Grade 'A' Retirement Portfolio: Does UPS Make The Grade?

I introduced the concept of the "Grade 'A' Retirement Portfolio" in this article, where I also admitted Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to the portfolio. In this article, I take a look at United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) to see if it meets the criteria. I conclude that while it is a great dividend growth stock, it does not meet the purpose of this selective portfolio.

The concept of the portfolio is to generate about 4% income that keeps pace with inflation to supplement social security income for a retired couple. The initial screening for the portfolio has three criteria.

S&P credit rating of A- or better. Current dividend yield of 2.9% or higher. Market capitalization of $5 billion or more.

Once a stock passes this screen, a more subjective business review and analysis is conducted. The analysis includes the following.

Dividend growth, recession performance, and payout ratio. Volatility. Relative valuation.

If the stock passes the business review and analysis, it is admitted to the portfolio. That said, let's take a look at UPS.

The Company

United Parcel Service is the world's largest package delivery company. The company was founded in 1907 and had its initial public offering in 1999. In 2018, it delivered 20.7 million packages per day, of which 14.5 million were moved via ground operations. By comparison, its closest competitor, FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) moved about 63% of the amount UPS delivered per day and about 56% of the amount of ground as UPS. UPS operates in three business segments:

U.S. Domestic Package.

International Domestic Package.

Supply Chain & Freight.

The U.S. Domestic Package unit accounted for 61% of revenue and 52% of operating profit in 2018 by delivering 17.5 million packages daily. Service is available by ground and air to every address in the 48 states of continental U.S.

The International Package unit accounted for 20% of revenue and 36% of operating profit in 2018 by delivering 3.2 million packages daily. This unit offers cross-border deliveries as well as non-U.S. same-country deliveries.

The Supply Chain & Freight unit accounted for 19% of revenue and 12% of operating profit in 2018. This unit offers services in international trade, supplying the resources and technologies to help get products through customs to market more quickly. There is also a contract logistics segment with expertise and infrastructure to optimize customer supply chain, from global delivery to warehousing and returns management.

In 2017, UPS began an initiative to increase its earnings and improve the customer service. It is a business-wide undertaking which resulted in annual capital expenditures increasing from a 4-6% range to an 8.5-10% range. The company is building new sorting centers and also updating and automating its existing centers. In 2018, UPS added 400,000 packages per hour sorting capacity by updating or building 22 centers with state-of-the-art automation and productivity enhancements. The plan calls for 18 more in 2019, adding another 400,000 packages per hour sorting capacity. Another 400,000 in sorting capacity is on tap for 2020 as well. UPS is implementing a new truck navigation system with precise routing of the customer loading docks. In another move to reduce costs, it is outsourcing activities previously done in-house.

UPS has one of the largest logistical networks worldwide. Potential new players would have to weather the network build-out without package volume. No doubt this would be a painful and expensive task, as evidenced by global shipping firm DHL's muted attempt to penetrate the domestic U.S. market. The only major competitor is FedEx. UPS has industry-leading margins and returns of nearly double the cost of capital. This advantage is derived from UPS's vast U.S. ground operations. Usually the pricing practices in the oligopoly are rational, but if there is a price war, UPS will have the advantage over competitors resulting from this cost effectiveness. Additionally, much of the benefits of the aforementioned transformation will be realized in the U.S.'s domestic unit.

UPS is also growing its volume in business-to-business (B2B) and small and medium businesses. In the fourth quarter, UPS had 3% growth in B2B and partnered with Inxeption and ShopRunner to drive future e-commerce growth. In small and medium business, UPS saw a higher growth rate in 2018 than in recent history with simplified pricing.

Source: UPS fourth-quarter 2018 earnings presentation

Growth runway

Growth in e-commerce is a macro trend. E-commerce's share of retail is likely to continue over the next several years.

Source: eMarketer via Statista

Source: Statista

Nearly every one of these sales is an opportunity for shipping and logistic companies. UPS is well positioned to capture much of this market as it is already the low-cost player and has the additional automated sorting capacity coming online.

Risks

Even with all the things to like about UPS, there are some risks. One is that UPS is substantially unionized. This makes labor issues and business interruptions less predictable. A second risk is the pension fund. UPS had to make significant contributions to the fund in the last two years. I don't believe it is under-funded, but it may continue to be a drag on earnings. As always, when a company is making a large investment in infrastructure, there is execution risk as well as risk they could overbuild. While UPS is more recession-resistant than its main U.S. competitor and being the low-cost producer which helps mitigate the effects of a recession, it is not recession-proof. During the last recession, earnings fell 45% and then recovered to a new high two years later. Lastly, shares purchased on the open market are Class "B" shares. These have one-tenth the voting power of the Class "A" shares. The "A" shares are held by descendants of the founders, employees and retirees. Essentially, Class "B" share owners will have no way to stop the desires of those with "A" shares. The shares are equal in economic matters, including dividends.

First, the screens

UPS easily meets the requirements of the screens:

Credit rating of A- or better. (A+)

Current yield greater than 2.9%. (3.6%)

Market capitalization of at least $5 Billion. ($93 Billion)

UPS passes the basic screens. This is a start, but further investigation needs to be done to see if it has a place in our conservative portfolio.

Dividend growth, recession performance and payout ratio

As discussed in the risks section, UPS's earnings fell during the last recession and recovered to a new high two years after the low. Entering the recession, the payout ratio was 40%. It increased to a maximum of 78% in 2009. The payout ratio was back below 50% in 2011. The dividend remained constant in 2008-2009, but was not cut. It seems as though if UPS keeps the dividend in the 40-50% range during "normal" economies; it is safe during a recession. The Fast Graphs screenshot below shows this graphically. The orange line tracks earnings, and the white line tracks dividends.

Source: Fast Graphs

The freeze during the recession notwithstanding, dividend growth has been very consistent over time at around 7-8%.

Source: Author

Over the past several years, the payout ratio stayed in the mid 50s% range. In 2018 the payout ratio was 50%, so it should stay in that range going forward. As long as that remains the case, the dividend should be safe as UPS has demonstrated it may freeze the dividend, but has not cut it. Expect dividend increases to be in line with earnings growth.

Volatility and valuation

According to Seeking Alpha, the 36- and 60-month beta for UPS are both 0.92 and 0.88 respectively. So it seems UPS has a beta that is appropriate for this portfolio. However, CFRA2 lists the beta as 1.18, which is not desirable for this portfolio. I assume that Seeking Alpha and CFRA are looking at different time periods. I charted UPS vs. SPY to gain some insight. The first chart below is a one-year chart and it indeed shows that UPS has been more volatile over the last year. The second chart is a five-year chart, and it shows that UPS had less volatility than the market at this time and also has underperformed the market during the time frame.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Source: Seeking Alpha

For this portfolio, purchases need to be made at fair value or better. Here is the GrayBeard Retirement DCF calculations.

Source: Author

As I write this, UPS trades at $108.93. My DCF calculations are discounted at 15%, so they are very conservative. Morningstar1 gives UPS a fair value of $113, and CFRA2 $103 and a one-year target of $155. Another factor is that according to Fast Graphs, the average PE since 2007 is 19.0. When comparing the current PE of about 15 to an average of 19, UPS appears undervalued. Compared to my DCF calculations and the Morningstar and CFRA values, UPS is trading at about fair value.

Let's see how UPS stacks to the portfolio criteria

Its credit rating is better than A+. (A+)

Its yield is greater than 2.9%. (3.6%)

Its market capitalization is greater than $5 billion. ($93 billion)

Its dividend growth is acceptable at 7-8% long term average.

Its dividend safety is acceptable as the last two recessions saw freezes but no cuts since the IPO.

Its volatility is marginal with UPS being more volatile than the market over the last year, but less volatile over longer terms.

It is not overvalued.

With the exception of the question of volatility, UPS qualifies for the "Grade 'A' Retirement Portfolio". When I consider the risk factors, I take pause. I found myself diving more and more into the risks and other metrics trying to decide the issue. Finally, I decided that if it is that close and difficult, I should not put UPS in the portfolio. While the "Grade 'A' Retirement Portfolio" is not set and forget, there are too many things with UPS to monitor to make sure it remains an appropriate investment for the portfolio. Therefore, UPS is not admitted to the portfolio.

That does not mean UPS is not a worthwhile investment. I think it is and I own shares outside the "Grade 'A' Retirement Portfolio". It is a terrific dividend growth investment, averaging dividend increases around 8% for the last 10 years with no dividend cuts since the IPO. A trend that I think is likely to continue. It is the low-cost producer in a business that will benefit from the e-commerce macro trends, and the company is investing in the infrastructure to make sure it is ready for the growth.

1. Morningstar Equity Report for UPS, 2-1-2019

2. CFRA Stock Report for UPS, 2-9-2019.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UPS, RY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.