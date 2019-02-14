The Play Now On 2 Sports Betting Stocks: Values Real And Perceived

El Dorado Resorts and Churchill Downs are both good companies but ERI is by far the smarter buy here.

By wide agreement among sports fans and bettors, this year’s Super Bowl was not only a meh game, but an equally poor test of newly minted legal sports betting in many states. Nevada’s handle was down to $145m, attributed by sports book managers to either “Patriot fatigue” or the absence of a handful of mega-bettors who can usually be counted upon to make seven figure lay downs. New Jersey lost $4.6m on $34m in handle, probably because of heavy northeast Pats betting on short money lines and the ultra rich promotional bets Fan Duel and DraftKings offered newbies.

Nevada managed a nice 7.4% hold of $10.7m, probably due to the heavy thumbprint of southern California Rams sentiment usual in the Las Vegas Super Bowl event attendance figures. In any event what emerges from opinions we gathered from industry associates is this: Part of the decline in y/y Vegas handle was clearly attributable to the newly legal betting opportunities in other states.

This Super Bowl in a way, was a watershed event for legal sports betting in that it was the first one ever to give us a sense of the potential size and scope of the business to come as more states legalize. Our take is that by next Super Bowl, the seven current legal state group will have grown to 10 to 12, including some of the really big Kahunas out there like New York, Illinois, Michigan and Ohio.

Within 5 to 7 years we see legal sports betting in up to 17 to 20 states. Extrapolating from the sample last weekend, and early takes on the far more geographically diverse betting universe we see coming in the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, we’re comfortable the industry is looking at an eventual $15bn business within five years.

Still to come on the sports calendar this year past the NCAA tournament, is the Kentucky Derby, Indianapolis 500, Major League Baseball pre-wagering action on team and player stats, the Stanley Cup playoffs, NBA playoffs, World Series and most of the regular NFL season next fall.

We will expand our regular coverage of gaming stocks to include the sports betting sub-category for our members. This post is the first of subsequent reports on the sector that will only be available on The House Edge marketplace site.

We have looked at these two because we believe there is a dramatic value contrast between their valuations and prospects in sports betting going forward and therefore will be of interest to all SA readers.

Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN): Overvalued

First, a bit of history of our CHDN posts on SA.

As far back as 7/21/15 we said we thought that CHDN selling at $131 was overvalued because it was thinly traded with a small outstanding and had something of a mystic hold on a lot of big hedge funds. Then on 6/29/18 we wrote that at the price of $288 (3 years later) the stock was still wildly overvalued. Clearly the siloed little universe of CHDN fans impressed by its earnings kept the stock moving higher despite my own and others take that it was overbought. It’s trajectory to be fair, was a reflection of solid earnings against a P/E distorted by its small outstanding. Its earnings included profits from the $885m acquisition of Big Fish Games, a social media gaming site bought in 2014. Their FY ’14,’15,’16 results reflect a major contribution from that segment. And lots of management ebullience on Big Fish during earnings calls those years.

While a run from $131 to $285 is a fine return from many aspects and kudos for the company, I still believe that much of the upside resulted from its thinly traded, hedge fund fandom as much as its business model.

(In the same period, our guidance of Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) was a better bet going from $69 to a high of $200, then falling back, as did the entire sector to where it sits now at $124 with a very positive forward earnings profile in our current thinking).

Our take back then: CHDN was a candidate for a split so that it could benefit from much wider investor interest. It had a good, not great, earnings story, a decent portfolio and of course, the iconic Kentucky Derby flagship track and event. This idea met with some derision from a few commenters who rebutted that companies no longer split stocks. CHDN not only split the stock 3 for one last October (issuing 2 shares for every one held) but also increased their authorized repurchase amount to $300 million.

After touting Big Fish as an integral diversification move for three years, the company suddenly surprised investors by announcing in November of 2017 it was selling that company for $990m. It was a short love affair. The rationale: CHDN said it had decided to concentrate on core assets like racing, casinos and its online race wagering site, TwinSpires.

Fair enough. Good for them, pocketing a $105m pre-tax profit on the Big Fish sale to Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. (ASX:ALL) (OTCPK:ARLUF), the Australian gaming machine giant. Sources out of Seattle, where Big Fish was based, told us there was something of a clash of corporate cultures as the real reason for the sale. CHDN had suddenly grown impatience with a slightly downward trending average daily user number for Big Fish sites. Whatever the rationale, Churchill’s sudden about face on social gaming lends credence to our view that this very good company is also kind of insular.

It is a superb steward of the iconic Kentucky Derby event, which stands as one of the very few sporting events, like the Super Bowl, that commands attention beyond its core fan base. But it’s still a single event around which is built a blend of live attendance, gambling, TV revenues and merchandising. Otherwise the similarities fade. The Derby drew $156m in bets last year vs. an estimated $6bn for the Super Bowl, which according to the American Gaming Association, was what was bet on this year’s game, nearly 85% of which was illegal.

The 2018 TV audiences were also a stark contrast with the Derby posting 17.9m viewers, 9% down from the prior year. The Super Bowl this year also took a dive for the first time to just under 99m viewers, an audience still nearly five times bigger than the Kentucky Derby.

The Derby handled $196m in bets on and off track including $23 million from its own TwinSpires online betting platform.

Our point here: These two iconic events, peerless in the execution by their owners, generate a lot more heat than light. For the NFL’s estimated $14bn total revenue base the Super Bowl is just one revenue line among dozens of others. For CHDN, the Derby gets pointed to with pride as one of the three core segments of the entire business whose total revenue will run just over $1bn this year. Add to that its TwinSpires website and its 9 casinos and my question here is this:

Even post split, at writing at $91 a share, why does CHDN still command such a premium over what for big time gaming, is still a very small business? And at the same time, you can buy El Dorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) for about half the price.

CHDN’s market cap is $3.66bn at writing. At $91 it’s a hefty price for a good, but small asset base.

Here’s the sector split in CHDN revenues to Q3 his year:

6 racetracks including the flagship $243m

TwinSPIRES online platform 228m

8 casinos 301m

Total revenues: $777m through Q3, expected to be a tad under $1bn for the year, all segments showing nice EBITDA growth. It’s a good business, but hardly a great one, deserving of the premium the market awards to its results.

The key takeaway here is this: The live racetrack business is demographically challenged. It is a fan base that is old and rapidly shrinking, not being replaced by a younger fan and betting public. Best prospects: Flat to modest performance at best. Literally a slowly dying business. Its best prospects are legalized sports books at their racinos and casinos linked to their TwinSpires betting platform. It operates tracks in 6 states in which one has sports betting now (Mississippi) and another where legislation is pending. Ohio.

The casino business comprises 8 properties in 7 states, mostly of mid to small size, turning in decent numbers. Its casinos are in Mississippi, Florida (one racino), Ohio (racino), Maine, Louisiana (racino).

Casino companies with good footprints in Macau, or on the Vegas Strip. Or do well in a smartly managed portfolio in the US regional gaming space. Otherwise you are at best, which is what CHDN is, a nice, limited regional player.

TwinSpires unit:

Producing roughly 40% of CHDN’s revenue, this first class horse race deposit betting wagering site is the star attraction of the company in our view. It’s an excellent product easily expanded through its new BetAmerica site to position it for the coming expansion of sports betting beyond the seven states where it is currently legal. But comparing its potential footprint to that of ERI against the contribution it can make to the appreciation of the stock, it seems to us that ERI is a much better bet at its price.

In CHDN you are paying $91 a share for a business that 1) Has its live racing unit held hostage to fortune with a dying demographic. 2) Its TwinSpires online wagering platform will be a contender as sports betting spreads, but it is one of at least 15 companies that will be fighting for skins (platform brands) in every state that legalizes. They will get their share without question.

The real test is this: So why pay $91 a share for a stock with a smaller potential footprint in sports betting when you can buy ERI for $45?

El Dorado Resorts Inc. Price at writing $45.36

Cutting to the chase: You can buy two shares of ERI with a market cap of $3.63bn for the price of one CHDN. The idea is to question why one company commands a valuation way in excess of its business model, and another with built in growth trading at about half the price.

Shares outstanding:

CHDN : 41m

ERI: 77m

Revenues 2017 Annual

CHDN: $882M

ERI: $1.47BN

Gross Income:

CHDN: $252

ERI: $588M

As a mind experiment, we applied ERI’s’s share price at writing of $45 to CHDN’s 39m outstanding shares, thus coming up with around $115 as a theoretical share valuation for ERI had it the same number of shares outstanding. So what we suggest here is that CHDN’s share price, while partially due to fine earnings performance, is primarily a product of its silo.

In the true gold standard measure of all gaming stocks is in our view, EV/EBITDA. The disparity is slimmer:

CHDN: 14.84

ERI: 16.11

The difference partially lies in the debt load ERI has incurred during its aggressive acquisition program over the past few years fueled by debt. In September of 2017 ERI acquired Isle of Capri casinos for $23 a share, for a total of $1.7bn. Isle holders were given the option of taking ERI shares at a 1.638 ratio of EL Dorado for every Isle share tendered. ERI took on Isle’s LTD of $929m, in the transaction. That added mightily to its LTD that accounts for much of the disparity in EV/EBITDA between the two companies.

ERI: LTD: $2.916BN

CHDN: LTD $885M.

(NOTE: Churchill’s said it would earmark proceeds of up to $500m from its Big Fish sale for stock buybacks).(Below: The Kentucky Derby, iconic, but relatively small change).

Kudos to CHDN management for finally getting religion and broadening the potential investor base by the split. But the question is still pressed: Is the stock really worth even $91 on a pure business basis? Bear in mind we have always said that CHDN is a well managed company, a good allocator of a nice, but not particularly outstanding, asset base, tracking forward hoping to cash in on the PASPA decision. CHDN is indeed well positioned to benefit from a wide dispersal of legal sports betting. However is it the value path for investors to cash in on that business starting from $91 a share?

It is not. The place to lay down your bets, among others in the sector now, is on ERI. Here’s why: It has made two deals with sports betting sites that involve both a revenue split from sports books and an equity interest.

Last month it closed a deal with UK betting giant William Hill PLC (WMH.L) (OTCPK:WIMHF) (OTCPK:WIMHY) to become its primary sports wagering service provider. El Dorado got a 20% equity stake in William Hill US in addition to 13.4m ordinary shares of the UK parent. And the secret sauce of this deal is that ERI gets an option to convert to either parent company Hill shares or cash if the US entity does an IPO within the next five years.

The deal gives Hill the right to operate the sports books at 27 ERI properties in 13 states. Another key here is that one of the less reported values of legal sports betting for land- based casinos is the reality that it will drive visitation to the properties. “These guys know that in sports crazy states, big events will produce huge bumps in footfall in their casinos. Even if those sports bettors don’t make a single lay down in the casino, the potential in non-gaming revenue based on spikes in overnight stays and day tripping will be considerable,” said one casino executive in Reno.

Below: ERI’s Silver Legacy in Reno

”I know MGM’s big hulabaloo on sports betting has more to do with the potential for a non-gaming revenue shot in the arm than the average 5% can make on pure hold off handle. EL Dorado’s deal with the equity chunk makes great sense for both parties.”

ERI’s stake in Hill includes all existing businesses in the US in New Jersey, Nevada, Delaware, Iowa, Mississippi,, West Virginia, and any and all future ERI businesses. (Hill US generated adjusted operating profits of $28.5m in 2017). The two companies will share the costs of development and construction of on property sports books and tech infrastructure for online wagering.

ERI has a second sports wagering deal with another one of our online gaming favorites, The Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG). The company granted TSG the option to access second skins (additional platforms) for real money online gambling and poker operations in the US.

(Below: ERI’s recent 7 property acquisition includes the Tropicana on the Las Vegas strip)

ERI’s casino business. In its 27 properties, ERI operates over 28,000 slot machines and VLTs and 800 table games, a total of 36,000 gaming positions in properties with 12,500 rooms. By contrast, CHDN operates a total of 9,000 gaming positions thorough out its entire casino and racino system. ( In October ’18 ERI completed the acquisition of Tropicana Entertainment with 7 properties in 6 states adding to its portfolio for $1.8bn). The sports betting deals will cover the entire portfolio and any others to come. Also in the portfolio is the Grand Victoria in Elgin Illinois, acquired from MGM—which gives ERI a strategic foothold in one of the possible crown jewel states of sports betting when it legalizes.

ERI’s Q3 showed a same store 11% growth in EBITDA on top of a 16.2% gain from 2017. Adjusted EBITDA was $138m, up 12% y/y on net revenues of $5.5m, up 2.2% from 2017. Every ERI region was up double digits, except the West, which faced tough prior year comps.

But the company has produced thus far $40m in synergy savings. Improving operating margins through the entire systems is a management priority as that has been in the company’s DNA since its early days in Reno during the 19070s. “They are tight ship guys, always were,” said our executive source, an old Reno industry financial executive. “Their two strengths are customer service focus and similar margin expansion to support their accretive EBITDA goals on the places they bought. The key here is the rate of absorption of their acquisitions and keeping themselves growing in same store sales. Its not easy in the US regional markets these days. Cost discipline is the poster child for the company going way back in the day for sure. But that’s their strength”

Our takeaway

By any measure, CHDN is a sold performer in its space with some units that offer good growth and others that seem to be just holding on. It benefits from standard ratios applied to a company with a small outstanding. It is something of an emperor’s clothes syndrome stock among many of the hedge funds that own it., Hedgies appear to be highly impressed with the idea of owning a piece of the Kentucky Derby and overvaluing the company’s potential in sports betting. It’s hefty earnings are as much a reflection of its small outstanding as its earnings profile. It moves in and out of markets and businesses propelled with a banker’s, rather than a gaming operator’s mentality. There’s nothing wrong with that at all. They’ve made some very good choices.

Our only contention is this: even at the post split price we believe its forward revenue potential is nice but limited and it is not worth the premium the stock still commands.

On the other hand, ERI will continue to carve away at its debt load after its aggressive moves to grow its national network of casinos. It has made two smart deals with top sports and online betting companies to assure it will participate to a much wider degree than CHDN as sports betting expands.

At $45 now against a 52 week trading range of $29.16--$50.64 we see it has moved at the same pattern as the gaming sector in general. Since last summer, the sector took a hit, was seen as overbought and all the shares tumbled. Since then sentiment seems to be growing that the sector is indeed oversold. And aided by the potential of sports betting is beginning an upside pattern. We think investors now are still on the right side of a smart entry point with low downside risk.

Our investment strategy assigns a far greater value to management quality and vision that what is generally to be found in much stock analysis on the sector. We think in that department we have in CHDN good stewards of a small company that is effective but a bit too insular. In ERI we have a management blooded if you will, in the rough and tumble of the casino business for nearly 50 years. It is led by very savvy deal makers, customer smart operators and financially adept cost disciplinarians. I like their vision and their history.

Because of that we are putting a 1 year PT of $65 on the stock as one by one, states edge closer to moving the matrix of legal sports wagering from the current 7 states, to as many as 12 or more.

We think ERI will cross the finish line at a faster rate and at a better average speed than CHDN—at half the price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.