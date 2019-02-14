Murphy Oil Guides To A 20% Production Increase

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) posted the highest income in four years. This capped a dramatic comeback from the big oil price downturn a few years back. The company also announced a fantastic deal to acquire a working interest in several Gulf of Mexico properties (while forming the Murphy Gulf of Mexico subsidiary). This deal forms the core of the roughly 20% guidance growth for the new fiscal year. Sometimes, you can buy decent growth cheaply.

The new joint venture is immediately cash flow positive because the acquired properties have existing production. Management intends to use that cash flow to grow its Eagle Ford production faster in the future. To that end, the 2019 guidance appears to show more activity in the Eagle Ford than in the past. All of this promises a significant growth year for shareholders of an independent oil and gas company with a long history of growth.

The stock dived lower with much of the oil and gas industry during the end of the year selling period. The newly inked deal that raises production should ensure this stock has a financial boost in the coming year. The latest quarterly earnings were $.59 per share. If that is annualized, then this stock trades at roughly 12 times the fourth quarter annualized earnings. This fourth quarter was the first quarter with any effect from the new joint venture. The 2019 first quarter should be much better because oil prices have rallied recently, and the joint venture will report a full quarter of earnings.

Similarly, the new joint venture will increase cash flow from operating activities substantially. Cash flow from operations was about $1.2 billion. This was more than reported cash flow or roughly a 10% increase from the cash flow reported in the previous fiscal year. The projected higher production levels should ensure another cash flow boost as long as oil and gas prices do not sustain an unexpected decline from current levels.

But the enterprise value of the company of $7.5 billion is approximately 6 times cash flow for the current fiscal year. That is a dirt-cheap cash flow multiple for an independent oil and gas company with a long history of growing production. The higher production levels ensure positive quarterly earnings comparisons for much of the fiscal year. The market should be pleasantly surprised with the financial performance of the company.

Murphy Oil had largely exited the Gulf of Mexico a few years back. The price at the time appeared to be a generous price to management, and the BP (BP) oil spill appeared to really hinder operations. Now, an attractive opportunity has presented itself to management to again operate in a basin where the company has a very long history of operations. Besides, management tends to want to operate projects. As shown above, Murphy operates most of the larger percentage owned projects, so the company retains control of most of the joint venture production, drilling, and exploration.

In a balanced portfolio of opportunities, the Gulf of Mexico typically represents a big impact and relatively high cost wells. A company such as Murphy plans the attempts accordingly. Management expects to succeed a sufficient amount of times to more than offset costs and make an above-average profit to compensate for the additional risk. In this case, the bonus was the cheap entry price back into the Gulf of Mexico. That price provided an immediate production, reserves, and profit boost.

The Eagle Ford represents the most flexible growth in the company portfolio. Murphy Oil is, therefore, allocating much of the capital budget to that flexible growth. This capital budget strategy of allocating more capital to unconventional resources is very common throughout the industry. Should oil prices weaken or strengthen, that capital can be adjusted accordingly quickly. Long term and large capital projects in the Gulf of Mexico (for example) are at a significant disadvantage attracting capital dollars unless the project break-even is very low. The Eagle Ford also offers the fastest payback. Therefore, the cash flow spent on the Eagle Ford boost cash flow significantly in the same fiscal year.

The company does have other unconventional plays in Canada. However, Canadian operations are currently takeaway capacity constrained. The gas portion of the production, in particular, appears to have maximized the takeaway capacity for the near future. Getting the gas production to higher priced markets through pipelines appears to be the key obstacle.

The Kaybob Duvernay appears to have some room to grow. But that project accounts for a small fraction of production. Therefore, significant flexible growth can only be obtained from the Eagle Ford currently.

It was only a year ago when calls were rampant for WTI $100 oil pricing. Along came the trade dispute, and the market attitude towards oil appears to have turned fast. United States unconventional oil production outperformance now appears to have become a negative to higher oil pricing. However, the vision of profits or profit forecasts probably means that unconventional out-performance will continue to the dismay of oil bulls. Oil prices seem to wobble not only from the trade dispute perceived setbacks but also from a stubborn rig count that refuses to decline.

The oil industry appears to be (like Murphy) banking on more unconventional outperformance by spending more on unconventional wells. The production can be easily ratcheted up or down according to the latest oil price gyrations. The constant production and efficiency improvements continue to cloud the crystal ball forecasts. Right now, the industry appears to doubt a significant sustained oil price rally from current levels unless there is a crisis. Since that view could quickly change, the outsized attention to the unconventional production appears to make a lot of good economic sense.

Offshore Strategy

Murphy is investing a fair amount in the offshore leases. The company could receive a sizable boost just by optimizing the joint venture Gulf of Mexico leases. Shown below is a fairly long list of topics that should provide fast paybacks along with some "lottery ticket" exploration wells that could provide a significant boost.

Projects such as the pump installation and platform rig workover projects usually have a payback period of a few months. The rate of return on those projects is often over 100%. Not only did Murphy boost production significantly with the initial purchase, but several projects above promise more production boosts in the near future.

Since the offshore wells are expensive, the key financing decision is to spread the offshore wells apart enough that the inevitable dry holes do not decimate or obliterate both the corresponding reporting quarter and fiscal year. The schedule above appears to demonstrate that management has that fiscal discipline well in hand. The market loves a discovery. But the punishment for too many failures at one time can do terrible things to a stock price.

Summary

The financial leverage ratio is conservative. Management currently estimates that net debt or even just long-term debt is less than two times projected cash flow. This gives the company the ability to take advantage of some more accretive opportunities. Murphy has a long history of both buying and selling projects when the price is right. Therefore, investors can expect more favorable deals in the future.

The latest deal almost completely assures a fiscal year of positive financial comparisons. That 20% production growth rate will stand out in the industry for this fairly large independent oil producer. There is still a fair amount of distressed sellers out there, so more deals cannot be ruled out. Typically, this management does not like to use company stock for deals. Instead, this management tends to sell other projects to finance the latest purchase and keep long-term debt at reasonable levels.

The current stock price trades around 10 times projected income for the next fiscal year. That is an extremely low price-earnings ratio for a well-managed and growing company. The long trading history can make the company's growth spurts lumpy and irregular. But the persistent long-term growth of the company has been a trademark. A potential 50% price appreciation this year, as the favorable quarterly comparisons unfold, would be a reasonable assumption.

Also, this is one of the very few managements to list some key operating costs by geographic project. This is a sign of management confidence in the costs reported. Disclosures by management to shareholders is definitely above average.

Many investors try to go for the home-run investment. But, usually, the companies that hit a sustained home run are the companies hitting a lot of singles. This company has been hitting a lot of singles and doubles for a very long time. Sooner or later, an offshore home run will happen.

Well-managed companies such as this one tend to become takeover candidates at the right price. Shareholders can trust that this management would not allow the company to be taken over cheaply by a competitor.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

