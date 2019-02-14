According To Sources' Merger Masters Series: Drew Figdor Of TIG Advisors (Podcast)

The podcast hosted by Michael Samuels of Broome Street Capital, According to Sources, discusses merger-arb strategies and talks M&A, all with a focus on the news-sources that cover them.

This episode (published Feb. 10) discusses Figdor's views on activism, methods for assessing risk, and the role that both ego and fear play in the minds of fund managers. Additionally, host Michael Samuels weighs in on Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO), Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN) and Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS).

Included in this episode:

BMY/CELG: What can Starboard really do in BMY that can disrupt this deal?

ZAYO: All smoke, not much fire. Is ZAYO worth speculating on?

NLSN: Is this ARNC part II?

BKS: Comparing the BKS process to GME

Disclosure: I am/we are long CELG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.