders past and present. After presentations from our CEO, Andy Penn, and CFO, Warwick Bray, we will be taking questions from investors and analysts on the line and with that, I'll hand over to, Andy.

Andrew Penn

Well thanks very much Ross and good morning and welcome everybody to Telstra's results announcement for the half year ended 31 December 2018. Our results reflect the dynamic and challenging market in which we are operating with significant changes underway walked by across the industry. We continue to achieve strong customer growth in both mobiles and fixed as well as in a fast-growing internet of things business.

We've also made great progress on our T22 strategy. Notwithstanding this and as expected our financial results also reflect the significant and progressive impact of the rollout of the NBN and the intense competition in the market which is reducing ARPUs in both fixed and mobile. With around 55% of Australian premises now connected to the NBN we're more than half way through. This means, we've absorbed to-date $1.7 billion of the at least $3 billion of the estimated negative impact on recurring EBITDA, which will occur by the end of the rollout of the NBN.

However, despite these short-term challenges, we remain very positive about Telstra's prospects for the future. Demand for Telco products and services continues to grow and telecommunications infrastructure is only going to increase importance over the next period of time. As we've seen with the 3G and 4G product cycles in the past, we believe we will ultimately see industry ARPU start to increase as we transition to 5G. We also hope there may be some improvement in NBN wholesale prices.

Finally we're making good progress on air program of investment into Air T22 strategy and we are leading the market if not the world in the early stages of 5G. I'll take you more through the progress of these shortly. Firstly however, let me take you through the key financial results and achievements in the half. I'll then hand over to Robin before we turn to Q&A.

Total income for the half decreased 4.1% to $13.8 billion on a reported basis. Excluding one-off NBN income, total income decreased 1.8% to $12.8 billion. EBITDA decreased 16.4% to $4.3 billion on a reported basis. Excluding one-off NBN income and restructuring costs, EBITDA decreased 11.2% to $3.9 billion. Consistent with Telstra's revised dividend policy, the Board has resolved to pay a fully franked interim dividend of $0.08 per share. This comprises an interim ordinary dividend of $0.05 per share and an interim special dividend of $0.03 per share.

Now Telstra's circumstances today are very different from that which they were before the NBN. We are no longer the national wholesale provider in the country. That part of our business, the revenues and the value from that part of the business is being transferred to the NBN and that is reflected in our income, in our profit and in our dividends.

Whilst we have offset some of the impact of the NBN and will continue to do so through our productivity and other initiatives, these efforts have in turn been also mitigated by the downward pressure on industry margins from increased competition. Before the NBN rollout, Telstra was a $10 billion a year EBITDA company. The negative impacts of the NBN as I've said many times is at least $3 billion in annual EBITDA. Post the rollout of the NBN, EBITDA needs to be in the order of $7 billion to $8 billion to pay a dividend around $0.16 under a dividend policy of paying out between 70% to 90% of earnings, taking into account our balance sheet parameters and our free cash flow.

Our T22 strategy is aimed at improving our underlying earnings and mitigating the impact of the NBN, although clearly this is subject to the influence of the broader economic, competitive and regulatory environment in which we operate. I do understand and I do appreciate what a lower dividend means for our shareholders. However, at the same time, we also have to acknowledge and accept the realities of the NBN and the structural change it means to Telstra. We also have to accept that if we are to invest for the future and be successful, which is what we're doing, that our historic practice of paying 100% will sometimes more than 100% of earnings in dividend was unsustainable.

Let me turn then to the key operating highlights for the half year. One of the key features from the results today is at continued growth in customer numbers. During the half, we added 240,000 net new mobile services across retail postpaid, Internet of Things, prepaid handheld and mobile broadband. We added 239,000 net retail postpaid mobile services, including 115,000 from Belong Mobile. We launched Belong Mobile as part of our multi-brand strategy a little over a year ago and we are very pleased with our performance to-date.

We also added 261,000 net new Internet of Things services. Telstra's total retail mobile services now stand at more than 18 million with more than 8 million postpaid handheld. We also added 125,000 wholesale mobile services, bringing total wholesale services for the company to 1.1 million. Revenues for our mobile business were up 2.4% compared to the same period last year. Within this, mobile services revenues were broadly flat with the growth coming from hardware due to increased mobile handset pricing and also increased volumes.

We also saw good revenue growth from the Internet of Things business up 36%. We are now connecting on average 2,000 things every single day to our IOT networks, including vehicles, machines, infrastructure, smart meters and all sorts of sensors. IOT is an exciting new growth opportunity for us, particularly as we prepare for 5G. In fixed, we added 64,000 net new services including 22,000 from Belong. This brings the total retail services to 3.7 million and it also brings our total services in Belong across both fixed and mobiles to almost 400,000. In the half, we added 308,000 new NBN connections with an estimated NBN market share, excluding satellite of 51%, taking the total number of NBN connections from Telstra to-date to 2.3 million.

Turning to costs, we continue to make progress with our cost reduction program during the half. Underlying fixed costs were down 4.2% or $162 million with approximately $900 million in annualized cost reductions achieved since the program began in 2016. We propose to further accelerate our productivity program in the second half and into the financial year of 2020 and we remain on track to achieve our cost reduction target of $2.5 billion per annum by financial year '22. By the end of this financial year, total operating expenses excluding restructuring costs are expected to be broadly flat. From then, we expect total cost to decline with reductions in underlying fixed cost targeted to offset increased NBN network payments and hardware costs.

Turning to the important of customer experience. I am delighted to report that the investments that we have been making and the activities under our T22 strategy are having a real impact for our customers. Over the half, episode NPS improved two points whilst strategic NPS improved three points. Over the 12 month since December 2017, episode NPS improved six point and strategic NPS improved nine points. This is very solid momentum, although I know we still have much more to do to improve the experience for our customers.

Let me now turn to our T22 strategy, there is no doubt that this is a critical time not just for Telstra, but for the telecommunications industry globally. Last year as the impacts of the NBN and competition become more profound, we recognized, we needed to do even more in response to the market dynamics. We needed to accelerate our rate of change. We need to leverage the investments that we have been making and we needed to lift our level of aspiration in delivering simpler, more flexible products and services with a great digital experience for our customers and importantly, leaving our legacy behind. That is what T22 is all about. It's about simplifying the business and reducing our cost base for the future. It's about maximizing the value of our infrastructure assets. It's about positioning us for the 2020s and beyond and to take advantage of the significant opportunities that are coming around the corner from growing demand, technology change and the arrival of 5G.

The strategy is built around four key pillars and two critical enablers; building the networks of the future and digitization. Let me then detail the progress that we've been making on T22 this half; thirsty pillar one. Now there are essentially two elements to this pillar across both mass-market, which is our consumer and small business sector and our enterprise businesses. Firstly, radically simplifying our product offerings and secondly, creating new digital experiences aimed at eliminating customer pain points and driving growth.

One of the biggest customer pain points has always been the fear of excess data charges. This year we removed that pine point, leading the market with our peace of mind mobile data plans. We now have 489,000 Telstra customers enjoying the benefits of Peace of Mind data. In the half, we also launched more flexibility for customers through our new consumer choice plans, so consumers and customers only have to take and pay for the services that they want.

Postpaid mobile and broadband customers can also now enjoy exclusively Kayo, Foxtel's new sports streaming service, which offers unparalleled range of live sports and extra content. In October, we launched the next generation of our smart modem, a technology that includes a 4G chipset, which also now enables voice. The hybrid moment for customers enables those customers to stay connected by the mobile network if their fixed service is not yet connected or if there is a service interruption. We have more than 870,000 customers using the smart modem and has made a massive difference to their experience. We've seen a 77% drop in calls and complaints from customers using the smart modem.

Improvements to 24X7 at Cody Virtual Assistant and other digital experiences have also helped improve customer experience. Incoming calls to our contact center, totaling 14 million were more than 4 million less than last year, that's a 20% reduction on the prior period. We also saw an increase in the number of digital sales, interactions with our customers and small business sector, which jumped 6.2% to 9.7% in the half as more and more customers learned of our improved online experiences. This half we also announced major enhancements for our small businesses, including new solutions and services designed to add more flexibility, reliability, value, cost certainty and expert services and advice. These include unlimited data as standard and broadband plans, 24X7 conscious tech support and mobile broadband backup as well as Telstra Platinum for business, a new prioritized IT support solution.

We also continue to make good progress in reducing complexity in the number of plans that we offer. During the period, we reduced the number of consumer and small business plans to 120, well on the path towards that target of just having just 20 plans in market by the end of the financial year. The balance of the 1800 consumer small business plans will be eliminated by financial year '21 as we migrate customers over to our new products and services on our new technology stack.

In Enterprise, we launched Connected Workplace, delivering unlimited voice and video, Instant Messenger, a managed private network and Internet protection on a per se basis and all on one simple bill for these customers. These services are being delivered through our new enterprise IT stack. The number of enterprise plans active in the market was also cut by 13%, as we continue to remove and unravel complexity for those customers. Across the other T22 pillars, we have also made good progress. Let me now turn to those.

Pillar two is focused on establishing a standalone infrastructure business unit to drive performance and create optionality post the NBN rollout. Telstra InfraCo is now up and running and segment reported -- reporting is included in the financial accounts that we are releasing today. High-level SLA detailing the asset and services provided by InfraCo have also been developed and Telstra InfraCo is on track to be fully operational by the end of this financial year.

Pillar three is aimed at rightly simplifying a structure and ways of working to empower our people and serve our customers. Here we are fundamentally reengineering how we operate. Progress this half included putting in place a new topline operational structure and leadership team, also removing complexity and management lives to empower our teams to make decisions closer to our customers. Our ways of working are also being simplified and realigned to increase the focus on customer service, but also on product leadership and on breaking down silos within the company.

During the half we removed 3200 roles from the company of which 1500 were management roles and we also removed one to two layers of management. This is in line with our expectation that ultimately at T22 strategy will lead to a net reduction of 8,000 jobs over the next three years with 9,500 existing roles being impacted partly offset by 1,500 new roles being created.

Now there is no doubt that this for me is the hardest part of the changes we have to make. I feel deeply when our people are personally impacted and are committed to both be transparent with our teams of what this means for them and provide all the support that we possibly can for the people that are affected. Also we have to put this in context of the structural changes happening to our business and within the industry. NBN is a company that did not previously exist and to which we are now transferring a material part of our business. It itself now employs almost 7,000 employees and 24,000 contractors.

The final pillar of our strategy is to deliver an industry-leading cost reduction program and portfolio management. Our underlying fixed cost were down $162 million in the half with nearly $900 million of annualized cost savings delivered since financial year 2016. We intend to accelerate our cost reduction program in the second half of FY"19 at each financial year '20 and we remain on track to deliver our target of a reduction in underlying fixed costs of $2.5 billion on an annualized basis by the financial year 2022. Robyn is going to talk to you further about our cost reduction program in her section.

The other aspect of Pillar four is to continue our active program of portfolio management to monetize up to $2 billion of assets by the financial year 2020. In this regard, we have restructured Telstra Ventures and exited Yala and we're well progressed on other initiatives to achieve this target. As you've heard me say before T22 is built on the foundation provided by up to $3 billion of strategic investments that we announced in 2016. This investment has been in creating the networks for the future and digitizing the business.

We remain on track to realize the benefits from this program with $2.6 billion already invested including $1.6 billion in networks and $1 billion in digitalization. From this, we've so far website about delivered annualized EBITDA benefits of $212 million. More importantly however, T22 would just not have been possible without these investments and we expect them to continue to contribute much more in terms of benefits as we leverage them into our T22 program. The investments will we largely complete by the end of the current financial year, but in the meantime, let me add some color to what we have been doing in this half.

The digitalization program includes creating new technology stacks one for mass-market, one for enterprise, but we shared capabilities across both of them. Now this is a huge undertaking and probably the largest IT transformation in our history. It is also critical for the success of our business in the future. The enabling technology includes new CRM systems, provisioning, billing and e-commerce systems and is directly linked to the improved customer experience, including increased digital sales and reductions in call centers that we're already starting to see.

We've done most of the heavy lifting on this for our mass-market, which is our consumer install business customers, which stood up the infrastructure and the platforms we've implemented sales force to them, we're upgrading eCommerce systems and we will be rolling these out progressively over the coming months, with the first capabilities reaching the hands of our employees and customers next month. For our enterprise customers, we're even further progressed with products already in the market leveraging its capabilities. For example, Telstra Connect platform enables businesses to essentially self manage many of their services directly and digitally. Over 1,600 of our 18,000 enterprise customers are now using this platform and we've seen a 13% reduction in the number of calls to our call centers on a six-month rolling average basis.

On the network side, we continue on to focus on network superiority to ensure that we continue to lead the industry as we develop the next generation of software defined networks and 5G. This half, we extended our coverage by adding another 132 new mobile sites including those delivered for the federal government's Black Spot program and we completed upgrades at a further 800 with 313 small cells also being added. Service reliability and resilience of course remains a critical issue for us for our mobile customers and a key network differentiator for Telstra.

Since financial year 2017 mobile outage hours have been reduced by 69% as a result of their ongoing network investments. Telstra also continues to lead the market in key speed benchmarks and other quality benchmarks to the networks. Recognition for the speed and quality of our network this half included winning P3, winning Systemic's network services for Australia's best mobile network operator. The 2018 Speed test for both the fastest mobile network and fixed network in the country and the Netflix Speed Index that allows 12 months in a row.

Perhaps the most significant network achievement in this half was launching 5G into the network and putting this technology into the hands of our customers for the first time. An incredible amount of work in industry leadership has been required to get us to this point of this exciting new technology. The work is involved in a close relationship with key technology partners such as Ericsson and Qualcomm and it means that we are very much at the global forefront of 5G and will have first mover advantage. Our 5G preparations are extensive and included completing a string of world first at our 5GE Innovation Center on the Gold Coast. Securing 5G Spectrum at the December Spectrum auction, rolling out 5G into our network with more than 200 5G mobile base stations already live nationwide and making sure that we have the handsets from the get-go after announcing exclusive access partnerships with a number of key global providers in January.

5G will be transformative for the industry and offer significant opportunities for revenue growth. We believe as 5G rolls out as with 4G, customers will be willing to pay more to access the new technology and this very significant benefits that it brings for them. 5G will also enable new revenue streams that they don't even exist today. On top of this, 5G will deliver immediate capital efficiency by reducing the cost per bit of data, traveling over our network. It will also have a positive effect on our already market-leading 4G network as customers move across and this will free up capacity on 4G. Telstra's global leadership on 5G means our customers will be among the very first in the world to enjoy this new technology and it will cement mobile as the engine room for our business into the future.

Before I close, I'd like to take you quickly through our T22 scorecard. I've touched on many of the measures as I've stepped you through our T22 strategy, but let me just call out a couple of things that I think that maybe worthy of further comment. For context, we will continue to use this scorecard to track execution and provide transparency on how we are delivering the key outcomes of T22. We will do this in six areas covering customer experience, simplification, network superiority, employees, cost reduction and our balance sheet. Importantly, the scorecard represents a very strict view of our progress and it is reviewed by our auditors, Each outcome has very clear intangible measures to which we are holding ourselves to account.

Our dedicated transformation office is also in place to plan, track and report on execution against these specific outcomes. As you can see, three T22 milestones have already completed, including our network is 5G ready and we have in place defined SLAs from our Telstra InfraCo which we've now set up. Of the remaining 26 measures, 17 are on track for delivery and we have made good early progress on a further five, which are those that are mounting dry, but which it is too early to measure.

In customer experience, we're on track with strategic and episode NPS and we continue to remove many of the older legacy applications in our technology environment such as billing and in-provisioning CRM and e-commerce systems come online. Four measures in our T22 scorecard are rated [indiscernible]. Firstly, on our new technology stacks as I mentioned, we are very well progressed. For enterprise, this stack is already live with their customers and starting to experience the benefits. For mass-market, we're extremely well progressed to allow other couple of aspects which we'll roll forward into Q1 and Q2 of FY '20 as we continue to adjust their rollout profile under our agile methodology.

Whilst therefore on a little basis recalling this, we're very confident in the progress of the program and our commitment to deliver the simplified products and services for our customers and we're also very confident we will hit our target of no more than 20 core connectivity plans by the end of this financial year.

Secondly the 24X7 app, ironically one of the side effects of our successful Peace of Mind data plans is customers are now going to their app with us less to check their data consumption because they no longer need to worry about this. This is great news for our customers and we are therefore working on other initiatives to increase our customer engagement with the app. On enterprise product closures, we're on track to put our C side of the legacy products, however we've decided to provide another 12 months for our customers to migrate to these new products. This is due to the complexity of these contracts and services and the impact it may have on our customers.

As I mentioned earlier, we're also very much on track in relation to have productivity targets, with nearly 900 million delivered since the program began in 2016. We expect 2019 financial year total operating expenses excluding restructuring costs to be broadly flat compared to 2018. Total operating costs in the half did increase 3% on the same period last financial year excluding restructuring cost and guidance adjustments; however, this is as expected due to sales costs and the rate of increase has reduced overall. We're therefore confident total cost will be broadly flat by the end of the year, notwithstanding the upward pressure from NBN CVC and ABC costs.

Let me summarize before handing over to Robyn. Our results in the first half of the financial year, showed continued growth in customer numbers across both mobile and fixed and good progress on our T22 strategy. However as expected, our financial results reflected the impacts of the NBN rollout and increased competition. Whilst these factors will continue to have an impact in the year ahead, we are now more than halfway through the negative recurring impact from the NBN. Our T22 strategy is already helping us achieve the acceleration we need to take advantage of the opportunities ahead and delivers the platforms and systems that will help us transform the way we do business in the future.

Telstra also stands amongst global leaders as we prepare for the introduction of 5G later this year. While we have short-term challenges, we're facing into them. Importantly, we see great opportunities for the future particularly as we enter 2020 and the 5G era and for which we're now extremely well equipped.

Before handing over to Robyn and transferring to Q&A, can I just say a last word and thank all of staff and management teams in the board it's incredible hard work and support in delivering these results. Thank you and I'll now hand over to Robyn.

Robyn Denholm

Thanks Andy. I am pleased to present Telstra's results for the first half of fiscal 2019. This morning, I'll provide some insights into how the business is performing and where we are starting to see some of the financial progress we're making as a result of our T22 strategy. We made some changes in the disclosures for this earnings presentation to ensure that we're increasing the transparency of results and the underlying trends. There are also two accounting standard changes that we've implemented as of the beginning of FY '19 AASP9 and 15. A further standard AASP16 will be implemented in fiscal year 2020 and today we're giving you advanced directional visibility of the impacts.

Turning to our results for the first half of '19, as expected and in line with our outlook, reported earnings are down year-over-year. Our continued focus on the T22 strategy is enabling us to compete strongly while setting us up for future success. However these results clearly show the significant impact of the NBN and the competitive environment. Reported income was down 4% with EBITDA, EBIT and NPAT down 16%, 26% and 27% respectively. On a guidance basis, the declines in income and EBITDA were largely consistent with reported results. The largest reason for the decline in our earnings is the NBN, including both one-off and ongoing impacts.

However in first half of '19 the business excluding NBN impacts also declined. Our underlying income for the period was down 1.8%. Underlying EBITDA, which excludes the impact of one-offs and guidance adjustments declined 11%. During the half, we absorbed a further negative recurring EBITDA impact of approximately $300 million from customers migrating to the NBN as we incur growing NBN payments and lose wholesale revenue.

In our underlying business, fixed, data and IP and net income also declined. We have built good momentum on reducing fixed costs in order to offset these headwinds and we enter the second half with line of sight to our full-year cost reduction targets. We are increasing our cost out to have a bigger impact on total costs in the second half. Below the EBITDA line, depreciation and amortization reduced 3.5%, partly due to our ongoing review of useful lives of our asset. We will continue to monitor changes in the useful lives of our assets that occur as a natural consequence of our T22 strategy, which may result in the acceleration of depreciation and amortization or asset impairments.

Finance costs increased modestly as a result of increased borrowings in the period while tax declined on lower net profit. As we execute our T22 strategy, there are four things that we are especially on it is a question to the price of my golf on those partly declining FY18 is to be swing to positive growth used on, supporting the trajectory of our mobile business, especially postpaid handheld, achieving our cost reduction ambitions, improving our mass margins and supporting the right level of free cash flow.

Turning to free cash flow, our first half '19 free cash flow was $739 million on a guidance basis..This is around one fifth of our FY '19 guidance and consistent with the trends that we outlined to the market in December of 2019. The decline versus the prior corresponding period was principally due to the lower EBITDA, including restructuring costs and increased working capital due to the higher inventory levels. This was partly offset by lower tax paid and cash CapEx.

CapEx remains within the FY '19 guidance envelope. The first half '19 CapEx was elevated as a result of the strategic initiatives, mobile capacity requirements and 5G NetWare preparations. CapEx in the second half will be lower. We continue to expect CapEx to reduce in FY '20 following the completion of our three-year strategic investment program. The working capital increases we saw in the first half are largely timing related and as implied by our guidance, we expect much of this to reverse in the second half.

Moving to dividends, the Board has resolved to pay an interim dividend for first half of '19 of $0.08 per share fully franked. Consistent with our capital management framework, this includes an ordinary dividend of $0.05 per share and a special dividend of $0.03 per share. The ordinary dividend represents an 84% payout ratio on underlying earnings. We continue to expect to pay dividends consistent with our capital management framework.

Turning to income by product; our reported income declined 4.1%, more than half of this was due to lower one-off NBN DA and connection revenue in line with lower NBN connections in the period. Underlying income for the period declined $241 million or 1.8% year-over-year. This was in line with our expectations. In May of 2018, we forecast the net mobile and fixed market decline of 2% to 3% for FY '19. We now expect the market to decline at the upper end of this range. Looking at major products, in a competitive mobile market, we continue to pursue our multi brand strategy and network differentiation to retain our price premium. Mobile revenue grew in the period. This was primarily associated with hardware, we saw an increase of $135 million year-over-year.

Revenue from mobile services was broadly flat. We were pleased to see the continued positive momentum in IoT with revenue up 36%. Postpaid handheld revenue increased 2.1% in the first half. We added 239,000 net new silos and. Saw stable customer minimum monthly commitment ARPU in mass-market. This was offset by a decline of $120 million in out of bundle revenue. This is out of the expected $500 million that we announced as part of our T22 strategy. Due to the flow of first half pricing dynamics in the market and the decline of out of bundle revenue we expect ARPU reductions to increase in the second half. Our wholesale business also achieved net adds of 125,000 mobile services, consistent with industry dynamics, the performance of mobile broadband and prepaid handheld continue to be challenged.

Revenue from fixed line services, declined in line with expectations. We saw a strong performance in retail broadband with net adds of 64,000 services and reduced churn. This was the result of our multi brand strategy, enhanced differentiated experience for our customers and base management. We've also refreshed our fixed business disclosure in the supporting materials to improve transparency as we migrate to the NBN.

Looking at other areas of the business; data and IP revenue was down 6%. In IP VPN, we saw a store strong 11% silo growth with fiber and NBN access growth, offsetting expected declines in legacy corporate services. However silo growth was outweighed by continued pressure on yield, through the price competition, driving a reduction in revenue. The decline in ISDN revenue accelerated in the half to 16%, reflecting service rationalization of legacy products ahead of regulated migrations to the NBN.

Reported NAS revenue also declined due to an expected reduction in NBN commercial works as part of the maturity of the NBN rollout. However, enterprise and small business NAS revenue continued -- combined grew 4%. We're also placed by the performance of new business with Telstra Health revenue up almost 50% and this more than offset a decline from the sale of Yala.

Turning to expenses, we are delivering against our $2.5 billion net productivity target and we're on track for our full year targets. The rate of growth in our total operational expenses slowed. We expect total cost for FY '19 excluding restructuring to be broadly flat versus our FY '18 total cost. Total first half '19 costs rose 3% due to $194 million of increased NBN payments including growth in CBCs and AVCs and mobile hardware costs. This was partially offset by our productivity program, which enabled us to reduce underlying fixed cost by $162 million in the period. We expect the level of fixed cost reductions to accelerate in the second half and further again in FY '20.

As expected, we saw higher restructuring costs at $194 million in the prior corresponding period as we began to reshape our workforce. FTEs reduced by 3,200 and we expect the reduction in labor costs to fully show in the second half of FY '19. We remain focused on managing the whole of our cost base including South costs where we are focused on gross margins and efficiency; labor and non-labor fixed costs and depreciation and amortization including CapEx and asset life of use. In FY '18 our total operational expenses cost base was $18.6 billion, approximately $9.55 billion dollars of this was fixed in nature with over half being direct labor. We are targeting direct labor costs excluding restructuring to reduce by approximately $1.5 billion by FY '22, labor to sales ratio declined one third, consistent with our T22 commitment and we reduced FTAs by 8,000.

We are also continuing to target non-direct labor. This includes some of our indirect workforce. Our industry partners who provide technology, consultancy and other services have a workforce of approximately 40,000, supporting Telstra, as we simplify our business and optimize costs, we expect the total number of people our partner employ to work on our business to decline. The indirect workforce is also expected to decline as a proportion of our overall workforce. We are also reducing other fixed costs and have initiatives underway to rationalize our real estate footprint, improve our logistics and transport and digitize many of our support areas.

Moving to EBITDA for our major products; the mobile EBITDA decline can be explained almost entirely by mobile hardware margins, including a circa $80 million decline in lease margin. This includes a reversal of timing benefits previously received. As mentioned, we expect our postpaid ARPU in the second half to decline faster than in the first half. By the end of the financial year, we also expect approximately $300 million out of the total $500 million decline in out of bundle revenue to have been worked through. Our continued focus on bringing differentiated office to market and on reducing costs will benefit our mobile business. Fixed EBITDA declined by $358 million. The two major factors in this were the $289 million revenue decline in mostly high-margin legacy products and growing NB network payments to NBN which increased by $194 million versus the previous year.

These negative factors were partially offset by significant productivity improvements, including one-off costs of NBN migration, our retail fixed EBITDA margin was 21%. Under the current NBN wholesale pricing and industry dynamics, we expect margins to trend towards zero as migration to the NBN completes. We continue to look to offset this by reducing our cost to serve and differentiating our offerings to support our price premium.

Looking at data and IP and net NAS, we remain committed to mid teens NAS EBITDA margin at maturity. However, after a strong second half in FY '18 our NAS EBITDA margin was challenged during the first half. EBITDA margins overall declined 4.5 percentage points due to a change of revenue mix, including a decline in NBN commercial works and the timing of the recognition of costs on some of our large contracts. We expect NAS margins to improve in the second half. For data and IP revenue remains under pressure, which caused EBITDA to decline. However, margins did improve, thanks to progress in reducing costs. Our aspiration remains for NAS EBITDA growth to offset the anticipated decline in data and IP.

In global conductivity, EBITDA improved by $20 million as we focus on more profitable products and improve productivity. During the period we also entered into agreements to invest in new international subsea cable systems. Looking at our capital position, gross and net debt increased during the half, reflecting typical seasonality and lower free cash flow. Our average debt maturities reduced slightly to 3.7 years. On 2 January 2019, we borrowed $300 million on a seven-year term at attractive rates. Together with expected -- with an expected reduction in short-term debt in the second half, we anticipate our average debt maturity to lengthen. We expect debt levels and associated debt servicing to reduce in the second half, due to a higher free cash flow forecast.

Our return on invested capital was 9.7%, underlying ROIC which removes NBN one offs from our earnings was 7.9%. We have a T22 commitment to deliver a post NBN ROIC of greater than 10% and underlying ROIC growth from FY '19. We will provide further color on underlying ROIC at our full year 2019 results.

Looking forward to FY '20 and the implementation of the AASP 16 leasing standard, the standard will see operational lease costs move on to the balance sheet and below EBITDA in the P&L. We have provided early visibility of the illustrative impacts on a slide in the supporting documents. Although not an economic change, and with no impact on cash flow, or our overall credit rating, at this stage, we expect the implementation of the new accounting standard to increase our net debt by approximately $3.3 billion, increase our EBITDA by approximately $900 million and reduce our impact by approximately $100 million.

We reaffirm our FY '19 guidance, in FY '19 we expect total income of $26.2 billion to $28.1 billion; EBITDA excluding restructuring of $8.7 billion to $9.4 billion, net one-off NBN DA receipts less NBN cost to connect of $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion and restructuring costs of around $600 million. CapEx of $3.9 billion to $4.4 billion and free cash flow of $3.1 billion to $3.6 billion. Free cash flow is expected to be at the lower end of the guidance range for two main reasons, cash CapEx will increase as we take advantage of opportunities in the enterprise and wholesale fiber markets and cash redundancies will be higher as we accelerate our productivity. The basis on which we provide guidance is detailed in the slide footnote.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank our incredible, dedicated employees across the company; despite going through a period of enormous change, our employees have improved our network performance, delivered new products and services to our customers and led the world in the deployment of 5G while also improving our productivity.

Thank you and I will now hand it back to Ross to moderate the Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Ross Moffat

Thanks Robyn and thanks Andy for your presentations. We'll now move to questions from the line. Do you have any questions and I think the first question might be from Eric Choi at UBS. Are you there Eric?

Eric Choi

Hi guys, just had a couple of questions if that's okay. Just wanted to drill into that mobile ARPU outlook for second half '19 a little bit more I think if you look at the first half results and if you exclude that $120 million bundle impact, it looked like ARPU is probably up $1.15. So I guess do we think we can get an underlying ARPU increase beginning second half '19 or will that be more flat or can we even see negative?

And then just second question, just on the enterprise part of mobile, that was probably declining in FY’18 and there was just quite a big swing to sort of positive growth in this half, just wondering what's behind that thanks?

Andrew Penn

Thanks Eric, I'll make a couple of comments and maybe ask Robyn to contribute as well. Look now I think overall I think we're pretty pleased with the mobile performance. There is no doubt that the increased competitiveness in the market is putting pressure across the board, We've seen that in handset subsidies, we're seeing in below the line credits, we're seeing in the out-of-bundle that you talked about. We have continued to see the MMC increase or be it you said the right of increase is slowing and we expect that to probably flatten out in the second half as the flow-through of those competitive trends come through and that's why as Robyn said, we expect ARPU to be lower in the second half then in the first half.

So I think that's the what I would say on ARPU and then I'll ask Robyn to comment as well. On enterprise I think you're right. We had a pretty strong half on enterprise businesses are little, not so much lumpy but a little bit more, the cycle was a little bit longer. So you know I think it's pretty solid. Having said that, there's definitely a lot of competition in the same dynamics that are playing out in consumer, definitely playing out in Enterprise as well, but yes it was a stronger performance in itself, Robyn?

Robyn Denholm

Yeah the only thing I would add is obviously we're pleased with our performance in the first half in our mobile business, James done an awesome job of actually continue to add silos both in Belong brand, but also in our main brand and the wholesale business also did well in the first half. To Andy's point, I do think that MMC has been growing but we expect that rate of growth to decline in the second half and the ARPU overall out of bundle will start to decline in the second half.

Ross Moffat

Okay. Our next from Kane Hannan from Goldman Sachs.

Kane Hannan

Good morning, guys. Just three for me please. Just on that '19 underlying EBITDA and guidance the free annualized view of the first half is 3924 that is against above the top end of that core guidance range and you should benefit from seasonality in the mobile announced businesses in the second half. So can you just comment on where you see the major EBIT drags in the second half to get your business back in that guidance range.

Secondly on the VoIP comments I think Robyn made for your commitment to delivering an underlying ROIC from FY'19, should I be rating as your twelfth earnings in FY'19 if you're going to be improving the 4Q from there and then finally just on the D&A basis here, you want to see period of elevated CapEx but you're down 4% in the half. Coming along this side, how we should be thinking about the D&A retuning into the full year and beyond.

Andrew Penn

Yeah hi Kane, it's Andy, again just a couple of comments, maybe look and Robyn may as well, but look by far the biggest drag is obviously on our EBITDA is the rollout of the NBN as we previously communicated, we estimate that to be at least $3 billion on an annualized basis, I think according to my estimates there were probably about another 15% of homes in the first half that were connected and if you look at the NBN rollout schedule it's probably a similar number, it might be a bit up in the second half 15% of $3 billion is $450 million obviously. So that's the sort of the magnitude. So that is by far an overwhelmingly the biggest drag and then we still got the competitive pressures coming through.

So we expect to accelerate productivity in the second half because the 3,200 roles that left the organization in the first half left towards the end of the first half and so the full benefit of that economically will flow through in the second half. Look on ROIC I'm not forecasting sort of if you like troughs or otherwise and I think the dynamics are obviously the NBN role out will continue to be headwind for us until it's obviously fully rolled out. We're 55% rolled out at the moment, but we're fighting against that obviously with their other initiatives and productivity in particular which we're accelerating.

And the other aspect is that as we've said before, industry ARPU we expect them to be 2% to 3% decline this year. I think it's probably as Robyn said a bit more than that we're seeing at the moment and to some extent, we're really sort of slightly dependent on when that starts to turn around. As I've said, I've got some optimism that as we enter into 5G into the future as in previous periods that could well be the case, but that's going to be a big determinant as well and I'll pass out to Robyn because you can also comment on the D&A review and asset lives and long-term on D&A.

Robyn Denholm

Yes, so the D&A in the first half was down and that was mainly the result of an ongoing review of our asset lives and we will continue to date that. Obviously T22 has pervasive impacts across the entire company in terms of delivering productivity benefits, but also what it's doing is looking at our assets and how long use the life we had for those assets in a post T22 era. So that with the result in the first half and we'll continue to keep you updated on that.

We did actually foreshadow this amount in the first when we were providing guidance for the full year results last year in terms of the first half of this year reduction in D&A.

Ross Moffat

Thank you. Kane. Our next question is going to be from Sameer Chopra from Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Sameer Chopra

Hi guys. Two questions. One just on NAS margin, they came down to 2% and the guidance of mid teens, can you kind of walk us through how you get them 2% and the mechanics to adjusting that and then the second one is congratulations on the headcount reduction that's a good indicator on the $2.5 billion productivity, let me know if you think the $600 million restructuring expense, do you think it will need to be repeated in future years or because you made so much headway in year one, you don't need to spend $600 million again in 2020, 2021?

Robyn Denholm

Okay. I am going to start and then hand it over to Andy. In terms of NAS margins, there were two factors this half that were significant in terms of where we ended up from an EBITDA margin on NAS. The first was the timing of our costs that we needed to recognize this half. So ongoing business are now large contracts and so that had an impact in the half. The other impact was actually that slowdown in the NBN commercial works area and that was anticipated as part of the maturity of the NBN cycle. I think as we move forward the team is doing a great job overall in terms of improving our data and IP margins but working on the productivity in terms of the cost structure there, but they're also working on good products and momentum in NAS business itself.

It's a very strategic business for us as we move forward in adding value-added services to our enterprise customers. In terms of restructuring, the team has actually done a very good job across the board in productivity, across all facets of the company, not just the reduction in headcount. Obviously that was significant at 3200 in the first half and Andy mentioned that we feel deeply for our employees as we go through this but I will say that we're making significant progress in the indirect labor that we spoke about in the prepared remarks but also in terms of other areas of cost like our non-services base costs, real estate, logistics and transport those types of areas as well.

In terms of the overall restructuring, even though we're accelerating the second half, we feel comfortable with the 600 million of guidance for the full year of FY'19. We haven't commented on what we will need in terms of restructuring in future periods and we'll do that at the full-year earnings.

Ross Moffat

Thanks Sameer. The next question will be from Andrew Levy from Macquarie.

Andrew Levy

Thanks a lot. A few questions if I may. The first one was could you remind us on the rationalization plans for customers on to new plans and the plan rationalization. Do you still expect to start taking place on an active basis from your June and so when does the migration start and what impact do you expect on ARPU from your legacy base on to the new plan?

The second one is just really on CapEx, I think there was a projection last year that some of this year the CapEx spend might slow into FY20 which I guess will reduce this year's number and make next year's about the medium term of 14%. Is that what you're guiding? Can you just give an update now that we're well into the year whether or not you can get medium term CapEx come down given the transformation of the network that's underway at the moment?

And the last one is just on Foxtel, Foxtel has got a large funnel of tech and I think it's got a rate on that this year. So I was just wondering if you expect just to put any additional EBITDA in your offer should it be going to the over given how that's been performing financially, thanks.

Andrew Penn

Thanks Andrew, So just dealing with your question, in the order you guide them. So firstly, in relation to the migration plan, so essentially as I mentioned we're on track to deliver the 20 simplified product constructs and product simplification around there and we expect to have those fully in market. We've been delivering aspects of that design and that structure already, things like peace of mind and choice and things are already actually in our customer's hands. So we're pretty confident, we're in good place to get that done by 30 June.

And then in terms of migration, essentially the plan is what we will do is we will use what I call the natural momentum in the business to effectively enable us to migrate customers to those new products and into the new technology stack and because obviously a lot of that contracts are two-year contracts and particularly obviously on mobile side then as they come up for re-contracting, we sell them into -- we offer those customers effectively the new proposition and that's what starts to drive the momentum in the migration and ultimately we will clearly have some migrations that are non in the natural flow of the business. So we'll actually have to contact customers and effect that towards the back end of the migration program.

In terms of the impact on ARPU I think as Robyn indicated in her commentary we expect to sort of absorb about $300 million out of the $500 million of out-of-bundle revenues by the end of this financial year and I think to be candid, I think the impact on ARPU for me is less about in the going forward into these new products is less about the new products because if we get the model right and we get the value-added services and the process for the side of those and that should actually help overall. I think the thing I am more cautious about is exactly just the competitive trends in the market because they have been pretty intense in terms of downward pressure on ARPUs, but anyway so that's on the first one.

On the CapEx as you said, we've essentially had this program which has led to the elevated level of CapEx where we've been and sorry to answer the tail part of that question first, yes, we do expect to be able to maintain the medium-range CapEx at 14%, as we've said before as we get to the end of the roll out of the NBN and post the NBN even less than that, but yes, we absolutely expect to do that over the medium term. Strategic investment program was really over the three years ending FY'19 and so we have elevated level of CapEx and you're right, last year we sort of said, in the last quarter, there may be a bit of flows into next vis-à-vis this year.

It's too early for me to be too precise about that to be honest, but having said that, I think as I said in my note, we will be largely complete this financial year, so we're in a good place. So if it is a bit of flops into next year, it won't be very much, let me put it that way. Look on the Foxtel refinance, I think probably that's not really something I should comment. I think maybe that's a question you should direct at Foxtel.

Ross Moffat

Thanks Andrew. Our next question is from Eric Pan at JPMorgan.

Eric Pan

Good morning, guys. Thanks for taking my questions. I have three, first on the dividend, special dividend payout was lower than the capital management guide 75% over time, why is a shortfall there and with one of NBN came and expected to be more significant in fiscal '20 and '21. If we follow your capital management guidance, that would actually mean a interest step up in dividend next year, is that the right way to think about it?

And then on the free cash flow, can you just give us some more color on the weakness in the App. Where is the cash going through and then why would the second half is such a big figure? And then lastly, on mobile, very strong post paid net ads despite an environment, what's driving the spend at both the Telstra brand and Belong and are being more aggressive with promotion, what's working there?

Andrew Penn

Thanks Eric. I'll have a go at the dividend question and then I'll also on the mobile one and then I'll hand over to Robyn and she can add her comments on both of those and then also tackle the cash flow one. Look on the special dividend one, so ad policy as I think you articulated is to pay out the NBN one-offs over time and so that's it for not necessarily 75% in any one period and ultimately when we took everything into account and that was coming from underlying free cash flow those are the things balance sheet ultimately that where the ball landed in relation to this period.

In terms of going forward it's the Board is not making any predictions or commitments regarding dividend going forward. I think the one thing I would say to try and be helpful is we are very committed to our capital management framework and have dividend policy and payout ratio. So we're committed to pay 70%, 90% of the underlying earnings and 75% of the one-off NBN and bonus over time. So those things haven't changed. So that's probably as much color as I can comment on the dividends.

On mobile, what drove it, so yes Belong definitely was contributory. We had a strong period for Belong. We've nearly got, nearly 200,000 mobile subs on Belong already having only launched it a very short time ago. However Telstra branded net subs also increased. I think it was in the teens, it was somewhere between maybe 10% to 20%. I can't remember the exact number in the end, but it was also a very solid performance from branded sums.

I think it was a lot to do with some of the designs and changes that we've been bringing through as part of our Pillar 1 initiative on our T22 strategy. So Peace of Mind is nearly got 0.5 million customers enjoying the benefits of that now. The choice is coming through now as well. So the market is no doubt being very competitive and there has been a lot of pressure on pricing, industry ARPU is under a lot of pressure, but it continues to be our strategy that market share continuing to acquire and retaining customers is really, really poor and again I'll point to mobile churn again was very strong as it was indeed in fix.

So that would be the main thing I would say. It's really due to the initiatives we were bringing forward in relation to our T22 strategy and the success of Belong and we got growth over both the long end and also our branded subs as well, so I'll pause there and then maybe hand and see Robyn has got anything to add on the dividend and mobile and then maybe comment.

Robyn Denholm

Nothing to add on those two, but on free cash flow Eric, what was your specific question? I think you cracked while you were speaking.

Eric Pan

Yeah just where the cash is going to the tariff and then why will we see such a strong rebound in that?

Robyn Denholm

As we said, in the prepared remarks there is a normal seasonality to our free cash flow. The first half was muted if you like because of the CapEx that we spend in the first half. We did pull forward some CapEx especially ran down with the combined effect of the strategic program, plus our capacity as we launched Peace of Mind and other compelling offers into the market and then also with our 5G preparations in the first half.

So CapEx was elevated in the first half at a proportion of what we normally spend in the first half and so we expect CapEx to be lower in the second and that will have an impact as well as the normal seasonality on the underlying cash flow from operation and we're very focused on our free cash flow as I mentioned at the outset of my remarks today. It's an important driver for us as we move forward. Obviously we're continuing to work through the impact from the NBN but our view is that free cash flow is strong in the underlying business.

Eric Pan

Maybe if I can just follow-up on the dividend, does that mean that you're looking at an underlying free cash flow and where the term of the dividend payout, does that mean it could fluctuate half to half?

Andrew Penn

Well, I'll say I am not in a position to make any more comments Eric, on the dividend going forward.

Ross Moffat

Thank you, Eric. Our next question is from [indiscernible] from Credit Suisse.

Eric Pan

Hi Andy, hi Robyn. Capital for me, the first one is around ROIC and the ROIC target that you've listed. Obviously, you've maintained that notwithstanding but it's a bit lower on an underlying basis, just interested if you think that target is realistic if there is no change to NBN pricing and obviously you think the end pricing remains unchanged to be fair, can you offset for example in fixed wireless, first question.

And second one also on NBN. Have you seen any negative impact for the half on the weakest cost base from the end of end focus on weekly promotion or you'll take some offset balance from the new wholesale bundle that's put in place?

Andrew Penn

Have we seen any, I heard the second part which is the new wholesale bundle. What was the first part?

Eric Pan

Whether you've seen any negative impact on the fixed cost base from the end of the focus on fixed promotion from the NBN?

Andrew Penn

Okay. No look on ROIC, there is two elements to ROIC aspirations and targets. The first is our aim is to get the company to avoid the underlying ROIC growth of 10% post the rollout of the NBN, and you know we get a lot of work to do that. We’re going to see mobile performance and continue to improve, we're really happy with where we're going on subs numbers and we’re with where our premium is at, the market would last about where we are on 5G, we think extraordinarily well positioned. The big change we have at the moment is a lot of downward pressure from the market competitive perspective on pricing.

So, we're putting a lot, I mean for a customer’s rate, so there’s a lot more value going into the products from the customers perspective, but we think that probably that needs to be – we need to see some of the benefit of that as well and so we’ll see that play out in the next couple of years. On the fixed side, as you've heard me say previously I mean margins look as though they’re going to zero given with current wholesale pricing is. But I'm not sort of linking a growth target, this is a broader company target necessarily with that. But I do think that one way or another we need to, that's not sustainable in the long term an industry which not making any money at all. So, fixed broadband customers is not a good thing. And so, overall that dynamic has to change.

Structurally, I believe in the long term, it will give us ultimately. What we don't – Ideally what we don’t see increased prices to customers so that's inevitably what will happen basically and broadly stay where they are. But one or another I think that's something we'll need to work on as an industry together over the next two years to three years. The other aspect of the growth target we were looking to see target starting to improve from FY 2019 – from next year broadly and that sort of – that’s what we are aiming for.

And it’s largely as I said, it’s partly dependent on what the market dynamics are as well. But those are the sort of improving factors. I think on the NBN, I wouldn't comment. I don't think it's been a huge impact on a fixed costs from the vendors and the things that you obvious. They may have been at more a level slightly below mine right something seems to be a big issue-

Robyn Denholm

Yeah. And obviously seems to be a big issue from my perspective.

Andrew Penn

Yeah. And obviously just to add to that and underscore what Andy said in terms of underlying business, we're really focused on driving those elements both for our mobile business, our NAS business, Value-Added Services business across the board and obviously taking a firm view on our productivity targets as well. And that is the whole idea of that is to drive underlying profitability and therefore the ROIC targets, that Andy mentioned. And we'll get more color as to where we see ROIC going in 2019 at the full year results.

Eric Pan

Thanks Andrew.

Ross Moffat

Thank you. Our next question is from Fraser McLeish from MST.

Fraser McLeish

Thanks. And just wondering if you could comment on the latest thinking on spending sort of NBN bypass which was obviously launched this sort of with home wireless products, what's your latest thinking on that, thanks.

Andrew Penn

Thanks Fraser. Look my perspective on this hasn't really changed that much. I mean I think a couple of thoughts. I mean firstly you know I often get asked the question is 5G going to replace the NBN completely. The answer is absolutely not. As an industry and as a country, we need our fixed networks and our mobile networks to both be successful and optimize both the growth of traffic, the important criticality of infrastructure means that we need all of the same transmitting data over radio waves is very different than transmitting it over a physical connection such as fiber or HFC and 5G will be 10 times more capacity than 4G. But currently that's not going to be enough. So basically shift all of the traffic from fixed network onto a mobile network.

Having said that there's no doubt that I think customers are increasingly enjoying the benefits of mobile connectivity. We're seeing more customers choose to get mobile only regardless of fixed wireless solutions and I do think that some – we probably will see that increase under 5G. We already have opportunities if our customers want to receive that experience from mobile. We see that – we already had that and we'll have that with 5G as well. But as I've previously said I mean how many customers will choose to go mobile only in the transition to 4G. I mean I’ve sort of said it’s going to maybe in the 10% to 15% range, it’s not in the 50% range and we are on our 5G roll out.

We're not ruling out fixed wireless. But actually what we're predominantly focused on is providing a real 5G solution for our customers with handsets and mobile devices. And that's why I'm pretty excited that we've got all of the pieces in place with the network, with the arrangements with various different handset, some the global leading handset providers. But we will bring to Australia first I think in this half of the calendar year. But we'll fix while this is something – will suit some customers and we’ll continue to have as well.

Ross Moffat

Thanks, Fraser. Our next question is from Ian Martin, New Street.

Ian Martin

Hi, good morning. Thank you. Just look out three questions. First in the data and IP area where there's obviously margin pressure, we're seeing NBN start to come into the enterprise market and as widely reported these number of deals with the end customers where NBN will use [indiscernible] and I’ve seen a comment that Telstra you got an obligation to use NBN for that connection for those enterprise customers. Can you just clarify what's – I mean I'm pretty sure there is no compulsory migration for business and enterprise customers. But, can you just clarify what Telstra’s obligations are, and how that affects the long-term margin in terms of data and IP.

Similar question for Robin. You mentioned retail fixed margins 21% and trending down. But, did you suggest that we’re turning towards zero. I may have that. And third question, on the dividend policy, already talked about the special dividend. But I think the underlying dividend, the module so is being paid below policy. And it just seems to me that your response to that suggests the board is actually making dividend decisions not on the basis of the dividend policy, but on the basis of these other balance sheet settings, cash flow and so how much is very important. But then what's the point of having the dividend policy if that's not a good guide to the way dividends are going to go.

Andrew Penn

I'll have a – I’ll comment on a couple of them and then Robyn can talk quickly around fixed margins as well. Just on the last point, by the way on the dividend policy. I'm pretty sure I'll get Robin to confirm. I think it’s ideally 4% of underlying. And I think it is in line with the policy size.

We can take you through the mass affect. But, I think it’s in line with policy on underlying basis and also in line with policy on the PSI given that if overtime. So, hopefully put your mind we are absolutely working towards the policy. We just need to show you how that works. On the data and IP coming, yeah, I am not aware of where that coming claim from. And it is not- – we don't – it's not compulsory for us to migrate those customers over to NBN.

What we are seeing is certainly for enterprise customers, if you’ve got a large enterprise customer got number of legacy services across their networks at the moment. What we are seeing is that some of those services it's more beneficial for the customer and for all of us actually that some of our services actually utilize the NBN service particularly CC2 service.

And so, for us it's about optimizing what’s the best way of actually delivering that connectivity to that customer. And you should see that in a recent deal which has been communicated in the pay for account in further specifically, but that’s – but there isn't any obligation. So, you're right in your understanding in that regard to, maybe coming out, want to talk about the comment retail margin if there is anything else.

Robyn Denholm

So, let me talk about the retail margins, you did hear me correctly and I did say that as we migrate to the NBN, it’s a current wholesale pricing, the margins will be, margins will trend towards zero. And that is because of wholesale pricing aspect. We are working like crazy to reduce our cost to connect and our cost to serve for NBN and also improve the customer experience know that. But one of the reasons why we put out the smart modem that Andy mentioned in his prepared remarks. But in terms of the overall business that trajectory they were delivering 21% at the moment and we'll see pressure on that as we move forward as the NBN rolls out.

Ian Martin

Thanks. Can I just follow-up then. Obviously in that retail situation, we clean other RSP to place a great deal of pressure on some of even existing the industry and I just wonder then, what you must see is a catalyst resolve in that by wholesale pricing issue, they don’t seem to be able to change that pricing construct a little at the moment.

Andrew Penn

I mean, the point is that, if I just look at our average bundle on fixed at the moment, we’re in $75. And we know that the – I think according to the latest NBN, probably but I think it’s still around 51%, 52% is the target ARPU. Net ARPU is not the same, I do accept that it is not the [indiscernible] price, but it’s pretty good, it’s pretty good seller here. And so, that basically means that there is currently about a little over to effectively for any mobile – for any fixed operator to cover up these because it says – it’s still is the cost of service quite after those are such things as well getting all the arrangements. And that’s why essentially the margins are on the back of sort of intense pressure.

I mean, to me, really, as you say, I mean, there have been a number of operators that have less market, I mean, probably if you think about, half of that is not in top of my head, and there’s also actually a number of liquidation which is unfortunate that is there have been and so really there’s only two things that happened and ultimately prices will have to go up, and so customers will have to pay more and I think that’s unfortunate, but that’s the reality, so that will then increase the tension on mobile and customers who are in fixed go to mobile, and so if you have some better room to achieve both mobile and opportunistically prices become unaffordable on the fixed side or wholesale prices get adjusted downwards.

So ultimately that decision is that one I can – I make it on for others. But I think that's the dynamic and I think you know overall it's critically important they have a vibrant and successful industry across the board, across price fixing and mobile and that means great service to customers, right experience for customers, a viable market for operators as well.

Ross Moffat

Next question is from Brain Han at Morningstar.

Brain Han

Good morning. I have two questions. Firstly, is it possible for you to provide some color on the differential between a Telstra mobile and they belong postpaid subscriber? And I know both brands gain customers, but how much of your gains in the long do you think was from the Telstra main brand?

Andrew Penn

Yep. That’s right, did you have two questions, Brian?

Brain Han

Yeah. My second question Andy was can I please travel back in time and ask about the plans to securitize those recurring NBN receipts. Now if we have a change of government, the securitization is something that can be revisited with the NBN or have we forever moved on from that?

Andrew Penn

Okay. I’ll have a crack at those. On the ARPU differentiation, I don't think we provide that. I could theoretically, but unfortunately I'm not going to just because something wake me sort of competitively sensitive. And what I can say is that when we sort of do add business pricing obviously around the long we obviously aiming belong at a very different market segment. And so that is not actually trying to target the same customer trying to target, which we're looking for high quality service network differentiation belong to very different value proposition. And we have a business culture what number of – and inevitably obviously some for long but I can tell you that the number that do is far or less to now incumbent market share. And I think it's either in-line or a bit a lot of what we sort of planned for in our business, so we’re pretty comfortable with that.

Robyn Denholm

Yeah. And I was just going to add the numbers. So for the half 239,000 net ads you know 115,000 belong but as Andy mentioned the cannibalization is the main branded, that are actually relatively small.

Andrew Penn

And then the second question was NBN received, the reason we ultimately were unable to proceed with that is that we needed some consent from the NBN and from government and we were unable to secure those consents initially from the NBN and so ultimately it wasn't a matter of the government needed to address because we were able to secure them from NBN whether they would change their minds, I’d a different point of view on that in the future, I don't know, so I couldn’t comment.

Yeah. I mean, the other thing to know it is obviously that hits index and those ongoing revenues are now part of their InfraCo segment, so you see those in there. We did actually report our segment reports for the first time, it’s half and so you can see those ongoing good revenue streams in their first and valuable assets, but we have and picked them up.

Brain Han

Actually that reminds me a little bit, can I ask a follow-up question. Do you have any progress update on your plans to see some of those assets? I think you were to rose wrote about AUD 2 billion from such billing?

Robyn Denholm

Yeah. So Andy mentioned in his prepared remarks that obviously we’ve sold off the rationalized Telstra and so the other things that we have done today we're making good progress on identifying and monetizing the rest of the $2 billion, but we'll give you an update as and when we actually achieve those monetization plans.

Ross Moffat

Next question is from Nick Harris at Morgans.

Nick Harris

Thanks. Good morning, everyone. Just four questions for me. Just wanted to clarify NBN, the cost impact versus the cost-out we're actually at. I think you said you’ve absolved your $900 million cost-out. Is that what you reported in the half or is it right?

Andrew Penn

Yeah, if you – maybe question and we got them down and then we'll move them up.

Nick Harris

Sure, no problem. Second question just trying to tie together your target EBITDA and EPS. If you put them all together I know it's complicated, but if you try and put that all together, it seems like you're probably targeting AUD 7 billion/AUD 8 billion EBITDA so that dividend. If you can hit your target obviously there's many moving parts. But maybe AUD 0.06 the bottom I just wanted to understand if that's the way you're thinking medium term if everything goes to plan, can you hit that AUD 7 billion/AUD 8 billion target?

Third question for Robin just the DNA obviously it's been jumping around a bit just trying to understand should we expect it in the second half of 2019 to be similar to the first half and then sort of kick up from FY 2020 when you got the strategic CapEx starting to be depreciated and 2022 accelerated depreciation? And the fourth question was just the submarine cables. I think you’re now probably the largest Asian submarine cable operator. Can you just tell us where you sit with that and how much is sort of contributing in terms of earnings and your medium term aspirations in that business could be quite material? Thanks.

Robyn Denholm

Thanks very much Nick. So on the NBN positive impact, so basically in the half the payments to NBN were around $600 million I believe and so ultimately if you sort of just do the math, we work through those payments, as I get to see, get to around about $2.5 billion or so. And what we've said is our cost program, productivity program is actually $2.5 billion. So ultimately we will look to fully offset those through those initiatives.

The to-date we've delivered cumulative cost savings of around $900 million compared to those NBN cost savings for the second half of, sorry in the first half of $600 million. I can’t remember of the top of my head what they were in the second half of last year. So we're probably I’m just doing this off the top of my head. I mean we're probably incurring on an annualized run right at the moment 1.1-ish or $1.2 billion of the NBN Indian AVC DVC and we’ve reduced, we’ve delivered $900 million of productivity cumulative to-date. So that tackles I think that's one where you were going to say something.

Robyn Denholm

Okay. Yeah. So basically that's where we are in terms of offsetting actually in the period, I think the incremental NBN AVC DVCs were a $194 million and our cost out was $162 million. So we were about sort of $30 million short of what we wanted to do overall. But we believe, we will pick that up in the second half of the year as our cost program exonerates.

So that sort of – so I think we are, we are in the ballpark definitely on that. On the ROIC target and there are sticking points that you were mentioning, obviously it's not appropriate for me to make any forecasts, any predictions of that in the future or the dividend or otherwise. And so any of my comment can be taken being any of those things, but what we're just trying to do is to provide some helpful context. And we believe that we would need about $7 billion to $8 billion of EBITDA when we take into account and add there, balance sheet and free cash flow to higher dividend that round about $0.16 sort of post the rollout of the NBN, so that’s – that was information we were providing and obviously there are 2020 – 2022 program and other initiatives will and he tried to tend to fragment under other issues were clearly going to improve our underlying performance.

\

And then my comment, I’ve guided this submarine or maybe then us going to come in as well including on CapEx. I mean on submarine cables, you're absolutely spot on, yet we've got a lot of submarine cable network perhaps in the Asia-Pacific region, we probably carry about one-third of all Internet traffic around the region, so people [indiscernible] that are perhaps not as familiar with this is those that are in the industry think of this as much like an airline and you take an international route to get from one country to the next and then when you get to that other country, it's like a domestic aircraft to get within the country that's the business I'm in telecommunications. We have cables with strong country to country.

And when the message or the communication gets to that country and then goes on to the rest of the network, we don't run for actual networks. The problem is there is different [indiscernible] operator in between countries but in terms of driving the traffic around the region and also from the West Coast of the U.S. and also from Europe and also from the Asia-Pacific region. We asked cables probably account somewhere near the one-third of attracting internet traffic and traffic – lighter traffic around the region through those submarine type and we've been continuing to invest in that business. The global connectivity business live at about business delivered about a AUD 155 million of EBITDA in the half and like oil industries is an intensity competitive one, but we are continuing to invest in and we expect to grow in the future.

Andrew Penn

Yeah. And just to set expectations, the things that we've entered into in this past, it does take some time to actually come on line online and therefore generate revenue is probably more likely the second-half of the 2020 and into 2021 in terms of delivering you know incremental revenue and profitability from those new investments that we've made.

In terms of the DNA question that you rise kind the – I would not expect the second-half impact from reviewing the asset lives to be as positive in the second-half of FY 2019, the things – the review of asset life are ongoing. We continue to look at different assets, as I mentioned in previously. But I would also comment on the strategic investments CapEx that we’ve been spending.

Some of that we’re already as those assets get deployed into production, we are actually taking some of the depreciation and amortization on that. So, it’s also not fair to say that there would be a complete setup for the that $3 billion of CapEx in one period of time next year either. So, I think again it’s an area that we’re very focused on, we understand the impact on our depreciation and amortization on our total impact. And so, we continue to monitor it. As Andy mentioned previously, our focus is also on making sure that we are in-line with our medium term guidance around CapEx or so.

Ross Moffat

Our next question is from Roger Samuel at CLSA.

Roger Samuel

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. My first questions are all on mobile. Appreciate that the competition is quite intense right now, but do you think it will stay this way given that TPG has decided not to roll out its own mobile network. And do you think that having one supplier puts you in a competitive advantage in terms of cost in rolling out 5G network and even maintaining your 4G network. And the second part of my question is around post-paid, ARPU and when do you think the mobile, post-paid ARPU can increase. You mentioned about the potential from 5G, but at full commercial deployment of that is not until after FY 2020. So do we expect some time after that. Thanks.

Andrew Penn

Thanks. Roger, look, well a couple of things. And I mean the two questions are sort of obviously interrelated. I mean as regarding the competitive environment, I mean if I sort of sit back and sort of observe what tends to have happened in telcos sector over time and oversight was as you get into early stages of a new generation of mobile technology i.e. 4G or 3G or 5G what tends to happen is that tends to be followed with some lift in industry revenues and ARPUs. I think that's partly because customers see the great benefits from that new technology and they're willing to invest a little more to get access to it.

And then secondly from an operator expenses, we’ve invested enormous amounts of capital in the spectrum and in radio access equipment in provisioning that new technology. And I think, so that we will start to see that in the first half of that technology evolution. What you also both see is the combos of that in the sort of the second half of period if you like, is the operators networks, people sort of tend to sort of be at similar sizes in terms of their 4G roll out would be we still have a superior network with faster network and better coverage, but nonetheless, competitors tend to get the same price in terms of whether our 4G penetration in their network and the competition tends to intensify amongst the industry.

And so, how that’s sort of happening in the last couple of generations of technology and we're seeing that clearly in the 4G not just here in Australia, but globally which is why I sort of say that I think the 5G coming around the corner, the opportunity for there to be a return to sort of growth in revenues across the mobile sector is definitely there. In terms of I think you mentioned one supplier. Is your comment there in relation to the fact that we only use one provider right here at this equipment just because…

Roger Samuel

Yes, that's right. Yes.

Andrew Penn

Look, I think that there's different schools of thought on this, our strategy and our perspective has always been that we've had a very, very successful partnership with Ericsson over many years. We worked very closely in terms of network leadership in delivering some of the best network capabilities in the world to our customers. That partnership works for both of us, Australians are great early adopters of technology, they love new mobile technology, and Ericsson is very beneficial for Ericsson to work with us as probably we are one of the best network in the world and I think its bringing the new technology to that network and work with us and its growth for our customers.

And so, it’s been a very strategic – and that’s not on the other end provided, so we are all outstanding companies. But strategies worked for us and in the license of 5G mobile, we decided to just in terms of Decided to just so in terms of the mobile aspect of 5G network of people to see recently we signed with Ericsson. We're very pleased with the progress we're making. As I said, we’ve more than 200 sites up already active and we're very well positioned.

Part of your question is well in terms of when will 5G launch commercially. 5G is launching commercially for us this year, this financial year, not just this calendar year, this financial year. So yes, 5G will continue to roll out during FY 2020, sorry during 2020, but we will have hands – IT handsets in the market in the hands of customers on some of the place – with some of the best handset manufacturers in the world and I’ve seen some of the handsets and very, very high quality in the coming months.

Robyn Denholm

And if I can just add to that because I think question on the supplier side was also focused on costs. As you know Nicolas and the team have a very public cost target around our cost to bit of traffic or terabit of traffic or however, you want to characterize it. And clearly the RAM is part of that, that is actually more extensive than that because the CapEx to do with the rollout in just RAM is relatively small portion of the overall network cost. And what the team is driving towards is to actually have a cost procure bit of one-fifth of the cost of what it was in FY 2016. So, that we can continue to deliver the capacity and our services to our customers that support their ongoing needs.

Ross Moffat

Thanks, Roger. We’ve got another question coming back again from Andrew Levy at Macquarie.

Andrew Levy

Thanks for the follow-up. Just listening to some of your comments in, I was just wondering if you could hope give us some color on how you differentiate pricing for 5G. This is 4G for handsets. Does that mean there will be separate sets of plans to say for when it is the 5G network in the current customers won’t automatically get access even if they book the handsets out themselves? Thanks.

Andrew Penn

Thanks, Andrew. So, look, our preference is common. We have not disclosed any information regarding pricing for 5G yet. But, there are a few things that you need take into account. One is that as – and you alluded to this is that customers obviously will need to have a 5G compatible handset. So, 4G handset will not work on 5G. So, customers will need to upgrade to a new handset that’s you can't build a handset for a technology that hasn’t yet been delivered.

So, I know it’s always frustrating when you grades to get the benefit of 5G, customers will have to upgrade to 5G handsets and we don’t know what the process in those handsets going to be yet. So there will be – but I suspect, there will be a slightly different processing in 4G handsets as there's some aspects of the technology including the antennas and the chipsets which affects the production costs of handsets to big handset manufacturers. So that's one aspect of the pricing and needs to come into account.

I think the second is that we see all the time that there are interesting opportunities for us in terms of providing quality of service differential to customers. Things like gaming where customers need particularly aspects of the quality of service such as licensee where we can potentially provide a high level of grade of service and we would obviously charge for that as well in those specific circumstances. And then I think sort of overall, I think it’s not so much processing for 5G. I think the core connectivity plans will be differentiated from 4G.

We haven’t made that decision yet, but in the last upgrade from 3G to 4G, the active core connectivity things didn't change whether you're on the 3G or on a 4G because often the customers particularly in the early stages of roll out you’ll buy 5G device and you’ll get the benefit of a 5G network. But where you don't get a 5G will not be 100% roll out on the whole network from day one and therefore you basically – you dropped to 4G where the coverage isn’t there and so that influences their thinking on pricing as well. So I can't give you a firm answer because we haven't finalized that and we haven't communicated that yet, but there are some of the parameters that you need to take into account.

Ross Moffat

Thanks, Andrew. And our final question is from Kane Hannan at Goldman Sachs, also coming back for second time.

Kane Hannan

Thanks for the follow up guys. Just wanted to confirm that discussion around the retail margin falling down NBN world is that encapsulated in the $3 billion NBN headwind that you guys have previously spoken to?

Robyn Denholm

No, not completely Kane because when we do that analysis, we assumed that the aspect of it. But we assumed that ultimately there would be a residual margin around about the mid-teens, which is what we’ve sort historically said as a retail of that sort of margin you’ll expect to achieve. So the margin aspect that is in the $3 billion is that which we lose as a consequence of going effectively from providing that service off of their own infrastructure where our input cost was a historic the CapEx that we provide as opposed to buying that from a wholesaler. But we had anticipated that had anticipated that there would be some margin in resolving this, but this is at the moment trajectory in the trend is to what no margin, but from you know we can do that discussion and I think ultimately that will have to change because it will be obviously unsustainable for an industry to continue not making any money.

Ross Moffat

Thanks, Kane. That's going to conclude our Investor section of the presentation today. We're going to probably take a short break and then we'll continue with some media Q&A. Thank you.

Good morning and welcome to the media portion of today's half-year results presentation. I have Andy Penn here with me. We will take our first question from Jen Duke from the Sydney Morning Herald. Jen?

Jen Duke

Hi. Thanks for that. Thanks, Andy. Okay. I've got three questions just have to write. And the first one is what are you guys feel the 5G is not the game changer that you're expecting it to be, I mean, that’s be a big blow for Telstra? And secondly, obviously with the benefit of hindsight, you right not to be into place that T22 type strategy area?

And thirdly, there’s been some pretty significant board level and senior level changes at Telstra in the past 12 months. Do you guys have a problem choosing and holding on to the top leaders? And why did while been initially say that so what did you guys say probably would be fine to continue on in her role as CFO, when she is obviously not?

Andrew Penn

Which had to the first one, what’re we going to do 5G is not a game changer, we think it's going to be. The question is a hot topic which should I concentrate on. 5G is going to be a game changer, it's not so, what I would say though is not withstanding that at 4G network and a board broader network is by far one of the world’s leading, I mean, we just worn pay free systemic, Ookla and others as one I can’t remember which I think when sort of rank globally, it clearly it’s the best network. And one of the areas of best continue to invest in its about developing that for the future putting in, increasing the capacity in the core and preparing for 5G. But given 5G will be – it will be a game changer, but not just the game changer, it’s also going to be the next – just the next wave of meeting a changing an increasing demands of customers.

Today, if you just look at the statistics in terms of how many customers are watching, video and content online, gaming. Just how the network you see used today has changed dramatically from the last, over the last sort of three or four years and then of course, if you think about how the network is being used into – into enterprise for functionality such as the Internet of things, which in another words connecting things that aren’t far. But it's really becoming the backbone of all robotics and automation. If you think just simply like, autonomous driving is not going to happen without a telecommunications network and 5G is the generation of telecommunications network. But it’s going to bring that sort of thing to life. So I just don't think it's a question.

On T22 strategy, one of the points to put in place is, we made a decision back in the middle of 2016 so almost three years ago now to make $3 billion up to $3 billion of strategic investment to prepare for the future. And we are haven't worked out the exact percentage but we're $2.6 billion into that and will be largely done by this financial year. And that is that building as I said the network of the future and digitizing the business.

T22 would simply not have been possible had we not made those investments. So, I couldn't answered it earlier, but I don't know that it would have meant we'd be in a position to deliver and execute it earlier. So, no, I don’t agree on that. And then in terms of the – we've found some great talent, we just announced yesterday, Eelco Blok joining the board. I know Eelco for a number of years. He's a co-director on the global industry body of telecommunications, incredible telecommunications, global industry body telecommunications. Incredible telecommunications experience, obviously we recently welcomed Nick and Dan to the board as well.

Again very experienced executive from Deutsche Telekom and then about a year ago Willy Chesno who's also very, very experienced head, presently Chief Strategy Officer and head of M&A from Verizon globally. So I think over at a broad level over the last period of time, we brought some incredibly global and experienced talent in the sector which I think was extraordinary beneficial. And then also at the management level, new appointments. Well, though you have got very talented team of people like Brendon Riley and Carmel and the broader team.

But Michael Ackland is running our consumer business, Christian von Reventlow we had recruited from Deutsche Telekom in Germany on a product and technology and Nicholas who is really leading our network world. So I'm very, very happy with the team. I'm very, very disappointed to lose Robyn. Very disappointed, she’s extraordinary, talented executive. She's doing an incredible job and I have no problems with her in terms of the contribution she's making as well as the involvement with Telstra, so.

Ross Moffat

Next question comes from the Subroto [ph] from the Australian Subroto [ph]?

Unidentified Analyst

Hi Andy. Thank you for your time. Couple of questions for me. Firstly the NBN, issue and I guess the impact it's having on your overall margins does a AUD 20 cut to the wholesale prices help you hold the line on dividend. I mean does it guarantee give you some comfort with regard to how dividends, your dividend policy will be, or are Telstra’s dividends on a I guess on a downward trajectory irrespective of the NBN’s wholesale prices.

Andrew Penn

And sorry, what about the second part of the question.

Unidentified Analyst

The second question is just on 5G, you said you're open to offering fixed wireless services. I mean it's just something you might have to get from the timing of that, is that something you might have to reconsider if the adoption applies to mobile phones not as aggressive as you're expecting, I mean, there's some concern right, but this also be extensive and they might only show marginal improvements to existing 4G LTE handset.

Andrew Penn

Okay. Thanks. Look on the first point my focus on the wholesale pricing has really been through the lens of the customer, because in the end if you have an industry that ultimately is making a zero margin then by definition that's not sustainable and we are saying that because we have seen a number of operators choose to exit from the rack and a couple unfortunately that had at least two I know that I’ve unfortunately through liquidation. And so I think that’s unsustainable. So the only way that changes is busy pace of the industry increases the prices for the customer which I think ultimately you know that’s not a good thing.

The customers are changing and the biggest inventor perhaps the obviously the wholesale price and so that that's really where I'm coming from. Don’t really perspective of the dividend. On the fixed wireless point, I don't think these things are mutually exclusive, but I do think 5G will ultimately replace existing technologies. I mean what will happen is the same thing that happened with 4G is that initially we'll see a 3D traffic start to ramp down considerably. Bear in mind, 5G is about 100 times faster than 3G, so when we put that in perspective.

And so that's why we will start to see customers, definitely go to 5G and will start to see 3G decline. 4G as I mentioned in my remarks interesting we’ll also benefit as well in the short-term because as the early adopters go to 5G tend to be bigger data use and that takes a bit of pressure out of the 4G network improves capacity there and you get a lift in 4G as well, so it's a win-win for customers. And I can't predict what the right and adoption of handset type that will be and what I mean with I think we're having a debate around the edges. There's no doubt that 5G will be critically important globally.

It will take off as a technology, but exactly the right price at which you take you, I can't comment. There's no doubt that technology will improve over time. We're getting 3G per second download speeds at the moment on our trials. We believe that 5G ultimately has got the capacity to deliver 10 gigs to second download speeds, but that still requires a bit of innovation and evolution around the chipsets, around the rider access equipment. So I think the [indiscernible] thing is they're not as I say, they're not mutually exclusive. So I think fixed wireless will be there for customers that want it. And then mobile devices will be there for the broader population and from Telstra starting in the coming months.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Can I just ask one more just on the dividend again. Do you think any prospective changes in the government in Canberra and any prospective changes to the ranking policy would that have an impact on your dividend policy o does that remain as is?

Andrew Penn

Well, look I mean obviously when the board make a decision around dividend, they take all factors into account. At the moment, I can't foresee any changes in the foreseeable future. They're going to impact the factorsthat may take into account. But similarly, I can't predict whether there's going to be any substantial changes. So, now I am not sitting here expecting any returns.

Ross Moffat

Next question from Jane Stewart [ph].

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. You've talked quite a bit about this not being sustainable all the time in terms of having margins drift down to zero. Can you put a timeframe on when you see that happening? And you said that ultimately you have to raise charges. So, are you talking about within a year indefinitely or you’re just relying on the fact that the government will eventually write down the cost of NBN given some particular time frame?

Andrew Penn

Jane. The reason that that’s trending down is actually probably slightly. Let me be more precise. The margins guy on the NBN reselling business that we are selling today is at zero margin. Because we’re already 55% in the way through the rollout, we still have the benefit of the margins from an existing business from Telstar where there is a positive margin. And so the net-net is the 21% that Robin presented in her presentation. As the rollout completes and the number of broadband services we are providing increase and becomes ultimately 100% - plus 100%, and margins effectively on that business line will be zero. And as the closer we get to there, I think we will have to think about increasing prices for customers. And I’d never write downs or government policy, or otherwise that’s not the need to comment on. My simple point is really just around the wholesale price.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And in the meantime, obviously you’ll just kind of cost out, the stories, I mean, I know your constant talk about customer service, but the stories about people waiting just having incredible frustrating times both into Telstra Online, just too numerous to discount as occasional. Are you -- is that part of the cost out that you're taking and also you’re reluctant to send that people who are still on IDEA Cellular lines and things like that because of the costs? I mean are you experiencing increasing complaints about that?

Andrew Penn

Good, Jane. I mean, obviously, I'm desperately disappointed if we ever letting any of our customers down. And I know that absolutely there will be customers that where we’re not delivering level of service that we need to. Overall, measures the level of customer satisfaction did improve quite substantially in the 6 months and the 12 month period and number of customer complaints has come down. I don't actually have those at my fingertips, but I think it's in the order of 20% over the last sort of 3 to 6 to 12 months.

So we are seeing some trend absolutely in the right direction and we're being very thoughtful and careful about where we're making the productivity improvement that we're not taking roles out of those, which would negatively impact customers in fact up to three 3,200 roles that have so far left the company, almost half or about half of those are actually management roles, not – and in the others are sort of it.

So we're targeting a customer facing roles, but look I do exit. We still have more to do in terms of improving experience for customers. I mean, what’s the other sense I would give you is, well, that was interesting is that the number of calls in direct call center actually dropped more than 20% in the half year. Now, to put it in perspective, there’s still 14 million calls that came in the six months to December, so still lot of customers contacting us. But we've been very much trying to target why customers calling and if it's an issue that we want to put them in a position of needing to call in the first place if address the records of that. And then like to call as well. So, we're doing everything we possibly can to pull those leaders and then the investments we’re making hopefully will take us further forward as well.

Ross Moffat

Thanks. Next question from [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, Andy and Robyn. I know you said 5G isn't going to replace the NBN, but are you expecting future 5G and also IoT revenues to help make up for the losses caused by the NBN. And secondly when will you have 5G pricing and will it be similar to office.

Andrew Penn

When I say, when I said that 5G won’t replace I meant by that but I'm often asked the question. Does 5G ultimately lead to the NBN being effectively. Not required anymore. And my point is no, that's absolutely not the case. Because we need new technology and just to put this in perspective for your readers and listeners. The average customer who is today using a fixed broadband service at home whether it’s fiber-to-the-home or fiber to the mode HFC, The average fixed broadband customer is downloading on average 250 gigabits third month, they are 250. The average customer is using a mobile device is downloading around five, maybe 506.

So, there is a very big difference between the amount of data that is going across that fixed network and is actually going over the mobile network. Now, of course, within those averages, there is – some customers are using 50 gigs a month on mobile and some customers on using only 10 gig. So you've got all of the variations within it. But ultimately there is not enough capacity on the mobile network and would not be with that incredible amount of investment to take all of the traffic of the big network from the mobile network, that’s why we need to replace it. So that's really the point of my comments. Will it be an alternative solution for some customers? Absolutely. And will some customers choose trying to go mobile? Absolutely. But my point is always only ever been that's more likely to be in 10% to 15% range maybe than it is in the 100% range.

In terms of the revenues and the opportunities which we’ve spoken a little bit about those, I think there’s a number of benefits from 5G. We will maybe get a CapEx benefit because it reduces the cost of the gigabit of traffic traveled on the network will be the benefit on our 4G network because it will increase capacity as we offload from there. And as I said we've already got more than 200 sites up and still rolling. We will – we think that in the early stages of 5G, we'll see revenues across the industry start to increase for the reasons I mentioned before. So ultimately it's going to be I think a great opportunity for the industry. I can't forecast how much and what it will mean, but I think there's a lot of upside there. And what was the second – sorry, what was Karin’s second question?

Unidentified Analyst

When will you have 5G pricing?

Andrew Penn

When will we have 5G pricing? We’ll definitely when we put handsets in the hands of customers and that's not very far away. So in the – so we will have handsets in the hands of customers subject to those international equipment manufacturers. By that I mean the people who make mobile phones. We've got a number of agreements with some of the leading providers of mobile phone in the world to provide those exclusively to Telstra’s customers first in Australia in the coming months and so we’ll definitely have the pricing at that point.

Unidentified Analyst

And you can't seek whether it will be similar to opposite?

Andrew Penn

No, I can’t, I can’t. I think Dave said something about a fixed wireless, so I don’t see – I haven’t heard them talk about. I don't know anybody else who's actually going to be off devices in a proper mobile service to on 5G [indiscernible]

Ross Moffat

Moving to James [ph] from the IIFL.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, Andy. If there's my change to NBN selling, reselling margins and I remain at zero on mobile competition remains at stasis it is now. Why does [indiscernible] in terms of handling the loss of earnings with the NBN?

Andrew Penn

Well, as I say I think that you know if margins started zeroing fix which is where they put a heading. Then ultimately the laws of economics are to that some sustainable and ultimately unfortunately that will lead to high higher prices from the customers. I haven't seen too many industries that basically last over the longer term, we don't make any profit, you know ultimately the most economic sense and we haven't seen that in the fixed sector we have seen some people exit from providing fixed services and in fact a couple of companies go into the [indiscernible]

Unidentified Analyst

Could I just also on a more macro level, what could what you’d like to see and prioritize for the next federal government and also what lessons do you personally taken out the royal commission, the banking royal commission?

Andrew Penn

Look, I don’t know if you look on the agenda of the government, I won't comment on that, I think, today it’s really about results for me to comment on the policy agenda. I mean, I think on the Royal Commission I think, what I would say is that it continues to reinforce to have in place the right culture and environment to make calls, we’re absolutely dedicated in experience and service [Technical Difficulty] and putting the customers at the heart of everything they do which is very much about what we endeavor to do at Telstra and at the heart of our T22 program.

And one of the elements of our T22 program is in our pillar one which we announced last June, the reportable commission, is to remove a cap from a pain point. So things like excess charges, all of those sorts of things which build up in industries over time which I think is beholden upon us to be proactive in really addressing and improving practices. I'm delighted we've already got 0.5 million of our customers on [indiscernible].

Ross Moffat

Thanks, Kane. Okay. Next up, [indiscernible] with Thomson Reuters. Tom?

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning, Andy. Thanks for your time. How much further profits and dividends has to fall?

Andrew Penn

Sorry, I mean, I'm not sure I understand, it stands like there should have been an end to the question, Tom.

Unidentified Analyst

Well, they're going down owing to the NBN, that said he expects profits to half on compared to pre-NBN sort of basis. When we do we hit the bottom here and how far do they dragged the dividend down?

Andrew Penn

Look, I think, what I could say, I mean, certainly, I should say very clearly I’m not in a position to forecast and predictions about profits and expect to be on the guidance that we provided for this is year you would appreciate. But what I would say is that we have 55% of the way through the rollout of the NBN, so 55% of premises in Australia are now connected. I think the NBN and corporate plan 5G has a rollout finished at round about the end of 2021. I think from that – anyway. So ultimately we will continue to fight into that headwind impact over the next – certainly over the next couple of calendar years. I cannot be sure, I might be wrong or maybe FY 2020, so I'm going to use them except some we've got.

Anyway the point is we've got another couple of years of headwind to fight into and of course well, our strategy is our that is mitigating the impact of that for the productivity initiatives we're putting in place through the other things that we're doing to grow and improve the performance of that business. Now the extent to which we can do all of that is obviously depended partly on our execution and I’m pleased that and then so far with – we were going pretty well, we delivered AUD 900 million with a cumulative cost saving, providing the target of AUD 2.5 billion, that's targeted to AUD 1.5 billion by the middle of next calendar year. So we're definitely got the all of the initiatives in place. I think the rest, which is sort of a little bit outside of our control, which is just really what the market and economic dynamics and the regulatory environment is what is as well.

Ross Moffat

Thanks very much, Tom. Final question from John Gerry from The Australian. Hi John.

John Gerry

I’m just confused that your NBN was saved in our lives that’s money you got under the contemplation timings, like it was $341 million went to the infrastructure company, was that to target-NBN receipts.

Andrew Penn

No, that wasn’t the total NBN receipts. We get a few receipts, but main receipts will be going to the infrastructure companies where we're doing to build for them which as you probably recall John with the receipts that we receive from NBN, there’s some ongoing receipts which we receive here effectively access to the infrastructure. And then we also receive some one-off receipt because we are helping them – or helping them with some of the build and that build is definitely being done by them.

John Gerry

So my question is what are the total NBN received for us last half?

Andrew Penn

I would need to come back to you and confirm because there are actually in a couple of different areas. I am looking at Robin, who may have been answered the question. I’ll need to come back. I’ll pick it out for you John. I haven’t – aggregated in front of that.

John Gerry

Okay. Thank you. Another one in your or Robin referred to health going up very strongly the Health [indiscernible] But I didn't feel like -- how – like what are its revenues now?

Andrew Penn

I think the revenues for the half year renewed of $100 million from recollection. And the performance has improved quite strongly and turned around. It's still not making a profit, but the trajectory is in the right direction. And more importantly, we are seeing a number of important contractual wins as you know we're just during the period we delivered the National Cancer Registry. We've done a major project with Northern Beaches Hotel. We want to contract to provide real-time prescriptioning for Victorian site government It’s really starting to actually hit its [indiscernible].

John Gerry

So you think that business is [indiscernible] deliver long-term?

Andrew Penn

I think it's a good business, John and I think that we started that journey before my time actually when the company bought a number of about – did about 18 acquisitions across health sector and I think currently has been able to do is actually bring that together into that strategy make some investment in some really interesting products and starting to really deliver some differentiating capabilities into the health sector, which is much needed because it's all about it's about – it's about sort of communications, it’s about automation and it’s going very well.

John Gerry

Great. So one final question. As I read it your mobile revenues were about $5.3 billion, your fixed revenue is $2.7 billion, the margin you get on the mobile 36%. So it’s not bad is it?

Robyn Denholm

Well, James so it’s about 36% I think you’re right is the margin. You also have to look at sorry the amount of CapEx we invest as well. And so if you think about a mobile business, the cost if you like is split between the operating expenses and your CapEx. And so we’ve been investing 18% CapEx for the last three years. So to get a 36% operating margin, you’re going to 18% which is then comes down to your net margin. So I mean yes our margins are definitely comparable internationally. But they keep on coming down. They sort of come from about 40% over the last sort of 12 months or so, which is an indication of the competitive pressure in the market. And of course at the same time CapEx has been going up and as capacity and preparing for 5 June.

Ross Moffat

Okay thanks John. We will wrap it there. Thanks everyone for tuning in and thanks very much Andy, too.

Andrew Penn

Thank you.