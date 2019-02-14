Curaleaf Has High Expectations For 2019

As the number of cannabis companies has grown, individual companies have sought to differentiate themselves vertically, horizontally, and by location. One variation of such differentiation is the U.S. centric cannabis company that operates in various states throughout the nation. Such a cannabis company is called a multi-state-operator or MSO. There are a number of these MSOs in various stages of development, and previous articles shined a spotlight on two other MSOs: Acreage Holdings Inc. (OTCQX:ACRGF) and iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc. (OTCQX:ITHUF). This article looks at Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:CURLF), which is another full-fledged MSO.

The Origin of Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings Inc. was created via a reverse-take-over, RTO, or business combination of Lead Ventures Inc., a British Columbia corporation that was originally incorporated on November 13, 2014, and Curaleaf Inc., formerly PalliaTech Inc., a Wakefield, Massachusetts corporation that was originally incorporated on October 5, 2010, and changed its name to Curaleaf Inc. on August 16, 2018. The registered office of Curaleaf Holdings is in Vancouver but the head office is in Wakefield.

Curaleaf Holdings IPO

Curaleaf Holdings officially went public on October 29, 2018, on the Canadian Securities Exchange, CSE, under the ticker symbol, CURA. Its initial public offering was a $400 million private placement at C$11.45 led by GMP Securities L.P. and Canaccord Genuity Corp. Other members of the syndicate were Cormark Securities Inc., Eight Capital, and Haywood Securities Inc. The IPO offering was increased considerably from the originally planned $150 million issue due to heightened investor interest. A month after its Canadian IPO, on November 28, 2018, it began trading on the U.S. OTCBB under the symbol CURLF.

The IPO was a big bust probably because of the huge increase in number of shares and the underwriter's valuation of C$4.5 billion. On Monday, October 29, 2018, it opened for trading at C$10.00 but ended the day closing at C$7.30. The stock, therefore, closed 36.2% on its first day of trading.

Curaleaf's Mission

Curaleaf Inc. is focused on owning and operating licensed cannabis businesses which cultivate, process and dispense cannabis and cannabis-derived products throughout states in the United States where laws permit. Curaleaf originally entered the industry through a partnership with Compassionate Sciences-ATC, Inc. (now named Curaleaf NJ, Inc.), a non-profit company formed to participate in the tender for New Jersey's first medical cannabis licenses. Curaleaf signed a management services agreement in February 2011 to support Curaleaf NJ's application for the license, to finance its development and to manage its operations after launch. Curaleaf NJ, Inc. was awarded a conditional permit in April 2011, and a final permit to operate in October 2015.

Presently, Curaleaf's subsidiaries and managed entities are directly engaged in the cultivation, production, and distribution of cannabis in the States of Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New York and Oregon. Curaleaf also has a license application pending in the State of California and has partnered with an accredited medical school to obtain a clinical registrant license in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Curaleaf has also been awarded a provisional medical cannabis processor license in Ohio. As of January 9, 2019, Curaleaf operated 42 dispensaries, 12 cultivation sites, and 10 processing sites.

Curaleaf is Focused on Florida

Curaleaf Holdings has concentrated its efforts on Florida, where it now has 21 dispensaries; therefore, a closer look at its operations in that state seems merited. CURLF's wholly-owned subsidiary PalliaTech Florida Inc. (PTF Inc.) owns 75% of PalliaTech Florida LLC (PTF LLC). On December 8, 2016, PTF LLC entered into a purchase agreement with Costa CB Holdings LLC to acquire a 49% voting and 70% economic interest in Costa Nursery Farms LLC (dba as Modern Health Concepts), which was a wholly-owned subsidiary of Costa CB Holdings LLC. PTF LLC paid $28 million for its 70% ownership when the acquisition closed on January 2017 and Modern Health Concepts name was changed to Curaleaf Florida. Costa Nursery holds one of the original six medical cannabis licenses issued in the State and was the third license holder to begin sales to patients in October 2016.

In September 2018, CURLF entered into an agreement with the minority owner of Curaleaf Florida to acquire such minority owner's remaining interest (equal to 30% of the membership interests), immediately following completion of the RTO. Total consideration was $55,000,000: $25,000,000 in cash and $30,000,000 through the issuance of 3,417,379 Subordinate Voting Shares ("SUB").

PTF LLC is owned 75% by PTF Inc. and 25% by third parties. In accordance with its operating agreement, PTF LLC was formed to invest up to $50 million in Costa Nursery Farms LLC, including the initial $28 million paid to acquire its 70% ownership. The operating agreement further provides that PTF LLC is to be financed entirely by loans from its members bearing interest at 14% per annum. The third parties are required to contribute only 5% of this debt financing. Presently, the members of PTF LLC have contributed the full investment amount of $50 million provided for in the operating agreement.

As of September 7, 2018, PTF LLC owes approximately $55,000,000 to CURLF, including interest. This loan needs to be repaid before the third party owners of PTF LLC receive any distributions from PTF LLC; therefore, CURLF will be able to use its Florida operations as a source of cash to fund operations in other states for up to $55 million as its loan is paid down. Through December 31, 2017, CURLF recorded revenue of $2.704 million and a net loss of $9.659 million from its Florida operations.

The net result of the above complex ownership structure is that CURLF only owns 75% of the vertically integrated, licensed Florida medical marijuana company formerly known as Modern Health Concepts. For its ownership, CURLF has loaned $55 million and issued 3,417,379 SUB shares. The owners of Costa Nursery Farms were paid $53 million in cash and given stock now worth $25.6 million.

Who Owns Curaleaf?

In the process of going public CURLF issued two classes of stock: Multiple Voting Shares, MVS, and Subordinate Voting Shares ("SUB"). Each share of MVS carried 15 votes, while SUB shares only had one vote. The super-voting power of MVS shares expires on October 29, 2021. Each MVS share is convertible into one Sub share and must be converted. The owner of record for all 122,170,705 MVS is Gociter Holdings Ltd, whose beneficial owner is Boris Jordan, Executive Chairman of Curaleaf Holdings. Jordan is also the beneficial owner of 50% of the 5,611,335 SUB shares held by Bellmawr Investors LLC; all 12,547,032 SUB shares held by PT Share Participation 1 LLC; and, 1,830,320 SUB shares held by MedTech International Grour LLC.

Interestingly, Jordan is the founder of The Sputnik Group whose mission is to identify and execute investment opportunities requiring a hands-on approach. In the early 1990s, he was head of Credit Suisse First Boston's Moscow office and was instrumental in their capturing 60% of Russia's securities market. A fellow Russian, Andrei Blokh, who once headed Unimilk, one of Russia's largest milk companies, is the second largest shareholder in Curaleaf Holding through his ownership of 127,173,634 shares. Jordan and Blokh together own or control about 269.3 million shares of Curaleaf Holdings, representing about 58.9% of the 457.4 million shares issued. On a fully diluted basis, there are about 508 million shares outstanding.

Lock-Up

At the time of the IPO, SUB shares were distributed to all former PalliaTech and Lead Ventures Inc. shareholders, and also to Arizona Convertible Note holders and to minority interests in states where buyouts were triggered. Directors, officers and significant shareholders holding more than 10% of the issued and outstanding equity securities entered into lock-up agreements pursuant to which such parties agreed not to sell any SUB shares (or announce any intention to do so) for a period of 180 days from the date of the RTO. The lock-up is therefore scheduled to expire on April 29, 2019.

Like most Canadian cannabis RTOs the number of SUB shares issued in the IPO (34,934,497) was a small fraction (less than 10%) of the total shares outstanding. The average daily trading volume of Curaleaf is about 190,000 on the OTC and 600,000 on the CSE.

Share Buyback Announcement

Since trading began on the OTC, CURLF has traded as high as $8.06 and as low as $3.88. It has never traded as high as its IPO price. Perhaps that is the reason that Curaleaf announced on December 5, 2018, a buyback of up to $50 million SUB shares whenever it believed such purchases would be in the best interest of its shareholders. Clearly, the stock has been under considerable pressure from sellers who bought in the IPO, and all those anxious sellers need to disappear for the stock to break through the IPO price of C$11.45.

Financial Results

The financials of Curaleaf on September 30, 2018, which was one month before it went public were wanting. Its balance sheet showed shareholders' equity of $53.1 million, notes payable of $82.5 million, and intangibles and goodwill of $86.9 million. On a positive note, Curaleaf did have $48.1 million in cash.

The addition of an estimated $380 million in net proceeds from its IPO a month later quickly breathed life into the Curaleaf balance sheet and equity position. On November 26th Curaleaf reported it had approximately $320 million in cash after paying an aggregate of $65 million for minority buyouts in Florida and Connecticut of $25 million and $40 million, respectively. The fact is that the IPO gave Curaleaf a war chest to be used to expand its footprint in the United States.

Curaleaf reported operating losses of $6.8 million for the three months and $16.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Both losses were larger than they experienced for the comparable periods in 2017.

Outlook

Curaleaf estimates full year 2019 revenue of $400 million enterprise-wide including revenue generated by the non-profits, and free cash flow of $100 million. It expects to have 67 retail stores operating by the end of 2019.

If Curaleaf management reaches its 2019 financial objectives, it will stand out as a rarity among its cannabis MSO peers and richly deserve congratulations. In fact, upon Curaleaf achieving its objectives it would be more than appropriate for shareholders to pour themselves some vodka and toast Curaleaf management with a hearty "na zdorovje!"

Disclosure: I am/we are long TCNNF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.