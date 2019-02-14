How To Potentially Earn A 35% Dividend Yield On Twitter

We're bullish and own the stock, but this time round we are suggesting you use an alternate route.

While our price target remains the same, we upgraded the stock half a notch on our risk-rating scale.

Mr. Market was quite disappointed with Twitter's Q4/2018 earnings. We, on the other hand, were quite encouraged.

Background

As previously mentioned, we're holding a long position in Twitter (TWTR). We bought the stock on 7/20/2017 for $20/share (marked A on the below chart). Furthermore, on 6/4/2018 we sold TWTR 01/18/2019 40.00 CALL for $3.95 (marked B on the below chart), and on 7/30/2018 we sold TWTR 01/18/2019 31.00 PUT for $3.75 (marked C on the below chart).

Both options expired already (last month) with no assignment, i.e. worthless. Overall, we cashed-in $7.70 on these trades; that's 25% income (based on current market price), in about six months (on average) on a stock that pays no dividend at all.

Growth investing and dividend investing are two of the most popular strategies around, and for good reason. When done properly, both can generate great returns that can help you meet your long-term goals.

But by using options it's possible to enjoy the best of both worlds, including generating generous income from growth stocks that don't pay dividends. Let's take a closer look at why we're suggesting such a strategy on Twitter. Specifically, we're suggesting selling 06/21/2019 30.00 naked puts because this is a way to potentially profit from Twitter in 2019, and effectively creates a 35% yielding dividend for this popular social media company.

The Trade We're Suggesting

Source: Nasdaq.com

Selling a June 21st, 2019 $30.00 put means that the buyer of the option will be gaining the guaranteed ability to sell you 100 shares (per contract) of Twitter at $30 per share if the price is at or beneath that level at expiration. As of February 13th, the last price on that contract was $3.13 which means that selling one of these options would pay you $313 (minus commissions).

This is a naked put, which means that, no matter if we currently own Twitter shares or not, should the stock trade below $30 in late June, we might end up buying them at an effective price of $30 minus $3.13 = $26.87.

On the Wheel of Fortune we already executed this trade few days back at a slightly better price:

Source: Wheel of Fortune, Trading Alert, February 7th 2019

Why have we suggested this trade for our subscribers?

Why We're Suggesting It

Naked puts are a strategy for generating relatively low-risk income on stocks you expect to remain above the strike price ($30 in this case) by expiration. In this case, the premium you'd receive ($313 per contract) equates to a 10.4% return over just over four months or a 35% annualized return.

Once again, if we look at the trade we executed - you can see that the annualized return of the trade, should the options aren't assigned to us, is 37.73%. And if the options do get assigned to us - we buy TWTR for a net price of only $26.65.

Source: Wheel of Fortune, Trading Alert, February 7th 2019

In effect, you can think of it like earning a 35% (pre-tax) dividend from Twitter as long as the price stays at today's level ($30.39 as I write this) or higher.

Why not just buy shares outright? Well, aside of the fact that we already have a position in the stock, the benefit of this option trade is that you're getting a potentially great return while generating income without having to put up any cash up front (free money if we're right). Mind you, you could potentially end up owning Twitter (so make sure you can buy it if you have to) if you're assigned shares, but at the effective cost basis we're talking about we consider that scenario to be as attractive, if not more.

Basically, if Twitter trades flat or goes up, we make a 35% return, via the option premium paid up front. If Twitter falls, we end up buying it at just under $27 per share.

Obviously, we'd prefer the stock to rise and here's why we think it probably will.

Q4/2018 Earnings

In-spite of the market perception, we believe that Twitter's last earnings report was pretty strong.

Q4 revenue up 24% (revenue beat expectations by 5%)

Advertising revenue up 23%

Ad engagements (what advertisers most care most about): up 33%

Cost per engagement down 7% (stronger cost controls)

But while those top-line results are impressive, the bottom line exploded, with adjusted net income up 73% to $244 million. GAAP net income was up an even more impressive 180% and the company beat expectations for adjusted EPS by 25% (GAAP EPS by 120%).

Source: Motley Fool

And in its most profitable North American market average revenue per user finished the year at five times that of rival SnapChat (SNAP), though far below that of social media king Facebook (FB). But management thinks that its plans for further improvements to the platform will be able to close that gap and Morningstar (some of the most conservative analysts on the Street) expects ARPU growth of 18% CAGR over the next decade.

Now it's true that the stock got hammered after Q1 guidance called for a 20% increase in operational expenses (as the company invests in scaling its various businesses in hopes of improving engagement even more). Investors also didn't like that the company plans to stop disclosing monthly average users and just monetizable daily average user data (which it considers to be more important since that's what brings in the cash). And Q1 guidance was also slightly below analyst estimates which caused a rash of analyst price target cuts

Deutsche Bank: $28

Morgan Stanley: $31

Susquehanna: $33

Baird: $33

Oppenheimer: $33

Summit Insights: $33

UBS: $38

Morningstar raised fair value estimate to $30 (up 5% on better than expected results)

Basically, Twitter is coming off a very strong growth year where it managed to control its expenses very well, significantly improve user engagement (thanks to adding the Explore tab, the Tweet Activity feature, and the Engage and Dashboard apps) and drive sensational bottom line growth.

Source: F.A.S.T Graphs

What the Near-Term Future Holds

But now it looks like the company will be trying to keep that engagement momentum rolling by heavily reinvesting in its business which is why analysts expect adjusted EPS growth of just 3% in 2019, but accelerating growth in 2020 and 2021.

This short-term income-focused trade is because we like the turnaround Twitter has made in its business recently, and think that the price, after dropping post-earnings, is undervalued (current adjusted PE is 28% below its historical norm).

Basically, we're bullish on the stock but we're also a bit more cautious (than usual) as to want to immediately jump in and buy more shares. That's because there are enough risks facing the company that we want to limit our risk and if possible, either earn a great cash return (without necessarily having to own more of the company) or get it at 13% below current market price .

Those risks are that Twitter is a popular social media platform, but far smaller than juggernauts like Facebook, who despite all its issues continues to grow its user base at a faster rate than Twitter (so is Snap Chat which has 60 million more users).

The inherent short nature of its platform which means that the data it collects from its global user base of 320 million (126 million daily active users) is less valuable to advertisers looking to put together online ad campaigns.

This makes it harder for Twitter to win market share in the fast-growing and enormous digital ad market, but as long as it can continue to boost engagement steadily it should be able to deliver solid top and bottom line growth.

In fact, that's precisely what analysts expect (20% earnings growth in 2021) which is why, despite the disappointing guidance, analysts price targets didn't fall by much and are nearly all significantly higher than our $30 put strike price.

What's more, should Twitter fall below $30 by June 21st, then our cost basis of under $27 will be below even the most bearish current price targets (which are usually 12-month targets). That means that even if we're wrong (and Twitter pullbacks) we'll own more shares in a still large and popular social media company with a loyal (if stagnant) user base. We'll also possibly enjoy modest to strong upside potential of 4% to 41% if management delivers on current analyst growth estimates and the stock ends up at those $28 to $38 price targets by mid-2020.

In other words, this low-risk options trade is designed to be a “heads we win, tails we don't lose” proposition.

But of course, that doesn't mean this trade is a foolproof winner either.

Price Target (24-month forward looking)

Unlike Mr. Market, we found the recent earnings release to be quite positive, and mostly (forward looking) encouraging. In light of this report, we have upgraded the stock by half a notch. While our price target remains the same ($40), the risk rating of TWTR is now 3-3.5 (on a 1-5 scale, where 5 is the most risky) versus 3.5 before Q4/2018 numbers were released.

Our price target for TWTR is $40 for quite some time. This is exactly the reason why we sold the CALLs in early June 2018 when the stock moved over our PT.

Many analysts talked about the loss of 9M users during the fourth quarter of 2018. First of all, it's important to put things in the right perspective: This is less than 3% of the total count, at a time when the company is closing (voluntarily) millions of fabricated accounts. Once Twitter's "cleaning spree" comes to an end, we expect the number of users to stabilize and start growing again.

The declining monthly active user base is due to a mix of factors, including the company's genuine efforts to improve "the health of the service" as well as changes that were made in order to comply with sweeping data privacy protections in Europe. Over the past year, Twitter has focused on safeguarding the service amid scrutiny of its role in (and ability to) spreading fake news and election meddling, as well as the broader data privacy backlash, which is hitting the entire tech industry.

Another very important factor to bear in mind, is that we are less than one year away from 2020, an elections year. Since Twitter has become the preferred social media where politicians express themselves, it's likely that the company will see great interest and growing traffic all the way to the next Elections, and beyond. This means that advertisers will spend good money on a platform that is guaranteed to be the "venue of choice" for heavy-weight boxers, i.e. top politicians.

Last but not least, we believe that Twitter is a prime candidate for an M&A activity. Facebook (FB), Google (GOOGL), Apple (AAPL), even SnapChat (SNAP) are few of the names that are considered "potentially interested parties", and we wouldn't be surprised to see Twitter becoming the target of an acquisition, or a merger.

Risks To Consider

Even if Twitter trades flat or rises in the coming four months, you mustn't forget that the return this trade will generate would be taxed as a short-term capital gain. That means you'll pay your top marginal income tax rate which will range from 10% to 37% depending on your income and filing status.

Source: Forbes

And what if we're wrong? Well, the risk is that either due to something fundamental with the company (like missing Q1/2019 earnings which will come out before the expiry date of the option), or just the market selling off in general (say due to trade talks failing apart), Twitter might end up falling a lot.

Then we might be left holding shares with a cost basis of $26.87 (or $26.65 in real life) that might be underwater. And while we agree with analysts that Twitter is likely to grow sales and earnings in the future, it's not a certainty that it will be able to hit those 2020 and 2021 growth targets that analysts currently have.

That's especially true if management can't turnaround the major slowdown in user growth that began in 2015 (over the last 7 quarters monthly users have actually declined) and has continued to this day. Twitter's strategy has been to try to diversify its platform a bit via increased content (like live streaming NFL games) and that might stabilize the user-base but thus far has yet to grow it. Daily active users have been rising but merely represent the current user base becoming more active, not necessarily new users joining its network.

Ultimately Twitter, like all social media companies, is all about network effects, and without stronger user growth in the future, it might be hard for Twitter to grow its bottom line fast enough to justify its current multiple.

In other words, while we're confident that Twitter's current fundamentals and growth outlook are strong enough to make this trade a likely winner, there is always a chance that we might end up owning shares of a value trap. So make sure to size your trade accordingly and always use limits when selling options to ensure you are getting the expected premium and desired return.

Bottom Line

This trade is low-risk way to earn solid income from Twitter even if it trades flat, let alone rise.

Don't get us wrong, there are no "sure things" or "free lunches" on Wall Street, whether it comes to owning stocks outright or generating income through writing options. But in this case, when we balance Twitter's current fundamentals, the valuation, and both the short and long-term outlooks, we see writing naked $30 June Puts on Twitter as a solid risk/reward opportunity.

That's because with no upfront capital you can potentially earn ~35% annualized pre-tax return (paid up front in cash). And all that requires is for Twitter to trade flat or slowly rise to its current analysts' price targets, most of which are significantly higher than where it trades today.

And if the trade moves against us then we'll end up owning Twitter at a cost basis of under $27, which represents at least a 10% discount to fair value, even according to the highly conservative analysts at Morningstar.

As for us, $26.65 represents a 33% discount to our price target so we would feel very comfortable owning more shares at that price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short TWTR 06/21/2019 30.00 PUT