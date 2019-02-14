Pinduoduo: It Seems A Buy

In the nine months ended September 30, 2018, the company reported revenue growth of 1,267% amounting to $1.08 billion. The amount of gross profit also increased by 2,683% amounting to $871 million.

The amount of visitors that go directly to the website is very high, equal to 69.22%. Only 28.63% need to use search engines to access the website.

It seems clear that PDD seems to be able to attract new visitors better than competitors.

The company has been able to expand its client base and create brand recognition in a very short period of time.

Reporting massive increase in visitors in 2018 and trading undervalued as compared to BABA, Pinduoduo (PDD) seems a clear buy. The company trades at 5x sales with Alibaba trading at more than 7x sales. PDD with larger gross profit margin and larger revenue growth should trade at much more than 7x sales. In addition, there are institutional investors inside like Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Sequoia (SEQUX) that are not selling shares. They seem to believe that there is still upside potential in the stock price.

Source: Prospectus

Business And Website Analysis

Founded in 2015, Pinduoduo is an e-commerce platform that offers buyers fun and interactive shopping experiences.

The company seems to be making best use of social networks as an efficient tool for buyer acquisition and engagement. With this strategy, the company has been able to expand its client base and create brand recognition in a very short period of time.

While PDD does not receive as many visitors as Alibaba Group and other competitors, it has become a leader in terms of total value of all orders for products and services placed ("GMV"). Read the following lines for further details on this matter:

Our GMV in 2017 and 2018 was RMB141.2 billion ($20.6 billion) and RMB471.6 billion ($68.7 billion), respectively. In 2017 and 2018, the number of total orders placed on our Pinduoduomobile platform reached 4.3 billion and 11.1 billion, respectively, implying average daily orders of 11.8 million and 30.4 million." Source: Prospectus

Due diligence shows that the company increased its number of visitors quite a bit in 2018. Monthly, visits increased from 10 million in August, September, and October to around 40 million in December and 20 million in January. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Similar Web

The increase in the amount of visitors in 2018 contrasts with the amount of visitors reported by BABA. This competitor reported 111 million visitors, but the amount of visitors declined in 2018. PDD with 16.74 million visitors could increase its total amount of visitors quite a bit in the future. If BABA is receiving more than 100 million visitors, PDD's total amount of visitors should increase a lot from 16.74 million.

In addition, it seems clear that PDD seems to be able to attract new visitors better than competitors. It will be shown later through the company's financial statements. The image below provides further details on the visitors received by Alibaba:

Source: Similar Web - BABA

Due diligence on Similarweb shows that PDD has been able to consolidate its brand. The amount of visitors that go directly to the website is very high, equal to 69.22%. Only 28.63% need to use search engines to access the website. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Similar Web

Massive Revenue Growth And CFO Generation

In terms of revenue growth, the year 2018 was quite beneficial for PDD. In the nine months ended September 30, 2018, the company reported revenue growth of 1,267% amounting to $1.08 billion. While the company seemed to stop selling merchandise, the sale of online marketplace services increased quite a bit. The amount of gross profit also increased by 2,683% amounting to $871 million. Growth investors should appreciate quite a bit that gross profit margins increased.

With that said, the company continues to report large losses. In the nine months ended September 30, 2018, the net loss was equal to $1.134 billion, which is larger than the total amount of revenue. The amount of sale and marketing expenses is large, which should worry value investors. Growth investors should not really care about it. If the company keeps delivering revenue growth and gross profit margin, shareholders should benefit. The image below provides further details on the income statement:

Source: Prospectus

While value investors may not appreciate the income statement, they need to check the cash flow statement. In the nine months ended September 30, 2018, the CFO increased by 25% amounting to $180 million. If this figure continues to increase in the future, the share price could increase quite a bit as value investors may be buying shares. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

Balance Sheet And Equity Structure

Thanks to the IPO, the company increased its total amount of liquidity and total amount of assets. As of September 30, 2018, the company reported $3.6 billion in cash and restricted cash and $1.09 billion in short-term investments. The amount of liquidity is very significant. Current assets represent 92% of the total amount of assets, which most investors should really appreciate. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

In 2018, the total amount of liabilities increased, but at a slower pace than the total amount of assets. Liabilities increased by 34% amounting to $2.3 billion. It seems very beneficial that the company reports no financial debt. Related parties and merchants don't mind receiving payments a bit late. As a result, the company does not need financing from banks. The image below provides the list of liabilities:

Source: Prospectus

The equity structure was also modified as the IPO went live. PDD converted all its convertible preferred stock. It can be seen in the image below. It is quite beneficial as shareholders will not have to care about potential stock dilution from these convertible securities. The image below provides further detail on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

Capitalization And Valuation

With 4.616 billion ordinary shares including class A and class B shares at $6.7 (each ADS is traded at $26.86), the market capitalization equals $30 billion. Deducting $4.7 billion in cash, the enterprise value equals $25.3 billion. The image below provides information regarding the two share classes, which certain investors may not appreciate.

Source: Prospectus

In the nine months ended September 30, 2018, the company reported revenue growth of 1,267% amounting to $1.08 billion. With this figure in mind, assuming forward revenues of $5 billion seems very reasonable and conservative. Using this figure, the company trades at 5x sales.

Competitors JD (JD) and Alibaba Group should be compared with PDD. These peers are not growing revenues at a larger pace as compared to PDD. In addition, their gross profit margin is not larger than that of PDD. As a result, BABA and JD should trade at lower capitalization than Pinduoduo. While JD does trade at 0.4x sales, BABA is trading at more than 7x sales, which seems expensive. With these figures in mind, PDD should trade at more than 7x sales. The company seems undervalued. The image below provides further detail on this matter:

Source: YCharts

Source: YCharts

Source: YCharts

Selling Shareholders In The Most Recent Offering

The fact that shareholders are not selling shares is extremely beneficial. PDD sold additional equity once again after the IPO. However, almost all the institutional funds with large stakes did maintain the same amount of shares.

In the image below, investors should see that Tencent and Sequoia did not sell shares. Other funds with a small amount of shares sold some stakes, but they still maintained large positions. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

After reviewing this information, most investors should think that PDD is a serious buy. Keep in mind that these shareholders know the company very well and should be able to recognize whether the share price is cheap. It is a very bullish feature.

Conclusion And Risk

With a massive increase in the amount of visitors and trading at only 5x sales, PDD should interest investors. With BABA trading at more than 7x sales, it seems clear that PDD should trade higher. Keep in mind that both the revenue growth and the gross profit margin of PDD are higher than those of BABA. Finally, it is also quite beneficial that institutional shareholders are not selling shares. Tencent and Sequoia did not sell any single share in the last ADS offering. They seem to believe that there is still upside potential in the stock price.

The largest risk on this name is that the company is not able to continue delivering revenue growth. In this particular case, expected cash flow would decline and both growth investors and value investors would sell shares. As a result, the stock price could decline quite a bit.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.