Heineken Has Another Awesome Year

Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) (OTCQX:HKHHF) has had another awesome year. Sales are up, the dividend is up, and its performance across emerging markets did well.

The stock trades for €86.24, there are 288 million shares, and the market cap is €24.8 billion ($28 billion). Earnings per share for 2018 were €4.25, and the price to earnings ratio is 20.3. The dividend is €1.60, and the dividend yield is 1.9%. I like that valuation.

For 2018, revenues were up 3.7% to €26.811 billion ($30.3 billion). Operating profit came in at €3,868 ($4.37 billion) and was up 6.4%. Operating margins were down 17 basis points to 17.2%, due in part to integrating the Brazilian operations. Profit margins are an incredible 9%. Free cash flow was €2,246 billion ($2.538 billion), and the free cash flow yield is 10.5%. Incredible valuation!

For 2019, management sees continued volatility in economic conditions, superior top-line growth driven by volume, mid-single-digit increase of input and logistic costs, and continued cost management and productivity initiatives. Heineken is focusing on Mexico, Vietnam, Ethiopia, Brazil, Cambodia, Haiti and South Africa, and the construction of a new brewery in Mozambique. The company expects adjusted operating profit for 2019 to grow by mid-single digits on an organic basis.

Volume growth was 7.7%. This is the largest growth in a decade. Amstel grew high single digit driven by strong growth in Brazil, and Tecate grew mid single digit due to the robust performance in Mexico. Cider volume increased double digits to 5.6 million hectoliters (2017: 4.9 million). We own shares of C&C Brands (OTCPK:CGPZF), which I've written about on Seeking Alpha and Sum Zero. C&C is having a tough time competing with Heineken and InBev (NYSE:BUD), as the two giants have come into cider and are doing quite well. I have been to Brazil five times and have seen Heineken's beer everywhere. We also own shares in the Brazilian division of InBev, AmBev (NYSE:ABEV).

Heineken bought out San Diego-based Lagunitas a few years ago and is expanding the brand across the globe. I'm always surprised about how few people know of the brand.

As I've pointed out many times, we own Heineken Holdings (OTCQX:HKHHF), not Heineken. Holdings is a publicly traded stock that holds shares in Heineken. The founding family owns the controlling interest. Holdings trades at €82.45, a 4.4% discount. So that €1.60 dividend works out to a slightly higher yield of 1.94%.

Femsa owns 8.3% of Holdings. Femsa swapped out its beer portfolio a number of years ago. Tecate, Sol, and Dos Equis were picked up in this transaction.

The consolidation in beer is incredible. Between InBev and Heineken, the two control most of the beer that you see at your local stores. What is funny about the beer business is that the two often brew and distribute for one another in foreign countries. They will buy a local brand that brews or distributes for their competitor.

We will briefly look at InBev. The stock trades at a market cap of $154 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61. The dividend was recently cut to help to pay down the enormous debt which was used to purchase Miller.

We've owned the stock for almost seven years and are up 124%. Counting dividends, probably another 9%. That small advantage that Holdings has over Heineken adds up. Should we buy more shares? I don't know. I love the stock and plan on holding it for a long time. Inevitably, Heineken will have some bad years as it's in some tough places to do business. The will be times when there will be currency devaluations. Having stated this, Heineken is one of my favorite stocks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HKHHF, ABEV, CCGGY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.