Blame (Or Thank) The Fed For Meteoric Wealth Inequality

If investors are patient and opportunistic, we might just get a little more help from our pals at the Fed.

The Federal Reserve catches flak from individuals in the investment community with some frequency, and not without merit. It's a leitmotif that the reigning monetary policy regime along with trillions of dollars of Quantitative Easing have exacerbated income and wealth inequality. It's worth briefly reflecting on this.

The purpose of the present article is to demonstrate the veracity of the refrain that the Fed, and central banks more broadly, have indeed compounded inequality.

Source: thehill.com

The Inequality Issue

We've all seen charts like this one:

"X" marks the spot. From vox.com

There is no consensus "optimal" income distribution percentage for various percentiles of earners. Nevertheless, severe and persistently growing inequality poses several problems. It grants those with higher incomes increased sway over government policy via political contributions and lobbying efforts. It bifurcates society into two economic populaces: the haves and the have-nots. It incites envy in the less well off. And, ultimately, it gives rise to populism.

As such, there has been much discussion and debate about what produces such high inequality.

A wide variety of plausible contributing factors have been suggested. Take, for example, assortative mating — the phenomenon that marriages tend to be between those in the same socioeconomic class and cultural background. If children of successful parents grow up and choose a spouse with similarly successful parents, and the same thing occurs with children of unsuccessful parents, over generations the successful will continue to get more successful, and the unsuccessful will remain unsuccessful.

The decline of union membership has also been suggested as a contributing factor in inequality. This is certainly a plausible suggestion for those who belong to some of the more effective unions, though an argument can be made that those workers would have been successful without organized collective bargaining.

Frank Levy offers four plausible causes for increased inequality. Family structure is one. In households where both parents and sometimes a teenager or young adult work, the number of wage-earning workers might be multiples larger than households with only one worker. More workers living under the same roof means greater income and less expenses.

Considering the correlation between single motherhood and crime, lower labor force participation, and other negative life outcomes (see Charles Murray's Losing Ground), the disintegration of the family plausibly deserves some of the blame.

The evolution of technology is another factor. Robotics, automation, and artificial intelligence have replaced countless jobs and prevented many more from being created in the first place. The jobs that this evolution in technology have created are disproportionately high-skilled and high-paying jobs, thus widening inequality.

The decline in well-paid manufacturing jobs has had an especially deleterious effect. Their disappearance has pushed down the labor force participation rate in certain parts of America, and those who kept working often transitioned to lower-paying service jobs.

Expanded markets have also paved the way for increased inequality. Globalization has opened markets across the world for the mature companies of developed countries to sell their products into. This makes an increasing amount of revenue flow upward to the owners and executives of those companies.

Globalized markets have also created competition among low-skilled laborers of different countries who previously did not compete with one another. For instance, as the cost of living is cheaper in countries like China, India, Indonesia, and Mexico, workers demand lower wages than American workers whose cost of living is much higher. Many manufacturing jobs have been outsourced in order to lower the cost of production and ultimately lower the prices of consumer products. The loss of jobs obviously promotes inequality, offset only somewhat by lower consumer prices.

Lastly, Levy mentions the influx of primarily low-skilled immigrants who have competed for American jobs and driven down wages for low-skilled jobs.

Interest Rates' Winners & Losers

What about interest rates? How do they have any effect on inequality?

The first thing to understand is that different groups benefit from higher and lower interest rates. Higher interest rates mostly benefit the lower and middle classes as well as retirees living off the income from their savings. Low interest rates, on the other hand, mostly benefit wealthier people who borrow money to buy speculative or income-generating assets such as stocks and real estate.

Less financially astute individuals overwhelmingly choose bank savings accounts and CDs as savings vehicles, which net significantly lower returns than the stocks, bonds, money markets, and real estate more often used by the rich. Middle class Americans are significantly more risk-averse than the rich, preferring the safety of a savings account over stocks and bonds as a way to stash money. Now, this risk aversion may be justified for the middle class, who are more likely to need the money sooner rather than later, but it causes them to lag further behind their wealthier cohort.

When interest rates are low, retirees with most of their stashed money in savings accounts are forced to draw more heavily from principal instead of interest payments for everyday expenses, which will eventually reduce the amount of spending they can do. Once their principal depletes, they’ll have to further reduce spending to that which can be covered by their meager Social Security checks.

With this in mind, it’s enlightening to compare a chart of the top 1% and bottom 90% of income earners’ total share of US income with a chart of the Federal Funds rate.

Data by YCharts

The Fed Funds rate chart does not extend as far back as the distribution of wealth chart, but still, it's interesting to note that the wealth share of the bottom 90% of income earners generally corresponds with rising interest rates.

Indeed, personal savings are naturally correlated with interest rates, as the higher the rate one can get by storing money in a savings account, the more buying power one will have in the future. Hence we find the highest personal savings rate in the last 50 years of 8.2% (when divided by GDP rather than disposable income) achieved in 1982, when one could get an astonishing 18.65% interest rate on a savings account. But as interest rates have been steadily pushed down since then, the personal savings rate has likewise fallen.

Data by YCharts

The uptick in saving since the Great Recession has come almost entirely from the wealthy who actually have the funds to save and invest. The personal savings rate is calculated as the difference between disposable income and spending, and for the wealthy that difference is almost all invested, not put into savings accounts or CDs.

Notice, also, from the wealth distribution chart above that top earners’ share of total US income — a convenient measure of inequality — fell from the stock market crash of 1929 to the late 1970s, then the trend abruptly reversed and began its upward march again until arriving today at roughly the same level as the Gilded Age of the 1920s (another time of historically low interest rates followed by a quick rise late in the decade).

Is it a coincidence that the share of income garnered by top earners fell and rose in almost exactly the opposite pattern as that of interest rates? An increasing number of experts think not.

Banking policy researcher Karen Petrou is one of these experts. Noting that inequality has spiked even further since the Great Recession, she explains that

the Fed’s low-interest policy gave rise to yield-chasing. And what has the stock market done since 2010? Everybody who has money has seen their financial assets appreciate dramatically. Everybody who doesn’t have money, which is the bottom 90%, what is their principal source of wealth? Houses? House-price appreciation for expensive houses is way up since 2012. But overall, real U.S. house prices are down 10%.

She adds that Fed monetary policies have dropped “interest rates to very low levels, making savings a losing game even as the wealthy are motivated to buy more financial assets to maximize yield wherever they can.”

Moreover, ultra-low interest rates also incentivize corporations to take on short-term debt in order to buy back their own shares, further lifting equity prices and benefiting equity holders.

Enter Quantitative Easing

Dropping interest rates has only been one of the Fed’s engines of inequality acceleration. The other has been quantitative easing (QE) — the practice of creating money out of thin air in order to purchase Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities from banks. The purpose of QE was to stimulate economic activity by injecting liquidity and the ability to continue lending to American banks. But QE did not accomplish that goal, as banks mostly kept the proceeds rather than reinvesting them.

What QE did accomplish was exacerbating wealth inequality. Petrou writes, “Of all the actions the Fed has taken since the crisis, its huge portfolio is the one that’s done the most to make America far more unequal than it otherwise might be.”

This portfolio of debt assets purchased with fiat-created money stood at $4.5 trillion at its largest. That $4.5 trillion of debt assets, having been effectively removed from the market, lowered interest rates even more, further punishing savers and pushing investment capital into riskier assets such as stocks and real estate — assets already held by the wealthy and which are scarcely affordable to the non-wealthy.

This pushed up the values of desirable housing, leading to a fall in home affordability and a rise in the percentage of renters, “creating what is now referred to in Britain as ‘generation rent.’” (American millennials can sympathize.)

The idea that financial assets such as stocks and real estate are owned predominantly by the wealthy is not just conjecture. NYU economist Edward N. Wolff shows that, as of 2016, the richest 10% of American households owned 84% of US stocks. This is up from the 77% owned by the top 10% in 2001. While only 27% of the middle class have “significant stock holdings” ($10,000 or more), 94% of the rich do.

And stocks have performed phenomenally well since the early 1980s as interest rates have fallen. See for yourself:

Data by YCharts

A study sponsored by the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis offers concurring data, concluding:

Middle class portfolios are dominated by housing [primary residences], while rich households predominantly own equity. An important consequence is that the top and middle of the distribution are affected differentially by changes in equity and house prices. Housing booms lead to substantial wealth gains for leveraged middle-class households and tend to decrease wealth inequality, all else equal. Stock market booms primarily boost the wealth of households at the top of the distribution.

Here is that data in chart form:

Source: Visual Capitalist

Notice a few things. First, the proportion of net worth in liquid assets (including savings accounts) is much higher for the non-wealthy than for the wealthy. Second, half to two-thirds of net worth among those on the lower end of the wealth spectrum is held in one's primary residence and cars. The former may appreciate in value but incurs all sorts of expenses, from property taxes to maintenance to HOA fees. The latter is a rapidly depreciating asset.

A substantial portion of the rich’s net worth, on the other hand, is tied up in stocks, real estate, and ownership of private businesses, each of which benefit from lower interest rates.

When the housing market collapsed in 2007-2009, the middle class collapsed with it. While median household net worth stood at $102,200 in 2004 and $120,300 in 2007, it had slumped to only $97,300 by 2016. But due to Fed monetary policy, the wealthy soared out of the ashes of the crisis like the phoenix.

Source: Pew Research

An even more recent study published in the Journal of International Money and Finance uses a century of data to demonstrate that low interest rates have increased returns of stocks and real estate and thus have exacerbated income inequality. (I know, I know. This is starting to sound like a broken record.)

Similar results can be found in Europe. Researchers from the Brussels-based Bruegel Policy Contribution studied the effect of loose monetary policies on the income distribution in European countries, giving the following summary:

Low interest rates, asset purchases and other accommodative monetary policy measures tend to increase asset prices and thereby benefit the wealthier segments of society, at least in the short-term, given that asset holdings are mainly concentrated among richest households.

A sharp steepening of inequality has been observed recently even in relatively egalitarian Denmark, where, according to a 2015 Danish Economic Council report, “larger incomes from equity investments and lower interest rate payments were partially responsible for the increase in inequality because they have increased the disposable income of people who own financial assets.”

This commonsense explanation of the rise in inequality has been embraced to some degree or another by economists on both the political Left, such as Joseph Stiglitz, and the political Right, such as Kevin Warsh.

The "Necessary Evil" Objection

The typical response from defenders of the reigning monetary policy regime is to say, essentially, "Maybe these policies do exacerbate inequality, but they were necessary in order to rejuvenate an economy on the brink of collapse."

In 2015, for instance, Ben Bernanke compared the relatively strong rebound of the American economy to the stagnation of the European economy, noting that "Europe’s economic orthodoxy has until recently largely blocked the use of monetary or fiscal policy to aid recovery." Bernanke concluded,

Europe’s failure to employ monetary and fiscal policy aggressively after the financial crisis is a big reason that eurozone output is today about 0.8% below its precrisis peak. In contrast, the output of the U.S. economy is 8.9% above the earlier peak — an enormous difference in performance.

In fact, the ECB did enact a few rounds of QE after the crisis: one in 2008-2009 and another from mid-2011 through 2012, but these were too mild for Bernanke's liking. Then, in late 2014, the Europeans came to their senses, took Bernanke's advice, and began loading up their own central bank's balance sheet in earnest.

Did aggressive QE finally diminish European unemployment and bolster GDP growth?

An argument can be made that it helped to lower unemployment, but at most it merely reinforced a pre-existing trend. ECB balance sheet expansion picked up around January 2015 and had very little noticeable effect on a trend of falling unemployment that began in late 2013. Here's the Eurozone's unemployment rate with a red line at around the beginning of the ECB's most recent QE regime:

Source: Trading Economics

If I hadn't put the line there, would you have been able to pinpoint when the ECB swooped in the save the day?

What about GDP growth? Actually, QE has almost had a negative correlation with GDP growth in Europe. In the previous decade, QE has coincided with GDP contraction while reverse QE and rising rates have coincided with rising GDP.

Source: CME Group

What about the US economy? Well, as we've already covered, there's little doubt that the Fed's balance sheet expansion has benefited stocks. The promise of tax cuts, deregulation, and federal government spending took up QE's slack after the election of Donald Trump in November 2016, but before that, the correlation between QE and stock prices seems clear.

Data by YCharts

But the stock market does not equal the economy. What effect did QE have on US unemployment? Based on a simple chart test, very little. Unemployment didn't peak until a full year after the beginning of aggressive Fed balance sheet expansion, and after that, it fell at a steady pace regardless of QE.

Data by YCharts

What about GDP growth? In 2015, Bernanke, seemed sure that his monetary policy regime had been the magic ingredient in the recovery of American economic output, and yet, there has been no discernible effect of QE on GDP growth.

Source: CME Group

St. Louis Fed economist Stephen Williamson compares the balance sheet assets of the Fed with Canada's central bank balance sheet, which expanded only modestly in the wake of the crisis from 2.8% of GDP to 4.7% of GDP. The Fed, on the other hand, expanded its balance sheet assets from ~5% of GDP to over 23% in a mere six years. Williamson concludes:

[I]f QE were effective in stimulating aggregate economic activity, we should see a positive difference in economic performance in the U.S. relative to Canada since the financial crisis. ... There is little difference from 2007 to the fourth quarter of 2016 in real GDP performance in the two countries. Indeed, relative to the first quarter of 2007, real GDP in Canada in the fourth quarter of 2016 was 2 percent higher than real GDP in the U.S., reflecting higher cumulative growth, in spite of supposedly less accommodative monetary policy.

So much for the "necessary evil" argument. In my estimation, QE did nothing for the average American who has little exposure to financial assets but would have greatly benefited from a hastening of falling unemployment or the kindling of GDP growth. QE did, however, boost the wealth of the already wealthy. It put into overdrive what progressive drops in interest rates have done for the past four decades.

Takeaway for Investors

It remains to be seen whether Fed officials have listened to any of this data and wish to take it into account. Janet Yellen, for one, seems concerned about income inequality, but her proposed solution seems to be to do exactly the same things that the Fed has been doing for decades.

What happens when unemployment spikes up again? Or inflation turns into disinflation? Presumably, rates will again be driven down, perhaps even into negative territory. And QE will likely resume.

The takeaway for investors, then, is patience. Nothing has fundamentally changed at the Federal Reserve. Its officials have given no indication that they understand their own role in exacerbating inequality. Their (legislatively mandated) goals have not changed, and neither have their tools for achieving them.

More market-friendly easing will likely come, but the nation will need to experience considerable financial pain before it does. It makes little sense to pile into equities under the assumption that rates will remain unchanged throughout 2019 and perhaps drop at the end of this year or in 2020, because rate cuts would require a recession. And a recession would cause equity prices to fall. In this case, what has gone up must come down. Only then can it go back up. So patience is the order of the day.

The current economic cycle needs to end before the next can begin. But there will be blood in the streets between the two. That will be the time to invest.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.