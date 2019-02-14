3 Reasons To Buy General Motors After A Strong Run

Analysts seem to expect sales to drop of a cliff but is anyone thinking about the super important autonomous space where this old-school company is one of the leaders?

Since writing up General Motors (GM) in The Special Situations Report, as a sum-of-the-parts and buy back stock, it did quite well through a tough stretch in markets. I'm generally interested in companies engaging in heavy buybacks. I get really enthused when companies are buying back their own undervalued shares and not merely returning capital but creating value for remaining shareholders. General Motors' true value isn't immediately obvious because of its convoluted structure including a Chinese joint venture and a financial arm.

Boiling it all down, there are three reasons why I like the shares of this company. General Motors' operations are structured very differently from the past with much more flexibility.

Data by YCharts

1. GM is run differently

Data by YCharts

In the past, GM has run into trouble during downturns. Today, it is a different company. Management also remains vigilant and is proactively slimming down the organisation and keeping it flexible. As an investor, it is confidence-inspiring to see this happen in a structured and proactive fashion instead of as some sort of measure of last resort. This way, management will try to keep earnings and cash flows positive throughout a potential downturn. As per Barra on the last earnings call:

As we shared in January, we expect to improve 2019 earnings and cash flow as we move into the next phase of our transformation, linear, more agile and better position to win. Our favorable outlook is based on a continued robust mix of new products around the globe continue cost efficiency and our business transformation initiatives. We believe that we will continue to be macro uncertainty but we expect to manage through them based on current market conditions.

Data by YCharts

2. General Motors has great autonomous tech

Let's first get the bad out of the way. GM experimented with the Bolt EV but its next move is going to be an electric Cadillac. Likely they don't see an easy path to build a mass-market electric vehicle or EV. From looking at the company communications and listening to CEO Barra on earnings calls and other media appearances, it appears to me GM isn't leading in this area but it is devoting significant resources to it (could this be temporarily depressing profitability?). It also seems to me GM intends to hit the market with a flood of models once it developed the tech to do so while maintaining profitability.

Where GM really shines is with its autonomous vehicles. CEO Barra keeps repeating that the initiative is gated by security. Cruise is GM's AV unit. GM is highly likely to be one of the leaders if not the leader in AV. This is recognized by industry experts and validated by external investments by SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) and Honda (HMC). The unit is not adding any revenue (but has enormous potential) yet it is eating up $600m of FCF. That's something to keep in mind.

On the earnings call, CEO Barra said a few different things about Cruise:

GM Cruise is deeply resourced to succeed with more than 1,100 employees and 5 billion raise in external capital from Softbank and Honda in 2018.

GM still seems to be on track to launch a commercial fleet of self-driving cars in a major U.S. city:

So, there is really no word on the petition for our level four, our track four vehicle, but we also are very capable of launching with the truck three model. So, I think we’re in good position there. We -- as we've been consistently communicating, safety is going to be the getting metrics for Cruise. We have hired -- we're at 1,100 people, so we've got the right team and at right focus obviously moving out there has been I think just shows our commitment to what we’re doing there and been able to work on the whole ecosystem as well as the technology.

In addition, Barra seems confident about both the progress and position of Cruise:

We continue to make rapid progress with the technology, I think that's as evidenced by the video, we released just last month that shows that our vehicle can handle the new that others are struggling with. So I think we’re in a very strong position, if not a leading position. So, we’re continuing to make the rapid progress. We’re going to make sure we meet all the appropriate safety thresholds that we defined for ourselves as well as the regulatory requirements, and this is going to be a really important critical year, and we’re going to continue to update you as we progress, but I would say everything is moving forward in a very positive fashion.

3. GM is cheap

Data by YCharts

General Motors shares go for about $39. On the earnings call, management guided to EPS in the $6.5 to $7 range. That means it is trading ~6x forward earnings. The forward P/E multiple for the S&P 500 is 17+. Total adjusted free cash flow, if you back out Cruise, could be in the $6 to 7.5 billion range and given the market cap of $55 billion, that's really attractive. The market seems to be pricing in a big decline in revenues. However, Barra is already planning for that possibility. If things turn out bad, the company will trade at a normal market multiple.

Summary

GM has turned into a much more efficient organization that is proactively managed by a terrific CEO. It is leading in the autonomous vehicle race which is the most important technology race in the auto industry (and maybe beyond). Finally, this company is highly profitable AND it trades at depressed multiples indicating the market expects revenue to fall imminently. If that happens, it is already priced in. If it doesn't, GM's stock should do really well.

Check out the Special Situation Investing report if you are interested in uncorrelated returns. We look at special situations like spin-offs, share repurchases, rights offerings, M&A events, etc. But we also have a keen interest in the commodity space. Especially in the current late stages of the economic cycle.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.