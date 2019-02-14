Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 2/12/19

Includes: CALX, FSK, KMI, POST
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 2/12/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes are now on the rise, as companies open trading windows to insiders after releasing recent financial results. Insider activity will continue to increase in coming weeks and peak again in the first week of March.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Post (POST);
  • Kinder Morgan (KMI); and
  • FS KKR Capital (FSK).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Terreno Realty (TRNO);
  • OncoCyte (OCX);
  • Evofem Biosciences (EVFM);
  • Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE);
  • Ultimate Software (ULTI);
  • Total Sys Svs (TSS);
  • Inspired Entertainment (INSE);
  • Tableau Software (DATA);
  • CarGurus (CARG); and
  • Boeing (BA).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Mindbody (MB); and
  • Gossamer Bio (GOSS).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Luxor Capital

BO

Mindbody

MB

B

$29,246,848

2

Kinder Richard D

CB, DIR, BO

Kinder Morgan

KMI

B

$3,678,860

3

Stiritz William P

DIR

Post

POST

B

$3,495,070

4

Broadwood Part

BO

OncoCyte

OCX

JB*

$1,999,999

5

Invesco

BO

Evofem Biosciences

EVFM

JB*

$1,123,402

6

Plants J Daniel

DIR

Calix

CALX

B

$749,000

7

Goldentree Asset Mgt

BO

Eagle Bulk Shipping

EGLE

B

$341,819

8

Lee David M

DIR

Terreno Realty

TRNO

B

$210,200

9

Forman Michael

CEO, DIR

FS KKR Capital

FSK

AB

$149,457

10

Cox Russell J

DIR

Gossamer Bio

GOSS

JB*

$115,200

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Chabot Christian

F, CB, DIR

Tableau Software

DATA

AS

$48,630,600

2

Stolte Chris

F, TO, DIR

Tableau Software

DATA

AS

$34,492,600

3

Scherr Scott

CB, CEO, DIR

Ultimate Software

ULTI

AS

$23,485,682

4

Scherr Marc D

VCB, COO, DIR

Ultimate Software

ULTI

AS

$22,142,834

5

McAllister Kevin G

VP, PR, CEO

Boeing

BA

S

$5,032,938

6

McVey Richard M

CB, CEO

MarketAxess

MKTX

AS

$4,418,723

7

Woods M Troy

CB, CEO

Total Sys Svs

TSS

S

$4,361,746

8

Luttig J Michael

VP, GC

Boeing

BA

S

$3,488,886

9

Vitruvian Partners Llp

BO

Inspired Entertainment

INSE

S

$3,350,200

10

Steinert Langley

CEO, CB, BO

CarGurus

CARG

AS

$2,797,637

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

