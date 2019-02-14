Lundbeck Entering A Period Of Heightened Uncertainty

It's difficult for drug companies to outperform when near-to-medium-term EPS growth prospects are weak and growth-by-M&A carries substantial risk, even if it's the right strategic move.

Management is looking for deals and is willing to spend $4 billion or more to acquire or in-license neuroscience compounds, with a clear preference for later-stage assets.

Lundbeck is facing serious revenue pressure from generic competition in its legacy portfolio, and although the company's portfolio of newer drugs is growing well, the pipeline is pretty barren.

The next few years are going to seriously challenge the skills of H. Lundbeck’s (OTCPK:HLUYY) (LUN.KO) recently-hired CEO Deb Dunsire and head of R&D Johan Luthman, as the company has to contend with serious erosion in its mature portfolio, a very weak late-stage pipeline (not to mention risky early-stage assets), and the challenges that go with M&A and in-licensing. While Lundbeck does head into this difficult period with some strong drugs still early in their commercialization and a very clean balance sheet, investors need only look at Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) to see how the market treats pharma companies with sluggish near-term EPS growth prospects.

A Largely Disappointing Fourth Quarter

Lundbeck has made the unfortunate U-turn from a company that reliably beat expectations (and by healthy margins) to a company that is now struggling to make numbers due to the negative, and hard-to-predict, impact of generic erosion on the legacy portfolio.

Fourth quarter revenue fell 4.5% as reported in 3% in constant currency, the first quarterly decline in almost four years. The weakness was driven by a sharper than expected 25% drop in the legacy portfolio, with Lexapro sales down 28%, Onfi down 40% (which was actually a little better than expected), Sabril down 4%, and Xenazine down 54%.

Revenue did actually beat expectations (by about 1%), and did so on the back of stronger-than-expected results from the younger growth portfolio. Rexulti was the biggest surprise (7% better than expected) and up 52%, but Abilify Maintena (up 23%) and Trintellix (up 39%) were also better than expected. Northera recovered some from the disappointing third quarter, with revenue up 13% yoy and up more than 20% qoq.

Although revenue pressure is real, and Onfi has been an absurdly profitable drug for the company, gross margin still improved by 170bp as reported and 130bp on a core basis. Core earnings plunged 20%, though, and missed expectations by 11% largely due to higher R&D expenses tied to wrapping up the failed AF35700 clinical program. As these things go, then, I’d call this not quite as bad of a miss as it may appear, but it was still a disappointing result.

Not helping matters was weaker guidance tied largely to a faster generic erosion curve for Onfi. Management guided for a 2019 revenue number that was down 4% to flat relative to the prior average estimate, while the midpoint of core EBIT guidance was about 3% below the prior expectation. More ominously for numbers, management indicated that as part of its plan to recharge growth, the 25% EBIT margin goal may not be achievable every year. Given that sell-side expectations for EBIT margin were around 30% for 2020 and 2021, that’s a pretty serious shortfall. Management also announced a lower target dividend payout ratio as the company conserves and redeploys capital toward growth.

Time To Go Buy Some Growth

Relative to Lundbeck’s plan a few years ago, several things have gone wrong. First, there have been multiple pipeline failures, including the very disappointing failure of AF35700 in treatment-resistant schizophrenia and the less-surprising failure of idalopiridine in Alzheimer’s. Brintellix/Trintellix has had a less successful uptake in the U.S. market as insurance companies continue to put up barriers to prescribing/using this depression drug, and Abilify Maintena’s growth curve has been slower than expected.

With new management and new circumstances, a new plan is in order, and Lundbeck’s new plan is one I happen to agree with, at least in broad strokes.

Called “Expand and Invest to Grow”, Lundbeck’s plan is to maximize the value of its existing brands (a “no duh” decision) and rebuild its pipeline both through rejuvenated internal R&D and more expansive in-licensing and/or M&A. As part of that, the company is also expanding its operating focus beyond schizophrenia, depression, Parkinson’s, and Alzheimer’s (a specialization/concentration that I never agreed with) to include other neurological conditions including movement disorders.

Management believes that it can deploy $4B to $5B in deals. The company has about $1 billion on the balance sheet today and could go to 3x net debt/EBITDA without too much strain, which would put another $3 billion or so into the mix. Add in the $2B+ I see the company generating via free cash flow over the next three years and I think $4B to $5B is a credible number.

What would that buy? The company paid $123 million upfront for Prexton (a company with a Phase II drug for Parkinson’s) in early 2018 and Neurocrine (NBIX) just paid $165 million upfront for rights to four early-stage compounds from Voyager (VYGR). Glaxo (GSK) paid about $5 billion for Tesaro, an oncology company with an approved drug expected to generate about $400 million in 2019 revenue (and peak potential of over $1 billion) and additional pipeline assets.

I expect Lundbeck to focus on later-stage assets, but any deals likely won’t add substantial revenue before 2021. That’s still better than the likely 2025-ish contribution of the company’s own novel assets in the pipeline (foliglurax and Lu AF11167), but biotech M&A is always risky and plenty of companies have burned up substantial sums of shareholder capital chasing mirages. Management has been saying a lot of the right things about taking their time, not acting out of desperation, and making sure the data supporting acquired compounds are strong, but it’s still a risky strategy.

The Outlook

With revenue likely to fall in 2019 and not much EPS growth in the near term, it’s going to be tough for Lundbeck stock to make a lot of headway. Investors will hear more about Rexulti in bipolar and PTSD this year (with bipolar results within the next month), but expectations for success are already built in, so there’s likely much more downside than upside there. Likewise with Lu AF250513 in Alzheimer’s, where a decision to kill the program would probably lead to a small sell-off but a decision to go forward likely wouldn’t boost the stock much. That leaves M&A/in-licensing as the main source of new information, and generally speaking, investors don’t often bid up the shares of the buying company when deals are announced.

I’ve revised my numbers for Lundbeck again, and I’m still looking for modest revenue erosion on a long-term basis, as I’m not including any of the early-stage assets in my model, nor putting in any placeholders for future deals. The good news, if you can call it that, is that the shares still look undervalued on a cash flow basis even on the assumption of gradual long-term erosion in free cash flow. The bad news is that near-to-medium-term earnings growth prospects often drive share performance in this sector, and Lundbeck doesn’t have that going for it.

The Bottom Line

I’m still tempted to sell my shares in Lundbeck, take my profits, and move on. While I think Lundbeck has a good plan now, the company basically needs to rebuild its R&D effort and go out and make deals. That introduces a lot of risk into the picture and while I think the business in place at Lundbeck is quite strong in terms of operating efficiency and its ability to leverage acquired compounds, the risk/reward just isn’t so compelling anymore.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LUN.KO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.