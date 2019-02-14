Barnes Group: Total Return Investment In The Aerospace Business

Barnes Group has increased its dividend for 8 of the last ten years in a row and presently has a yield of 1.1%, which is below average.

Barnes Group total return overperformed the DOW average for my 49 month test period by 35.77%, which is great with growth to come from new product development.

This article is about Barnes Group (B) and why it's a buy for the Total return investor that also wants a little income from the dividend.

Barnes Group is being reviewed using The Good Business Portfolio guidelines, my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing.

The company has growth potential from its bolt-on acquisitions and cash flow to increase the business.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Barnes Group has a mixed chart going up and to the right in 2016 and 2017 and flat in 2014 and 2015 and down with the market in 2018. I prefer the solid up charts of companies like Johnson & Johnson over a five year period.

Fundamentals of Barnes Group will be reviewed on the following topics below.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Total Return and Yearly Dividend

Last Quarter's Earnings

Company Business

Takeaways

Recent Portfolio Changes

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines, August 2018." These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Barnes Group passes 9 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, a moderate score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Barnes Group does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with eight years of increasing dividends and a 1.1% yield. Barnes Group is, therefore, a good choice for the conservative dividend investor. The five-year average payout ratio is moderate at 50%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for buying bolt-on companies and increasing the business of the company. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $10 Billion. Barnes Group fails this guideline. Barnes Group is a small-cap company with a capitalization of $3.02 Billion. Barnes Group 2019 projected cash flow at $140 Million is good allowing the company to have the means for company growth. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2% plus an inflation cushion of 1.8%. The three-year past S&P CFRA CAGR of 7% meets my guideline requirement. This fair average growth for Barnes Group can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued strong growth in the aerospace sector. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. Barnes Group passes this guideline since the total return is 75.67%, more than the Dow's total return of 39.90%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $17,100 today. This makes Barnes Group a good investment for the total return investor looking back, that has future growth as the economy continues to grow and the demand for their products increases. One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. Barnes Group's S&P CFRA rating is three stars or hold with an estimated target price of $70, passing the guideline. Barnes Group's price is presently 17% below the target. Barnes Group is under the target price at present and has a moderate PE of 17, making Barnes Group a good buy at this entry point if you are an investor that wants potential future growth and a fairly average dividend. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is not right now. The total return is great, but the below average dividend makes Barnes Group a fair business to own for income and long-term growth potential, but I want a little better income distribution and less volatility of its earnings. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a good income stream. Most of all what makes Barnes Group interesting is the potential long-term growth of the aerospace sector.

Total Return and Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Barnes Group over performs against the Dow baseline in my 49-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 49 month test period (starting January 1, 2015, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The great total return of 75.67% makes Barnes Group a great investment for the total return investor who also wants a steadily increasing income. Barnes Group has a below average dividend yield of 1.1% and has had increases for eight years of the last ten years, making Barnes Group also a fair choice for the conservative dividend investor. The dividend is estimated to be increased in May 2019 to $0.18/Qtr. from $0.16/Qtr. or a 12% increase.

DOW's 49 Month total return baseline is 39.90%

Company Name 49 Month total return The difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage Barnes Group +75.67% +35.77% 1.1%

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on October 26, 2018, Barnes Group reported earnings that missed expected by $0.03 at $0.85 and compared to last year at $0.66. Total revenue was higher at $369.8.3 Million more than a year ago by 3.5% year over year and missed expected revenue by $9.47 Million. This was a mixed report with bottom line missing expected and top line slightly beating expected and having higher earnings compared with last year. The next earnings report will be out February 2019 and is expected to be $0.82 compared to last year at $0.71, a good increase.

The graphic below shows the guidance for 2018.

Source: 3 rd quarter earnings call slides

Business Overview

Barnes Group is a developer and distributor of aerospace products in the United States and foreign countries.

As per excerpts from Reuters:

Barnes Group is an industrial and aerospace manufacturer and service provider, serving a range of end markets and customers. The Company's engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions are used in applications that provide transportation, manufacturing, healthcare products and technology to the world. The Industrial segment is engaged in the manufacturing of precision parts, products, and systems for applications serving a customer base in end-markets. Aerospace's fabrication and machining operations, with facilities in Arizona, Connecticut, Michigan, Ohio, Utah and Singapore, produce engine and airframe components through manufacturing processes. The Aerospace aftermarket business supplements jet engine OEMs' maintenance, repair, and overhaul solutions."

Overall Barnes Group is a good business with 7% CAGR projected growth as the United States and foreign economies grow going forward, with the increasing demand for more airplanes and transportation equipment. The good earnings and revenue growth provides Barnes Group the capability to continue its growth as the cash flow increases, and they buy more bolt-on companies and expand their business.

The Fed has kept interest rates low for some years, and on December 19, 2018, they raised the base rate of 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that they will go slow in 2019, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. The Fed lowered GDP projection for 2019 which may mean they are getting to neutral on the economy, projecting two rate increases for 2019. The recent volatility may keep the Fed on hold. At the Fed meeting in January, the statement was a wait and see and a bit more dovish than the last meeting.

From October 26, 2018, earnings call Patrick Dempsey (Chief Executive Officer and President) said:

Barnes Group delivered solid performance as adjusted earnings per share grew from $0.66 last year to $0.78 this year, up 18%. Again, we experienced another strong quarter with sustained strength in our Aerospace segment and year-over-year margin expansion in both our segments. We made a meaningful strategic announcement in the quarter when we entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Gimatic, a leading supplier of mission-critical solutions for industrial automation and robotics applications. Gimatic designs and develops robotic grippers, advanced end of arm tooling systems, sensors and other automation components for various end markets, including automotive, packaging, healthcare, and food and beverage. Aerospace's impressive results have been sustained as sales were up 8% as compared to a year-ago with OEM up 3% and aftermarket up 19%. Our OEM business continues to deliver growth in support of the ramp of new engine programs, primarily driven by the growing backlog of the lead family of engines for the Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX. "

The quotes above show the feelings of top management to the continued growth of Barnes Group's business and shareholder return with growth in future direct distribution of Barnes Group’s great products.

The graphic below shows the companies that are the customers of Barnes Group.

Source: 3 rd quarter earnings call slides

Takeaways

Barnes Group is a good investment choice for the conservative dividend investor with its below average dividend yield and a great choice for the total return investor looking forward. Barnes Group will not be considered for the Good Business Portfolio but will be watched for the right moment to buy. If you want a growing dividend income and great total return in the aerospace business Barnes Group may be the right investment for you.

Recent Portfolio Changes

I intend to watch the earnings reports for the companies in the portfolio and may finally decide to trim my high flyers that are over 8% of the portfolio so I can invest in good companies on my buy list.

On February 2 increased position of Realty Income Corp. (O) to 0.7% of the portfolio, I could use a bit more steady monthly income.

On January 30 increased the position of Simulations Plus (SLP) from 0.2% of the portfolio to 0.4%. I think their product may be the product of the future for drug testing.

On January 28 Bought a starter position of Realty Income Corp. (O), I could use a bit more steady income and hope to add to this holding in the future. Realty Income Corp. is now 0.4% of the portfolio.

On January 28 sold the remaining portion of Mondelez (MDLZ). The forward growth does not look good enough.

On January 24 increased the position of Digital Reality Investors (DLR) from 3.1% of the portfolio to 3.6%. I want to get DLR up to a full position of 4%.

On January 16 sold the remaining shares of 3M (MMM). I decided to sell this small position in order to reduce the number of positions with a new target number of 20 positions max from 25.

On January 11 started a new position in Lockheed (LMT) at 0.65% of the portfolio.

On January 9 trimmed Mondelez from 1.32% of the portfolio to 0.64%. The growth rate looks low going forward, and the portfolio is looking at Lockheed as a replacement.

On November 19 the portfolio trimmed 3M from 1.4% of the portfolio to 0.92%. The last earnings report was fair but and the next year does show the growth that is wanted. I was going to sell this small position, but the recent market volatility makes me want to hold this defensive income position.

On October 10 trimmed Home Depot (HD) from 10.1% of the portfolio to 9.6%. I love HD but don’t want it to get above 10% of the portfolio.

On October 10 the portfolio added a starter position of VISA (V) at 0.4% of the portfolio.

The Good Business Portfolio trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top companies in the portfolio are, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 8.1% of the portfolio, Omega Health Investors (OHI) is 8.7% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) is 8.9% of the portfolio and Boeing (BA) is 15.4% of the portfolio. Therefore BA, OHI, JNJ, and Home Depot are now in trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 15% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter of 2017, an increase from the fourth quarter. The first quarter earnings for 2018 were unbelievable at $3.64 compared too expected at $2.64. Farnborough Air Show sales in dollar value just beat out Air-Bus by about $6 Billion, and both companies had a great number of orders. Boeing received an order for 18 more KC-46A planes. The second quarter 2018 earnings beat expectations by $0.06 at $3.33, but a good report was hurt by a write off expense on the KC-46 which has started delivery in 2019. Two KC-46A tankers were delivered in January 2019. As a result of the good fourth-quarter earnings, S&P CFRA raised the one-year price target to $500 for a possible 24% upside potential.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because of its defensive nature in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line and Mr. Market did nothing. JNJ has an estimated dividend increase to $0.97/Qtr. in April 2019, which will be 57 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

For the total Good Business Portfolio, please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2018 3rd Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after this earnings season is over.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, DIS, BA, PEP, AMT, PM, LB, Omega Health Investors, Digital Investors Trust ( DLR) and Automatic Data Processing ( ADP) that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest, please look for them on my list of previous articles.

