Green Organic Dutchman Will Have Its Day, And Soon

I believe I may be one of the original fans of The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCQX:TGODF). Within the cannabis industry, an industry that is burgeoning and still finding its feet, there are significant mispricings with stock valuations, and I believe The Green Organic Dutchman is one of them. The company will have all of its production capabilities online over the course of the calendar year. They will be rolling out their products in large order over the next 6-12 months. Their revenue will increase significantly as they begin their production. At the same time, the company has an exclusive distribution deal with Canada's largest wine distributor. They will be distributing their products with worldwide capabilities. However, if you looked at the stock price, you would think they are still in the "Back-of-the-bar-napkin" stages of their business. They are not. Yet, their stock price does not reflect their medium-term future potential. To me, this represents a significant opportunity.

While their stock has remained relatively subdued over the course of the past few weeks, I am expecting that this will change:

2019 Production Process

In a video interview with Proactive Investors Stocktube, CEO Brian Athaide broke down what was coming online over the course of the next year.

For now, the company is working with a minor amount of space in a facility of about 7,000 square feet as well as a 123,000 square foot hybrid greenhouse. But, it is the Valley Field operations that should be focused on. Despite some previous delays in construction, the facility will be fully completed at the end of this calendar year. In the meantime, the facility is expected to begin processing from its first grow room by the end of Q2 (the company's fiscal calendar runs along with the normal calendar). That puts production to begin at the new facility after the month of June. From this, the expectation is that the company will ramp up production throughout July and all the way into the end of the year as more and more of the facility finishes completion.

This new facility is 1.1 million square feet. The production capabilities for this are expected to be around 195,000 kilograms of organic cannabis per year. Currently, the wholesale price of cannabis is ~$5.20 per kilogram. But, Green Organic is just that: Organic. I've not found statistics around the internet that delineates what the organic price cannabis is relative to regular cannabis. The only straight answer I have gotten from anyone is: More. I can work with that.

Given full production capabilities with 195k kg., at $5.20, TGOD can expect about $1B in revenue. At 17% net margins, a number I find consistent in my research around the companies I cover, as well as a 20-times multiple, you could value the company at ~$3.5B. Their current market capitalization is $650M with a $2.50 stock price (at the time of this writing). This would mean the stock should be trading in the range of +$13.50. I put the plus sign in front of the $13.50 projection simply because I used the $5.20 wholesale price. Wholesale organic cannabis will be priced at: More.

To be fair, I have also used 100% projection rates for the company. And, this full production will begin at the end of this calendar year. So, if an investor were to see this as an opportunity the 100% production needs to be considered as well as the fact that the revenue from this will not be fully generated until after the company comes fully online at the end of this year. So, an investor would have to look at this company as a holding they will not see the full revenues for until the end of next year. But, if the $13.50 price target does get a achieved, this is an enormous move for the stock from its current price of $2.50. I see this as a distinct possibility, however.

As the company and the industry ramps up there are going to be bumps along the way. Aurora Cannabis (OTC:ACB) just showed some of the growing pains of the industry with their losses they incurred that they reported just Monday. Aurora had costs associated with coming online and fully ramping up distributions. But, TGOD has an advantage with its distribution partnership with Velvet Management (more below).

Still, I believe that there is a segment for organic that will entice some to choose organic over non-organic. The industry remains to know what the percentages are. However, off the cuff, the CEO wondered if the numbers would be 25% (See Cramer video below).

The next aspect of the company's future is that they expect to have the capabilities of selling fully throughout the entire nation by the end of this calendar. This will be far simpler than can be imagined. Green Organic has partnered up with Velvet Management, the largest wine distributor in Canada:

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. is pleased to announce a supply partnership with Velvet Management Inc. for sales and distribution to provincial liquor and cannabis boards across Canada. Velvet is a new company with distinct ownership created by the largest wine distributor in Canada, Philippe Dandurand Wines. TGOD is committed to best-in-class distribution for its premium, certified organic cannabis. Sales and relationships with provincial cannabis and liquor boards is a critical aspect to TGOD's success. Through the partnership with Velvet, TGOD has secured a strong entry point with every provincial liquor and cannabis board across Canada.

I can imagine that since Velvet already has a strong relationship with provincial liquor boards, getting through the process with cannabis should be a matter of procedure and a lot simpler than a start-up company. Plus, since they are already distributing wine to some of these same locations, there may not be as much ramp-up costs. All Green Organic will need to do is hand over its products to a well connected and proven distributor.

There are other aspects of the deal that stand out. In a private email to me, initiated from my previous article here on Seeking Alpha, Spencer MacLean, with Green Organic's Investor Relations, highlighted these four aspects of the distribution deal:

Exclusive licensing deals

~$300,000,000 cash position/ no debt

Continued international expansion

Q3 Numbers do not yet reflect growing at scale

The international expansion aspects are important as the company ramps up production. If you actually watch the video interview I have highlighted above, Green Organic is not rushing through the process just to get something on a store shelf and generate revenues as quickly as possible. Instead, they are looking from the angle of customer service orientation. CEO Athaide spent 25 years with Procter & Gamble (PG) before moving into the wine industry for a brief stint. Now, he is helming Green Organic and bringing that strong customer service driven approach.

This was highlighted in an interview with Jim Cramer CNBC's Mad Money:

I've spent my own time in customer service related industries to include restaurants and retail. And, I can tell you from my own observations that customers get quite disappointed when you are out of a product. Green Organic is approaching its business from the angle of the highest customer service levels. They want to be placed on a store shelf and always be fully supplied. This is an advantage the Athaide's experience brings to the market.

The other stand out of the highlights is the cash position which will enable the company to work with their distributing partner without having to dip into their own cash balances. For a company just ramping up production and sales, this is a very nice cushion to work with. Although a provincial government is going to be the likely customer Green Organic, this does not mean prompt, immediate payment of the goods sold by Green Organic. Having a cushion of $300 million to work with will mean that Green Organic has a lot of wiggle room for their own receivables freeing up cash to focus on production.

In general, I believe TGOD is well positioned with a significant chance of achieving the goal of profitability. I believe they will very likely hit this goal within 2-3 years from now. And, I believe that their stock price will reflect this potential.

Where's the love?

And, yet, investors seem to have no love for the company. I see this as being shortsighted. On a previous article I wrote on TGOD - mentioned above - a few investors talked about the lack of revenue the company has. Let me counter that with this simple thought: You would not be investing in today's revenue. You are investing in tomorrow's company. TGOD will be able to carve themselves out a niche in this industry and it will produce results. As I mentioned, I cannot find statistics on the percentages of cannabis being sold that is organic. Mostly, this version is preferred within the medical segment of the industry. I do know from walking into numerous dispensaries throughout Colorado that there are plenty of offerings for customers that are organic in nearly every store. They do not sell as much because the price point is slightly higher at about 10%. But, people do choose it over non-organic. And, I have found instance after instance where the products are available in organic form in these dispensaries. That many dispensaries having at least one option tells me there is consistency within the industry that there is in fact demand for organic cannabis on the retail level.

As for the stock price, I believe that the company's stock will eventually reflect the potential of the company's ability to include revenue and profits. But, until there is maturation in the industry, TGOD's stock appears to be shortsightedly overlooked.

Takeaway

I looked at the basics of this company and asked the most simplistic question: What will happen in the future? Their major facility is fully funded and although there were previous construction delays, the facility will begin rolling out production in July of this year. However, there is a lag time of about 3-4 months, seed-to-weed. So, an investor could expect to see sizeable revenues showing up in the last quarter of this year. Then, as the facility rolls out its different levels of production and is able to have these products distributed around Canada and abroad, the revenue picture will pick up significantly throughout 2020.

But, there is time involved. If it takes 12 months for the company to hit full capacity, then an investor would need to look at holding the stock for this period of time. If the target price of $13.50 does get achieved in 12-24 months, this is a 5-fold move in the stock price, a risk I've taken into consideration; I bought the stock a few months ago and plan on holding for many years to come.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGODF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.