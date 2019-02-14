Shopify: Is Growth Deceleration A Warning Sign?

Many of Shopify's newer growth initiatives still show very high growth rates while the main business is also growing strong. The long-term growth story is very much intact.

Guidance was, as always, conservative and shouldn't be taken too seriously. Expect another year of 45%-50% revenue growth in 2019.

Investing Thesis

This is why you should invest in Shopify (SHOP) in a nutshell: It is operating in a very important growth market, cloud-based e-commerce, that has a huge total addressable market and a very long growth trajectory. Their solutions are considered the best in the business which is why the company has been growing revenue at very high rates. Shopify's founder-CEO Tobi Lütke is considered a visionary by many and the company is attracting the best talents in the industry, which will keep them a step ahead of competition going forward. Gross margins in the mid-50s suggest high profitability potential in the future. Valuation has never been cheap but at these growth rates, valuation multiples tend to contract very quickly.

Growth Remains Very Strong

In Q4 2018 Shopify's revenue came in at $343.9 million after guiding for $325 million in revenue (top range of guidance) in Q3, resulting in a 5.8% guidance beat. By increasing revenue by 54% yoy and 27.4% sequentially they finally passed the $1 billion TTM revenue milestone.

Shopify’s number one growth driver remains Merchant Solutions. While this part of the business is lower margin than its other part, Subscription Solutions, it is also what will keep the company growing at high rates for a very long time. Trough Merchant Solutions, Shopify aligns themselves with customers’ interests which is: Selling more stuff. As investors, we should always be looking for businesses that genuinely want to improve their customers’ lives because this will drive business success in the long-term. In Shopify’s case intense customer focus is inherent to their business model, so give yourself a slap on the back if you are a shareholder.

This alignment of interests is paying off handsomely: Merchants selling on the Shopify platform for 12 months or more grew their Gross Merchandise Volume (or “GMV”) at an average monthly rate of 24% yoy in 2018. Also, the number of merchants on the Shopify platform achieving over $1 million in GMV grew by 58% in 2018.

At the same time, Shopify’s Merchant Solutions grew 63% and now represents 61% of Shopify’s total revenue. Subscription Solutions revenue grew "only" 42% but what really stands out to me is Shopify's strong GMV numbers. GMV amounted to $14 billion in the fourth quarter (up 54% yoy and 40% sequentially) and totaled more than $41 billion in the full year 2018.

Growth Deceleration Continues

While Shopify's business is undoubtedly getting stronger each quarter, it is a fact that growth has been coming down gradually over the years and this trend will most likely continue:

Data by YCharts

Much of that deceleration can be attributed to Subscription Solutions or Monthly Recurring Revenue (“MRR”). While MRR consistently grew above 60% throughout the whole year in 2017, in 2018 growth has gradually decelerated from 57% in Q1 to 37% in Q4.

In the conference call, management revealed that Shopify now has approximately 820,000 active merchants and 5,300 Shopify Plus subscribers; that’s up 37% and 47% yoy respectively. These growth numbers, while they obviously have been much higher in past years, are impressive if you consider the scale of the company. Then again, the company added fewer merchants on a per capita basis in 2018 than in 2017 (211,000 in 2018 vs. 232,000 in 2017).

Also Shopify Plus, their higher priced enterprise solution, saw some serious growth deceleration in 2018. Shopify Plus accounted for 25% of MRR in 2018, up from 21% in 2017 and 17% in 2016. That means that their growth rate came down from 100% in 2017 to 63% in 2018.

Even Merchant Solutions, which grew 74% in Q4 2017, has seen slight growth deceleration in 2018.

Growth Story Still Intact

Growth deceleration looks like a dangerous trend but at the same time, its implications shouldn’t be overestimated.

First of all, there is the law of large numbers. Shopify just reached $1 billion TTM revenue this quarter. Naturally, you will see some deceleration percentage-wise, especially if you come off ultra-high growth rates as Shopify has in previous years.

Second, the company is still growing at a very high rate, above 50%, and guidance doesn't look like growth will slow down considerably in 2019. For the first quarter of 2019, the company expects revenue of $310 million (top range of guidance), which would translate to roughly 45% growth yoy. That’s in line with the growth guidance given in the last quarter and, if history is any guide, Shopify should beat that guidance. For the full year 2019, the company expects $1.48 billion revenues, which implies only 38% yoy growth. However, this guidance number surely will be updated and raised in every quarterly report in 2019. If they only increased their full-year guidance by 2% each quarter in 2019 they would land at $1.6 billion at the end of the year, which would translate to 50% yoy growth. Thus, it would be very surprising if Shopify didn't grow 45%-50% in 2019.

Third, the company still has an enormous total addressable market to grow into. It's no coincidence that Shopify is often compared to Amazon (AMZN). Their growth trajectories simply seem to be endless. Shopify has done a great job so far of grabbing those opportunities. They launched Shopify Plus in 2014 (which now makes up a quarter of their MRR), Shipping in 2015 and Capital in 2016 (which both doubled their revenue in 2018). While they were busy in 2017 and 2018 to build out these major new products and also started serious efforts to expand internationally (three of their four focus countries more than doubled their GMV yoy), they promised some new product announcements later in the year.

Interestingly, the company also stated in the conference call that they will invest more in the Shopify brand in 2019. It is impossible to say what the growth impact of these efforts will be. What this shows, however, is that growth will not come as "easy" anymore and Shopify is entering into a new, slightly lower growth phase. It's good to see that Shopify is proactively addressing this.

Valuation And Closing Thoughts

Lower growth is probably the reason why shares have been basically trading sideways since growth deceleration became stronger in Q2 2018. That leaves the question of which valuation multiple should be attributed to the shares now?

I haven't talked about margins and income yet but that is simply because at this point the company isn't trying to optimize the bottom line. When asked about operating leverage in the conference call, CFO Amy Shapero literally said that they are investing for the "longtime long term". Now, I don't know if there is a better way of communicating "we don't care about profitability in the foreseeable future" but it's certainly up there.

The point is that you can't value this company based on earnings. Looking at profitability, the only metric to really watch right now is gross margin, which came in at 54%, slightly lower than last year and the previous quarters, but as expected since Merchant Solutions are lower margin than Subscriptions and are becoming a bigger portion of the overall business.

Apart from that, it is all about the top line. The only sensible way to value this company is based on PS or EV/S ratios:

Data by YCharts

Right now, shares are trading at a historically high PS multiple which, honestly, is a bit puzzling since the company's growth rate has come down considerably and also margins haven't moved much. Could this be because of overly optimistic growth projections for their Marijuana-business? It's hard to say, but just for the protocol, I don't believe it is sound investing to put money into Shopify's stock only because of their potential Marijuana-business. While this could become an interesting vertical for the company I don't think it will substantially move the needle for the whole business – certainly not anytime soon.

In closing, it is impossible to say that shares are a bargain right now. So if you find pleasure in trying to time short-term share price movements this might not be the ideal time to enter this stock. However, since I don't believe that market timing really works I think it would be a shame if you missed this long-term investment opportunity because of valuation concerns.

Fortunately, high growth is one of the best cures against high valuations. If you assume close to 50% revenue growth in 2019, which seems very realistic, the forward PS ratio drops under 13. Add 40% growth in 2020 and the ratio drops to 9. Add another 30% growth in 2021 and the PS is below 7. You get the idea.

I'm confident that Shopify's business is as strong as ever and that shares will beat the market in the next 5 years and beyond which is why I think they are a buy right now. Still, it probably is a good idea to not allocate too much of your portfolio to this name at the moment and try to add on price volatility.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SHOP, AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.