3 Important Things You Might Have Missed On Tesla's Q4 Earnings Call

Elon Musk is often criticized for what he says, and sometimes there is some merit to this critizism. For bulls and bears alike there is great interest in his statements and projections. Bulls (like myself) tend to see it as real guidance, albeit with often overly aggressive timelines. Bears see it as anything from desperate hopes and dreams to “the ramblings of a madman” somehow proving Tesla’s impending doom. Indeed, the divide and passion in this stock is bigger than anything else I myself have had the pleasure of experiencing in the stock market.

Either camp however (and anyone else interested in the company), would do well to dive into the earnings calls and understand exactly what is being said. Below I explain three important things you might have missed on the Tesla Q4 earnings call. If you want more information, I have also attached a Youtube video with timestamps, making it easy to navigate the call.

1. The Tesla growth story is still very much intact

To validate Tesla as a growth company, no one really needs to look much further than their historic financial statements. In the last 10 years, Tesla has had an average yearly revenue growth of 107%. Even last year, revenue almost doubled from approx. $11.75B to $21.64B, a staggering $10B increase.

But as we know, the past does not equal the future. This is why the most important metric for Tesla’s continued revenue growth is demand. According to Elon’s statements on the conference call, we can expect sustainable worldwide demand for the Model 3 to be around 700.000 to 800.000 a year. This could be at an average sales price of $42.000, according to an estimate on the call by Elon Musk.

In 2019 Tesla expects growth to continue. He was clear on the call, that demand would be less in a recession, but we should expect at least 50% growth in total deliveries in 2019 even if we were to encounter a recession this year. Model 3 deliveries for 2019 is expected to be between 350.000 and 500.000.

The automotive growth story looks even better when including the Model Y coming in 2020. According to Elon and Tesla’s projections, demand for the Model Y should be at least 50% higher than Model 3, and could be twice as high. Or put in another way, sustainable worldwide demand for the Model Y should be somewhere between 1 million and 1.6 million cars a year.

Energy storage is positioned to become a major contributor to revenue as well. According to Elon, we can expect “stationary storage” to grow twice as fast as automotive on a long term revenue basis, which means at least a doubling year over year. Eventually energy storage an solar, should contribute just as much to top and bottom lines as automotive.

2. Shanghai factory will be just as big as Gigafactory 1 (or bigger)

The Gigafactory 3 (also known as the Shanghai Factory) is Tesla’s push to meet Chinese and east Asian demand, while getting access to the very strong Chinese EV incentives, and avoiding crippling tariffs and trade war risk. Musk stated in the summer of 2018, that the Shanghai Factory would eventually have a capacity to build 500,000 cars, production being a mix of Model 3 and the coming Model Y. Back then the plan was to start producing vehicles by 2020, and reach full production 2-3 years later.

On the call we learned that these goalposts have been moved forward significantly. Musk stated that the Shanghai Factory will produce 3,000 Model 3’s a week by the end of 2019. This is quite the task in itself, but the plans for full production capacity, seems to have been changed as well. The new Chinese Gigafactory will be built in “modules” of approximately 10% each, with the first module accommodating the mentioned 3,000/week production rate. Or put in another way, the Gigafactory 3 will eventually accommodate production of approx. 1.5 million vehicles a year (30,000 a week), just as much as the future battery production of Gigafactory 1. Since Gigafactory 1 will “most likely” be where the Model Y is first produced, it is unclear which of the two factories will be bigger. What is clear however is that both factories will be absolutely massive in scale.

At this time it is also unclear how much of the Model 3 can be made in China by 2019, and how much must be imported. My guess would be that by end 2019 Tesla will have a single optimized assembly line in Shanghai, with most custom parts still produced in the US and shipped.

However they choose to do it, we recently got confirmation that construction is on track. Chinese media reports that construction of the first module should be ready by the summer of 2019, leaving time for Tesla to tool the factory and scale up production.

3. Production efficiency will drive down Model 3 costs in 2019

One of the long standing criticisms of Tesla is the price of the Model 3. Bears claim the $35.000 standard battery non-premium version will never see the light of day. Bulls claim it is just a matter of time before Tesla can get the costs down to make them profitable.

What we can take away from the conference call though, is that Tesla sees lowering the costs of the Model 3 as an absolute priority. Musk stated on the call that the demand for Model 3 is “insane”, but people just don’t have enough money to buy it at current prices. To that end the company aims to release the cheaper “Standard Range” Model 3 around the middle of 2019, and they even expect to hit a 25% gross margin on Model 3 later in the year (even with the lower ASP mix).

Some questions were asked on the call regarding a breakdown of the Model 3 costs, specifically regarding the battery and drivetrain. Musk estimates an “initial cost of acquisition” of about $7,000 but “trending” toward $4,000-$5,000. What this means for Tesla is both good and bad.

On the positive side it means that costs are being driven down quite rapidly. Admittedly, I expected material costs for battery+powertrain to still be higher than $7,000. So Tesla is definitely outpacing my model in terms of material cost reduction.

On the flipside, it confirms what I long feared in terms of labour costs – they are still quite high at the Fremont Factory, and will need to come down significantly to produce the standard version there. Tesla has a “quick fix” for this though. While only for the Chinese market, they will start production of the Standard Range Model 3 in Gigafactory 3. GF3 is sort of a “clean sheet” for Tesla in terms of production costs. The mistakes made at Fremont can be taken into account when building the new lines. The same goes for the upcoming Model Y. Sharing 75% of the components with the Model 3, the Model Y is expected the be built using much less Capex. Musk states on the call that internally they believe the Model Y could be built with a Capex. per unit of production could be as low as 1/4 of the current Model 3 Capex. However they feel confident that it will be less than half of the current Capex/unit.

