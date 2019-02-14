Arista Networks: The Time To Sell Has Come

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Christian Stoyanov as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Recommendation

Is Arista Networks (ANET) overbought?

The core investment thesis is that ANET has been overhyped and overvalued. Although there's growth in revenue and market share for Arista, the company has been trading at a big premium. With Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) looking to close a new acquisition deal with Luxtera in the near future and the biggest forecasted market growth for the next five years being in Asia/Pacific and Europe where Arista doesn't have enough market share to matter, we believe the market is over-emphasizing more on "high hopes" than on intrinsic value.

Company Background and Overview

Arista Networks is a computer networking company. The company designs and sells multilayer network switches to deliver software-defined networking (SDN) solutions for large data centers, cloud computing, high-performance computing and high-frequency trading environments. Arista offers two main products:

Extensible Operating Systems - EOS is Arista's network operating system and comes as a single image that runs across all Arista devices or in a virtual machine. It's very robust to failure. In the event of a hardware failure the entire switch can reboot and recover its state. Ethernet Switches - One of the industry leaders. It sells scalable and high performance switches (low latency) very cheaply.

In 2017 the company's product segment brought in ~$1.4 billion in revenue and its services segment ~$278 million. This is a 43% increase compared to 2016.

Today, ANET has grown another 22% in revenues, and with cheap, fast and reliable products and services, it would seem they are priced correctly and fairly.

Investment Thesis

Currently, the market views Arista Networks as a unique company with an edge. As a result, it trades at a premium and a valuation higher than its competitors, since the products they provide are cheap and fast.

However, we believe that ANET stock is overbought due to the following reasons:

Cisco vs. Arista Networks lawsuit settlement - On Aug. 6, 2018, Arista paid $400 million to Cisco to resolve the patent dispute between the two network equipment makers. Arista also made agreed product modifications. As part of the settlement, Arista dropped its lawsuit, alleging Cisco engaged in anticompetitive behavior. The settlement announces a three-year deal to use arbitration to resolve any patent disputes that may arise for new products, or in other words, Cisco gets the opportunity to beat Arista over the head for three years (here). Cisco's acquisition of Luxtera could turn the tides - Luxtera is a semiconductor company that's using silicon photonics technology to build complex electro-optical systems in a production silicon CMOS process. It's the first company on the market with a product that monolithically incorporates active optics for data communications, manufactured with low-cost silicon-based chip processing. Since Arista expects optics supply shortages next year, with finalizing its purchase of Luxtera, Cisco will put itself in a very good spot. Cisco believes that “as system port capacity increases from 100GbE to 400GbE and beyond, optics plays an increasingly important role in addressing network infrastructure constraints, particularly density and power requirements” (info per Cisco's newsroom). Luxtera's products are cheap, fast and innovative and that may just be the turning point. The Ethernet switch market growth – The 3Q18 global Ethernet switch market has grown 8.1% year-over-year with the Asia/Pacific (excluding Japan) market accounting for the biggest growth with 15.8% year over year. In Central and Eastern Europe, growth came in at 10.7% and Western Europe grew 7.3% year-over-year. While the market grew overall, Latin America was the only region in the world that saw a year-over-year decline, ending the quarter down 4.5% (info per IDC). While 70% of Arista's revenue comes mainly from the Americas and 20% from Europe, only 8.9% comes from the Asia/Pacific region (per latest 10-Q SEC filing for the last nine months ended).

Any one of the factors above represents a significant difference from the current market view of the stock and could result in substantial downside.

Catalysts

Catalysts in the next 6-12 months include:

Cisco finalizing Luxtera acquisition

The Americas market lagging behind

Catalyst No. 1 will be most significant in terms of valuation. The acquisition could help Cisco gain new market share in the Asia/Pacific and European region. That may result in loss of market share for Arista in the emerging markets.

Without significant revenue and market share growth the implied share price is in the $120.00 - $131.4 range. This is the range if Arista’s revenue grows at a 15% CAGR for the next five years:

*My calculations, based on company filings.

Please keep in mind Arista’s revenue has grown at a 34% CAGR for the last three years including TTM.

In order for them to trade at a fair value they have to continue to grow at a 30% CAGR for the next five years.

As a result, we believe that 15%-plus CAGR over the next five years is reasonable, which in turn will reverse Arista’s share price once the market prices in the Cisco acquisition appropriately.

The second catalyst, the company’s second quarter earnings announcement during 2019 post acquisition, is significant because this event may make the market realize the pricing imperfection in Arista’s stock.

All of the above represent catalysts that could reverse Arista’s share price to our targeted range of $120 - $131.40 per share in the next 12 months. If they all come true and work as expected, the price may be near the lower end of that range, and if one or more is false, there's still potential downside in the stock, but it would be reduced to the upper end of that range, or slightly above it.

Valuation

We have valued Arista using public comps and the DCF analysis.

To select comparable public companies and precedent transactions, we have used the following criteria: Manufacturers of network switches.

Juniper (JNPR), Cisco and Extreme Networks (EXTR) are all in the same business as Arista, but trade at a much lower multiple. Within all the comparable companies, Arista is trading at the biggest premium because of high hopes for future growth.

The discounted cash flow analysis uses the following “base case” assumptions:

Product Rev. Growth of 14% CAGR for the next five years

Services Rev. Growth at 15% CAGR for the next five years

11.5% discount rate (based on public comps and WACC), 3.0% terminal FCF growth rate, and standard discount periods

Risks

The top risk factors include:

Cisco fails to close the acquisition. Arista takes on an aggressive marketing strategy to increase its market share in the Asia/Pacific region. Cisco fails to utilize the benefits from its acquisition.

Key Takeaways

We think the market expectations for Arista Networks are too high and a downside turn of the stock is highly possible. With Cisco breathing down Arista's neck and the Americas market lagging behind, we will finally be seeing some healthy competition.