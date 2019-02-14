International Petroleum Corporation: The New Equity Story Is Even Better

Introduction

Although I wrote an article updating IPCO’s situation on November 27th, 2018, I wanted to share with the investment community my views on the company’s recent full year results and 2019 guidance. I believe IPCO deserved an update because 1) since the publication of my latest article on the company all of the external fundamental factors that were threatening the company are gone and 2) the company has published its guidance for the year, which is of particular interest for IPCO’s investors since it now integrates BlackPearl’s acquisition.

Looking Back: Overview of 2018 Results

On February 12th, 2019, IPCO (OTC:IPCFF) presented its fourth quarter and full year results and held a capital markets day. Let me review those results to understand how the business has performed, compare them to management guidance at the beginning of the year and assess how the market has priced those results.

Before digging into the numbers, it is important to note that the 2018 results do not include any contribution from the recently acquired assets of BlackPearl since the acquisition was completed on December 14th, 2018.

Whenever I research a company, I tend to identify several key operating and financial metrics that help me track both the operational and financial performance of the company. In the case of IPCO those metrics are the following:

Operating results:

Production guidance: 30,000 to 34,000 boepd. They surpassed even the higher production range achieving 34,400 boepd for the year. It is important to note that almost 75% of the production came from the Canadian assets, which were acquired at the beginning of the year. This means that the management knew perfectly well the assets and were able to provide a very accurate forecast, even though they just acquired them.

Operating costs guidance of US$ 12.6 per boe. The actual results achieved were better than the guidance at US$ 12.4 per boe. This is one of the critical operating metrics for the company. Maintaining financial discipline in operating costs is key to deliver profitability and cash flow.

Operating cash flow guidance for Brent at US$70 of US$ 233 mm. Brent averaged US$71.3 and the company achieved US$ 279 mm which is 20% more than original guidance with Brent price only 2% up.

Capex guidance: US$ 44 mm. They invested US$ 39 mm through the year and achieved an outstanding replacement ratio of 103%. That means that for every barrel they put out of the ground they added an additional barrel. In other words, they started the year with 129 mmboe of 2P reserves, they produced 12.4 mmboe throughout the year and organically added 12.7 mmboe. Thus, a net increase of 0.3 mmboe, not taking into account acquisitions nor disposals.

Financial results:

Net debt: At the beginning of the year net debt was at US$ 355 mm. If we do not consider BlackPearl balance sheet, net debt would stand at US$ 166 mm. That implies a reduction of US$ 189 mm in just one year. In addition, they paid additional US$ 10 mm to Lundin Petroleum that were due after the spin-off process. Using round numbers, US$ 200 mm had been paid down in financial liabilities in 2018. To put this figure in perspective, compare it to the company’s market cap of US$ 350 mm at the beginning of the year. It is a very impressive number for just one year if we compared it to its current market cap of US$ 700 mm or its EV of US$ 990 mm.

Interest expense: A direct consequence of the net debt reduction is lower interest expenses. If we take a look at interest expense in the first quarter of the year it was US$ 4.4 mm. In the last quarter of the year the interest expense was US$ 2.9 mm, a reduction of 35%.

The results for the 2018 year are outstanding. The company surpassed by far its original guidance delivering strong free cash flow generation that allowed the company to pay down US$ 200 in financial liabilities. Although we knew from past years that the management team had an excellent track record always meeting or exceeding its own guidance, these results ratify our confidence in future guidance, even if the assets are new to the management team. This trait is very valuable for investors in the oil and gas industry. In an industry where assets are geological reserves and resources, even if you study the assets in great detail, you have to acknowledge that information is probably incomplete and erratic. Thus, having a management team that guides you through the future results conservatively and accurately is an incalculable valuation tool.

After analyzing these results, one could expect the share price to be well above the SEK 36 per share level traded one year ago. However, the market has apparently been driven by scary narratives and apparently disapproved the acquisition of BlackPearl, announced on October 10th, 2018, and current share price stands at SEK 39 after a surge of 15% after earnings results were announced.

Apparently Justified Market Fears Now Lack Any Rationale

As I mentioned, on November 27th, 2018, I wrote a piece on IPCO’s market and fundamental situation. The aim of that article was to make the investment community aware that the fundamental external factors impacting the company, all at the same time, were not structural but purely temporary and that fundamentals remained unchanged for the long run. The company went through a “perfect storm” that sank the share price a 50% in just three months. Although only a few months have passed since the time I published those statements, we can review them to check if I was right (i.e. were temporary) and assess whether the pain is gone or not. The three factors that led to the perfect storm were:

Widening of WTI-WCS differential : WTI-WCS differential reached an all-time high of ~US$50, compared to a normalized historical differential of ~US$15. The situation was a consequence of lack of pipelines to transport Canadian crude oil and US refineries staying in maintenance longer than expected. Today the differential has actually narrowed to US$ 9 and WCS price surged posing the smallest price differential to WTI in nearly 10 years at some point in mid-January. It was hard to say it two months ago with all the street in panic mode, but I explained in my previous article that the combination of crude-by-rail and the supply curtailment policy led by the Albertan Government would eventually narrow the discount significantly. It is important to note that IPCO is not affected by the production curtailments since it does not surpass the minimum production threshold that triggers the production restriction.

: WTI-WCS differential reached an all-time high of ~US$50, compared to a normalized historical differential of ~US$15. The situation was a consequence of lack of pipelines to transport Canadian crude oil and US refineries staying in maintenance longer than expected. Today the differential has actually narrowed to US$ 9 and WCS price surged posing the smallest price differential to WTI in nearly 10 years at some point in mid-January. It was hard to say it two months ago with all the street in panic mode, but I explained in my previous article that the combination of crude-by-rail and the supply curtailment policy led by the Albertan Government would eventually narrow the discount significantly. It is important to note that IPCO is not affected by the production curtailments since it does not surpass the minimum production threshold that triggers the production restriction. Acquisition of BlackPearl Resources : I am not going to analyze the acquisition since there are very comprehensive analysis already published in the analysis section of IPCFF. Although I believe the transaction is highly value accretive, in the worst-case scenario, let’s assume the transaction is value neutral to IPCO’s shareholders. However, the market did not like the transaction at all when announced. In my opinion two non-fundamental facts contributed to the market taking that decision: 1) IPCO’s shareholders were not prepared to a change in the equity story and a shift from a more balanced platform in terms of oil pricing to a more WCS weighted story and 2) the timing of the transaction was pretty bad since it was announced in the mid of the WTI-WCS discount turmoil. IPCO’s shareholders had to digest that sudden shift and the outcome was a 50% drop in the share price. With the highly value accretive track record of the management team, the only fear that could be understandable was the widening of the WTI-WCS differential. That fear lasted less than a month and now I could not find a fundamental reason to believe that the transaction destroyed half of the company’s value.

: I am not going to analyze the acquisition since there are very comprehensive analysis already published in the analysis section of IPCFF. Although I believe the transaction is highly value accretive, in the worst-case scenario, let’s assume the transaction is value neutral to IPCO’s shareholders. However, the market did not like the transaction at all when announced. In my opinion two non-fundamental facts contributed to the market taking that decision: 1) IPCO’s shareholders were not prepared to a change in the equity story and a shift from a more balanced platform in terms of oil pricing to a more WCS weighted story and 2) the timing of the transaction was pretty bad since it was announced in the mid of the WTI-WCS discount turmoil. IPCO’s shareholders had to digest that sudden shift and the outcome was a 50% drop in the share price. With the highly value accretive track record of the management team, the only fear that could be understandable was the widening of the WTI-WCS differential. That fear lasted less than a month and now I could not find a fundamental reason to believe that the transaction destroyed half of the company’s value. Oil price crash: In less than two months, Brent price went from as high as US$ 86 per barrel in early October to as low as US$ 51 at the end of December. This is a 40% drop in oil price in just two months. Again, investors were leaving the boat and massive sales dominated the oil market during the last two months of the year. In the case of the widening of the WCS-WTI discount there was a fundamental reason for the drop, mainly lack of transportation capacity. However, I couldn’t find a sound reason for the massive drop in oil prices other than the usual suspects, i.e. imminent recession, reduction in global oil demand, trade war, etc. Thus, I explained that sooner rather than later, the situation would normalize. Only six weeks later Brent price jumped to US$ 63 per barrel, representing almost a 25% increase from its bottom.

A Transformational Acquisition that the Market Struggles to Digest

Since the transaction has changed the equity story of the company, let me review, from value standpoint, how the company has changed in just one year. The purpose of this analysis is to assess if the company has created, destroyed or maintained value with the focus, of course, on value per share:

Note: 2P NAV8 represents proved plus probable reserves' net asset value discounted at 8% after tax and adjusted for net debt.

Reserves and resources: The company started the year with 2P reserves of 129 mmboe. They consumed 12.4 mmboe, developed organically 12.7 mmboe, sold 1.6 mmboe of Dutch assets and acquired 160 mmboe from BlackPearl. If we do the math that equates to 288 mmboe as of today. It represents an increase of 123% in absolute terms of a 20% increase on a per share basis. If we take a look at 2C resources, which could be seen as potential organic growth within the platform, the increase is way higher, almost 5 times higher. On a per share basis 2C resources almost tripled.

If we measure 2P reserves in terms of net present value discounted at 8% after tax and adjusted for net debt “2P NAV8”, the company grew from US$ 796 mm to US$ 2,037 mm or a 156% increase. This figure is meaningful only if measured on a per share basis. In that case the net asset value per share grew 37%, from US$ 9.1 per share to US$ 12.4 per share. This is a huge amount of value creation for only a year. At current share price, even after soaring 15%, IPCO’s shares trade at 65% discount to its 2P NAV8. It is important to note that one of the key drivers of net asset value is the oil price deck used for the calculations. That price deck has been revised downward considerably, averaging a WTI-WCS differential of US$ 20 per bbl. This is a very bearish estimate for WCS price. However, we acknowledge that the estimate was assumed during the December market turmoil, when WTI-WCS differentials were at its highest. However, the WTI-WCS differential of US$ 20 per bbl used to compute net asset value is now far from reality. As we described above, crude-by-rail and government curtailment decisions reduced that differential to US$ 10 per barrel. Nevertheless, we can be comfortable knowing that even assuming that bearish WCS price scenario, the net asset value per share is up 37%.

Production: The company has managed to grow its production in every country. Management guidance is targeting between 46,000 to 50,000 boepd which would be an increase of 35% to 45% year on year. The production for 2019 will be dominated by oil (62% vs. 47% in 2018).

Operating cash flow: Although OCF reached an outstanding US$ 279 mm in 2018, to compare apples to apples we have to infer what would the company have delivered in 2018 with Brent at US$ 60 bbl and compare it with management’s guidance at that oil price level. That is actually what I did in the table above. With Brent at US$ 60 bbl IPCO would have achieved ~US$ 200 mm. For 2019 and assuming the same oil price level it would be ~US$ 260 mm. This amount provides a very similar EV yield if we compare them to its corresponding enterprise value. In the table below we can see a sensitivity analysis of the OCF for 2019 following management guidance. The focus should be on the low case scenario. Even assuming that Brent averages US$ 50 bbl and a WCS discount to WTI of US$ 15 the company would end up generating ~US$ 190 mm. This would be more than enough to cover its capital expenditure program of US$120-140 mm. Assuming year to date oil prices, the operating cash flow would be close US$ 280 mm for the whole year, which represents an enterprise value yield of 28%. These yields are not easy to find among oil and gas companies with such a strong balance sheet and management team.

Source: Image by Author using data from company filings.

Indebtness: Leverage is down 22% in absolute terms and 58% on a per share basis. Due to its strong free cash flow generation IPCO paid down US$ 200 mm in financial liabilities in one year after funding its yearly capital expenditure program. However, the acquisition of BlackPearl came with US$ 111 mm in net debt on balance sheet. The company is now in a way stronger financial position than a year ago. They currently hold US$ 277 mm in net debt. This is one time its operating cash flow generation assuming the base case scenario. In addition, they have available credit facilities of ~US$ 150 mm providing them with additional firepower if needed.

Growth: There is huge organic growth potential for the company. The current diversified portfolio coupled with 849 mmboe in 2C resources expands IPCO’s opportunities to grow organically. If there is one thing that the company demonstrated is that they know how to deploy capital to acquire resources, transform them into reserves, develop them and deliver cash flow. They do excel at its core business. To assess its track record, let’s take a look at the assets they hold in 2018. In Malaysia they started in 2012 with 12 mmboe and as of today cumulative production plus current reserves are close to 20 mmboe. In France they started in 2002 with 24 mmboe and as of today cumulative production plus current reserves reached 38 mmboe. The same applies to the Canadian assets, which in just one year cumulative production plus current reserves are 9% higher than the reserves they acquired. This means that the team is outstanding at the operating level. It is not a single asset that has been luckily developed but every single asset across the platform. In addition, potential growth could come from bolt-on acquisitions.

Other assets: So far, we talked about reserves but IPCO holds in its balance sheet two valuable assets. With the acquisition of BlackPearl they acquired ~US$ 70 mm of tax assets. The other “hidden” asset is the FPSO vessel which is currently worth ~US$ 90 mm. Tax assets are already considered in net asset value calculations while the FPSO is not. This could add ~SEK 5 – 4 per share.

In Terms of Capital Allocation…Leave Them Alone!

When we talk about IPCO we have to bear in mind that this is a spin-off from Lundin Petroleum and that the Lundin family holds ~25% of the company. They have an outstanding and long track record creating value in the commodities space. This was part of IPCO’s investment case since inception, that is, investing along the Lundin family in its new oil equity growth story.

When it comes to investing in commodities, it is helpful to recognize two points: 1) It is better to spend time analyzing management teams than resources. This does not mean that you should give up on the latter. We must do our work, but we have to acknowledge that none other than the team in the ground would know better the potential value of the assets. That leads me to the second point: 2) Skin in the game. If you would trust the management team you better make sure that they risk more than you. This is critical since it is the only way to guarantee that they do spend the money wisely.

In the case of IPCO, both traits are fully accomplished. On the second point, just worth mentioning that Lukas Lundin bought ~US$ 3.6 mm in shares of IPCO in mid-December. Not bad.

Most of the investment community, even those already invested in the company, started to doubt about the potential value destruction of BlackPearl’s acquisition. They started to wonder if the purchase would have destroyed value just because WCS was plummeting in that exact moment. They were using an irrational and immediate short-term event to forecast the value of an asset that would be in production for more than 16 years. That is a common cognitive bias called “availability heuristic”. We tend to use the most recent and readily available information to forecast the future. This cognitive bias is strengthened if those recent events were especially hard or had a strong negative impact on us.

I did not panic nor suffered. I did not because one of the key investment points of my thesis was to invest along way more experienced team with a solid track record on value creation. When I commented BlackPearl’s transaction with professional investors, they were a bit disappointed. Those were generalists investors without a geological nor professional oil background. Those investors thought they were accurately analyzing the BlackPearl transaction sitting in their desks with an annual report. Although I believe this could work for most businesses, the resource space is way more complex. Do not get me wrong. I do not mean we should close our eyes and invest without doing our work. I just want to recognize that trying to value natural resources from a desk is quite complicated. You could look smarter, but the value of the resources will not change. I would rather delegate that work to people with 20 years of proven solid track record in the field. Thus, if you do not trust management you are bound to be carried by the market movements which probably would lead you to take bad investment decisions.

Any Risks?

After BlackPearl’s acquisition, the production and reserves’ profile of IPCO shifted from Brent to WCS. Almost two thirds of its 2P reserves are oil to be sold at WCS pricing. The biggest threat is, again, the potential widening of the WCS-WTI differential. However, we have seen during the last quarter that the Albertan Government would not allow to give away its resources. Although I do not support any government intervention, I am comfortable knowing that the Canadian authorities would take care of differentials not only getting up to speed in pipeline construction but also curtailing production if Canadian E&P producers start giving away their underground resources.

Conclusion

All in all, we have an outstanding management team, both in terms of operational and capital allocation skills, with skin in the game and recently acquiring more shares in the open market, a solid and flexible balance sheet, a diversified asset base delivering strong cash flow and with huge potential to grow and selling at 65% to its 2P net asset value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IPCFF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.