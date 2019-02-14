Why Tesla's Model 3 Price Cuts Aren't About Demand

The first time around, the market panicked; the most recent cut caused far less movement, with Tesla linking it to a reduction in costs from ending a referral program.

Since the beginning of the New Year, Tesla has cut the price of the Model 3 twice, for a total of $3,100.

Much has been made of Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) price cuts and the decline in the federal income tax credit for its vehicles. Logically, December 31st represented a key deadline for would-be buyers; the credit reduction functions as a price increase. And, behavioral psychology would suggest that people's natural tendency toward loss aversion would make the $3,750 price increase more painful than basic demand elasticity would imply.

The most popular bearish thesis on shorting Tesla, now that arguments around production volume, below-average quality, and consumer satisfaction have largely fizzled out, is that margins for Q3 of 2018 would be artificially high and that the long run state of the Model 3 would be significantly less profitable, eventually necessitating a bankruptcy (Q4 2018 was expected to be the beginning of the end, with the Mid Range variant diluting margins). And on paper, it is a very sound argument, as the mix of high-priced, long-range Model 3s (as well as AWD and performance variants) in Q3 was inarguably higher than it would be in subsequent quarters (read: 100%).

With this view in mind, Tesla cutting prices to combat soft demand would only strengthen the bearish argument. Lower margin + lower volume = faster decline. But, ironically, it is another common (and typically fair) bearish criticism that at least partially invalidates this thesis: Tesla has historically been well below average in its ability to cost-effectively manufacture cars. Consequently, despite nearly 40% of the Q4 deliveries being the Mid Range variant (and a higher portion of these foregoing the purchase of premium colors and Autopilot), Tesla's Model 3 gross margin remained stable at over 20%, driven by the fact that labor hours per vehicle fell by roughly 20% from Q3. It's still true the mix will move to lower priced variants in the future, but as estimated by Sandy Munro previously, there still may be plenty of cost savings to be had for Tesla just by moving to industry standard costs. In other words, it's an unacceptably simplistic approach to use Tesla's current costs (and margins) as their long-term future costs (and margins).

With the Q4 Model 3 gross margins now a known quantity, we can explore whether cutting price to stimulate demand is a plausible argument.

Determining the mix

Using sample data from the Teslike Model 3 Survey, we can estimate the mix of cars delivered in Q4. Data from Q4 estimates the mix of LR, LR AWD, MR, and Performance at 14%, 43%, 33%, and 10%, respectively (the previous quarter, with no MR, was estimated at 41%, 40%, and 19%, respectively; as expected, Q4 was a lower-priced mixed than Q3). While quite large for a survey (>4K responses to date), one potential problem with this data source is a possible response bias from more involved Tesla consumers (who may skew more dedicated and thus interested in a different mix than the entire purchasing population). To alleviate this concern, I used NHTSA VIN registration data (via Model3Vins.com), which shows a 52%/48% split between RWD and AWD for vehicles registered September to December, (as opposed to a 46%/54% split of vehicles delivered in Q4 from the survey). The proportion of LR, LR AWD, MR, and performance vehicles was then recalculated to fit within the NHTSA data. With the bias accounted for, I added data on the percent of cars with Autopilot/full self-driving to determine the detailed mix for Q4, shown below:

(Note: vehicle purchases, including FSD, are included in the Autopilot categories. While FSD does impact the sale price, it does not currently affect revenue, as it is currently unearned revenue and does not appear on the income statement until the self-driving product is delivered.)

Accounting for other drivers of price variation

Using the same Teslike data, we can estimate the proportion of M3s with upgraded wheels at 25% of non-performance vehicles (interestingly, this particular attribute was stable across lower and higher-priced variants, and was stable from Q2 to Q4 in 2018).

Color selection was stable over quarters and largely similar across variant levels as well, with the Mid Range being a notable exception (and thus impacting the mix in Q4):

Essentially, the Mid Range population increased the proportion of black vehicles (no extra charge) at the expense of the red versions, which makes sense given that red is the most expensive color ($2,500). The differences in other colors among the variants were not statistically significant.

Determining the average sale price

With the above information, we can calculate the Q4 average sale price (ASP) by variant:

Variant Q4 Price Q4 Mix % AP % FSD % non-black % 19in wheels ASP by variant Model 3 LR $49,000 16% 59% 7% 85% 25% $54,200 Model 3 LR AWD $53,000 37% 50% 17% 90% 25% $58,578 Model 3 MR $46,000 38% 53% 2% 65% 25% $50,197 Model 3 Performance $64,000 9% 58% 28% 90% 0 $70,458

The color (and wheel) trends held stable over successive quarters, which means these trends can reasonably be expected to continue in the near term. Selection of AP on the non Mid Range variants did decline slightly from Q2 and Q3 to Q4, falling from ~81% (+/-~2% at 95% confidence interval) to 70% (+/- 4% at 95% CI). This will be a key dimension to continue monitoring when assessing ASP in the future, as a continued high uptake on Autopilot for new purchases will be crucial for Tesla's profit margins.

For Q4, the weighted ASP, excluding delivery, was approximately $55.8K (approximately $57K with delivery, though with 10% of the buyers still selecting FSD, ~$300 of the average price would not yet be recognizable as revenue for the quarter).

Building up the costs

To estimate the margin for each variant, we'd need to know the cost of manufacturing the base model and then could make assumptions about the incremental cost added for each higher-spec variant. As it happens, Elon Musk sent an internal memo to employees at the end of November in which he revealed that, at that time, the base Model 3 would cost approximately $38K to manufacture. Since this is near midway through the quarter, it can be taken as a reasonable average of the cost of manufacturing the base variant across Q4 (since as we saw earlier, the cost of manufacturing a Model 3 is a moving target).

Aside from the aesthetic options, the points of differentiation for the variants are Autopilot, AWD, premium interior package, the performance package, and the battery size (Mid or Long Range). Musk had previously claimed that Tesla would push the cost per KWh at the cell level below $100 by the end of the year. Typically, the cost to manufacture (i.e., the cost at the assembled level, rather than the cell level) adds another 30%, which would give us a cost of $130/KWh at the pack level. Elon Musk has a history of being a bit too optimistic, so I've instead modeled the cost at $140/KWh. This would place it at a ~20% advantage vs the 2018 industry average (a reasonable delta for a large scale leading manufacturer, as the industry average is pulled up by low efficiency, high cost producers that sell into the small consumer electronics market). I've modeled the cost of the 2nd motor at $2K per, at the high end of some external estimates.

As for the premium interior package and the performance package, these are extremely high margin add-ons (the primary difference between AWD and the performance variant is suspected to be a software limit on power from the 2nd motor; keep in mind that the Tesla Roadster, with three Model 3 motors, will be able to do 0-60 in < 2 seconds, which suggests the Model 3 AWD's two motors should be able to do far better than the listed 4.5 second 0-60 time). Autopilot is the easiest to estimate, since the hardware is included on every car and simply a matter of enabling the software (100% gross margin). This gives us the following table for incremental price, cost, and gross margin:

Incremental items Price increase Incremental cost estimate Incremental margin Autopilot (AP) $5,000 $0 100% AWD $4,000 $2,000 50% Premium interior $3,900 $1,500 62% Mid Range battery (10 KWh more than SR) $4,000 $1,400 65% Long Range (13 KWh more than MR) $3,000 $1,820 39% Performance package $11,000 $2,000 82%

I've bolded the prices for premium interior and the Mid Range battery because they are at this point guesses. With the original pricing of the Model 3, the premium interior was listed as a $5K upgrade, and the Long Range battery was listed as a $9K upgrade. After $3,100 in price cuts, the delta has shrunk from $14K to $10.9K. Assuming that there is still a $3K price difference between the Mid and Long Range RWD (currently not available for sale in the US), that means we have to split the remaining $7,900 in price increases between the interior and the battery. The split that I used keeps their incremental margin approximately equal.

Putting it all together

With pricing, cost, and mix estimates for all variants in the quarter, we can finally build up everything to test if it yields the correct (i.e., 20% gross) margin that Tesla actually achieved. Focusing just on cars with black paint and basic wheels, we have the following table:

Old price Jan. price Feb. price Nov. 2018 cost estimate Q4 gross margin MR-Premium $46,000 $44,000 $42,900 $40,800 11.3% MR-AP-Premium $51,000 $49,000 $47,900 $40,800 20.0% LR-Premium $49,000 $47,000 $45,900 $42,620 13.0% LR-AP-Premium $54,000 $52,000 $50,900 $42,620 21.1% LR-AWD-Premium $53,000 $51,000 $49,900 $44,620 15.8% LR-AWD-AP-Premium $58,000 $56,000 $54,900 $44,000 24.1% LR-Performance $64,000 $62,000 $60,900 $46,000 28.1% LR-Performance-AP $69,000 $67,000 $65,900 $46,000 33.3%

Multiplying all of these figures by the 2018 Q4 volume estimates (and accounting for incremental gross profit from paint and wheels), we're left with an estimate of 20.4% weighted gross margin for all Model 3 variants for the quarter. So, while the model may be off by a couple percent in mix or cost estimates in some places, on the whole, these margin estimates proved to be quite close to the actual figures.

Back to the price cuts

So, we've validated our gross margin estimates by variant using a variety of 3rd party data sources, the 8-K statement of the Model 3's overall margin, and several bottom-up assumptions, which means now we can look at the impact of the price cuts on gross margin, assuming costs are held stable from Q4. I've included price and cost estimates for the yet-to-be-released standard range and non-premium Model 3 options:

Old price Jan. price Feb. price Nov. 2018 Cost estimate Old gross margin Jan. gross margin at Nov. costs Feb. gross margin at Nov. costs SR-Base $35,000 $35,000 $38,000 -8.6% -8.6% SR-AP $40,000 $40,000 $38,000 5.0% 5.0% SR-Premium $40,000 $38,900 $39,500 1.3% -1.5% SR-AP-Premium $45,000 $44,000 $39,400 12.4% 10.5% MR-Base $40,000 $38,900 $39,400 1.5% -1.3% MR-Premium $46,000 $44,000 $42,900 $40,800 11.3% 7.3% 4.9% MR-AP-Premium $51,000 $49,000 $47,900 $40,800 20.0% 16.7% 14.8% LR-Premium $49,000 $47,000 $45,900 $42,620 13.0% 9.3% 7.1% LR-AP-Premium $54,000 $52,000 $50,900 $42,620 21.1% 18.0% 16.3% LR-AWD-Premium $53,000 $51,000 $49,900 $44,620 15.8% 12.5% 10.6% LR-AWD-AP-Premium $58,000 $56,000 $54,900 $44,000 24.1% 21.4% 19.9% LR-Performance $64,000 $62,000 $60,900 $46,000 28.1% 25.8% 24.5% LR-Performance-AP $69,000 $67,000 $65,900 $46,000 33.3% 31.3% 30.2%

There are a few things to note about this table. First, even at the November cost to manufacture and the February prices, so long as Tesla can sell the car with Autopilot, they're not under water (and if your lowest margin variant possible were the 10.5% GM on a standard range, premium interior Model 3 with AP, you're not in particularly bad a shape). Obviously, the unreleased versions are not attractive sales without Autopilot included (with none of them profitable at even a gross level after the February price cut). But what's really important to note is the impact on the price cuts to gross margin for the Mid Range options currently available: the Mid Range with premium interior saw its margins collapse from 11.3% to 4.9% as a result of the price cut.

Whenever a business makes a pricing decision, one of the first things it needs to consider is the profit break-even ratio (or quantity): following a price increase or decrease, how many units do I need to sell at the new price to earn the same amount of gross profit as before? If, after a price cut, I reduce my margin by half, for example, I need to sell twice as many units to make the same profit. Here are the break-even ratios following the price cuts for the current Model 3 variants:

Old gross margin Jan. gross margin at Nov. costs Feb. gross margin at Nov. costs Gross profit break-even ratios (Jan. vs. Nov.) Gross profit break-even ratios (Feb. vs. Nov.) MR-Premium 11.3% 7.3% 4.9% 55% 131% MR-AP-Premium 20.0% 16.7% 14.8% 20% 35% LR-Premium 13.0% 9.3% 7.1% 40% 82% LR-AP-Premium 21.1% 18.0% 16.3% 17% 30% LR-AWD-Premium 15.8% 12.5% 10.6% 26% 49% LR-AWD-AP-Premium 24.1% 21.4% 19.9% 13% 22% LR-Performance 28.1% 25.8% 24.5% 9% 15% LR-Performance-AP 33.3% 31.3% 30.2% 6% 10%

Gross profit break-even ratios (Jan. vs. Nov.) Gross profit break-even ratios (Feb. vs. Nov.) % change in price in Jan. % change in price in Feb. Implied anticipated elasticity (Jan.) Implied anticipated elasticity (Feb.) MR-Premium 55% 131% 4.3% 2.5% 12.5 21.9 MR-AP-Premium 20% 35% 3.9% 2.2% 4.9 8.6 LR-Premium 40% 82% 4.1% 2.3% 9.5 16.8 LR-AP-Premium 17% 30% 3.7% 2.1% 4.5 7.9 LR-AWD-Premium 26% 49% 3.8% 2.2% 6.9 12.1 LR-AWD-AP-Premium 13% 22% 3.4% 2.0% 3.6 6.4 LR-Performance 9% 15% 3.1% 1.8% 2.8 5.0 LR-Performance-AP 6% 10% 2.9% 1.6% 2.2 3.8

The implied elasticities for all but the highest-spec variants are... unrealistic. Focusing on the Mid Range with no Autopilot (17% of all Model 3 sales in Q4), no one in his right mind could possibly expect a 1% decrease in price to yield a 22% increase in sales. Yet that is exactly what would have to happen if the price cuts for Tesla were to preserve (rather than lower) profit in the short term. Putting this another way, even if Tesla were to see demand for the Mid Range fall 50% without a price change, they still would be better off holding the previous price than cutting it and needing a 130% bump in sales.

So, regarding the decision to lower prices, we're left with one of two conclusions:

1) either Tesla, a large corporation with tens of billions of dollars of market capitalization on the line, failed to do a fairly basic analysis that takes one person a single afternoon to complete (and erroneously believes these price cuts will boost profit, as bears have contended), or

2) They do not anticipate to have such margin compression and are instead are implementing these decisions to do something other than stimulate profit in the short term

A more realistic reason for the price drop

We know that Tesla is "targeting" a 25% GM on Model 3s "at some point in 2019." No company that has this as a top-line goal implements price cuts as we've just seen unless they expect to (or already have) regained that margin through cost reductions. And, we know from recent history that Tesla has managed to dramatically cut costs through improved efficiency (such as a 65% reduction in labor hours from Q2 to Q4 of 2018) and volume (with Tesla at one point losing on the order of $8K per Model 3 sold in Q1).

Of course, that Tesla would have the ability to cut prices due to cost reductions is not the same thing as them having a good reason to do so. Since we've firmly established that for all but perhaps the very most expensive variant the added volume needed would be unrealistic, why not just hang on to the incremental margin?

The answer most likely lies in the unreleased versions of the Model 3. As noted earlier, Tesla's $3,100 price cuts thus far have compressed the difference between the Long Range, premium version and the bare bones entry-level version from $14K to $10.9K. And just as important is the distance between the premium Mid Range and the base product ($7.9K). Tesla is facing a balancing act: the more of a premium they charge for this model, the more money they make on an individual car, but the less justifiable the extra money spent becomes for more and more people. Regardless of how elastic demand may be for a general product, it is almost always more elastic among options within that product category. And when there are different versions of a product by the same manufacturer, that is where (cross-price) elasticity is at its highest. The closest point of reference for a particular Model 3 variant is, naturally, a different Model 3 variant.

As Tesla moves closer and closer to the release of the standard range and non-premium trim options, I suspect they are working to re-balance the product portfolio prices to limit the amount of volume that ultimately is sold in the bare-bones version. If my cost estimates are approximately accurate for the batteries and premium trim, Tesla could lower prices another $1K for each option and still keep the incremental margin highly accretive vs. the base model. Hypothetically, if (and this is still a significant "if") Tesla were ever able to manufacture the base model at a 5% gross margin, they would be in such a position that they would only need a customer to choose one of either premium interior or Mid Range (both reduced to $3K premiums each vs. their current $4K added cost for each) plus Autopilot to earn a gross margin of 19% on that unit (excluding other options such as paint).

It is unrealistic to expect the majority of Tesla's Model 3 customers to buy the absolute cheapest option available (how many cars do you think other manufacturers actually sell for their "starting as low as" hook rather than the "well equipped at" price?). But the higher the incremental cost required for the Mid Range (or Long Range) or premium interior, the tougher Tesla makes it for customers to make the jump to a higher-spec option. Adjusting the prices now (when domestic volume is low following the biggest reduction in the tax credit and 80%+ of production is geared toward international markets) makes the most sense because it leaves the fewest customers feeling betrayed by a price cut after their recent purchase. If Tesla is intelligent in setting their pricing, the very bare minimum model will be a rare sight; not because Tesla makes it impossible to get, but instead because customers will find the options that are 10 or 20%more expensive to be a "better value." Longer term, we might see Tesla move to a "good-better-best" pricing strategy, setting up the middle-of-the-road option(s) as the best value.

Summary

In this article, we explored the thesis that Tesla's price cuts are motivated to prop up profit in the face of flagging demand. To test this assertion, we determined the Q4 mix, the cost for each variant, and the margin for each variant. Using break-even profitability ratios and elasticity calculations, we determined that it would be virtually impossible to maintain (never mind increase) profitability through price cuts, given Tesla's current margins. Finally, we discussed the role of portfolio pricing as a more likely reason for the price reductions. The long-term objective of these pricing adjustments would be to reduce the relative attractiveness of the entry-level Model 3 relative to higher priced, higher margin options.

In sum, investors would be mistaken to interpret across-the-board price cuts as a measure of demand, as they are more likely simply a matter of managing portfolio pricing.

