Goldman Sachs: 40% Upside With An Asymmetrical Risk-Reward Ratio

While certain risks such as a recessionary phase or further fines from the 1MDB scandal do exist, the asymmetric risk to reward ratio presents a good buying opportunity.

Recent management changes have geared it to grow as an investment and retail bank while moving away from trading. This is a good strategy as fintech companies have made trading a highly competitive and low margin business.

The stock is currently trading at a value below its tangible book value. This is a rare scenario which puts a potential floor on the price of the stock.

Recently the bank’s role in the 1MDB scandal has hurt its stock price causing it to lose 35% of its value in 2018.

Goldman Sachs in a multinational bank that is currently geared towards growing in the investment and retail banking space.

Asssessing Market Sentiment and Recent Stock Price ?

At the time of writing the article, Goldman Sachs is trading at $191.67 (11/02/2019). The stock has had a volatile year after being plagued by the 1MDB Malaysian scandal which along with the general market sell off caused the stock to trade at a value 40% lower than its peak in March 2018. However, Goldman Sachs reported a strong Q4 2018 financial result which caused a rebound in its price (biggest 1 day gain in a decade). The stock is currently trading 30% higher than its December low.

I believe the stock is still currently undervalued, trading at a forward P/E ratio of just 8.2x when compared to the industry average of 12.5x.

What happened in the 1MDB Scandal and what’s happening about it now?

1 Malaysian Development Board (aka 1MDB) was founded in 2009 by then prime minister of Malaysia Najib Razak. The fund was set up to finance infrastructure and other economy-related deals in Malaysia. During the course of its activities, officials from 1MDB met up with senior partners from Goldman Sachs to discuss bond deals which led to mega fees for Goldman Sachs. Goldman Sachs had raised $6.5 billion for the fund and had raked in $600 million in fees.

The Malaysian government has alleged that $2.7 billion was misappropriated by 1MDB and senior officials from Goldman Sachs knew about this and let it happen anyway. Goldman Sachs’s ex-chief of south-east Asia Tim Leissner has pleaded guilty to charges against him pertaining to the 1MDB scandal. Goldman Sachs has come under massive scrutiny pertaining to these charges which caused a sell-off in its stock in the middle of 2018.

So what’s happening now?

The Malaysian finance minister has said that he believes Goldman Sachs should return $7.5 billion back to Malaysia due to its role in the 1MDB scandal. He believes that this amount is fair for the financial losses, agony and trauma that the scandal brought to the country.

On the other hand, Goldman Sachs has vigorously defended itself against all allegations. Goldman Sachs says that they were lied to by senior officials at 1MDB and intend on defending themselves in court.

It is expected that this case will drag on for a while. It is reasonable to expect that Goldman Sachs will be paying back the fees it took from 1MDB. However, a $7.5 billion fine seems unreasonably inflated. A fine in the range on $1-$1.5 billion seems more realistic. Goldman Sachs generated net income of $10.46 billion in 2018. Thus, a fine in the range on $1-$1.5 billion could impact its bottom line by about 10-15%.

Another noteworthy point is that the firm is already setting aside money for the litigation and regulatory expenses it has to pay pertaining to the scandal.

“Net provisions for litigation and regulatory proceedings for 2018 were $844 million compared with $188 million for 2017” – Goldman Sachs Q4 2018 Earnings Report

This means that the firm is already preparing for the impact of the regulatory proceedings and thus, the impact on its earnings is likely to not be very high in the future.

About the business

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) has 4 primary subdivisions which generated net revenues of $36.62 billion and net earnings of $10.46 billion for the year ending on 31st December 2018. This generated the highest EPS in the firm’s history of $25.27 per share.

The picture below shows the breakdown of the sub-divisions.

The four subdivisions and a brief description of them are as follows:

Investment Banking (21% of total revenue in 2018): Goldman Sachs has the reputation of being the premier investment bank on wall street. This business serves both private and public companies globally. It involves financial advisory across the entire spectrum corporate finance activities such as M&A, acquisitions, divestitures etc. It also involves equity and debt underwriting. Institutional Client Services (37% of total revenue in 2018): This business serves clients who want to buy and sell financial products. The Institutional Client Services division acts as a market maker to facilitate transactions in products ranging from fixed income, equities, currency and commodity products Investing and Lending (23% of total revenue in 2018): The Investments and Lending division looks after longer-term loans across various asset classes ranging from private debt, public and private equity, infrastructure and real estate securities. An important product I would like to highlight here is Marcus by Goldman Sachs. Marcus is a digital consumer financial services platform. It provides unsecured loans to and accepts deposit from retail clients. This business has been growing rapidly and has high growth potential in transforming the business to be more retail customer oriented. I’ve gone into more details about this platform ahead in the article. Investment Management (19% of total revenue in 2018): This division provides investment and wealth advisory services to help both institutional and high net worth clients to preserve and grow their financial assets globally.

The slide below shows the full revenue breakdown by subdivision for the firm in 2018.

Financials, Earnings and Key Drivers of Growth

The table below shows the revenue, operating expenses and pre-tax earnings of each sub-division.

In the financial data presented above, operating expenses by individual sub-divisions for 2018 have not been shown. This is because the annual report containing these numbers has not yet been released. However, the total operating expenses for the entire company is present and gives an accurate picture of the total pre-tax earnings in 2018.

Looking deeper into the financials of the firm, the total pre-tax earnings has been through a volatile last few years. Declining sharply during the 2015-2016 economic downturn and then recovering rapidly in the following years.

Moreover, there has been a drastic change in the sources of the company’s revenue and pre-tax earnings

Let’s take a look at the numbers by each sub-division:

1. Investment Banking: The firm is transitioning itself to be the most premier investment bank in the world. Revenues and pre-tax earnings have been growing steadily and sustainably in the last few years. Pre-tax earnings have grown from $2.8 billion in 2014 to $3.8 billion in 2017. A big driver of this growth has been the state of the industry in general. M&A activity has surged to its highest level last year and Goldman Sachs is the second most active advisers of firms on mergers and acquisitions (ranking second to Morgan Stanley)

The graph below depicts the rise in the number of M&A “mega-deals”

Source: Thomson Reuters

2. Institutional Client Services: There has been a sharp reduction in revenue and pre-tax earnings from the Institutional Client Services business. The pre-tax earnings have reduced from $4.3 billion in 2014 to $2.2 billion in 2017. That represents an almost 50% decline in the last 4 years. However, Goldman Sachs was able to grow the top line in 2018. This has been one of the biggest challenges for not only Goldman Sachs, but the industry at large. As mentioned before, the Institutional Client Services division generates commission-based revenue based on transactions by its clients. With the rise of fintech solutions, spreads have been getting tighter and impacting the bottom line of this division. However, with recent management changes such as David Solomon replacing Lloyd Blankfein as the CEO of Goldman Sachs, the firm has been moving to be more of an investment bank rather than a trading firm. I’ve dived into this in more detail in a later section of this article.

3. Investing and Lending: The Investing and Lending division had been stable in the years up till 2017. However, the sub-division grew its revenue from $6.5 billion in 2017 to $8.2 billion in 2018. A major driver of this growth is the digital platform Marcus. While the exact performance numbers for Marcus in 2018 are not out yet, let’s have a look at the key statistics from the Goldman Sachs 2017 Annual Report.

Marcus managed to grow its pre-tax earnings to $3.79 billion in 2017 from $1.69 billion in 2016 (Representing a 124% YoY growth).

Marcus deposits grew by more than $5 billion in 2017, ending the year at $17.1 billion — nearly double the balances than when the business has started in April 2016.

As of the end of 2017, Marcus was serving more than 350,000 customers across loans and deposits

From the information above, it is clear that Marcus remains a significant growth opportunity for Goldman Sachs to rely more heavily on Investing & Lending to grow its top and bottom line. Transitioning into a more of a retail bank while moving away from trading shows the excellent foresight of senior management.

4. Investment Management: The investment management division has shown the most stable growth for the business in the last 5 years. Both revenue and pre-tax earnings have grown over last 5 years. However, this division represents only 18% of the total revenue and an even smaller portion of the pre-tax earnings for the firm.

Q4 2018 Earnings

The slide below shows the revenue, earnings per share and return on equity for the stock in 2018.

Going deeper into the Q4 earnings of the firm, analysts expected the earnings to be between $4-$5 per share given the reputational damage the firm had suffered at the hands of the 1MDB scandal. However, Goldman Sachs strongly outperformed expectations and generated an EPS of $6.04 per share. This took the annual EPS to $25.27 and drove the P/E ratio down to ~8x (while the industry average is ~12x). The firm managed to generate a strong ROE (Return on Equity) of 13.3% throughout the year, which is good news for equity holders.

Share Buyback Program

Goldman Sachs has embarked upon an aggressive share repurchase program in the last few years which has helped return adequate capital to shareholders while causing the EPS to inorganically increase to its highest value ever. The firm has spent $3.28 billion in 2018, $6.72 billion in 2017, $6.1 billion in 2016 and $4.2 billion in 2014 on buying back shares. The current number of common shares outstanding are 384 million which is significantly lower than 485 million in 2014, when Goldman Sachs had restarted its share buyback program.

The graph below shows the reduction in shares outstanding of the stock over the last few years. Reduction in the number of shares outstanding helps to inorganically inflate the EPS.

Moving on to 2019, Goldman Sachs is expected to once again return capital to shareholders through its share buyback program. This will help increase the EPS of common stock.

Management Change

Goldman Sachs recently appointed David Solomon to be its new CEO taking over from Lloyd Blankfein on 31st October, 2018. This represents a big management change as the firm is looking at growing its investment banking division. Lloyd Blankfein had his roots in the trading division and had helped grow the Institutional Client Services business in the last decade. However, as the trading business becomes more competitive, the Investment Banking division represents a good growth opportunity for the firm. David Solomon had his roots in investment banking and is well-positioned to lead this growth. Besides this, he has also appointed John Waldron who was one of the three co-heads of the investment banking division to become Goldman Sachs President and COO. This will benefit the strategic initiatives to grow the investment banking division.

Valuation and Forecast

There are two valuation methodologies that I would like to talk about in this thesis.

P/E Ratio with respect to comparables

A simple valuation methodology for a firm like Goldman Sachs is to compare the P/E ratio of the firm with its most direct comparables. The graph below shows the TTM P/E ratio (TTM basically means using the trailing twelve months of earnings in the P/E ratio) of JP Morgan, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley along with Goldman Sachs. The average P/E ratio of the industry lies between 12-13x.

The firm is still trading at a TTM P/E ratio of 8.23x likely because of the uncertainty surrounding it due to the 1MDB scandal. I believe that the stock is trading at a discount and is likely to move higher once the dust from the scandal has settled. Once there is more information regarding the fines arising from the scandal, the P/E ratio will tend to normalize back to 12.5x

Next, let’s talk about future earnings. In 2018, Goldman Sachs generated a net income of $10.46 billion, with an average of about 400m shares outstanding for the stock in 2018, the stock generated an EPS of about $25.

At current market prices, this implies a P/E ratio of 191/25 ~ 8x

Moving on to 2019, Analysts have been very bearish about their earnings expectations for Goldman Sachs. The average estimate for 2019 earnings is $24.48 per share as shown in the table below.

However, the earnings estimates for 2018 have been wildly inaccurate with an average upside surprise of 30%. Most recently, the estimated earnings for Q4 2018 were expected to be $4.45 but the actual results were $6.04 per share. This led to the biggest one day gain in the stock price of the firm in the last decade. This shows that analysts have been overly pessimistic with the impact they think the scandal has brought upon the reputation of the firm.

The table below shows the positive earnings surprise the firm generated in every quarter of 2018.

Let’s say that the earnings do come in at $24.48 per share. Given the 400m shares outstanding, that represents a net income of 400*24.48 = $9.8 billion.

If the firm is made to pay the entire fees it earned from 1MDB back along with a fine, the damages can at most amount to $1-$1.5 billion. This will reduce its net income for the year from $9.8 billion to $8.6 billion (Given an average fine of $1.25b).

This results in an EPS = $8.6bn/400m ~ $21.5 per share

Given that the firm has paid off all fines and has put the 1MDB scandal behind it (after paying a hefty fine), the P/E multiple will begin to normalize to 12.5x once again.

With earnings of $21.5 per share and a price multiple of 12.5x, I believe the shares should be valued at 12.5*21.5 = $268.75 a year from now.

Do note that this involves conservative assumptions of lower earnings in the next year compared to 2018 and a hefty fine of $1.5 bn. This estimate does not include the impact of the share buyback program that has potential to increase the EPS even further.

The table below is a sensitivity analysis with respect to the P/E Ratio and EPS in 2019.

Created by author

Even if the firm is made to pay a bigger fine driving down its EPS to $20 and the P/E ratio does not manage to normalize to 12.5x, there is still significant upside to this stock.

Moving on to the second valuation methodology

P/B Ratio

Goldman Sachs stock price is currently trading at a price below its tangible book value. Tangible book value is basically the value a company would theoretically be worth if liquidated. This is an extraordinary scenario which puts a floor on the value of the stock price in the medium term (about 1 year).

The chart below shows the movement of Goldman Sachs’s stock price versus its tangible book value. The stock has been trading at prices well above its tangible book value for the last 5 years. However, recently it has dipped below its tangible book value. (This graph only represents the year end value of the stock and tangible book value)

It is likely that the stock will rebound back to trade above its tangible book value in the medium term (6 months – 1 year).

The table below shows the rapid growth in the tangible book value of the stock throughout 2018. The tangible book value grew to $196.4 in Q4 2018 and it is likely to act as the floor price of the stock.

Period Tangible Book Value Q4 2018 $196.4 Q3 2018 $186.6 Q2 2018 $183.8 Q1 2018 $176.3

Risks

There are two key risks that may impact this thesis

Downturn in the general economy and market sell-offs: As mentioned earlier, 2018 has been a volatile year for Goldman Sachs’s stock and the general market. Clouded by trade tensions and economic sanctions, the market has been impacted by the uncertainty. The market sold off in February 2018 and then again in October 2018. Rise of any additional political uncertainty or economic anomalies such as inversion of the 2 year-10 year yield curve can cause another sell off. In such a case, we can expect to see the broader market along with Goldman Sachs’s stock sell off.

Unexpected risks arising from the 1MDB Scandal: While most of the negative sentiment arising from Goldman Sachs’s role in the 1MDB scandal has already been baked into the firm’s current market price, any additional rulings against the firm can cause a sell-off leading to a drop in the stock price in the short term. I believe that most of the damage from the scandal is likely to be reputational as opposed to financial. However, this reputational damage does not seem to be impacting the firm’s business.

Stock target, time horizon and how to trade this?

Let’s take a look at the shorter-term performance of Goldman Sachs stock and the S&P 500 Index.

The graph below shows the movement of Goldman Sachs stock over the last 1 year.

The graph below shows the movement of the SPY ETF over the last 1 year.

After the market saw it’s low on 24th December 2018, it has been rallying upwards from the start of this year. With this, Goldman Sachs stock also rallied upwards. The stock touched $203 and has pulled back to $191 (at the time of writing this article). This makes it a good time to enter into this stock at current market prices

As mentioned in the valuation section of this article, I believe that the fair value for this stock is $268.75, which is likely to be seen a year from now after the court cases related to the 1MDB scandal have been settled. This represents ~40% return over a 1-year time horizon.

Takeaway

In my opinion, Goldman Sachs’s stock has been oversold in the short-run due to the negative press arising from the 1MDB scandal. The company has shown strong growth in 2018 and surprised analyst expectations in every single quarter. With the recent management changes, the company is on the right trajectory to grow its earnings. Given the fact that the stock is trading at a value below its tangible book value, this looks like an excellent time to purchase the stock as there is a minimum price floor on the stock.

I believe that once the dust from the scandal has settled, the stock will return back to my assessment of its fair value of $268.75 which is 40% above current market prices. I expect this to occur in the medium term (about 1 year)

Disclosure: I am/we are long GS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.