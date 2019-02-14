CarMax: The Perfect Storm

Source: CarMax Image

CarMax (KMX) remains one of the largest players in the used-car market, maintaining significant market share over its peers. KMX's innovative business model of providing consumers with a haggle-free car buying has challenged the traditional car-buying experience and positively differentiated the company. However, as with anything, there are two sides to every story. This article will delineate my investment thesis on KMX, discussing the company's business, financials, growth outlook, and the stock's current valuation.

Investment Thesis

KMX demonstrates a competitively entrenched and consumer-centric business model. The company's haggle-free buying experience challenges the existing dealership model, providing consumers with a more desirable way to purchase a vehicle. Potential customers can walk on the KMX lot, look at cars, petition the help of a sales associate without the unrelenting sale pressures of a traditional car buying. KMX offers consumers a comfortable and non-adversarial purchasing experience. In fact, purchasing a vehicle at KMX is starkly different than a traditional vehicle purchase. When you enter a KMX facility, there is no pressure at all to finalize a purchasing decision. The shopping atmosphere is very non-committal; employees will help you locate a vehicle, help determine your eligibility for financing, and give you a business card in the event you want to return and make a purchase. This starkly contrasts the dreaded and stress-inducing purchasing experience at an ordinary dealership. Buying a car from a dealer requires an exhaustive negotiating process, you can't walk on the lot without being trailed by salesman, it's difficult to leave, and you are constantly pressured to make a purchase.

I strongly sympathize with KMX's business model as my (much like many others) personal car-buying experience was exhaustive; it involved protracted negotiations, hours of my time, and talking with multiple salesmen. In addition to offering consumers a streamlined and stress-free purchasing experience, KMX's aesthetically pleasing appearance differentiates it from traditional used car facilities. KMX offers a professional car-buying atmosphere; the dealership is sleek and modern, everyone is in uniform, you can enter all the cars in the lot, it's well landscaped, and the sales associates are knowledgeable. KMX is a far cry away from the stereotypical used car dealership.

However, in spite of KMX's inherent business advantages, the company displays a number of vulnerabilities ranging from strong ties to consumer discretionary income, an astronomical debt load, and disadvantageous exposure to macroeconomic factors. The most concerning headwinds for KMX lie in a deterioration of the broader economy and negative pressures on used car prices. One critical flaw in the used car business is that KMX is unable to predictably increase its used car pricing as prices are set by the market. Domestic used car pricing dictates how much KMX can charge per vehicle, preventing the company from expanding margins and driving consistent profitability. KMX is unable to drive meaningful bottom-line improvement due to the vagaries of the used car market as well as the substantial operational expenditures required to operate (ex. employees, land, infrastructure, supply channels). Examining the consumer price index for retail used vehicle sales reveals a progressively downward trajectory in used car pricing. Current used car pricing mirrors 2006-2007 levels, imposing constraints on KMX's current profitability and foreshadowing further deteriorations in used car prices. According to a report by Morgan Stanley, used car sales may face a precipitous decline which would have particularly negative implications for KMX's revenues.

The outlook for KMX is largely determined by the economic health of the U.S. consumers. When consumers have discretionary income, savings built up, and good financial health, they are well positioned to make significant car purchasing decisions; however, the U.S. is operating in an alternate financial reality. Consumers are heavily indebted with $1 trillion in credit card debt, $1.5 trillion in student loans, there is pronounced monetary inflation, stagnating wage growth, and greater financing constraints. Additionally, KMX remains a cyclical stock which, although good in booming economic environments, experiences a noticeable dip in revenues in an economic downturn. In the 2007-2008 financial crisis, KMX's stock price cratered, shedding over 70% of its value. An actuarial analysis of this stock reveals an asymmetric risk-reward proposition, as there is a considerable risk for capital losses in the midst of declining used car prices and deteriorating economic conditions.

From a financial perspective, KMX is heavily indebted, raising significant concerns. The company has an astronomical debt load of $12.6 billion as compared to liquidity reserves of just $35.05 million. In addition to low liquidity, KMX's debt is barely serviceable based on operating cash flows; the company's operating cash flows cover just 1.6% of total debt obligations. Not only is this problematic from a financial standpoint, but in the broader sense, it also severely restricts the company's competitive positioning. Such an onerous debt burden prevents the company from growing the store count and expanding operations, which may heavily restrict KMX's future growth potential. In addition to a concerning debt accumulation, KMX is significantly overvalued by over 50%. Based on a discounted cash flow analysis, its current share price of $60.85 far exceeds the future cash flow value of $31.15, implying a substantial overvaluation. As if it couldn't get any worse, over the past year, CarMax insiders have liquidated their stock positions in droves, selling more than $16.5 million of their stock options over the course of 2018.

Final Determination

Although KMX demonstrates a highly appealing and futuristic business, the company faces a number of problematic attributes that dissuade investment. Deteriorating economic indicators, tightened lending controls, financially disadvantaged consumers, a high valuation, and an astronomical debt load illuminate latent underlying deficiencies in KMX's business. Although I admire KMX's business concept, I anticipate considerable downside potential over the horizon.

