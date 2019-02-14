Plains All-American Pipeline: Solid Q4 Results Due To Permian Production

On Tuesday, February 5, 2019, pipeline and midstream master limited partnership Plains All-American Pipeline (PAA) announced its fourth quarter 2018 earnings results. At first glance, these results were mixed as the company beat the expectations of analysts on its bottom-line earnings but failed to meet their expectations on the top-line. However, a closer look at the earnings report shows that Plains All-American performed quite well during the quarter, which is something that we are likely to see across the midstream space as the operating environment for these companies is quite good right now.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Plains All-American Pipeline's fourth quarter 2018 earnings report:

Plains All-American Pipeline reported total revenues of $8.786 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018. This represents a 15.53% increase over the $7.605 billion that the company brought in during the fourth quarter of 2017.

The company had an operating income of $1.315 billion in the quarter. This represents a dramatic increase over the $261 million that the company had in the year-ago quarter.

Plains All-American Pipeline transported an average of 5.889 million barrels of product per day during the most recent quarter, which compares quite favorably to the 5.186 million barrel per day average that it had during the year-ago quarter.

The company reported an adjusted EBITDA of $949 million during the quarter, which represents a 50.40% increase over the $631 million that the company had during the year-ago quarter.

Plains All-American Pipeline reported a net income of $1.117 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018. This compares quite favorably to the $191 million that the company had during the fourth quarter of 2017.

It seems likely that the first thing that anyone reviewing these results is likely to notice is that essentially every measure of financial performance improved in the year-over-year period. One of the most significant reasons for this is that the volume of resources that Plains All-American either processed or transported during the quarter was higher than in the year-ago one:

Unit Q4 2018 Q4 2017 Transportation 5,889 Mbbls/day 5,186 Mbbls/day Facilities 124 MMbbls/month 130 MMbbls/month Supply and Logistics 1,309 Mbbls/day 1,219 Mbbls/day

The reason why the increase in volumes had a positive effect on Plains All-American's financial performance is because of the business model that the company uses. Essentially, the firm charges a fee for each unit of product moving through the network. Thus, as the quantity of product moving through its network increases, the amount of money coming into the firm increases. All else being equal, this allows more cash to migrate down to the bottom-line.

As we can see above, the company's transportation unit handles the highest volumes. This unit is also responsible for the largest portion of the company's adjusted EBITDA, at $1.508 billion in the fourth quarter:

As we can see above, the transportation segment's adjusted EBITDA increased by approximately 17% compared to the prior year quarter. The biggest reason for this came from growing volumes in the Permian. As I have discussed in several previous articles, the Permian basin in west Texas has been at the heart of the energy boom in North America and has grown its production of both oil and natural gas at a very rapid rate over the past year or two:

Source: Energy Information Administration

Naturally, the companies producing these resources need to get them to the market in order to sell them and this is where midstream companies like Plains All-American come in. As production is higher, it makes sense that the volume of products moving through midstream companies' infrastructure would increase and this is exactly what we see here.

One other thing to note in the charts above is that production of both oil and natural gas in the Permian continues to grow despite the near 40% decline in oil prices that we saw during the fourth quarter. With that said though, production growth has certainly slowed down. This could have a positive effect on midstream companies like Plains All-American should it continue as this would mean even further growth in the volumes of resources moving through the company's pipeline network. As already discussed, this should result in further revenue growth.

Of course, liquids and gas pipelines only have a finite capacity of resources that they can transport. Thus, in order to truly benefit from the growth story just outlined, Plains All-American needs to add new pipeline infrastructure to its network. The company made some progress doing just that during the fourth quarter as it brought the Sunrise II pipeline, which serves the Permian basin, online. It is worth noting that the pipeline did not operate throughout the entire quarter so it did not contribute the revenues that it generates over the full quarter. This will not be the case in the first quarter 2019 as the pipeline will operate over the whole period. This could therefore prove to be a source of incremental growth in the next quarter.

As is the case with all midstream master limited partnerships, one of the major reasons to own units of Plains All-American is because of the distribution that it pays out. Admittedly, Plains All-American has a yield that is somewhat lower than its peers at only 5.04% but it is still important for us to make sure that the company can actually afford the distribution that it pays out. The easiest way to do this is to look at a metric known as distributable cash flow, which is a non-GAAP measurement that tells us the amount of cash that was generated by the company's ordinary operations that is theoretically available to be paid out to the unitholders. In the fourth quarter of 2018, Plains All-American had a distributable cash flow of $679 million after paying off its preferred investors. This amount works out to $0.94 per common unit. This is clearly more than enough to cover the $0.30 per unit distribution and still have plenty of money left over. Clearly then, Plains All-American will have no difficulty making this distribution payment.

In conclusion, Plains All-American Pipeline reported quite solid fourth quarter results all things considered. The company benefited from the continual growth of production in the Permian basin despite the relatively steep decline in oil prices and has the potential for forward growth. I will admit to being somewhat surprised that the firm did not increase its distribution, particularly considering the very high coverage but perhaps this is something that we will see in a coming quarter. All in all, these were solid results and investors should be pleased with them.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.