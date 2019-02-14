Let Brookfield Renewable Put More Green In Your Pocket

I am a buy and hold investor; when I invest in a company, I am typically looking for companies that I can own for a lifetime. I want companies that are stable, produce growing cash flows, and are in wide moat industries that I am confident will not be easily replaced. When I built my portfolio, there were a number of considerations that I took into account, most important to me was the long-term sustainability of my investments. As a patient person, I invested in Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) because they checked all of my boxes. Let's take a deeper look to see if they check yours.

Company Overview

BEP Investor Presentation

Brookfield Renewable Partners is a part of Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) and is considered one of the largest pure play renewable businesses in the world. Started in 2013, as a spin-off of their parent company, BEP owns and operates 879 power generating facilities globally. These facilities are divided primarily into hydroelectric, wind and solar operations although the company also has operations including pumped storage, battery storage, and biomass. The key being their operations create clean, renewable energy that should be prioritized by governments and people around the world.

As deep moat businesses go, it does not get much deeper than this. BEP has 76% of its generation capacity coming from hydroelectric power located on 82 river systems around the world. Hydroelectricity is the gold standard for energy production because it can be switched on and off as needed 24 hours per day, once installed it has minimal environmental impact and the nature of the assets mean that they can operate for more than 100 years without the need for major capital investment to keep them functioning. The other thing to consider is that there are only so many river systems that lend themselves to hydro production and most of the great rivers have already been utilized. This means there is a scarcity of the resource attaching premium valuations to those already in place. That also means that there will not be many additional hydro dams installed, especially in developed areas like North America and Europe where the rights of the few seem to take priority over the greater good that drove these projects in the past.

Through the acquisition of TerraForm Companies in 2017, Brookfield also expanded their footprint into wind and solar. This acquisition also allowed the company to expand their presence geographically into Europe and Asian markets adding to their global diversification, an important component in their future growth strategy.

BEP Investor Presentation

Building on uncertainty

Most companies look at uncertainty as a negative, but Brookfield looks at uncertainty from an opportunistic standpoint. Brookfield Renewable is a value investor and as such is always looking for new opportunities to acquire assets at deep discounts to their replacement value. This can be seen in 3 transformative purchases that they have made, Bord Gais in 2014, Isagen in 2016, and TerraForm Companies in 2017. All three of these purchases have resulted in returns of between 18-20%.

These acquisitions were all considered distressed assets caught up in unique situations. In each of these acquisitions, BEP was able to flex its considerable corporate might to close deals that very few companies could. In the case of Bord Gais, the wind farm assets were purchased from the Irish government as part of a mandated restructuring made by the European Union connected to a government bailout. With Isagen, BEP was able to purchase the assets from the Colombian government in a multi-year process that found the government selling off quality assets in exchange for needed capital to fund additional infrastructure improvements within the country. With TerraForm, BEP was able to secure more quality assets as part of the bankruptcy procedures initiated against Sun Edison.

In all three situations, BEP, through the support of its parent company, Brookfield Asset Management, was able to opportunistically acquire these companies at preferred pricing and in each case was able to drive above expected returns, benefiting BEP and their shareholders. Also important was that each of these companies brought significant capital projects with them that when complete will provide important visibility going forward.

2018 was an okay year

Since 2014, BEP has been able to deliver total combined returns to shareholders of approximately 15% which by any metric is great. 2018 saw that drop to 14% as the share price stalled which is a disappointment to shareholders who are used to steady gains. With the share price lagging in 2018, the company chose to repurchase 2 million units, mostly in the fourth quarter, at an average price of $27 per share enhancing shareholder value. On their fourth quarter conference call, the company also announced a 5% increase to the dividend rate which is currently yielding close to 7%. Despite the drop in share price in 2018, the company has still been able to deliver on their targeted 12-15% total return to shareholders over the past 5 years.

BEP Investor Presentation

2018 also saw the company standing pat with no major acquisitions during the year, rather choosing to raise significant capital in order to better position themselves for future opportunities when they exist. On the call, CEO Sachin Shah restated the companies approach to acquisitions choosing patience while waiting for the right opportunities to present themselves. The company was able to raise additional capital by recycling some of its mature assets selling operations that yield single-digit returns in order to re-position into higher yielding opportunities. In addition to building their capital base, they were also focusing on operations by improving efficiencies.

During the year, the company was able to increase their FFO by 16% focusing on improving the efficiencies of their existing operations, particularly those acquired in the TerraForm transaction. By stabilizing these assets, the company was able to renegotiate existing loan obligations extending maturities out beyond 2023. These actions had positive impacts to the bottom line by allowing the company to take advantage of the current low interest rate environment but also providing cost certainty should rates continue to rise in the short to medium term as expected.

The company was also able to extend out their Purchase Power Agreements in Columbia and Brazil allowing them to take advantage of improved pricing but also creating greater certainty for revenues going forward. This certainty then allowed the company to renegotiate preferred rates on debt outstanding with existing lenders who prefer the clarity long-term PPA's provide. Brookfield also has done a good job hedging their foreign currency exposure during the year providing more cost certainty.

2018 was also a good year in terms of the company being able to bring down their payout ratio to a more manageable 95% of FFO from a peak that exceeded 120% in previous years. This was achieved through a combination of factors including improved efficiencies, increased FFO, and share repurchases. Also worth noting is that FFO does not include asset sales which are an important component of the Brookfield business model and is often overlooked.

With $2 billion of current liquidity, the company also finds itself in a good position to fund future growth from internally generated cash flows without the need to issue additional equity. This has been an issue for shareholders in the past as increasing share count has been a drag on share valuation as Brookfield has looked to raise additional capital to fund previous acquisitions.

Balancing the security of western markets with the growth potential of emerging economies

On the most recent call, a number of issues were discussed highlighting the global reach of their business. There are advantages to owning hydro assets in North America as they provide transparent and steady income flows through PPAs that generally extend for decades. The quality of their customer base is generally investment-grade including government, utilities, and large industrial users. For this reason, these assets attract premium valuations among institutional investors seeking steady cash flows to meet their payout needs.

The drawback is that these assets have to compete with the currently low rates for electricity being driven by record low natural gas prices which benefit gas-fired electricity production. This is particularly evident in the US Northeast where Brookfield operates many of its facilities in one of the most productive shale gas regions in the world. The result is single digit returns for many of these operations which does not support their goal of being able to generate 12-15% returns for shareholders.

BEP Investor Presentation

The alternative is to invest in faster-growing Emerging Markets like Latin America and Asia where higher double-digit returns are possible. Returns also differ by technology with hydro producing lower returns when compared to wind and solar. The challenge associated with Emerging Markets is that you are dealing with currency fluctuations, political and economic uncertainties as well as the lack of experience when dealing with new foreign markets. For Brookfield, this creates an opportunity because many traditional institutional investors lack the confidence or experience to take on these challenges.

Within Emerging Markets, there also exists a tremendous need for capital as governments are often stretched financially and are increasingly relying on private investment to complete needed infrastructure development. With the backing of BAM, there are very few opportunities Brookfield cannot entertain giving them an advantage over many of their competitors. This was the case with Isagen in 2016 and the same opportunities may be playing out today in India.

On their conference call, Sachin Shah said that when the company first started looking at India a few years back they were hesitant because of the high valuations that they were seeing. Being the patient investors that they are things have begun to change and within the last 6 months, opportunities are beginning to present themselves as capital begins to dry up in the region. This would be a great opportunity for Brookfield as India battles with China to convert the massive potential of Southeast Asia into economic prosperity. Brookfield also continues to dip their toes into China as well through a joint venture with GLP. 35 MW are coming online this year but due to uncertainty in the political environment, BEP is choosing to slow things down and take a longer steady approach.

Looking ahead

In the last 5 years, BEP has doubled the size of their Hydro business, tripled their wind assets in 2018 alone and added significantly to their solar business as well. This diversification has meant that they are less concerned with individual weather patterns allowing for greater consistency in terms of revenue streams. I see this movement towards an expanding global business continuing to play out.

High valuations in North America have created opportunities to recycle capital as evidenced by the group of Canadian Hydro assets that BEP has packaged for sale and continues to advance. This capital will be reinvested into higher yielding opportunities around the globe. There are other opportunities in Spain as well as pockets of the US market where capital constraints are creating opportunities for Brookfield to participate through MA activity. They also continue to advance development opportunities including new hydro construction in Brazil, additional projects in Columbia and Europe as well.

Of concern, however, is a changing commitment to carbon emission reduction being led by the current US administration and their pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord. This denier mentality is being adopted in other countries as well where green energy incentives are drying up stagnating new development. Where wind and solar were being widely promoted to replace traditional coal-fired generation a few years ago, now cleaner burning natural gas is increasingly being adopted for baseload generation. Also of concern is the inability to attract the premium pricing that was hoped for in areas like the Northeast US as gas keeps hydro rates low.

That said, things can change quickly and the next election cycle could create tremendous opportunity for a company like Brookfield. I also like Brookfield as a hedge against a potential slowdown in the economy. With their long term revenue generators in place, they are less likely to be impacted by an economic downturn. For that reason I believe Brookfield Renewable is a good investment to hold and their willingness to act on the uncertainty of today should create greater returns tomorrow making BEP an ideal investment for the long term investor as well. In the meantime, I have no problems spending the 7% yield that makes its way into my bank account every 3 months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BEP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.