Viper Energy Partners: Permian Income With No Exploration Risk

Debt is nominal when compared to the value of the royalties on the books.

The company has positions in two of the fastest-growing production basins: the Eagle Ford and the Permian.

Sometimes the best oil and gas deals are not with the oil and gas companies themselves. Viper Energy Partners (VNOM), a public subsidiary of Diamondback Energy (FANG) represents a low- risk way to participate in the Permian Basin activity without all the exploration risks inherent in an oil and gas company.

This idea is similar to participating in the personal computer industry fortunes by purchasing stock of the companies making the cases that carry the computers. You get the reward of computer sales without worrying about all the technology risks.

“2018 was a transformational year for Viper as we successfully effected our election to be treated as a taxable entity which enabled us to present our differentiated investment opportunity to a significantly expanded investor universe, while also showcasing a unique tax strategy."

Viper Energy now pays out without issuing a K-1 anymore. This will be the last year for K-1. So those investors who do not like K-1 can review this company as the next fiscal year, 2019 will be the first one with the new corporate arrangement. One result will be a favorable tax treatment on some of all of the future distributions in the immediate future.

The stock of Viper Energy Partners has fallen back as the market has worried about oil prices even though royalties from rising production have dampened the oil price fall.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website January 30, 2019

During much of the Permian heyday, this company's common units yielded under the current dividend yield. Production on the company-owned lands was just beginning and the units traded at a relatively high price compared to the distribution. The Permian was in favor and this company was seen as a rising star. So the yield remained low for a fair amount of time after the initial public offering.

However, production increased 10% from the third quarter but the distribution dropped to $.51 per unit despite the production increase. Still that yield was far above the yield of the previous year. The rising distribution has collided with lower oil prices and market fears of an endless drop in oil pricing to provide the best current yield in company history. Despite the latest rally from December lows, this company is still a bargain.

But this partnership has great acreage in some of the fastest-growing production areas of the country. Production and income growth will continue at a fairly rapid pace even as the market has soured on the general Permian prospects.

A significant chunk of the acreage is operated by Diamondback Energy. Diamondback just announced guidance of a 28% growth rate. That is slower than the recent past, however, that growth rate will be more than enough to cushion some downward oil price volatility. Other competitors have posted some similar decreases. But the key is that growth is still expected by many companies. As long as the economy remains strong, there is a relatively small chance of a sustained oil price drop that would slow industry activity so precipitously as to cut the distribution materially for a long time. The market should at some point recognize the relatively strong distribution growth performance and revalue these shares.

The focus on the market of the fourth quarter earnings report may be a decent time to pick up more shares. The drop in oil prices focused the market on a relatively slow quarter for this royalty company. The income of this company will vary with the price of oil and production. That is why the periodic acquisition of more royalty interests is so important. The company recently expanded into the Eagle Ford. This gives the company a material presence in two great growth areas.

Source: Viper Energy Partners October, 2018 Investor Presentation

The above gives investors a general idea of the company's presence in some of the best areas of premium growth basins. The market may be concerned about near-term headwinds. But clearly, this company has excellent distribution raising long-term growth prospects.

The potential quarterly income fluctuations may not make this company suitable for income investors. But those who can afford some volatility can reap some decent long-term growth as well as an above average 8% distribution. Given that many investors average a long-term investment return of about 8%, this security offers a clear above-average opportunity with substantially less risk than the typical oil and gas company.

The operators of much of the company acreage are among the top tier operators in the industry. Many have far below average operating costs. Therefore, their guidance is not as likely to be affected by downward oil price gyrations as would be the case for smaller and more leveraged operators. The growth of the operators shown above is somewhat more assured than for the industry as a whole. The growth of the Permian Basin and the Eagle Ford in general is likely to be above average for the foreseeable future.

Source: Viper Energy Partners October, 2018 Investor Presentation

Investors need to understand that this company does not operate any acreage. It is completely at the mercy of the lease operators. Therefore, the target shown above is a combination of the individual operator expectations. That can change at any time for any number of reasons. This is why owning acreage under well-established and financially strong operators is so very important in the royalty business.

The growth rate shown above can cover a lot of oil price and industry volatility in the long run. The current distribution is very generous for the targeted growth rate shown above. As the partnership grows the growth rate will continue to slow. However, there can be a lot of deceleration before the investor needs to worry about growth prospects from the current growth rate. This investment could very easily become a "high yield" investment over the long term due to the initially high growth rates before the partnership matures.

Source: Viper Energy Partners October, 2018 Investor Presentation

The debt presented in the slide above is fairly nominal given the value of the royalties on the books. However, the current practice of distributing all the available funds probably needs to change in the future. This market is not very receptive to continuing trips to the equity market for financing.

The partnership appears to be fairly strong financially with acreage operated by some of the best companies in the industry. So the cash flow growth predictions probably have above average ability to withstand oil price fluctuations.

The growth rate of the past few years is probably unsustainable. However, a 20% growth rate would be a conservative and realistic long-term growth rate for the time being. That growth rate should enable steadily rising distributions. Similarly, the practice of distributing all income probably needs to be modified to a distribution of about 80% of the available funds. The rest of the money needs to be steadily reinvested into the royalty business.

There could be a one-time adjustment to reduce the distribution to that new policy. But the current growth rate would more than make up for such an adjustment quickly.

Royalty companies tend to not do well during times of severe and sustained oil price downturns. At such a time, companies tend to drill less or not drill at all. Then production on the royalty lands would decline without new wells to replace that production. The distribution could be severely limited or even eliminated. Lower prices would lower the value of the product upon which the royalty is based and then lower production from a lack of new production would also lower the distribution. That is why this is called a variable distribution partnership.

Therefore, these distributions could be considered a type of cyclical growth. Right now, the economy is doing extremely well, so demand for oil should continue to increase along with production.

The international oil supply shows enough stability to keep things interesting for the price of oil. Should Venezuela and Libya ever get their acts together and run their oil companies sensibly, there could be a time of temporary oversupply. In the meantime, the outlook for the price of oil appears decent. That implies some increasing distributions for this partnership for the foreseeable future. A royalty company like this needs to be carefully watched though for fast industry-changing conditions.

This distribution should continue to increase at least 20% each year (probably in lumps) for the foreseeable future. That is not bad for a variable income vehicle. However, this is not a security to own when there is a severe recession on the horizon. It may not be suitable for a lot of income investors that want more certainty.

