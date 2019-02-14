Cirrus Logic's Quandary

It's fabulous to win new business; it's a quandary when at the same time a major part of one's primary business unexpectedly falters. Cirrus' (CRUS) conservative approach will likely pay its long-term investors massive returns for the patient. It is clear from the results reported on January 30th that Cirrus' major customers all hit a massive speed bump in the December quarter, a speed bump which continues.

December Results and Analysis

The tech company reported revenue of $325 million for December with earnings slightly lower than $1. Gross margins continued above 50%; the non-GAAP tax rate was 15%; Cirrus repurchased 1.4 million shares at an average price of $39. Operating cash was $118 million.

In our last article, we expected December above $335 million and perhaps significantly higher. A closer analysis of the financial report explains the difference. In the past three quarters, Cirrus' non-Apple business averaged $65 million. For the last quarter, that business fell $10 million, a 15% drop. Non-mobile business fell $7 million, also 15% lower. It wasn't just Apple (AAPL). Every customer and business segment dropped not 5%, but a full 15%. With Cirrus being a pseudo-proxy for the mobile market, it is clear. It wasn't just about Apple, it was about everything.

Shortly before earnings, we had posted a prediction that the December quarter might be between $345-$350 million. If it was just Apple, we would have been spot on.

Guidance and Analysis

The company guided down YoY, to $240-$200 million for March. We admit it; our jaw dropped. Obviously, our belief that non-Apple business was stable and that new business would add $25 million in the March quarter didn't happen. The $40-$45 million in expected non-Apple revenue explains the bulk of the difference between our expectation of $300 million. Still either Apple is expecting to sell less than the 47 million or so iPhones in March than our estimate or we need to lower our average iPhone ASP of $4.75-$4.85. We will be handed a much surer estimate with the March results.

On New Business

Cirrus removed its past practice for predicting the next fiscal year's revenue. In the shareholder letter, the company communicated, "Cirrus Logic has historically provided commentary on our revenue expectations for the upcoming fiscal year when reporting our third quarter results; however, given the wide array of uncertainties surrounding the macroeconomic environment and their unknowable impact on smartphone volumes, we are not currently providing a revenue outlook for FY20. Nonetheless, we anticipate revenue generated by Android customers in the next fiscal year will increase year over year, driven by content gains with various OEMs, including our largest Android customer."

Compare the above comments with this statement made in early November, "As we look to FY20, with a solid pipeline of products and meaningful customer engagements, we remain confident in our ability to return to year-over-year revenue growth."

Jason Rhode, Cirrus' CEO added in the call, "Sounds like you've got it spot on; it's purely a unit volume expectation. . . . In a flat unit environment, we would grow straight up, no change in the story." It is about unit volume.

We still believe that Cirrus will add at least $100 million in new Android revenue during FY-2020. With even meager unit sales of the two Galaxy phones of 50 million units, that would translate into at least $75 million new revenue. It is clear that Cirrus is beginning to add many new phones with China OEMs by which $25 million worth of new revenue is a small drop in the China bucket (@$1.5 per unit).

On Microphones

Neither the shareholder letter nor the conference call offered any new in-sight into the microphone business, but within a few days following the call, Cirrus opened eight new positions, five for microphone development. Two of those five contained job functions directly related toward seeking and bringing in new microphone business. One of the two was located in Austin, the other in Britain. Something major is planned, coming likely in the next 12 months.

On Headsets

Headset business continues confined to "kind of more of an accessory business." But the company included this statement, "Despite the success of this business, we continue to experience a slower than anticipated transition to the USB‐C interface in the Android market. That said, with a wide range of products on the market today and more expected to be introduced over the next 3 to 12 months, with particular emphasis on those products with differentiated feature sets that have the potential to ship in volume, we continue to be confident about our design opportunities in this market going forward." Sounds like a major OEM outside of Apple is strongly considering adding an in-the-box or a price break option with the phone's purchase.

On Voice Biometrics

The voice biometric product works, but it is not "modeled as a meaningful financial driver for this current fiscal year." We suspect that a device by an unidentified manufacture will produce something this year. Continuing in the call, Rhode commented, "but yes, I'd rather not call a specific time frame other than to say we -- I mean in meaningful modeled in the current calendar or fiscal year." Any discussion Cirrus makes about voice biometrics excludes Apple (AAPL).

On a New Product Line

Cirrus did continue a dialog about a new business product line with sample parts being tested in early 2019 at customer facilities. It still offered few hints except the following, "we are also leveraging our core intellectual property to develop components in adjacent applications. The company’s expertise around closed‐loop controllers and systems, coupled with our ability to provide low‐latency, low‐power, high‐performance signal processing is transferrable beyond the markets we currently serve." The fact that low-power, low-latency are both involved suggests on always on type function where dead-time to response is critical.

We don't have any real guesses, but Cirrus has unrealized potential in power management, physical world sensor technology, or even Taptic engines. We might be able to dream up a multitude of other possibilities. We believe that one feature will be that either it is a product type that Qualcom (QCOM) doesn't produce or one with a paradigm change from which a Qualcom product can't compete and Qualcom can't deliver it free. In the past, Qualcom has strangely, but successfully, even to its own parol, locked Cirrus and others from providing better performing audio codec chips. The revenue size remains unknown.

On Two Ten percent Customers

Answering the question concerning two 10% customers, Rhode answered, "But no, we are -- we were absolutely on track to get back to having a second 10% customer. Again, we -- I think we've spelled out in the letter that we expect really good things to -- new design wins to ramp to real material volume within this current quarter, and then we'll see how those products do when they're on the market."

On the Most Important Comment

With some level of frustration, this came, "But I would say the content play in FY '21 is probably significantly larger. We currently expect it to be a significantly larger content play in that time frame. . . But I would say, broadly speaking, the plan of record is for -- on a normalized unit volume basis, probably a larger amount of growth in the FY '21 time frame."

On the Chart

We included a self-made day bar chart for Cirrus. At the low the day after earnings, January 31, Cirrus' price dipped lower to near 35, but finished the day almost unchanged. Since January, the price has moved with the market. With such March guidance weakness, we wonder why? With new Android business coming starting mostly in the June quarter, the market seems to be over looking the weak March guidance.

The price pattern shown in the chart is typical for what can be expected during the creation of a bottom. But the price is still trading under the white line or 200 day simple moving average. We suspect that price might be heading back down in the near future. Not breaking the 200 day suggests it. Included in the chart are the RSI and Stochastic studies.

Describing What This Means

For the first time in more than a decade, Cirrus faces significant volume head winds, perhaps temporary, while it expands significantly its content and customer footprint. We believe it is in order to discuss possible outcomes. In the table below, we include minimum breakeven revenue and earnings for three different revenue levels. The calculations use the following assumptions: 51% gross margin slightly above recent levels of 50.5%, total cash operating expenses of $395 million, tax rates of 15% slightly higher than last quarter's 14%, issued stock averaging 58 million shares and interest cash generation of $10 million. The cash operating expenses of $395 million extrapolates the declining quarterly costs, the December quarter at $100 with March guidance essentially the same.

Cirrus Logic Earnings Estimates (FY-2020) Revenue (millions) Earnings/Share (Rounded to the nearest 50 cents) Stock Price Cash Breakeven $775 0 Your Guess $1000 $2.0 Your Guess $1100 $2.5 Your Guess Unchanged YoY $1200 $3.5 Your Guess

With new customers and business coming, we believe that the last two guesses are the most likely. We wonder if the market senses that earnings might be quite decent; therefore, the stock price held even with an off the cliff March guidance.

With the stock purchase amount being increased by $200 million with still $50 million left, we expect the company to purchase more than a million shares in the March quarter and perhaps as much as 1.5 million.

A Few Thoughts

What is coming in 2020? One analyst wrote, "Craig-Hallum doesn't think consumers will buy the latest iPhones and will instead wait for the 5G model expected in 2020. Cirrus could see a meaningful content increase with a voice biometrics chip win with a possible incremental $2 per phone." We agree.

The company's frustration clearly manifested itself, "And then longer term, we're pleased with the progress we're making in FY '20 or we expect to make in FY '20. We wish it were against a little healthier backdrop economically speaking."

Cirrus' quandary is simple. The company is executing; Cirrus' market place isn't. It is much bigger than just Apple and the company isn't expecting it to change for the next few quarters. It might be longer.

A general belief among smart phone market analysts is that growth will once again return with the advent of 5G, the new ultra high speed network. Cirrus' quandary leaves investors with the same. Should we stay aboard, sell, set on our hands, or buy? WE have learned that price timing Cirrus is difficult. What we would like, buy a lot of January 2022 options when the options appear in October. For us, the price must be under 50 or there a-bouts.

We are in a quandary, but still holding.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRUS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.