Avantor IPO: Goldman's Bet That Investors Should Not Buy

With a massive revenue growth in 2017 and 2018 and Goldman (NYSE:GS) being a shareholder, Avantor (VNOR) may interest certain investors. With that, deep due diligence shows that the company does not seem a buy. There are several reasons. First of all, the company’s total amount of debt is significant. Avantor is paying a significant amount of interest expenses, and shareholders don’t seem to receive any returns. The net income is negative. In addition, Avantor has reported a large amount of goodwill and intangible assets, which are most of the times very difficult to assess. Most investors will pass on this name because of this reason. Keep in mind that accountants could impair these assets in the future, which could lead to share price declines. Finally, the fact that Avantor will use the proceeds to pay preferred stockholders should not be appreciated by the market.

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

Business

Avantor, which New Mountain Capital acquired from Covidien Inc. in August 2010, provides products and services to clients in the biopharma, healthcare, education, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries. As of September 30, 2018, with more than 12,000 employees and multiple offices in America, Europe, Australia, India, and China, the business is massive. The portfolio of products is also large. The products and services are divided into three divisions:

Materials & consumables: it includes ultra-high purity chemicals, lab products and supplies, highly specialized formulated silicone materials, and customized excipients among other products.

Equipment & instrumentation: it offers filtration systems, analytical instruments evaporators, biological safety cabinets, and critical environment supplies among other products and services.

Services & specialty procurement: this division provides clients onsite lab and production, market source procurement & sourcing, and biopharmaceutical material scale-up among other services.

The number of products offered is quite overwhelming. Investors are invited to study different products sold by Avantor in depth on the company’s website. The image below provides different categories and their description:

Source: Company’s Website

Additionally, the image below shows some of the leading brands sold by Avantor. Experts in this field should know Puritan Products, Caresil, Rankem, and Nusil among others:

Source: Company’s Website

Balance Sheet

With an asset/liability ratio of 1.09x, the largest concern of investors should be the large amount of goodwill, customer relationships, and intangible assets reported by Avantor. With $4.2 billion in customer relationships and $2.8 billion in goodwill, these assets comprise of 69% of the total amount of assets. This is a serious risk as many times accountants have difficulties in assessing the real value of intangible assets. These assets could get impaired in the near future, which could lead to share price depreciation. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

The image below provides the list of assets:

Source: Prospectus

The largest acquisition, that of VWR, was executed in 2017. The goodwill registered was worth $2.58 billion, and intangibles represented $4.5 billion. Out of these intangibles, customer relationships comprised of 91% of total amount of intangible assets. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

Investors should also understand that the amount of financial debt is quite substantial. As of September 30, 2018, it is equal to $6.9 billion, 74% of the total amount of liabilities. Private Equity New Mountain Capital, which is the sponsor of Avantor, increased the debt of the company to generate additional cash flow. Investors need to understand the risk of such type of operations before investing in this name. The lines below provide further details on New Mountain Capital:

Source: Prospectus

The list of liabilities is shown in the image below:

Source: Prospectus

The list of contractual obligations is another detrimental feature. The company expects to pay a lot of interest expenses in the next five years. The company may not be profitable. In addition, in order to pay the debt, Avantor may need to raise additional equity, which could lead to share price depreciation. Avantor needs to pay $658 million in less than a year, $1.181 billion in one to three years, $1.057 billion in three to five years, and $8.4 billion in more than 5 years. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

Avantor financed its activities by selling Series A preferred stock worth $2.22 billion and junior convertible debt worth $1.5 billion. Investors should understand very clearly that the company expects to use the proceeds to pay preferred stockholders. It may not be appreciated by certain investors. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

The image below provides further details on the equity structure. Note that the total amount of redeemable equity equals $3.8 billion, and Avantor has convertible debt, which could lead to share price depreciation in the near future.

Source: Prospectus

Impressive Revenue Growth After The Acquisitions

The net sales in the nine months ended September 30, 2018, were equal to $4.39 billion, 749% more than that in the same time period in 2017. While growth investors should be amazed by this massive growth rate, increase in sales should be attributed to recent acquisitions. Investors should not be expecting the same growth rates in the near future. The gross profit was also quite large in 2018. In the nine months ended September 30, 2018, the company released a gross profit of $1.38 million. With that, operating income was $314 million, but the company reported losses of -$33.6 million. Avantor seems to be paying a lot of interest expenses, equal to $388 million, in the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The image below provides the income statement reported in the prospectus:

Source: Prospectus

The prospectus included information regarding the total amount of sales generated by VWR, the newly acquired business. In 2017, the largest amount of revenues was generated by VWR. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

Goldman Sachs Is Among The Stockholders

The list of shareholders seems beneficial as Goldman Sachs is among the owners of the company. The sponsor New Mountain Capital also owns more than 5% stake in Avantor. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

Controlled By New Mountain Capital

Since 2010, the company has been controlled by New Mountain Capital. This private equity owns 48% ownership interest and has received payments from Avantor. Both companies signed advisory agreements, under which Avantor would hire New Mountain Capital for financial advisory services. For instance, Avantor paid $180 million when New Mountain Capital acquired VWR. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

This transaction and the fees paid may not surprise certain Wall Street investors, who may have seen such type of deals many times in the past. With that, investors may not appreciate them.

Goldman also owned 15% ownership interest and also received fees for services provided to Avantor. In the acquisition of VWR, it received $165 million. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

The fact that the company is controlled is another detrimental feature. As a result, the Board of Directors could be non-independent. It means that directors could take decisions to benefit the largest shareholder, which may not interest minority shareholders. Many investors will pass on this name for this particular reason.

Conclusion

With a fantastic business model like that owned by Covidien Inc. and Goldman being a shareholder, Avantor has several issues that may not make it a buy. Firstly, the company was acquired by a private equity that used a massive amount of debt. As a result, debt holders are making all the money, and shareholders don’t seem to be receiving anything. Keep in mind that the net income is negative. Additionally, the amount of goodwill and intangibles on this name is large. Accountants may impair these assets in the near future, which could lead to share price depreciation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.